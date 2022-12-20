Hornets vs. Kings: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Charlotte Hornets play against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center
The Charlotte Hornets are spending $15,369,032 per win while the Sacramento Kings are spending $8,425,828 per win
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Monday December 19, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBCSCA
Away TV: Bally Sports SE-CHA
Home Radio: Sactown Sports 1140 AM
Away Radio: WFNZ 92.7 FM
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@QCHspencer
The put-back punch is obviously amazing, but Lamelo being able to contort his body + use his length to somehow find McDaniels on the weak side is just as special. pic.twitter.com/qYTsSaZHNR – 2:19 PM
@janiscarr
Ty Lue said that “everybody” will be available for Wednesday’s Clippers game against Charlotte. – 2:12 PM
@LawMurrayTheNU
Here’s Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue on everybody returning to practice today (Paul George, Reggie Jackson, Ivica Zubac, Norman Powell) and how an actual live, contact practice will determine availability for tomorrow’s 2022 home finale vs Hornets pic.twitter.com/gnhFGwGtVs – 2:08 PM
@AndrewGreif
Ty Lue said how the Clippers fare after today’s full-contact practice — which is fairly rare — will determine if guys returning from injury can play Wed. vs. Charlotte. Norm Powell (out since Nov. 29, groin) will travel on the upcoming road trip, with expectations he’ll play. – 2:08 PM
@TJMcBrideNBA
Jamal Murray is set to talk with the media today after shootaround which bodes well for his chances to play tonight. He’s battling some knee pain and Malone noted he fought through the Charlotte game. – 1:19 PM
@DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: AD Fallout; WAS, ORL, BOS, CHA; News with @Nate Duncan
@statmuse
Sabonis in December:
21.1 PPG
14.4 RPG (1st in the NBA)
6.6 APG
71.3 FG%
Only Jokic is putting up more RPG + APG. pic.twitter.com/qyiCK6yu3R – 12:22 PM
@NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: AD Fallout; WAS, ORL, BOS, CHA; News with @Danny Leroux
@SeanKelleyLive
Don’t judge. Gameday lunch was a slam dunk at Green’s Lunch in Charlotte with @TRowOU. Probably should have pulled @BoogSciambi with us for a meeting of all those calling @GatorsMBK vs @OU_MBBall at the @Jordan Invitational pic.twitter.com/S1mugUhi2h – 12:15 PM
@DuaneRankin
#NBA TV schedule change for Dec. 27:
New York #Knicks at Dallas #Mavericks will now be televised by NBA TV.
Los Angeles #Clippers at Toronto #Raptors will no longer be televised by NBA TV.
Charlotte #Hornets at Golden State #Warriors will no longer be televised by NBA TV. pic.twitter.com/rz63wGOygu – 12:01 PM
@jkylemann
love the touch/placement on this pass from huerter
🤌 pic.twitter.com/ufWTkqC9qD – 11:56 AM
@hornets
#NBAAllStar voting has begun! 🤩🙌
Vote for your Hornets: https://t.co/E5XgYAXPMk pic.twitter.com/pKOtR52scr – 11:48 AM
@KevinOConnorNBA
Top midrange pull-up shooters:
1. Kevin Durant: 60.1%
2. Kyrie Irving: 56.7%
3. Devin Vassell: 50.9%
4. De’Aaron Fox: 48.7%
5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 48.4%
Minimum 100 midrange shots off the dribble, per @SecondSpectrum. pic.twitter.com/DGZLWRVK8e – 11:27 AM
@DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: AD Fallout; WAS, ORL, BOS, CHA; News with @Nate Duncan
@MarkG_Medina
Some NBA flex broadcast scheduling. On Dec. 27, NBA TV will televise Knicks-Mavs. NBA TV will no longer televise Clippers-Raptors and Warriors-Hornets. – 11:06 AM
@SacramentoKings
Have you picked up your Domantas Sabonis Bobblehead yet?
Kings fans who purchase at least $20 in goods from a participating @mypmstore location will receive a free Sabonis bobblehead. Some exclusions apply.
Learn more ➡️ https://t.co/JLgGd6YHGV pic.twitter.com/CDl6Q4djTQ – 11:00 AM
@NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: AD Fallout; WAS, ORL, BOS, CHA; News with @Danny Leroux
@JandersonSacBee
‘Bad loss’: Fox scores 37 and Sabonis has 20-20 game, but Kings slip up in loss to Hornets sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 10:56 AM
@WindhorstESPN
It doesn’t appear like NBA teams are in the mood to trade away talent right now. Who could move first? League executives are watching the Chicago Bulls.
Plus a G-League experiment & lamenting the troubles in Charlotte
This week from the collective: espn.com/nba/insider/in… – 10:25 AM
@rodboone
The #Hornets needed a huge lift in Sacramento. LaMelo Ball provided one with an impressive fourth quarter and it raised Charlotte’s spirits.
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 8:59 AM
@British_Buzz
After last night we have another edition of “I can’t believe Plumlee hit a lefty jumper” courtesy of Trey Lyles. He was feeling sick after this one 🤣 pic.twitter.com/MKVNNl17KK – 5:10 AM
@British_Buzz
We have another “Plumlee lefty jumper” reaction courtesy of Trey Lyles. He was feeling sick after this one 🤣 pic.twitter.com/IroeaUyE75 – 5:04 AM
@SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox classifies Monday’s loss to the Hornets as “a bad loss”, talks about Sacramento’s rough start to the 6-game homestand & LaMelo Ball’s terrific 4th quarter.
FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/hM1P3Z2u0u pic.twitter.com/k4SpMZm3Zv – 3:43 AM
@SeanCunningham
Kings C Domantas Sabonis discusses Monday’s humbling loss to the Hornets after his monster outing, reacts to Mike Brown calling the loss “a reality check” & the momentum lost from the 3-3 road trip.
FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/QtUc9GIl7P pic.twitter.com/igOQnFXDg7 – 3:38 AM
@SeanCunningham
Kings C Domantas Sabonis reacts to Monday’s humbling loss to the Hornets after his monster outing, reacts to Mike Brown calling the loss “a reality check” & the momentum lost from the 3-3 road trip.
FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/QtUc9GIl7P pic.twitter.com/Vh3JV3LjdF – 3:37 AM
@SeanCunningham
Kings C SDomantas Sabonis reacts to Monday’s humbling loss to the Hornets after his monster outing, reacts to Mike Brown calling the loss “a reality check” & the momentum lost from the 3-3 road trip.
FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/QtUc9GIl7P pic.twitter.com/4muoI8rUuq – 3:37 AM
@DeuceMason
Dropped a new podcast from Las Vegas about the Kings loss at home to the Hornets.
We went over the highs/lows and we had SUCH an cool background for show. AMAZING wallpaper and lighting.
🔊: https://t.co/pnExqForla
📺: https://t.co/2CoFbATfXL pic.twitter.com/o4FHsO2K3K – 2:29 AM
@James_HamNBA
Domantas Sabonis on the Kings’ loss, getting hit in the face and playing in front of his parents: pic.twitter.com/05q3ekgMCa – 2:23 AM
@hornets
"[LaMelo] finds a way to get the ball going to the basket. He's got great courage. He's confident and badly wants to win. You're never going to have to worry about his competitive spirit."
@MattGeorgeSAC
Mike Brown explains why missed free throws wasn’t the reason the Kings lost. pic.twitter.com/phWwSarGWg – 1:41 AM
@MattGeorgeSAC
Full highlights from the Sacramento Kings’ home loss to the Charlotte Hornets. pic.twitter.com/ekUo8rynJd – 1:37 AM
@Tsaltas46
That was good to see it. Neemias Queta stepped on the floor for 7 minutes and made his presence felt for the Sacramento Kings.
He counted 2 points, 4 rebounds and 1 block at this stretch. His made bucket showed his development in the paint. #SacramentoProud #BeamTeam pic.twitter.com/TpFmasT0VQ – 1:13 AM
@JandersonSacBee
Kings coach Mike Brown says Neemias Queta is going to get an opportunity at the backup center spot, saying: “If Neemie doesn’t work out, I’ll go back to another guy.” – 1:10 AM
@James_HamNBA
According to Mike Brown, Richaun Holmes will get another look at the back up center spot at some point. Sounds like Neemias Queta will get more opportunity as well. – 1:08 AM
@hornets
@JandersonSacBee
Kings coach Mike Brown says he doesn’t have any additional information on Harrison Barnes, who left tonight’s game with a right quad contusion. – 1:05 AM
@James_HamNBA
Mike Brown said he hasn’t checked on Harrison Barnes yet. Barnes exited in the third with a right quad contusion. – 1:05 AM
@James_HamNBA
Mike Brown said he is going to keep searching at the backup center position. “I can’t play Domas 40 minutes a night.”
In the last two games he’s used Chimezie Metu, Richaun Holmes and Neemias Queta at the five behind Sabonis. – 1:04 AM
@JandersonSacBee
Kings coach Mike Brown on his team going 17 of 31 at the free-throw line: “We didn’t lose because we didn’t make free throws. Obviously, if we would have made free throws, we might have stolen the game, but the way we played, we didn’t deserve to win.” – 1:02 AM
@hornets
A HUGE 4th quarter to lead your Hornets to the W! 🕺🏽
@LaMelo Ball | #LetsFly
@JandersonSacBee
Kings coach Mike Brown on tonight’s loss to the Hornets: “Just a recipe to get our behinds kicked tonight the way we played.” – 1:02 AM
@SeanCunningham
Kings coach Mike Brown called tonight’s loss to the Hornets “a good reality check for us.” – 12:59 AM
@James_HamNBA
“In this league, truthfully, anybody can beat anybody. Worst team can beat the best team in the league on any given night.”
-De’Aaron Fox – 12:58 AM
@SeanCunningham
“They came out and they were ready for us,” KIngs rookie Keegan Murray after tonight’s loss to the Hornets to begin the homestand. – 12:45 AM
@billherenda
Steve Clifford has said — You learn a lot about an #NBA team in 2nd of back-to-back & #Hornets snap 8-game losing streak in a feral @Golden1Center after a loss in Denver last night – 12:42 AM
@Tsaltas46
Domantas Sabonis vs Charlotte Hornets
28 points (season high)
23 rebounds (season high)
12 FGM (season high)
7 assist
1 steal
Stellar presence despite the Kings home loss.
#SacramentoProud #BeamTeam – 12:39 AM
@SacramentoKings
FINAL: Kings fall to the Hornets, 125-119
👑 @Domantas Sabonis 28 PTS, 23 REB, 7 AST
👑 @De’Aaron Fox 37 PTS, 5 REB
👑 @Malik Monk 12 PTS
👑 @Harrison Barnes 11 PTS
👑 Keegan Murray 11 PTS pic.twitter.com/5aHOqT1glS – 12:39 AM
@James_HamNBA
After a wild 3-3 road trip, the Kings returned home where a sellout crowd was awaiting. Against a struggling, but finally healthy Hornets squad, the Kings couldn’t come up with the crucial stop. Here are 6 quick thoughts as the Kings fall by a final of 125-119. – 12:37 AM
@Tsaltas46
De’Aaron Fox had an amazing game, played like a real leader for the Kings, especially in the 2nd half.
37 points
14-25 FG
7-9 FT
5 rebounds
He scored 26 points in the 2nd half and the last 10 Kings’ points in 4th.
#SacramentoProud #BeamTeam – 12:37 AM
@hornets
#LetsFly | @NewAmsterdam
#LetsFly | @NewAmsterdam pic.twitter.com/19F95f8UQd – 12:36 AM
@JandersonSacBee
Final: Hornets 125, Kings 119
De’Aaron Fox scores 37 points while Domantas Sabonis finishes with 28 points, 23 rebounds and seven assists, but somehow that’s not enough as Charlotte snaps an eight-game losing streak. – 12:36 AM
@Tsaltas46
LaMelo Ball vs Sacramento Kings
23 points
5 rebounds
12 assists
5 3PM
W
-16 points in the 4th quarters
-scored or assisted 20 of 34 Hornets’ points in the 4th
Floor general! #LetsFly – 12:36 AM
@statmuse
Kelly Oubre tonight:
31 PTS
10 REB
Leading the Hornets in PTS, STL and 3P this season. pic.twitter.com/OhXtscn45R – 12:36 AM
@SeanCunningham
The Kings homestand tips-off with an L, as the Hornets sting Sacramento 125-119 to collect their 8th victory of the season. De’Aaron Fox scores 37 points, Domantas Sabonis 28 points and 23 rebounds. Kelly Oubre Jr. leads Charlotte with 31. – 12:36 AM
@statmuse
LaMelo tonight:
23 PTS
12 AST
5-10 3P
Averaging over 4 threes per game this season. pic.twitter.com/JmO2BH8uJv – 12:35 AM
@MattGeorgeSAC
Credit to the Hornets. They came into Sacramento and straight beat the Kings.
Final: 125-119 – 12:35 AM
@MattGeorgeSAC
100% ok with Fox taking that step-back three. He has been the Kings offense this 4th quarter. Ride or die with your star. – 12:33 AM
@markhaynesnba
Huge night for De’Aaron Fox (37 points) and Domantas Sabonis (28 points, 22 rebounds, 7 assists), but LaMelo Ball and the Hornets are leaving Sacramento with a victory. – 12:33 AM
@MattGeorgeSAC
Kings with a spirited effort to stay in this game. Made even more painful by the 14 missed free throws. – 12:32 AM
@James_HamNBA
Fox hits the first, misses the second. Kings get the rebound. Fox scores again. 122-119 Hornets. – 12:32 AM
@SeanCunningham
Hornets coach’s challenge unsuccessful. LeMelo Ball’s night is done. Hornets up 122-116 before two FT’s from De’Aaron Fox with 35.7 to go – 12:31 AM
@James_HamNBA
Foul stands. Fox to the line. Kings down 122-116 with 34.1 remaining. – 12:30 AM
@JandersonSacBee
Unsuccessful challenge for the Hornets. LaMelo Ball has fouled out. De’Aaron Fox is going to the line with the Kings trailing by six. Just 34.1 seconds remaining. – 12:30 AM
@MattGeorgeSAC
LaMelo Ball will have fouled out if the Hornets lose this challenge. – 12:28 AM
@James_HamNBA
A verrrrrrry late whistle for Fox. LaMelo has fouled out. Charlotte challenge. – 12:28 AM
@JandersonSacBee
Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox has his seventh 30-point game of the season. – 12:28 AM
@RealBobManning
Hornets are a different team with Gordon Hayward available. It’s so hard to believe he can stay healthy, but he makes some sense for a team like the Lakers, maybe even the Heat if they want to shake things up. – 12:28 AM
@Tsaltas46
De’Aaron Fox is taking over at the crunch time for the Kings. #SacramentoProud #BeamTeam – 12:24 AM
@LawMurrayTheNU
There have been some weird Hornets-Kings endings recently and we’re headed for another one… – 12:24 AM
@statmuse
Most 20/20 games this season:
3 — Domantas Sabonis
1 — Everyone else pic.twitter.com/VU8mLV9Gk3 – 12:24 AM
@James_HamNBA
Sellout crowd in Golden 1 Center is on their feet. Kings down 2 after another De’Aaron Fox bucket. 118-116 Hornets with 1:24 remaining. – 12:24 AM
@JandersonSacBee
Davion Mitchell draws another offensive foul on LaMelo Ball. Ring the bell. Kings have life with 1:31 to go. – 12:23 AM
@MattGeorgeSAC
De’Aaron Fox up to 32 points. Has hit 3 straight big free throws. – 12:23 AM
@hornets
Melo & Mason after midnight! ⏰
#LetsFly | @drpepper pic.twitter.com/r2xPmHoZfL – 12:22 AM
@MattGeorgeSAC
Hornets did a great job staying close/slightly ahead with Ball in foul trouble. Set the table perfectly for his big 4th quarter.
Kelly Oubre Jr has been excellent all night. 29 points, 8 rebounds. – 12:21 AM
@SeanCunningham
Kings will have the ball after this coach’s challenge and down 6 with 1:47 to go. – 12:20 AM
@JandersonSacBee
The Kings are challening the call. They think that was out on Charlotte. Hornets lead 118-112 with 1:47 to play. – 12:20 AM
@James_HamNBA
Fox with a crazy And-1 to give the Kings’ life. 5th foul on Ball. – 12:19 AM
@MattGeorgeSAC
Hate to say it, but LaMelo Ball has De’Aaron Fox on skates right now. Fox can’t stay in front of him. – 12:18 AM
@MattGeorgeSAC
Kings are going to need a complete 180 on defense here in these final 3 minutes if they want to win.
First time in a while I haven’t had much faith in their ability to string together stops. – 12:16 AM
@danfavale
it’s genuinely absurd how lamelo makes alley-oop passes from forever away look routine pic.twitter.com/kA4V0DjIox – 12:15 AM
@Tsaltas46
With 3:59 remaining on the clock, LaMelo Ball has scored or assisted 21 of 24 Hornets’ points in the 4th quarter. The definition of floor general. #LetsFly – 12:14 AM
@RealQuintonMayo
Lamelo Ball takes this Hornets team to another stratosphere.
Young masterclass. – 12:14 AM
@SeanCunningham
LaMelo Ball had 7 points heading into the 4th quarter in Sacramento. He’s up to 23 points on 9/19 shooting and has his Hornets up 114-107 with 3:59 to go – 12:13 AM
@markhaynesnba
LaMelo Ball has taken over this game. He has 23 points, 12 assists, 5 rebounds, and a 7-point lead in the 4th. – 12:13 AM
@MattGeorgeSAC
LaMelo Ball has taken over this game and the Kings can’t hit a free throw.
114-107. 3:59 to go. – 12:12 AM
@JandersonSacBee
Huge 3 from Keegan Murray. Kings down by two with 5:00 to play. – 12:09 AM
@SacramentoKings
🦊💨
@De’Aaron Fox | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/yViRMM9qCI – 12:07 AM
@Tsaltas46
Third 20-point, 20-rebound game this season for Domantas Sabonis. He counts 27 points, 20 rebounds with 6:44 remaining in the 4th quarter. He’s the only player with multiple 20-point, 20-rebound games this season. #SacramentoProud #BeamTeam – 12:07 AM
@HornetsPR
With 14 points and 10 rebounds (7:14 4Q), @Charlotte Hornets center @Nick Richards has notched his eighth double-double off the bench this season, third-most in the NBA.
#LetsFly – 12:06 AM
@JandersonSacBee
Kings center Domantas Saonis now has 27 points and 20 rebounds vs. the Hornets. This is his third 20-20 game of the season and his second in the past three games. – 12:06 AM
@markhaynesnba
Sacramento Kings Harrison Barnes (right quad contusion) will not return, per the team. – 12:05 AM
@SeanCunningham
Harrison Barnes has a right quad contusion and will not return. – 12:05 AM
@MarcJSpears
Kings say Harrison Barnes will not return, right quad contusion. – 12:05 AM
@James_HamNBA
From Kings:
INJURY UPDATE: Harrison Barnes – will not return, right quad contusion. – 12:04 AM
@James_HamNBA
Fox has the jets on. 26 points. He’s running through the Hornets defense. Kings down 103-102 with 7:30 remianing. – 12:04 AM
@JandersonSacBee
Kings forward Harrison Barnes (right quad contusion) will not return vs. the Hornets. – 12:04 AM
@hornets
LAM3⃣LO BALL.
#LetsFly | @LaMelo Ball pic.twitter.com/FdjuZwb5bq – 12:04 AM
@James_HamNBA
Sabonis is slow to get up off the court. He takes a beating in every game. – 12:02 AM
@MattGeorgeSAC
Domantas Sabonis leads the NBA in both double-doubles and bruises. – 12:02 AM
@markhaynesnba
LaMelo Ball has only played 17 minutes so far but has 13 points and 11 assists. The Hornets lead the Kings 99-92 with 10:30 left in the game. – 11:59 PM
@SeanCunningham
Hornets open the 4th with LaMelo Ball back on the floor, and leading Charlotte to an 8-0 run. Kings burn timeout, trailing 99-92 with 10:30 to go. Ball with 13 points and 11 assists. – 11:58 PM
@MattGeorgeSAC
LaMelo Ball is getting going. A pair of threes in the 4th quarter gives him 13 points and puts the Hornets up 99-92. – 11:57 PM
@James_HamNBA
8-0 run from the Hornets to start the fourth. 99-92 Charlotte lead. That was quick. – 11:57 PM
@Tsaltas46
Sabonis and Fox carry the Kings offensively. They combined for 43 of 92 Kings points. Fox and Ox showed chemistry once again. #SacramentoProud #BeamTeam – 11:54 PM
@JandersonSacBee
3Q: Kings 92, Hornets 91
Kings center Domantas Sabonis is 2 of 2 from 3-point range tonight. He’s 12 of 20 (.600) over the past 18 games. He has 23 points, 18 rebounds and six assists through three quarters. – 11:54 PM
@SeanCunningham
Kings cling to a 92-91 lead over the Hornets headed to the 4th. Domantas Sabonis with 23 points, 18 boards & 6 assists, De’Aaron Fox with 20 points. Kelly Oubre Jr. with 24 for Charlotte. – 11:54 PM
@hornets
GREAT BALLS OF FIRE!
Introducing @LaMelo Ball’s first dunk of the season 💥
@drpepper | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/xo6RQRtRAv – 11:53 PM
@MattGeorgeSAC
The Malik Monk, Domantas Sabonis two-man game has given the Kings life. pic.twitter.com/t7cDZspTup – 11:53 PM
@James_HamNBA
Fox from 18 feet. Kings lead 92-91 heading to the fourth. Wild game here in Sacramento. – 11:52 PM
@SacramentoKings
Kings retake the lead off Sabonis’ sixth assist of the night 👑
The big man is up to 20 PTS and 17 REB with still a quarter of basketball left to play.
@Domantas Sabonis | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/7TcqVbqX3M – 11:52 PM
@James_HamNBA
Sabonis 3-ball. He’s up to 23 points, 17 rebounds and 6 assists. It’s still the third quarter. – 11:50 PM
@JandersonSacBee
Looks like we’re going to see Neemias Queta check back into the game for the Kings momentarily. – 11:49 PM
@SacramentoKings
What a sequence from TD 🔥
@TerenceDavisJr | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/0wm8yPCyOA – 11:46 PM
@JandersonSacBee
Dunk by Domantas Sabonis puts the Kings up 84-83. That was a 17-4 run for the Kings. – 11:46 PM
@SeanCunningham
Domas dunk, Kings retake the lead at 84-83 with 3:06 to go in the 3rd. Sabonis up to 20 points and 17 boards – 11:46 PM
@SeanCunningham
Kings pull to within one of Charlotte before Steve Clifford burns the timeout. Kings have looked clunky a lot in this game, but appear to be finding a rhythm now. – 11:44 PM
@James_HamNBA
Kings took the punch and delivering a counter. Bench has brought energy in the third. 83-82 with 3:38 remaining in the 3Q. – 11:43 PM
@MattGeorgeSAC
Kings are going to be running sprints at practice tomorrow with these missed free throws.
11/20 tonight. – 11:42 PM
@hornets
lil lookaway 👀
#LetsFly | @LaMelo Ball pic.twitter.com/OLM8QHKnAI – 11:42 PM
@MattGeorgeSAC
Kings perimeter defense is killing them tonight. Guards are getting beat off the dribble every possession. Reminds me a lot of last season. – 11:40 PM
@MattGeorgeSAC
This crowd is just waiting for the Kings to string some buckets together to pop. Itching to get involved. – 11:37 PM
@SeanCunningham
An 13-4 start to the 3rd quarter in favor of the Hornets signals a timeout from Kings coach Mike Brown. 79-67 and Charlotte has its biggest lead of the game. – 11:32 PM
@James_HamNBA
Kings are the getting outworked by the Hornets here in third. Not great. 79-67 Charlotte. Kings getting outscored 48-30 in the paint and 17-4 in second chance points. – 11:32 PM
@JandersonSacBee
Hornets go up by 12 at the 7:50 mark in the third quarter. Timeout Kings. – 11:32 PM
@JandersonSacBee
Fourth foul on Keegan Murray with 9:18 to play in the third quarter. – 11:29 PM
@LawMurrayTheNU
Hornets with 46 points in the paint at halftime in Sacramento…
And that was with LaMelo in foul trouble… – 11:24 PM
@jovanbuha
Final: Suns 130, Lakers 104
The Lakers are blown out in Phoenix without LeBron, AD, Russ and Austin Reaves. They drop to 13-17 at the 30-game mark. Dennis Schroder had 30 points. Kendrick Nunn had 17 off the bench.
Up next: at Sacramento on Wednesday. – 11:22 PM
@SacramentoKings
HALFTIME: Kings trail Hornets, 66-63
👑 @Domantas Sabonis 14 PTS, 16 REB
👑 @De’Aaron Fox 11 PTS
👑 @Harrison Barnes 10 PTS pic.twitter.com/dROICmBGkU – 11:21 PM
@SacramentoKings
DON’T JUMP WITH HB 🗣
@Harrison Barnes | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/gysuLvjI6G – 11:19 PM
@HornetsPR
The @Charlotte Hornets set season highs for any half with 28 field goals made and 46 points in the paint in the first half.
#LetsFly – 11:15 PM
@SeanCunningham
Kings trail the Hornets 66-63 at the half in Sacramento. Domantas Sabonis with 14 points, 16 rebounds and 5 assists for Sac. Kelly Oubre Jr. with 17 for Charlotte. – 11:14 PM
@hornets
That's how you end a half!
#LetsFly
#LetsFly pic.twitter.com/w441VbZRSY – 11:13 PM
@SacramentoKings
Domantas Sabonis in the first half ⤵️
👑 14 PTS
👑 16 REB
👑 5 AST
👑 6-9 FG
👑 1-1 3PT pic.twitter.com/t3VZbF6ZNn – 11:13 PM
@SeanCunningham
Domantas Sabonis with 16 boards in the first half sets the new Sacramento Kings franchise record for most rebounds in a half by a player. – 11:13 PM
@James_HamNBA
From Kings:
Domantas Sabonis finished H1 vs. CHA with 14 points, 16 rebounds and five assists, setting the franchise record for rebounds in a half.
He passes DeMarcus Cousins (15, 3/13/15 at PHI), Scot Pollard (15, 11/29/01) and LaSalle Thompson (15, 1/8/86 at IND). – 11:13 PM
@Tsaltas46
Domantas Sabonis is on pace for another 20-point, 20-rebound game tonight. He counts 14 points, 16 rebounds against the Hornets in the 1st half. Outstanding presence. #SacramentoProud #BeamTeam – 11:12 PM
@MattGeorgeSAC
LaMelo Ball played less than 8 minutes and yet the Kings still trail the Hornets 66-63 at half. – 11:10 PM
@James_HamNBA
Kings trail the Hornets 66-63 at the half. Domantas Sabonis has dominated with 14 points, 16 rebounds and 5 assists. Fox has 11 points, but Kings defense needs work. – 11:10 PM
@MattGeorgeSAC
Just your typical 14 point, 16 rebound, 5 assist first half for Domantas Sabonis. – 11:09 PM
@Tsaltas46
Halftime: Kings 63, Hornets 66
Domantas Sabonis 14 points, 16 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal
De’Aaron Fox 11 points, 4-9 FG
Harrison Barnes 10 points, 2 rebounds
Kelly Oubre jr 17 points, 8-of-16 for the Hornets.
The Kings shot 7-for-17 from deep in the 1st half. – 11:09 PM
@SeanCunningham
Domantas Sabonis may get 20 boards by halftime. Has 15 with 2:35 remaining in the 2nd quarter. – 11:05 PM
@MattGeorgeSAC
Christmas is in 6 days and the Kings are doing punk rock night. That’s a choice. – 11:04 PM
@SeanCunningham
Harrison Barnes headed towards the locker room or the stationary bike briefly after checking out his right leg. He’s quickly subbing back in – 11:01 PM
@Tsaltas46
Domantas Sabonis notches his 21st double-double this season with the Kings. 12 points, 13 rebounds and counts. #SacramentoProud #BeamTeam – 11:00 PM
@SeanCunningham
Harrison Barnes to the locker room, was checking out the back of his right knee or hamstring area following his steal and drive to the hoop – 11:00 PM
@JandersonSacBee
Kings center Domantas Sabonis has his eighth consecutive double-double and his NBA-leading 21st of the season. Nikola Jokic is second with 20 followed by Anthony Davis (18), Tyrese Haliburton (18), Bobby Portis (17) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (16). – 11:00 PM
@markhaynesnba
Sabonis now has a first-half double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds. – 11:00 PM
@JandersonSacBee
Kings forward Harrison Barnes came up limping after taking some contact inside. He just came out of the game to get checked out by the medical staff. – 11:00 PM
@Tsaltas46
Harrison Barnes stepped up in the 2nd quarter and the Kings look like a whole different team #SacramentoProud #BeamTeam – 10:58 PM
@MattGeorgeSAC
Domantas Sabonis is taking the ball up the floor more than the guards at this point. – 10:58 PM
@hornets
The @Nick Richards pass 🤌
The @Kelly Oubre dunk 😘
@drpepper | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/LVVVLNb5Oz – 10:58 PM
@James_HamNBA
Aggressive Harrison Barnes has arrived. Three straight drive to the basket. He’s got a hoop and four free throw attempts for his trouble. – 10:57 PM
@SacramentoKings
the rook connects on his second triple of the night 💪
#RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/2IHjzZqBVz – 10:56 PM
@Tsaltas46
Death, taxes and Domantas Sabonis runs the pace for the Sacramento Kings. #SacramentoProud #BeamTeam – 10:56 PM
@JandersonSacBee
Kings center Domantas Sabonis has seven points, 12 rebounds and five assists in 12 minutes of action vs. the Hornets. – 10:54 PM
@James_HamNBA
Domantas Sabonis already has 7 points, 12 rebounds and 5 assists with 7 minutes left in the 2Q. – 10:54 PM
@markhaynesnba
Domantas Sabonis is doing a little bit of everything. He has 7 points, 11 rebounds, and 4 assists with 7:32 left in the second quarter. – 10:51 PM
@SacramentoKings
Neemy swats the shot and then get the bucket on the next possession 🇵🇹
@nemi1599 | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/9eytgHvf8W – 10:50 PM
@MattGeorgeSAC
Domantas Sabonis can show off some speed in transition, but he’s never faster than when he runs to celebrate with a teammate that just scored off his assist. – 10:50 PM
@James_HamNBA
Neemias Queta posted 2 points, 4 rebounds and a block in 5 minutes in his first stint. Took him a minute to get involved, but started swatting at the ball and setting big screens. – 10:48 PM
@MattGeorgeSAC
Neemias Queta is playing with a lot of energy. Making the right decisions. – 10:46 PM
@HornetsPR
The @Charlotte Hornets poured in 39 points in the first quarter tonight at Sacramento, their most in any opening frame this season.
#LetsFly – 10:43 PM
@James_HamNBA
Nick Richards already has 11 points and 7 rebounds, including 4 offensive boards. – 10:40 PM
@SeanCunningham
Hornets lead the Kings in Sacramento 39-30 after 1. Kings held a 7 point lead at one point. Nick Richards with 11pts & 7 boards of Charlotte’s bench. De’Aaron Fox & Domantas Sabonis lead Sac with 7 points. – 10:40 PM
@JandersonSacBee
1Q: Hornets 37, Kings 30
The Hornets outshot the Kings 55.2% to 40.7% in the first quarter. Gotta be better than that at both ends of the floor. Domantas Sabonis already has seven points, nine rebounds and three assists. – 10:39 PM
@MattGeorgeSAC
Kings lack of defense really sucked the energy out of this G1C crowd. – 10:39 PM
@James_HamNBA
Not a great first quarter for the Kings. They trail the Hornets 39-30 heading to the second. 7 points each for Sabonis and Fox. Really poor defensive effort overall. – 10:38 PM
@MattGeorgeSAC
Kinda a weird energy with that first quarter. Kings got off to a superb start for 2 minutes and then the other 10 was just blah.
Oh, and they allowed the Hornets to score 39 points. – 10:38 PM
@SeanCunningham
Domantas Sabonis with his first 10 mins of action in this opening quarter: 7 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists. – 10:33 PM
@JandersonSacBee
Neemias Queta checks in for the Kings late in the first quarter. – 10:32 PM
@James_HamNBA
Second foul on Ball. Kings are feeding Murray in the post when he gets the switch onto Ball. – 10:26 PM
@markhaynesnba
LaMelo Ball has 6 assists with 5:42 seconds left in the 1st quarter. – 10:26 PM
@MattGeorgeSAC
Kings went from sharp to sloppy really quickly for no reason on offense. – 10:23 PM
@JandersonSacBee
Davion Mitchell at the scorer’s table ready to check in for the Kings. – 10:22 PM
@hornets
It’s @Kelly Oubre‘s rock now!
#LetsFly | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/nO1RdfWwMY – 10:21 PM
@Tsaltas46
Sabonis continues to set the tone for the Kings. 5 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists already. #BeamTeam – 10:21 PM
@SacramentoKings
The Kings are home 🙌👑
@mybonney Tunnel Cam pic.twitter.com/7dpSSA0CNS – 10:17 PM
@SacramentoKings
This two-man game between Huerter and Sabonis 🔥
#RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/WOjdRmC1bK – 10:17 PM
@MattGeorgeSAC
Kings start the game a perfect 4/4 from the field with a couple threes. 11 points in under 3 minutes.
The boys look happy to be home. – 10:15 PM
@James_HamNBA
Kings give up an easy look in the lane to a cutting Gordon Hayward. Time out Mike Brown. 11-6 Kings lead. – 10:15 PM
@JandersonSacBee
Mason Plumlee picks up his second foul in the first minute. – 10:13 PM
@James_HamNBA
Domantas Sabonis gets the Kings on the board with 1-of-2 at the line. 1-0. – 10:12 PM
@James_HamNBA
The Hornets have lost eight straight, are playing on the second night of a bad back-to-back and have a 7-23 record. But…their starting lineup is pretty scary. – 10:11 PM
@SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Kevin Huerter
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 Keegan Murray
👑 @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/pDnuWLnUsL – 10:10 PM
@SacramentoKings
“He can finish with the best of ‘em, and he can make passes with the best of ‘em.”
Coach Brown breaks down how Malik Monk’s playmaking abilities have progressed throughout the season. pic.twitter.com/BerUk1nrFH – 10:02 PM
@JandersonSacBee
Keon Ellis (G League) and Chima Moneke (G League) are inactive for Kings vs. Hornets tonight. Neemias Queta remains active and available. – 10:01 PM
@hornets
WAKE UP Y’ALL!
📍 – Sacramento, CA
🆚 – @Sacramento Kings
⏰ – 10PM EST
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/jyC2uAa673 – 10:00 PM
@SacramentoKings
There’s no quit in this squad 😤 pic.twitter.com/jB65xnQjs4 – 9:49 PM
@JandersonSacBee
Starting lineups for Kings-Hornets: pic.twitter.com/5lnKjuIv1D – 9:41 PM
@hornets
First five on the floor tonight!
Presented by @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/AfTe4YOUsg – 9:34 PM
@hornets
INJURY REPORT at SAC
Cody Martin (L Knee Procedure) is out.
Dennis Smith Jr (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
Terry Rozier (R Hip Contusion) is out.
Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/Hzh9s5wLHG – 9:15 PM
@SacramentoKings
Back home for the holidays❄️
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip #JOYWINS pic.twitter.com/GsfbAtzvvr – 9:09 PM
@James_HamNBA
From Hornets PR – UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier has been downgraded to out for tonight’s game in SAC. – 9:02 PM
@JandersonSacBee
Hornets guard Terry Rozier (hip) has been ruled out for tonight’s game against the Kings. – 9:01 PM
@SacramentoKings
@JandersonSacBee
Kevin Huerter getting loose for tonight’s Kings-Hornets game. pic.twitter.com/nOKQVVBOH8 – 8:52 PM
@markhaynesnba
Kings coach Mike Brown on keeping Keegan Murray as a starter even after struggles:
“He’s our guy, and he’s going to stay there. He’s going to continue to learn on the job and get better, but he’s been good for us as of late, and hopefully, he’ll be like that for a while.” – 8:32 PM
@JandersonSacBee
Kings guard Davion Mitchell is out early working with Doug Christie as he prepares to return vs. the Hornets tonight after missing a game due to illness. pic.twitter.com/SyU6SqYh1U – 8:04 PM
@NateDuncanNBA
New Dunc’d On Prime: AD Fallout; WAS, ORL, BOS, CHA segments; News with @Danny Leroux. Join us in time for our first 3-man pod with @John Hollinger on Wednesday. duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 7:49 PM
@kayte_c
Tickets for tonight’s @Sacramento Kings game up for grabs on Instagram at kayte_christensen
Don’t miss out. See the #BeamTeam in their first game back @Golden1Center – 6:35 PM
@hornets
Swarm the streets of Buzz City wearing your Jordans tomorrow: to work, school, and the #JumpmanInvitational! 👟
🎟️ https://t.co/ix6FFOOjVg pic.twitter.com/HbLJbuYDZe – 6:33 PM
@hornets
“If you got a chance to be a blessing to somebody, you should do it.”
Last week, @Terry Rozier hosted his annual #MerryTerryChristmas to support non-profits that help families, single-mothers, and children in need in our community!
@terryrozierfdn | #SwarmToServe x @HornetsGive pic.twitter.com/OngIHr8VZU – 5:31 PM
@SacramentoKings
Back at home tonight…
Will you be there? pic.twitter.com/cVtLinIIUX – 5:30 PM
@JandersonSacBee
Pregame reading: Check out my story on the upcoming schedule for the Sacramento Kings and why this stretch could be so critical to their playoff hopes. How many games over .500 do you think they’ll be after playing 15 of 19 at home?
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 5:18 PM
@markhaynesnba
Charlotte Hornets injury update for tonight’s game against the Sacramento Kings:
Cody Martin (L Knee Procedure) out
Dennis Smith Jr (L Ankle Sprain) out
Terry Rozier (R Hip Contusion) doubtful – 4:09 PM
@HornetsPR
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets at SAC 12/19
Martin (L Knee Procedure) out
Smith Jr (L Ankle Sprain) out
Rozier (R Hip Contusion) doubtful – 4:00 PM
@hornets
OFFICIAL: We have assigned center Mark Williams to the @greensboroswarm in advance of the @nbagleague showcase.
@QCHspencer
A special defensive sequence for JT Thor. So disruptive. pic.twitter.com/0Rc3MqvcBx – 2:47 PM
@James_HamNBA
Neemias Queta is still with the Kings and not in Las Vegas at the G League showcase. Keon Ellis is with the Stockton Kings. – 2:07 PM
@hornets
Jetted off to California with this in mind 💭 pic.twitter.com/HjCLEH7LjK – 1:30 PM
@NBABlackburn
The Nuggets last 6 games of 2022 are all against playoff opponents:
12/20 v MEM
12/23 v POR
12/25 v PHX
12/27 @ SAC
12/28 @ SAC
12/30 v MIA
The 7 games after:
1/1 v BOS
1/2 @ MIN
1/5 v LAC
1/6 v CLE
1/9 v LAL
1/11 v PHX
1/13 @ LAC
12 of 13 vs .500 or better teams. – 1:27 PM
👉 https://t.co/AZEWNuSkb9 pic.twitter.com/jpw9YV8vTc – 1:00 PM
@statmuse
Fewest wins on the road this season:
3 — Mavericks
3 — Warriors
3 — Raptors
3 — Wizards
3 — Magic
3 — Hornets
3 — Rockets pic.twitter.com/eieWIX5RcX – 11:45 AM
@JandersonSacBee
‘No question’: Why Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown says Domantas Sabonis is an All-Star sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 11:33 AM
@JandersonSacBee
Kings-Hornets gameday live: Davion Mitchell, Alex Len returning from non-COVID illnesses sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 11:27 AM
@hornets
Stock up on late night snacks – tipoff’s at 10pm. 🌙
#LetsFly pic.twitter.com/6bQFpOzzVP – 11:18 AM
Powered by @metabilia_io | https://t.co/ucqeEMSfCj pic.twitter.com/1QSwyhUPR7 – 11:00 AM
@KeithSmithNBA
Also watched DEN-CHA:
-Jokic. Just wow.
-Brown and KCP fit DEN so perfectly
-Should MPJ be the bench scoring stabilizer when he’s back?
-Hornets hung in there, but they just don’t have enough
-It’s time to start playing Mark Williams for a while and let him sink or swim – 10:20 AM
@QCHspencer
When Rozier doesn’t let this thing go then you know his confidence is rattled. pic.twitter.com/CITKnt4YJR – 9:24 AM
@British_Buzz
Hornets vs Nuggets video clip analysis, the good and the bad ⬇️
The Good – LaMelo Ball Defensive Awareness
LaMelo with his head on a swivel here, good IQ to identify the Jokic back cut and force the pass out of his catch radius. pic.twitter.com/bZbRYfDzsp – 8:27 AM
@KeithSmithNBA
For all the thoughts of how egregious the tanking would be for Victor Wembanyama (I was there too!), there are no truly horrific teams at this point in the NBA season. CHA is worst at 7-23 and that’s more circumstantial than intentional. Real tanking will eventually start though. – 8:24 AM
@JandersonSacBee
The Kings are 9.5-point favorites over the Hornets on Monday. – 2:49 AM