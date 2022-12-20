Dwane Casey: Bojan Bogdanovic deserves to be an All-Star

James Edwards III: Casey said he thinks Bogey is an All-Star. Said his scoring is up there with anyone in the league. “I hope they don’t look at our record. He deserves it.” Mentioned it would be cool for Bogey to make his first All-Star game in Utah.
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Pistons PA announcer just introduced Bojan Bogdanovic as Bojan Bogdangerous — I support that. – 7:08 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons starters: Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart and Jalen Duren. – 6:37 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Dwane Casey: “We played three good quarters of basketball. The same nemesis … the third quarter. We had a 17-point lead and we came out like they weren’t going to come out and play.” – 8:50 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Pistons have gotten out to a hot start and lead the Nets, 14-4, in the first quarter. Bojan Bogdanovic revenge game in full effect. Bogi has 7 points early. Timeout, Jacque Vaughn. #NetsWorld – 6:18 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons starters: Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart and Jalen Duren. – 5:35 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Dwane Casey had some high praise for KD pregame: He said he’s one of the smartest offensive players he’s seen and had a brain like a “computer.”
“The history book’s going to be great to him.” – 5:15 PM
Dwane Casey had some high praise for KD pregame: He said he's one of the smartest offensive players he's seen and had a brain like a "computer."
Mike Curtis: Casey on Bogey as potential All-Star: “I hope people don’t look at our record as a rebuilding team & punish him. To me, Bogey’s an All-Star. I’ve coached a lot of offensive players in my career — Nowitzki, DeRozan, Kevin Garnett. Offensively, he’s right up there with those guys.” -via Twitter @MikeACurtis2 / December 20, 2022
The messaging from the Pistons to date is that they want to have a trusty vet like Bojan Bogdanovic on the roster next season to help a fully healed Cade Cunningham (who’s out for the rest of this season) and the rest of Detroit’s young core mount a playoff push. The reality, though, is that with Bogdanović playing so well, interested teams are sure to remain interested and likely to keep ringing the Pistons’ phone and testing their resolve. -via marcstein.substack.com / December 18, 2022
James Edwards on what it would take to trade for Bojan Bogdanovic: Everybody has a price. My guess is the Pistons don’t want to necessarily trade him, but if there’s an offer like an unprotected first and maybe a young player, or multiple firsts, I think that would maybe entice them to do so. Or maybe an unprotected first and a good veteran who’s under contract for a little bit longer. I think Detroit looks around at the odds of them getting someone who can score the ball like Bogdanovic for the price they have him, and they didn’t sign him to an extension to trade him. They wanted to get him in here and be a part of this. -via HoopsHype / December 15, 2022
