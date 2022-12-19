Zach LaVine: 'It's embarrassing'

Darnell Mayberry: Zach LaVine following the Bulls’ fourth-straight loss, which dropped them to 11-18: “It’s frustrating for all of us. I know it’s frustrating for the fans. It’s embarrassing. We’re all a little embarrassed about it.”
Source: Twitter @DarnellMayberry
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Zach LaVine following the Bulls’ fourth-straight loss, which dropped them to 11-18: “It’s frustrating for all of us. I know it’s frustrating for the fans. It’s embarrassing. We’re all a little embarrassed about it.” pic.twitter.com/3eU6dniY4i – 10:18 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Zach LaVine going to the locker room for some reason. Looked fine. Could be a potty break … – 8:46 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
We go to the 4th quarter. Minnesota 113-97. DeRozan 22pts. LaVine 19 pts. Edwards 28 pts. Russell 23pts. – 8:44 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Zach LaVine has passed 10,000 points for his career. The first 2,817 of those were scored when he played 3 seasons for the Timberwolves. According to Bulls PR, LaVine is 5th youngest (MJ, Brand, DeRozan, R. Theus) to hit milestone and, at one point, play for Bulls. – 8:35 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Zach LaVine has reached 10,000 points in his career. LaVine is the 48th player to have suited up for the Bulls during their career and reach the milestone. He is the 5th youngest (27 yrs-283 days) of the 48 to do so (M. Jordan, E. Brand, D. DeRozan, R. Theus), via Bulls PR – 8:30 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Timberwolves 71, Bulls 65 at half
DeRozan 16 pts
LaVine 12 pts, 4 assists
Vucevic 11 pts, 4 rebs
Russell 20 pts (6-7 from 3)
63.4 FG% – 8:02 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Zach and Vooch haven’t been on the same page defensively since the first Minny layup, when LaVine tried to shove Vooch over to get in the way. – 8:02 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls 34-32 after 1. 8 different Bulls have scored Vucevic 6-3-1 LaVine: 8pts Bulls 55%-45% 7-8 fts – 7:37 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
I wrote this column after Zach LaVine signed his max contract.
Today, it seems relevant.
The Bulls have massively underachieved, and LaVine has been at the center of the problem. The scrutiny on the Bulls star is just beginning. ⤵️
✍🏾 via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/3396969/2022/0… – 11:18 AM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
LaVine on what gives him belief: “I have confidence in myself and my teammates because we put the work in. If you doubt it, you shouldn’t be here. Obviously, these are tough times. We’re not trying to play like this. But if you do, you gotta own it and try to play better.” – 11:18 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Would love to see the basement bloggers have that max Zach LaVine energy they had all last year. – 10:09 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls have been playing without DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine or Nikola Vucevic on the floor since the 1:33 mark of the third quarter.
Billy Donovan clearly hoping reserves can spark something. – 9:53 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Don’t love Zach LaVine’s decision making the last few weeks. If this is going to be the starting unit Donovan wants to ride, let Caruso play on the ball more. – 8:15 PM
More on this storyline
KC Johnson: Zach LaVine: “Until we band together and start helping each other, you’re not going to see a different result. You can’t ask your team for effort every night. That’s the first thing we have to bring. It’s just inconsistent. Guys in here are talking. We’re trying to be leaders.” -via Twitter @KCJHoop / December 19, 2022
The Lakers are certainly keeping an eye trained toward the Bulls’ developments. A player like Zach LaVine would satisfy Los Angeles’ dreamiest returns for the two future first-round picks Rob Pelinka’s front office has left in its stable, although the murmured idea of flipping Russell Westbrook for Vucevic and DeRozan would appear a far more realistic outcome if Chicago does ultimately pivot from its postseason aspirations. -via Yahoo! Sports / December 15, 2022
Chicago could also look to move LaVine (after Jan. 15), who re-signed on a five-year, $215.2 million contract this summer. His name hasn’t buzzed yet on the rumor mill, but Chicago could find willing suitors if it made the two-time All-Star available. -via Bleacher Report / December 12, 2022
