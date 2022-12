Donovan Mitchell on dynamic with Rudy Gobert: 'We wanted to both win, but we wanted to do it two different ways'

Respectfully to Salt Lake City, for you what was it like leaving a city that had a predominantly white population to one that is predominantly Black? Does it remind you more of being back home in New York? Donovan Mitchell: It’s a little comforting for me, 100%. I’m not going to lie about that. It’s no secret there’s a lot of stuff that I dealt with being in Utah off the floor. If I’m being honest with you, I never really said this, but it was draining. It was just draining on my energy just because you can’t sit in your room and cheer for me and then do all these different things. I’m not saying specifically every fan, but I just feel like it was a lot of things. A [Utah] state senator [Stuart Adams] saying I need to get educated on my own Black history. Seeing Black kids getting bullied because of their skin color. Seeing a little girl [Isabella Tichenor] hang herself because she’s being bullied. -via Andscape / December 20, 2022