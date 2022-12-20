Bulls, Zach LaVine not seeing eye-to-eye

Multiple league sources and sources close to the organization say Zach LaVine and the Bulls are not seeing eye-to-eye. Over the past few weeks, there’s been a palpable feeling across various parts of the franchise of a disconnect over LaVine’s situation in Chicago. All of this has been happening while LaVine is in the first season of a five-year, $215 million maximum deal that was signed this summer.
Source: Darnell Mayberry, Shams Charania, Shams Charania and Darnell Mayberry @ The Athletic
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
FWIW: Zach LaVine is No. 46 in our Trade Value Rankings. hoopshype.com/lists/trade-va… – 3:07 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
LaVine this season:
— 22/4/4
— 44/37/83%
— 10-15 record
Only MJ has more seasons with 20+ PPG by a Bull. pic.twitter.com/PPaMbfyzRn – 2:52 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Zach LaVine calls latest Bulls’ loss ’embarrassing’ (and he’s gentler than DeRozan) nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/19/zac… – 1:04 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
There’s some serious issues with this Bulls team, especially on the defensive end lately, but there’s also one player that can lead the charge in turning it around. Time for Zach LaVine to act like a max player.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/12/… – 11:18 AM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Zach LaVine going to the locker room for some reason. Looked fine. Could be a potty break … – 8:46 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
We go to the 4th quarter. Minnesota 113-97. DeRozan 22pts. LaVine 19 pts. Edwards 28 pts. Russell 23pts. – 8:44 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Zach LaVine has passed 10,000 points for his career. The first 2,817 of those were scored when he played 3 seasons for the Timberwolves. According to Bulls PR, LaVine is 5th youngest (MJ, Brand, DeRozan, R. Theus) to hit milestone and, at one point, play for Bulls. – 8:35 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Zach LaVine has reached 10,000 points in his career. LaVine is the 48th player to have suited up for the Bulls during their career and reach the milestone. He is the 5th youngest (27 yrs-283 days) of the 48 to do so (M. Jordan, E. Brand, D. DeRozan, R. Theus), via Bulls PR – 8:30 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Timberwolves 71, Bulls 65 at half
DeRozan 16 pts
LaVine 12 pts, 4 assists
Vucevic 11 pts, 4 rebs
Russell 20 pts (6-7 from 3)
63.4 FG% – 8:02 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Zach and Vooch haven’t been on the same page defensively since the first Minny layup, when LaVine tried to shove Vooch over to get in the way. – 8:02 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls 34-32 after 1. 8 different Bulls have scored Vucevic 6-3-1 LaVine: 8pts Bulls 55%-45% 7-8 fts – 7:37 PM
The Bulls have held multiple team meetings to try to work out their issues, and that has included one-on-one, face-to-face sitdowns between DeRozan and LaVine, multiple sources with direct knowledge who were granted anonymity because they are unauthorized to speak publicly on the matter have told The Athletic. DeRozan and LaVine have always had a strong mutual respect for each other. Only 10 months ago, over All-Star Weekend in Cleveland, the stars proclaimed themselves as the NBA’s best duo. They maintain a good personal relationship. But their meetings have not led to in-game results so far, with a level of on-court, stylistic tension simply festering throughout the season and being magnified due to the win-loss record. -via The Athletic / December 20, 2022
Darnell Mayberry: Zach LaVine following the Bulls’ fourth-straight loss, which dropped them to 11-18: “It’s frustrating for all of us. I know it’s frustrating for the fans. It’s embarrassing. We’re all a little embarrassed about it.” -via Twitter @DarnellMayberry / December 19, 2022
KC Johnson: Zach LaVine: “Until we band together and start helping each other, you’re not going to see a different result. You can’t ask your team for effort every night. That’s the first thing we have to bring. It’s just inconsistent. Guys in here are talking. We’re trying to be leaders.” -via Twitter @KCJHoop / December 19, 2022
