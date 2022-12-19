Spurs 16, Rockets 6: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The San Antonio Spurs (9-20) play against the Houston Rockets (20-20) at Toyota Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday December 19, 2022
San Antonio Spurs 16, Houston Rockets 6 (Q1 07:46)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Any Spurs fastbreak that ends in an open three for Devin is a good one
pic.twitter.com/BSbc8EXafQ – 8:20 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Vassell has scored or assisted on five of the Spurs’ first six baskets. They lead 16-6 early in Houston. – 8:20 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs have led by double digits in 43% of their games this season.
SA enters 8-4 when leading by 10 – 8:19 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
A Go Spurs Go chant has broken out inside Toyota Center after Keita Bates-Diop forces a turnover ad then drains at three at the other end to put San Antonio up 16-6. Rockets are playing bad offense and worse defense – 8:18 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets time out with Spurs up 16-6. Spurs have scored on seven of eight trips to start the game, making 6 of 8 shots. – 8:18 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
The Rockets might want to locate Devin Vassell along the 3-point line in transition. That is, if they have any interest in winning this game. – 8:16 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets stopped playing to suggest Poeltl traveled. Gave up a second shot while making the call themselves. Spurs have scored on each of their first four trips. – 8:15 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Starting 5 tonight! 🏀
@reliantenergy | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/ErzCbS9XlS – 8:09 PM
Starting 5 tonight! 🏀
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Some pockets of very vocal Spurs fans but not the usual throngs on the South end of Toyota Center. – 8:06 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Join the DA tonight for a chance to win a Spurs Prize Pack! 🥳 https://t.co/4SvVeH9Bbt pic.twitter.com/S5M3fZChWN – 8:01 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs: Jones, Langford, Vassell, KBD, Poeltl
Rockets: KPJ, Green, Gordon, Smith Jr, Sengun
No mention of Sochan on the injury report, so I suppose this means he is coming off the bench tonight. – 7:48 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Gordon, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Porter Jr.
Spurs: Vassell, Langford, Poeltl, Bates-Diop, Jones. – 7:32 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Monday night hoops loading…
#ULTRADrip | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/b7xhHFAS30 – 7:30 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams said Jock Landale got hit in the face, and his assistants looked at him like he was crazy when he asked about it, telling him he definitely missed it. Considering Landale’s history after suffering a concussion with the Spurs, he’s gotta check all the boxes first – 7:28 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets’ Alperen Sengun sees an adjustment in his touches but is it about to adjust back? houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 7:24 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
On Jock Landale, Monty Williams said Landale took a hit in the #Pelicans game and he has a history of concussions going back to #Spurs. – 7:24 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
“I do want to be more intentional about getting the ball in the post.”
Alperen Sengun is only averaging 1.3 post-ups over the last 16 games, something Rockets head coach Stephen Silas would like to change audacy.com/sportsradio610… – 7:01 PM
“I do want to be more intentional about getting the ball in the post.”
LJ Ellis @spurstalkdotcom
The San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets battle in a game that will decide last place in the Western Conference. Here’s a preview: spurstalk.com/spurs-rockets-… – 6:50 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Starting the roadtrip off in Houston tonight🤠
Call Your Shot for a chance to win 2 Club Level tickets! https://t.co/29RFzpkZgX pic.twitter.com/9aBMofJwVo – 6:38 PM
Starting the roadtrip off in Houston tonight🤠
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
He’s more from Silas on Alperen Sengun’s post touches: pic.twitter.com/Bq7g3w3I7i – 6:36 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (hamstring tightness), the Spurs’ leading scorer, is out against the Rockets tonight. – 6:35 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Tre Mann is expected to be back with the Thunder after the G League showcase, Mark Daigneault said.
So it’s sounding like a Dec. 27 return, when the Thunder hosts the Spurs. – 6:33 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Alperen Sengun did not have a post-up in either of the Rockets last two games. Stephen Silas said some of that had to do with matchups, but added he wants them to be more intentional about getting the ball in the post – 6:33 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Keldon Johnson is OUT tonight per Spurs.
Romeo Langford is available to play – 6:28 PM
Keldon Johnson is OUT tonight per Spurs.
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
The Rockets will score 116 points tonight.
@DraftKings | #Rockets – 6:06 PM
The Rockets will score 116 points tonight.
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Spurs announced today they’ve surpassed 45,000 tickets sold for the Jan. 13 game against the Warriors at the Alamodome. – 4:38 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Spurs announce that they’re up to 45,000 tickets sold for the Warriors game at the Alamodome next month. Their target: 65,000, which would be an NBA record. – 4:30 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
𝓐 𝓼𝓽𝓮𝓵𝓵𝓪𝓻 𝓬𝓪𝓻𝓮𝓮𝓻 🤩
Relive The Admiral’s journey to the Spurs in the latest episode of The Ring of the Rowel: San Antonio Spurs Docuseries on Spurs YouTube!
🎥 https://t.co/NQQW3hSxKx pic.twitter.com/yVysske8Fx – 4:20 PM
𝓐 𝓼𝓽𝓮𝓵𝓵𝓪𝓻 𝓬𝓪𝓻𝓮𝓮𝓻 🤩
Relive The Admiral’s journey to the Spurs in the latest episode of The Ring of the Rowel: San Antonio Spurs Docuseries on Spurs YouTube!
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
“Best Final ever.”
New batch of Spurs notes: Jeremy Sochan gets his World Cup wish, Zach Collins stays productive in a move back to the bench plus an Alamodome update expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… via @expressnews – 4:13 PM
“Best Final ever.”
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Another week at home! Let’s get it 🏀
⏰ 7:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN
🚀 @KendraScott pic.twitter.com/ueM7SDzXht – 4:00 PM
Another week at home! Let’s get it 🏀
⏰ 7:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan, who called his shot early with Argentina in the World Cup, said he was “on the edge of my seat” watching Sunday’s final.
He could only imagine what a native Argentine like Manu Ginobili might have been feeling.
“He probably passed out,” Sochan said. – 2:57 PM
Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan, who called his shot early with Argentina in the World Cup, said he was “on the edge of my seat” watching Sunday’s final.
He could only imagine what a native Argentine like Manu Ginobili might have been feeling.
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Your Spurs-in-the-Alamodome update: The team says ticket sales for the Jan. 13 extravaganza against Golden State have surpassed the 45,000 mark.
That would already make it the highest-attended game in Spurs history and the largest crowd to see an NBA game in the state of Texas. – 2:47 PM
Your Spurs-in-the-Alamodome update: The team says ticket sales for the Jan. 13 extravaganza against Golden State have surpassed the 45,000 mark.
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
It’s beginning to feel like Christmas 🎄
@Zach Collins and @Jeremy Sochan celebrated the holiday season at @HavenForHope’s annual CAPTRUST Cookie Party. Alongside the Haven families, the guys decorated gingerbread houses, played games and more! pic.twitter.com/CGrbh930hu – 2:44 PM
It’s beginning to feel like Christmas 🎄
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Rockets are favored by 5 tonight against the Spurs.
Players OUT
SA: Richardson, Wesley, Barlow
HOU: Christopher, Tate, Days, Matthews, Hudgins
QUESTIONABLE
SA: Keldon, Langford – 2:28 PM
The Rockets are favored by 5 tonight against the Spurs.
Players OUT
SA: Richardson, Wesley, Barlow
HOU: Christopher, Tate, Days, Matthews, Hudgins
QUESTIONABLE
