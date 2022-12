Derrick Rose on trade scenarios: I don't think the Knicks want to move me like that

I know how close you and Tom are. How was that conversation between you two when he informed you that you would be out of the rotation moving forward? Derrick Rose: It was a regular convo. He just said that he was going with Deuce (McBride), and I told him that I understood. I’m cool with Deuce — like super cool with Deuce. I spent Thanksgiving with him last year, all of that. I got close to his family. And for him to be in my position, there’s no way I hate or hate on the minutes that he’s getting, especially when he’s playing the way he’s been playing and he’s producing. I just got to play my role with cheering him on, being a pro, leading by example. Just be a pro about it. -via The Athletic / December 20, 2022