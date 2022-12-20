Derrick Rose on trade scenarios: I don't think the Knicks want to move me like that

As The Athletic’s Fred Katz recently expanded upon, New York has been discussing trade scenarios around several players, including Derrick Rose, Quickley, Cam Reddish and Evan Fournier, an aspect that does not phase Rose. “The team is keeping communications open with me: When they told me I don’t think that they want to move me like that, they know that I have a lot left, and they love my connection and relationship that I have with all of the players on the team,” Rose said. “I’m not in the locker room trying to f— up the vibe of the team by having a messed up attitude like that. I’ve had so many lives in the NBA that now I’m in the position where I can sit back, teach the young guys, and if Thibs needs me, I can catch a rhythm and play the way I want to.”
Knicks’ Derrick Rose goes one-on-one at @TheAthletic: “I’m into ownership. I feel like I saved up enough.” Rose on continued love and appreciation for basketball, embracing new role, conversations with Tom Thibodeau, Bulls legacy and career outlook: theathletic.com/4017713/2022/1… – 11:11 AM
The Bulls entered 2007-08 with high expectations after 49 wins, drafting Joakim Noah and roster continuity with the minor add of free agent Joe Smith
Derrick Rose makes emotional return to Chicago as Knicks stay hot
I know how close you and Tom are. How was that conversation between you two when he informed you that you would be out of the rotation moving forward? Derrick Rose: It was a regular convo. He just said that he was going with Deuce (McBride), and I told him that I understood. I’m cool with Deuce — like super cool with Deuce. I spent Thanksgiving with him last year, all of that. I got close to his family. And for him to be in my position, there’s no way I hate or hate on the minutes that he’s getting, especially when he’s playing the way he’s been playing and he’s producing. I just got to play my role with cheering him on, being a pro, leading by example. Just be a pro about it. -via The Athletic / December 20, 2022
What do you see for yourself post-career? (Rose has made over $150 million during his playing career. In 2012, Rose also signed a deal with Adidas that was reported to be for $190 million over 14 years.) Derrick Rose: I’m into ownership. I feel like I saved up enough. It’s not like I need a loan, I’m good. So I’m waiting. I’m waiting for my time. -via The Athletic / December 20, 2022
And so Rose sprinted from out of the visitors tunnel to a raucous standing ovation, then entered the game at the 3:31 mark of the fourth quarter to “MVP” chants. After he drilled his first 3-point attempt, the crowd swelled again. “It was amazing,” Rose said. “I tried to hold it in. But always getting acknowledged like that, it means a lot. We did a lot here. I’m happy I was able to get in.” -via NBC Sports / December 17, 2022
