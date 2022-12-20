Donovan Mitchell on dynamic with Rudy Gobert: 'We wanted to both win, but we wanted to do it two different ways'

What’s the reality of your relationship with Rudy and where is it now? Donovan Mitchell: Honestly, basketball just didn’t work. We live in such a world where it has to be really negative. Basketball just didn’t work. We didn’t see eye to eye. We wanted to both win, but we wanted to do it two different ways. It didn’t work. But as far as him and I go as people, I don’t hate him, and he doesn’t hate me. I wouldn’t say we’re the best of friends, but we’re not at the point where it’s like, I can’t stand him.
Source: Marc J. Spears @ Andscape
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell is one of the league's leading scorers and may be headed for a 50/40/90 season. Everyone knows what he can do on the floor. But his impact goes far beyond that. What makes him such a seamless fit is *who* he is
This season is a year full of firsts for Donovan Mitchell. Monday night was another one filled with emotion with the Utah Jazz in town. The #Cavs confronted it with one of their most complete games of the season.
Asked Austin Rivers in the locker room about the process of reintegrating KAT + Gobert when they return from injury given how the team has been been on a roll after being forced to play a different style in the absence of the bigs.

An honest, fair response from Rivers, per usual
The Triple Team! 3 thoughts on
1. Without Kelly Olynyk, the Jazz had no spacing, and it really impacted their offense
2. THT’s highlight reel layup
3. Seeing Donovan Mitchell again mostly just made me sad that the last Jazz era ended the way it did
“We knew that this was a big game for Donovan. I think everybody was playing for him tonight.”
#Cavs made sure Donovan Mitchell wasn’t going to lose to his old team Monday night, with perhaps their most complete performance of the season
Timberwolves are 4-1 without Gobert this season.
Why is #Cavs Donovan Mitchell the happiest he's ever been in Cleveland? His first game against his old team helped show why. Mitchell got to soak everything in and celebrate early from the bench in Monday's rout
The Wolves with Naz Reid at the 5 and Anthony Edwards on the floor (KAT and Gobert off) have a net rating of +9.9 this season. Elite.
Mavericks looking like they miss Josh Green, Maxi Kleber and Dwight Powell more than Minnesota misses Rudy Gobert and KAT. Wolves up 70-54 mid-third.
With powerful, whirling, acrobatic finishes at the rim and silky jumpers, Donovan Mitchell sent Utah a reminder of what it once had.
Is Donovan Mitchell happy? The answer is the same, before or after he played against the Utah Jazz for the first time
Donovan Mitchell is undefeated against the Jazz.
FINAL: Cavs 122, Jazz 99. Donovan Mitchell 23p in 22:38. Cleveland shoots 61.4% FGs, 15-26 from 3. Utah 39.1%, 10-34 from 3. Markkanen 24p, Clarkson 23. They'll try to salvage the road trip tomorrow in Detroit.
Final: Cavs 122, Utah Jazz 99. Donovan Mitchell leads 7 players in double figures with 23 points. Cedi Osman had 22 and Jarrett Allen 20.
Jazz lose to Cavs, 122-99. Second straight blowout L for Utah, who should have an easier time of things in Dtroit tomorrow.
#Cavs blowout the Jazz 122-99 in Donovan Mitchell's first game against his former team. Mitchell had 23 in 22 minutes, Allen had 20, and Garland had 17. Cavs are now 21-11 and have a big test on Wednesday at home against the Bucks.
I would presume Donovan Mitchell's night against his former team is done. He's got 23 points in 22 minutes and hasn't played since the 5:27 mark of the third quarter. #Cavs are up 107-86 with 6:15 left and Raul Neto has played the first six minutes of the fourth quarter.
#Cavs lead the Jazz 90-71 through three quarters. They've been in complete control tonight. Donovan Mitchell has 23 points in 23 minutes, Jarrett Allen has 20 and Darius Garland has 17 points. Lauri Markkanen is Utah's only bright spot with 24 points on 11 shots.
End 3rd Q: Cavs 90, Jazz 71. Donovan Mitchell 23 points, Jarrett Allen 20 points, 10 rebounds.
One small glimmer of hope for the Jazz — Donovan Mitchell picks up his fourth foul with 5:27 left 3Q
Solid start for the Mavs. Kemba Walker having an impact and defense is active. Minnesota without Gobert and Towns is gettable. Mavs lead 30-21 after one.
Halftime: Cleveland 62, Jazz 44.
Markkanen has 22 points on 6/8 shooting (he’s 7/10 from the FT line). Outside of Markkanen, Utah is shooting 26%.
At the end of the first half, #Cavs have a 62-44 lead over the Jazz.
Donovan Mitchell: 15 pts, 1 rebound, 1 assist
Darius Garland: 15 pts, 4 assists, 1 steal, 1 rebound
First half over: the Jazz trail Cleveland 62-44…..Lauri Markkanen with 22 to lead Utah. Donovan Mitchell and Garland have 15 each. Jarrett Allen has 14 and 9 rebounds…
Halftime: Cavs 62, Jazz 44. Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland each have 15 points. Jarrett Allen has 14 points, 9 rebounds
Pretty complete half of basketball there from the #Cavs. They're up 62-44 over the Jazz. Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland both have 15 points and Jarrett Allen has 14. Cavs are shooting 65% from the floor and held Utah to just 35.7%.
Donovan Mitchell isn't the only one with an extra pep in his step. Lauri Markkanen has game-high 22 for the Jazz.
At the end of the first, #Cavs have a 29-21 lead over the Jazz. Cavs shot 11 of 19 (57.9%) from the field and 4 of 7 (57.1%) from 3.
End 1st Q: Cavs 29, Jazz 21. Donovan Mitchell has 11 points, Jarrett Allen 6 points, 6 rebounds. Lauri Markkanen has 7 points for Utah.
#Cavs lead the Jazz 29-21 after the first quarter. Eastern Conference Player of the Week Donovan Mitchell got off to a good start with 11 points and Darius Garland has eight points on a perfect 3-of-3 shooting. Former Cavalier Lauri Markkanen leads the Jazz with seven points.
Donovan Mitchell on next meeting with Rudy Gobert: 'I'm going to give him a hug'
One of #Cavs coaches predicted Donovan Mitchell would go for 50 tonight when we were talking before the game. Mitchell already has 11 just six minutes into the first quarter.
Don't mean to get too carried away, too early, but you MAY want to head over to League Pass. Donovan Mitchell has 11 points in six minutes against the Jazz, who expected to him to try and go for 50 tonight.
Donovan Mitchell is taking the 5th most off the bounce 3s in the NBA. He is making 45% off the bounce. Only Steph Curry and Desmond Bane are better
Donovan Mitchell revenge game in effect — he's 4-5 FGs, 3-4 from 3, 11p already as the Cavs lead the Jazz 19-11, 6:001 left 1Q. Utah shooting 3-10.
Good thing Donovan Mitchell isn't fired up to meet his old team. He has 11 of the Cavs' first 19 points. He's 3-4 from behind the arc.
Donovan Mitchell off to a hot start against his old squad. He's already hit three 3-pointers. #Cavs lead 19-10 with 6:01 left in the first quarter.
Donovan Mitchell has 11 points in the first 6 minutes. He's 4/5 and 3/4 from three.

Cavs lead 19-10.
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell has an early 11 points in the first 6 minutes of the first quarter. He's hit three 3s as well.
Donovan Mitchell splashes his third three of the quarter and the Cavaliers take a 19-10 lead over the Jazz. Will Hardy calls timeout

#Cavs starting lineup tonight against the Jazz: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Isaac Okoro, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 6:47 PM
Got to catch up briefly with Donovan Mitchell, Ricky Rubio and the wonderful Antonio Lang. Feel so fortunate to have these remarkable men pass through my life and to have gotten to spend time with them. All Star level people – 6:40 PM
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell catching up with Jordan Clarkson pregame. pic.twitter.com/9P2q34cGb7 – 6:22 PM
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch says Rudy Gobert (left ankle sprain) will not play tonight vs. Mavs.
From Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch, Rudy Gobert is out tonight vs Dallas. 3rd straight game missed with a sprained left ankle. – 6:20 PM
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell was pretty happy to reunite with old teammates and coaches, including Jordan Clarkson. pic.twitter.com/dEETuW33N8 – 6:18 PM
Donovan Mitchell catching up with Mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson pic.twitter.com/i93RClptCh – 6:01 PM
Nikola Jokic, Donovan Mitchell named NBA Players of the Week sportando.basketball/en/nikola-joki… – 4:05 PM
Denver’s Nikola Jokic and Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell … your Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week.
Heat guard Tyler Herro was among the nominees for the Eastern Conference Player of the Week award that just went to Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell. – 3:42 PM
You know what, reading through the comments on social media and elsewhere about Donovan Mitchell, reading what fans are saying about him, it’s honestly just really sad.
“There was a lot of stuff that I dealt with being in Utah off the floor. If I’m being honest with you, I never really said this, but it was draining,” former #Jazz star Donovan Mitchell, now with the Cavs, told @andscape. Much more from Mitchell here: bit.ly/3jfYHzm – 3:39 PM
Heat’s Tyler Herro among nominees for NBA East Player of Week that went to Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell. – 3:39 PM
Almost as an aside, Donovan Mitchell was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week last week. He’s in the middle of much more important battles right now, @The Athletic theathletic.com/4010416/2022/1… – 3:37 PM
#Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell has been named the NBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the first time in his career. – 3:34 PM
Donovan Mitchell has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for Week 9 of the 2022-23 season (Dec. 12-18). – 3:33 PM
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 9 of the 2022-23 season (Dec. 12-18). pic.twitter.com/3t9FbmOn6y – 3:32 PM
Nikola Jokic and Donovan Mitchell are the NBA Western Conference and Eastern Conference players of the week. pic.twitter.com/khqFh6DgYj – 3:31 PM
Nuggets center Nikola Jokić and Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week. pic.twitter.com/d3tIK97tIw – 3:31 PM
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell has been named the NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week for Week 9 of the season. – 3:31 PM
Zion with 16 points last night filling in for the injured KAT/Gobert pic.twitter.com/IpAxIzLdGz – 2:55 PM
Donovan Mitchell looks back on his trade to the Cleveland Cavaliers as a win for all parties involved https://t.co/5weXH5gVwM pic.twitter.com/TuR3y0gItK – 2:20 PM
I guess you can be mad at Donovan Mitchell for telling his truth, if you must. If that is somehow comforting for you, you have that right. But perhaps save that energy and instead refocus it on being mad at the circumstances that made that his truth. – 2:02 PM
Rudy Gobert is listed as questionable for tonight’s game against Dallas with the ankle injury that has kept him out the last 2 games
Good news is Naz Reid, who missed the 2nd half last night with trap tightness, is listed as probable
From today’s paper, I talked with Rudy Gobert in LA recently about how he sets screens for different and the process that’s behind that. Used that for my notebook off yesterday’s game: startribune.com/minnesota-timb… – 11:58 AM
Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels and Anthony Davis are the only two players with 30 or more steals and blocks this season. McDaniels discussed the Rudy Gobert trade, team expectations, striving to be an All-Star and All-Defensive player, and more.
Donovan Mitchell will face his old #Jazz squad for the first time tonight in Cleveland. With @andscape, the new #Cavaliers star looks back at the memorable, the forgettable and his legacy from his five seasons in Utah and why major changes were made. bit.ly/3jfYHzm #nba – 11:53 AM
Interesting tid bit from talking with Donovan Mitchell — Will Hardy was at Donovan’s house in Connecticut when Rudy Gobert was traded. – 11:34 AM
Donovan Mitchell has said he’s “having fun again” playing with the Cavs, and that he’s “thankful” to the Mavs because he’s glad to be in Cleveland now. Ahead of his first matchup with the Utah Jazz, a few of his former teammates addressed his comments. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 11:05 AM
Donovan Mitchell: [When I see him], I’m going to give him a hug and be happy to see him. And I wish him the best. There’s no hatred. There’s no ill will towards any of that. Basketball just didn’t work out. It happens. Our [relationship] just happened to be a little more out there than anybody else’s. But honestly, it really started with COVID. Everything we did up to that point was under microscope to the point where we were getting evaluated on how many times we threw the ball [to each other]. -via Andscape / December 20, 2022
Dane Moore: D’Angelo Russell is officially IN Rudy Gobert (ankle) and Kyle Anderson (back spasms) are OUT tonight -via Twitter @DaneMooreNBA / December 19, 2022
The biggest challenges for Mitchell with the Jazz on the court included the spotlight being on his relationship with former Jazz center Rudy Gobert in recent years and winning in the regular season not translating to the postseason. Mitchell, an African American, also told Andscape that he grew weary of racial issues that took place Utah and the pushback he received for speaking out about racial equality. -via Andscape / December 20, 2022
Respectfully to Salt Lake City, for you what was it like leaving a city that had a predominantly white population to one that is predominantly Black? Does it remind you more of being back home in New York? Donovan Mitchell: It’s a little comforting for me, 100%. I’m not going to lie about that. It’s no secret there’s a lot of stuff that I dealt with being in Utah off the floor. If I’m being honest with you, I never really said this, but it was draining. It was just draining on my energy just because you can’t sit in your room and cheer for me and then do all these different things. I’m not saying specifically every fan, but I just feel like it was a lot of things. A [Utah] state senator [Stuart Adams] saying I need to get educated on my own Black history. Seeing Black kids getting bullied because of their skin color. Seeing a little girl [Isabella Tichenor] hang herself because she’s being bullied. -via Andscape / December 20, 2022
Donovan Mitchell: And then to be able to not see many of us in the crowd, I tried my best to make sure I invite young Black and brown kids to games, to be around the community. But just to not see us there, it was definitely tough. And being in Cleveland now, you see us courtside. It’s just refreshing. It’s a blessing to be back around people that look like me. -via Andscape / December 20, 2022
