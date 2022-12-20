Hornets vs. Kings: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Charlotte Hornets play against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center

The Charlotte Hornets are spending $15,369,032 per win while the Sacramento Kings are spending $8,425,828 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Monday December 19, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: NBCSCA

Away TV: Bally Sports SE-CHA

Home Radio: Sactown Sports 1140 AM

Away Radio: WFNZ 92.7 FM

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Spencer Percy

@QCHspencer

The put-back punch is obviously amazing, but Lamelo being able to contort his body + use his length to somehow find McDaniels on the weak side is just as special. 2:19 PM The put-back punch is obviously amazing, but Lamelo being able to contort his body + use his length to somehow find McDaniels on the weak side is just as special. pic.twitter.com/qYTsSaZHNR

Janis Carr

@janiscarr

Ty Lue said that “everybody” will be available for Wednesday’s Clippers game against Charlotte. – Ty Lue said that “everybody” will be available for Wednesday’s Clippers game against Charlotte. – 2:12 PM

Law Murray

@LawMurrayTheNU

Here’s Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue on everybody returning to practice today (Paul George, Reggie Jackson, Ivica Zubac, Norman Powell) and how an actual live, contact practice will determine availability for tomorrow’s 2022 home finale vs Hornets 2:08 PM Here’s Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue on everybody returning to practice today (Paul George, Reggie Jackson, Ivica Zubac, Norman Powell) and how an actual live, contact practice will determine availability for tomorrow’s 2022 home finale vs Hornets pic.twitter.com/gnhFGwGtVs

Andrew Greif

@AndrewGreif

Ty Lue said how the Clippers fare after today’s full-contact practice — which is fairly rare — will determine if guys returning from injury can play Wed. vs. Charlotte. Norm Powell (out since Nov. 29, groin) will travel on the upcoming road trip, with expectations he’ll play. – Ty Lue said how the Clippers fare after today’s full-contact practice — which is fairly rare — will determine if guys returning from injury can play Wed. vs. Charlotte. Norm Powell (out since Nov. 29, groin) will travel on the upcoming road trip, with expectations he’ll play. – 2:08 PM

TJ McBride

@TJMcBrideNBA

Jamal Murray is set to talk with the media today after shootaround which bodes well for his chances to play tonight. He’s battling some knee pain and Malone noted he fought through the Charlotte game. – Jamal Murray is set to talk with the media today after shootaround which bodes well for his chances to play tonight. He’s battling some knee pain and Malone noted he fought through the Charlotte game. – 1:19 PM

StatMuse

@statmuse

Sabonis in December:

21.1 PPG

14.4 RPG (1st in the NBA)

6.6 APG

71.3 FG%

Only Jokic is putting up more RPG + APG. 12:22 PM Sabonis in December:21.1 PPG14.4 RPG (1st in the NBA)6.6 APG71.3 FG%Only Jokic is putting up more RPG + APG. pic.twitter.com/qyiCK6yu3R

Sean Kelley

@SeanKelleyLive

Don’t judge. Gameday lunch was a slam dunk at Green’s Lunch in Charlotte with @TRowOU. Probably should have pulled @BoogSciambi with us for a meeting of all those calling @GatorsMBK vs @OU_MBBall at the 12:15 PM Don’t judge. Gameday lunch was a slam dunk at Green’s Lunch in Charlotte with @TRowOU. Probably should have pulled @BoogSciambi with us for a meeting of all those calling @GatorsMBK vs @OU_MBBall at the @Jordan Invitational pic.twitter.com/S1mugUhi2h

Duane Rankin

@DuaneRankin

#NBA TV schedule change for Dec. 27:

New York #Knicks at Dallas #Mavericks will now be televised by NBA TV.

Los Angeles #Clippers at Toronto #Raptors will no longer be televised by NBA TV.

Charlotte #Hornets at Golden State #Warriors will no longer be televised by NBA TV. 12:01 PM #NBA TV schedule change for Dec. 27:New York #Knicks at Dallas #Mavericks will now be televised by NBA TV.Los Angeles #Clippers at Toronto #Raptors will no longer be televised by NBA TV.Charlotte #Hornets at Golden State #Warriors will no longer be televised by NBA TV. pic.twitter.com/rz63wGOygu

Sacramento Kings

@SacramentoKings

J. Kyle Mann

@jkylemann

love the touch/placement on this pass from huerter

🤌 pic.twitter.com/ufWTkqC9qD – 11:56 AM love the touch/placement on this pass from huerter

Kevin O’Connor

@KevinOConnorNBA

Top midrange pull-up shooters:

1. Kevin Durant: 60.1%

2. Kyrie Irving: 56.7%

3. Devin Vassell: 50.9%

4. De’Aaron Fox: 48.7%

5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 48.4%

Minimum 100 midrange shots off the dribble, per @SecondSpectrum. 11:27 AM Top midrange pull-up shooters:1. Kevin Durant: 60.1%2. Kyrie Irving: 56.7%3. Devin Vassell: 50.9%4. De’Aaron Fox: 48.7%5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 48.4%Minimum 100 midrange shots off the dribble, per @SecondSpectrum. pic.twitter.com/DGZLWRVK8e

Mark Medina

@MarkG_Medina

Some NBA flex broadcast scheduling. On Dec. 27, NBA TV will televise Knicks-Mavs. NBA TV will no longer televise Clippers-Raptors and Warriors-Hornets. – Some NBA flex broadcast scheduling. On Dec. 27, NBA TV will televise Knicks-Mavs. NBA TV will no longer televise Clippers-Raptors and Warriors-Hornets. – 11:06 AM

Sacramento Kings

@SacramentoKings

Jason Anderson

@JandersonSacBee

‘Bad loss’: Fox scores 37 and Sabonis has 20-20 game, but Kings slip up in loss to Hornets 10:56 AM ‘Bad loss’: Fox scores 37 and Sabonis has 20-20 game, but Kings slip up in loss to Hornets sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac…

Brian Windhorst

@WindhorstESPN

It doesn’t appear like NBA teams are in the mood to trade away talent right now. Who could move first? League executives are watching the Chicago Bulls.

Plus a G-League experiment & lamenting the troubles in Charlotte

This week from the collective: 10:25 AM It doesn’t appear like NBA teams are in the mood to trade away talent right now. Who could move first? League executives are watching the Chicago Bulls.Plus a G-League experiment & lamenting the troubles in CharlotteThis week from the collective: espn.com/nba/insider/in…

Rod Boone

@rodboone

The

charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 8:59 AM The #Hornets needed a huge lift in Sacramento. LaMelo Ball provided one with an impressive fourth quarter and it raised Charlotte’s spirits.

James Plowright

@British_Buzz

After last night we have another edition of “I can’t believe Plumlee hit a lefty jumper” courtesy of Trey Lyles. He was feeling sick after this one 🤣 5:10 AM After last night we have another edition of “I can’t believe Plumlee hit a lefty jumper” courtesy of Trey Lyles. He was feeling sick after this one 🤣 pic.twitter.com/MKVNNl17KK

James Plowright

@British_Buzz

We have another “Plumlee lefty jumper” reaction courtesy of Trey Lyles. He was feeling sick after this one 🤣 5:04 AM We have another “Plumlee lefty jumper” reaction courtesy of Trey Lyles. He was feeling sick after this one 🤣 pic.twitter.com/IroeaUyE75

Sean Cunningham

@SeanCunningham

De’Aaron Fox classifies Monday’s loss to the Hornets as “a bad loss”, talks about Sacramento’s rough start to the 6-game homestand & LaMelo Ball’s terrific 4th quarter.

FULL VIDEO: pic.twitter.com/k4SpMZm3Zv – 3:43 AM De’Aaron Fox classifies Monday’s loss to the Hornets as “a bad loss”, talks about Sacramento’s rough start to the 6-game homestand & LaMelo Ball’s terrific 4th quarter.FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/hM1P3Z2u0u

Sean Cunningham

@SeanCunningham

Kings C Domantas Sabonis discusses Monday’s humbling loss to the Hornets after his monster outing, reacts to Mike Brown calling the loss “a reality check” & the momentum lost from the 3-3 road trip.

FULL VIDEO: pic.twitter.com/igOQnFXDg7 – 3:38 AM Kings C Domantas Sabonis discusses Monday’s humbling loss to the Hornets after his monster outing, reacts to Mike Brown calling the loss “a reality check” & the momentum lost from the 3-3 road trip.FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/QtUc9GIl7P

Sean Cunningham

@SeanCunningham

Sean Cunningham

@SeanCunningham

Dave Mason

@DeuceMason

Dropped a new podcast from Las Vegas about the Kings loss at home to the Hornets.

We went over the highs/lows and we had SUCH an cool background for show. AMAZING wallpaper and lighting.

🔊:

📺: pic.twitter.com/o4FHsO2K3K – 2:29 AM Dropped a new podcast from Las Vegas about the Kings loss at home to the Hornets.We went over the highs/lows and we had SUCH an cool background for show. AMAZING wallpaper and lighting.🔊: https://t.co/pnExqForla 📺: https://t.co/2CoFbATfXL

James Ham

@James_HamNBA

Domantas Sabonis on the Kings’ loss, getting hit in the face and playing in front of his parents: 2:23 AM Domantas Sabonis on the Kings’ loss, getting hit in the face and playing in front of his parents: pic.twitter.com/05q3ekgMCa

Charlotte Hornets

@hornets

“[LaMelo] finds a way to get the ball going to the basket. He’s got great courage. He’s confident and badly wants to win. You’re never going to have to worry about his competitive spirit.” – “[LaMelo] finds a way to get the ball going to the basket. He’s got great courage. He’s confident and badly wants to win. You’re never going to have to worry about his competitive spirit.” – 1:57 AM

Matt George

@MattGeorgeSAC

Mike Brown explains why missed free throws wasn’t the reason the Kings lost. 1:41 AM Mike Brown explains why missed free throws wasn’t the reason the Kings lost. pic.twitter.com/phWwSarGWg

Matt George

@MattGeorgeSAC

Full highlights from the Sacramento Kings’ home loss to the Charlotte Hornets. 1:37 AM Full highlights from the Sacramento Kings’ home loss to the Charlotte Hornets. pic.twitter.com/ekUo8rynJd

Christos Tsaltas

@Tsaltas46

That was good to see it. Neemias Queta stepped on the floor for 7 minutes and made his presence felt for the Sacramento Kings.

He counted 2 points, 4 rebounds and 1 block at this stretch. His made bucket showed his development in the paint. #SacramentoProud #BeamTeam 1:13 AM That was good to see it. Neemias Queta stepped on the floor for 7 minutes and made his presence felt for the Sacramento Kings.He counted 2 points, 4 rebounds and 1 block at this stretch. His made bucket showed his development in the paint. #SacramentoProud #BeamTeam pic.twitter.com/TpFmasT0VQ

Jason Anderson

@JandersonSacBee

Kings coach Mike Brown says Neemias Queta is going to get an opportunity at the backup center spot, saying: “If Neemie doesn’t work out, I’ll go back to another guy.” – Kings coach Mike Brown says Neemias Queta is going to get an opportunity at the backup center spot, saying: “If Neemie doesn’t work out, I’ll go back to another guy.” – 1:10 AM

James Ham

@James_HamNBA

According to Mike Brown, Richaun Holmes will get another look at the back up center spot at some point. Sounds like Neemias Queta will get more opportunity as well. – According to Mike Brown, Richaun Holmes will get another look at the back up center spot at some point. Sounds like Neemias Queta will get more opportunity as well. – 1:08 AM

Jason Anderson

@JandersonSacBee

Kings coach Mike Brown says he doesn’t have any additional information on Harrison Barnes, who left tonight’s game with a right quad contusion. – Kings coach Mike Brown says he doesn’t have any additional information on Harrison Barnes, who left tonight’s game with a right quad contusion. – 1:05 AM

James Ham

@James_HamNBA

Mike Brown said he hasn’t checked on Harrison Barnes yet. Barnes exited in the third with a right quad contusion. – Mike Brown said he hasn’t checked on Harrison Barnes yet. Barnes exited in the third with a right quad contusion. – 1:05 AM

James Ham

@James_HamNBA

Mike Brown said he is going to keep searching at the backup center position. “I can’t play Domas 40 minutes a night.”

In the last two games he’s used Chimezie Metu, Richaun Holmes and Neemias Queta at the five behind Sabonis. – Mike Brown said he is going to keep searching at the backup center position. “I can’t play Domas 40 minutes a night.”In the last two games he’s used Chimezie Metu, Richaun Holmes and Neemias Queta at the five behind Sabonis. – 1:04 AM

Jason Anderson

@JandersonSacBee

Kings coach Mike Brown on his team going 17 of 31 at the free-throw line: “We didn’t lose because we didn’t make free throws. Obviously, if we would have made free throws, we might have stolen the game, but the way we played, we didn’t deserve to win.” – Kings coach Mike Brown on his team going 17 of 31 at the free-throw line: “We didn’t lose because we didn’t make free throws. Obviously, if we would have made free throws, we might have stolen the game, but the way we played, we didn’t deserve to win.” – 1:02 AM

Charlotte Hornets

@hornets

A HUGE 4th quarter to lead your Hornets to the W! 🕺🏽

@LaMelo Ball | #LetsFly – 1:02 AM A HUGE 4th quarter to lead your Hornets to the W! 🕺🏽

Jason Anderson

@JandersonSacBee

Kings coach Mike Brown on tonight’s loss to the Hornets: “Just a recipe to get our behinds kicked tonight the way we played.” – Kings coach Mike Brown on tonight’s loss to the Hornets: “Just a recipe to get our behinds kicked tonight the way we played.” – 1:02 AM

Sean Cunningham

@SeanCunningham

Kings coach Mike Brown called tonight’s loss to the Hornets “a good reality check for us.” – Kings coach Mike Brown called tonight’s loss to the Hornets “a good reality check for us.” – 12:59 AM

James Ham

@James_HamNBA

“In this league, truthfully, anybody can beat anybody. Worst team can beat the best team in the league on any given night.”

-De’Aaron Fox – “In this league, truthfully, anybody can beat anybody. Worst team can beat the best team in the league on any given night.”-De’Aaron Fox – 12:58 AM

Sean Cunningham

@SeanCunningham

“They came out and they were ready for us,” KIngs rookie Keegan Murray after tonight’s loss to the Hornets to begin the homestand. – “They came out and they were ready for us,” KIngs rookie Keegan Murray after tonight’s loss to the Hornets to begin the homestand. – 12:45 AM

Christos Tsaltas

@Tsaltas46

Domantas Sabonis vs Charlotte Hornets

28 points (season high)

23 rebounds (season high)

12 FGM (season high)

7 assist

1 steal

Stellar presence despite the Kings home loss.

#SacramentoProud #BeamTeam – 12:39 AM Domantas Sabonis vs Charlotte Hornets28 points (season high)23 rebounds (season high)12 FGM (season high)7 assist1 stealStellar presence despite the Kings home loss.

James Ham

@James_HamNBA

After a wild 3-3 road trip, the Kings returned home where a sellout crowd was awaiting. Against a struggling, but finally healthy Hornets squad, the Kings couldn’t come up with the crucial stop. Here are 6 quick thoughts as the Kings fall by a final of 125-119. – After a wild 3-3 road trip, the Kings returned home where a sellout crowd was awaiting. Against a struggling, but finally healthy Hornets squad, the Kings couldn’t come up with the crucial stop. Here are 6 quick thoughts as the Kings fall by a final of 125-119. – 12:37 AM

Christos Tsaltas

@Tsaltas46

De’Aaron Fox had an amazing game, played like a real leader for the Kings, especially in the 2nd half.

37 points

14-25 FG

7-9 FT

5 rebounds

He scored 26 points in the 2nd half and the last 10 Kings’ points in 4th.

#SacramentoProud #BeamTeam – 12:37 AM De’Aaron Fox had an amazing game, played like a real leader for the Kings, especially in the 2nd half.37 points14-25 FG7-9 FT5 reboundsHe scored 26 points in the 2nd half and the last 10 Kings’ points in 4th.

Jason Anderson

@JandersonSacBee

Final: Hornets 125, Kings 119

De’Aaron Fox scores 37 points while Domantas Sabonis finishes with 28 points, 23 rebounds and seven assists, but somehow that’s not enough as Charlotte snaps an eight-game losing streak. – Final: Hornets 125, Kings 119De’Aaron Fox scores 37 points while Domantas Sabonis finishes with 28 points, 23 rebounds and seven assists, but somehow that’s not enough as Charlotte snaps an eight-game losing streak. – 12:36 AM

Christos Tsaltas

@Tsaltas46

LaMelo Ball vs Sacramento Kings

23 points

5 rebounds

12 assists

5 3PM

W

-16 points in the 4th quarters

-scored or assisted 20 of 34 Hornets’ points in the 4th

Floor general! 12:36 AM LaMelo Ball vs Sacramento Kings23 points5 rebounds12 assists5 3PM-16 points in the 4th quarters-scored or assisted 20 of 34 Hornets’ points in the 4thFloor general! #LetsFly

StatMuse

@statmuse

Kelly Oubre tonight:

31 PTS

10 REB

Leading the Hornets in PTS, STL and 3P this season. 12:36 AM Kelly Oubre tonight:31 PTS10 REBLeading the Hornets in PTS, STL and 3P this season. pic.twitter.com/OhXtscn45R

Sean Cunningham

@SeanCunningham

The Kings homestand tips-off with an L, as the Hornets sting Sacramento 125-119 to collect their 8th victory of the season. De’Aaron Fox scores 37 points, Domantas Sabonis 28 points and 23 rebounds. Kelly Oubre Jr. leads Charlotte with 31. – The Kings homestand tips-off with an L, as the Hornets sting Sacramento 125-119 to collect their 8th victory of the season. De’Aaron Fox scores 37 points, Domantas Sabonis 28 points and 23 rebounds. Kelly Oubre Jr. leads Charlotte with 31. – 12:36 AM

StatMuse

@statmuse

LaMelo tonight:

23 PTS

12 AST

5-10 3P

Averaging over 4 threes per game this season. 12:35 AM LaMelo tonight:23 PTS12 AST5-10 3PAveraging over 4 threes per game this season. pic.twitter.com/JmO2BH8uJv

Matt George

@MattGeorgeSAC

Credit to the Hornets. They came into Sacramento and straight beat the Kings.

Final: 125-119 – Credit to the Hornets. They came into Sacramento and straight beat the Kings.Final: 125-119 – 12:35 AM

Matt George

@MattGeorgeSAC

100% ok with Fox taking that step-back three. He has been the Kings offense this 4th quarter. Ride or die with your star. – 100% ok with Fox taking that step-back three. He has been the Kings offense this 4th quarter. Ride or die with your star. – 12:33 AM

Mark Haynes

@markhaynesnba

Huge night for De’Aaron Fox (37 points) and Domantas Sabonis (28 points, 22 rebounds, 7 assists), but LaMelo Ball and the Hornets are leaving Sacramento with a victory. – Huge night for De’Aaron Fox (37 points) and Domantas Sabonis (28 points, 22 rebounds, 7 assists), but LaMelo Ball and the Hornets are leaving Sacramento with a victory. – 12:33 AM

Jason Anderson

@JandersonSacBee

Not tonight. The Kings are going to lose this one. – Not tonight. The Kings are going to lose this one. – 12:33 AM

Matt George

@MattGeorgeSAC

Kings with a spirited effort to stay in this game. Made even more painful by the 14 missed free throws. – Kings with a spirited effort to stay in this game. Made even more painful by the 14 missed free throws. – 12:32 AM

James Ham

@James_HamNBA

Fox hits the first, misses the second. Kings get the rebound. Fox scores again. 122-119 Hornets. – Fox hits the first, misses the second. Kings get the rebound. Fox scores again. 122-119 Hornets. – 12:32 AM

Sean Cunningham

@SeanCunningham

Hornets coach’s challenge unsuccessful. LeMelo Ball’s night is done. Hornets up 122-116 before two FT’s from De’Aaron Fox with 35.7 to go – Hornets coach’s challenge unsuccessful. LeMelo Ball’s night is done. Hornets up 122-116 before two FT’s from De’Aaron Fox with 35.7 to go – 12:31 AM

James Ham

@James_HamNBA

Foul stands. Fox to the line. Kings down 122-116 with 34.1 remaining. – Foul stands. Fox to the line. Kings down 122-116 with 34.1 remaining. – 12:30 AM

Jason Anderson

@JandersonSacBee

Unsuccessful challenge for the Hornets. LaMelo Ball has fouled out. De’Aaron Fox is going to the line with the Kings trailing by six. Just 34.1 seconds remaining. – Unsuccessful challenge for the Hornets. LaMelo Ball has fouled out. De’Aaron Fox is going to the line with the Kings trailing by six. Just 34.1 seconds remaining. – 12:30 AM

Matt George

@MattGeorgeSAC

LaMelo Ball will have fouled out if the Hornets lose this challenge. – LaMelo Ball will have fouled out if the Hornets lose this challenge. – 12:28 AM

James Ham

@James_HamNBA

A verrrrrrry late whistle for Fox. LaMelo has fouled out. Charlotte challenge. – A verrrrrrry late whistle for Fox. LaMelo has fouled out. Charlotte challenge. – 12:28 AM

Jason Anderson

@JandersonSacBee

Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox has his seventh 30-point game of the season. – Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox has his seventh 30-point game of the season. – 12:28 AM

Bobby Manning

@RealBobManning

Hornets are a different team with Gordon Hayward available. It’s so hard to believe he can stay healthy, but he makes some sense for a team like the Lakers, maybe even the Heat if they want to shake things up. – Hornets are a different team with Gordon Hayward available. It’s so hard to believe he can stay healthy, but he makes some sense for a team like the Lakers, maybe even the Heat if they want to shake things up. – 12:28 AM

Christos Tsaltas

@Tsaltas46

De’Aaron Fox is taking over at the crunch time for the Kings. #BeamTeam – 12:24 AM De’Aaron Fox is taking over at the crunch time for the Kings. #SacramentoProud

Law Murray

@LawMurrayTheNU

There have been some weird Hornets-Kings endings recently and we’re headed for another one… – There have been some weird Hornets-Kings endings recently and we’re headed for another one… – 12:24 AM

StatMuse

@statmuse

Most 20/20 games this season:

3 — Domantas Sabonis

1 — Everyone else 12:24 AM Most 20/20 games this season:3 — Domantas Sabonis1 — Everyone else pic.twitter.com/VU8mLV9Gk3

James Ham

@James_HamNBA

Sellout crowd in Golden 1 Center is on their feet. Kings down 2 after another De’Aaron Fox bucket. 118-116 Hornets with 1:24 remaining. – Sellout crowd in Golden 1 Center is on their feet. Kings down 2 after another De’Aaron Fox bucket. 118-116 Hornets with 1:24 remaining. – 12:24 AM

Jason Anderson

@JandersonSacBee

Davion Mitchell draws another offensive foul on LaMelo Ball. Ring the bell. Kings have life with 1:31 to go. – Davion Mitchell draws another offensive foul on LaMelo Ball. Ring the bell. Kings have life with 1:31 to go. – 12:23 AM

Matt George

@MattGeorgeSAC

De’Aaron Fox up to 32 points. Has hit 3 straight big free throws. – De’Aaron Fox up to 32 points. Has hit 3 straight big free throws. – 12:23 AM

Matt George

@MattGeorgeSAC

Hornets did a great job staying close/slightly ahead with Ball in foul trouble. Set the table perfectly for his big 4th quarter.

Kelly Oubre Jr has been excellent all night. 29 points, 8 rebounds. – Hornets did a great job staying close/slightly ahead with Ball in foul trouble. Set the table perfectly for his big 4th quarter.Kelly Oubre Jr has been excellent all night. 29 points, 8 rebounds. – 12:21 AM

Sean Cunningham

@SeanCunningham

Kings will have the ball after this coach’s challenge and down 6 with 1:47 to go. – Kings will have the ball after this coach’s challenge and down 6 with 1:47 to go. – 12:20 AM

Jason Anderson

@JandersonSacBee

The Kings are challening the call. They think that was out on Charlotte. Hornets lead 118-112 with 1:47 to play. – The Kings are challening the call. They think that was out on Charlotte. Hornets lead 118-112 with 1:47 to play. – 12:20 AM

Matt George

@MattGeorgeSAC

LaMelo Ball just picked up his 5th foul. ATTACK! – LaMelo Ball just picked up his 5th foul. ATTACK! – 12:19 AM

James Ham

@James_HamNBA

Fox with a crazy And-1 to give the Kings’ life. 5th foul on Ball. – Fox with a crazy And-1 to give the Kings’ life. 5th foul on Ball. – 12:19 AM

Matt George

@MattGeorgeSAC

Hate to say it, but LaMelo Ball has De’Aaron Fox on skates right now. Fox can’t stay in front of him. – Hate to say it, but LaMelo Ball has De’Aaron Fox on skates right now. Fox can’t stay in front of him. – 12:18 AM

Matt George

@MattGeorgeSAC

Kings are going to need a complete 180 on defense here in these final 3 minutes if they want to win.

First time in a while I haven’t had much faith in their ability to string together stops. – Kings are going to need a complete 180 on defense here in these final 3 minutes if they want to win.First time in a while I haven’t had much faith in their ability to string together stops. – 12:16 AM

Dan Favale

@danfavale

it’s genuinely absurd how lamelo makes alley-oop passes from forever away look routine 12:15 AM it’s genuinely absurd how lamelo makes alley-oop passes from forever away look routine pic.twitter.com/kA4V0DjIox

Christos Tsaltas

@Tsaltas46

With 3:59 remaining on the clock, LaMelo Ball has scored or assisted 21 of 24 Hornets’ points in the 4th quarter. The definition of floor general. 12:14 AM With 3:59 remaining on the clock, LaMelo Ball has scored or assisted 21 of 24 Hornets’ points in the 4th quarter. The definition of floor general. #LetsFly

Quinton Mayo

@RealQuintonMayo

Lamelo Ball takes this Hornets team to another stratosphere.

Young masterclass. – Lamelo Ball takes this Hornets team to another stratosphere.Young masterclass. – 12:14 AM

Matt George

@MattGeorgeSAC

16 points for LaMelo Ball in the 4th quarter (so far) – 16 points for LaMelo Ball in the 4th quarter (so far) – 12:14 AM

Sean Cunningham

@SeanCunningham

LaMelo Ball had 7 points heading into the 4th quarter in Sacramento. He’s up to 23 points on 9/19 shooting and has his Hornets up 114-107 with 3:59 to go – LaMelo Ball had 7 points heading into the 4th quarter in Sacramento. He’s up to 23 points on 9/19 shooting and has his Hornets up 114-107 with 3:59 to go – 12:13 AM

Mark Haynes

@markhaynesnba

LaMelo Ball has taken over this game. He has 23 points, 12 assists, 5 rebounds, and a 7-point lead in the 4th. – LaMelo Ball has taken over this game. He has 23 points, 12 assists, 5 rebounds, and a 7-point lead in the 4th. – 12:13 AM

Matt George

@MattGeorgeSAC

LaMelo Ball has taken over this game and the Kings can’t hit a free throw.

114-107. 3:59 to go. – LaMelo Ball has taken over this game and the Kings can’t hit a free throw.114-107. 3:59 to go. – 12:12 AM

Matt George

@MattGeorgeSAC

Another 4th quarter, another big moment for Keegan Murray. – Another 4th quarter, another big moment for Keegan Murray. – 12:10 AM

Jason Anderson

@JandersonSacBee

Huge 3 from Keegan Murray. Kings down by two with 5:00 to play. – Huge 3 from Keegan Murray. Kings down by two with 5:00 to play. – 12:09 AM

James Ham

@James_HamNBA

Davion Mitchell draws a huge charge against Ball. – Davion Mitchell draws a huge charge against Ball. – 12:07 AM

Christos Tsaltas

@Tsaltas46

Third 20-point, 20-rebound game this season for Domantas Sabonis. He counts 27 points, 20 rebounds with 6:44 remaining in the 4th quarter. He’s the only player with multiple 20-point, 20-rebound games this season. #BeamTeam – 12:07 AM Third 20-point, 20-rebound game this season for Domantas Sabonis. He counts 27 points, 20 rebounds with 6:44 remaining in the 4th quarter. He’s the only player with multiple 20-point, 20-rebound games this season. #SacramentoProud

Jason Anderson

@JandersonSacBee

Kings center Domantas Saonis now has 27 points and 20 rebounds vs. the Hornets. This is his third 20-20 game of the season and his second in the past three games. – Kings center Domantas Saonis now has 27 points and 20 rebounds vs. the Hornets. This is his third 20-20 game of the season and his second in the past three games. – 12:06 AM

Mark Haynes

@markhaynesnba

Sacramento Kings Harrison Barnes (right quad contusion) will not return, per the team. – Sacramento Kings Harrison Barnes (right quad contusion) will not return, per the team. – 12:05 AM

Sean Cunningham

@SeanCunningham

Harrison Barnes has a right quad contusion and will not return. – Harrison Barnes has a right quad contusion and will not return. – 12:05 AM

Sean Cunningham

@SeanCunningham

James Ham

@James_HamNBA

From Kings:

INJURY UPDATE: Harrison Barnes – will not return, right quad contusion. – From Kings:INJURY UPDATE: Harrison Barnes – will not return, right quad contusion. – 12:04 AM

Sacramento Kings

@SacramentoKings

James Ham

@James_HamNBA

Fox has the jets on. 26 points. He’s running through the Hornets defense. Kings down 103-102 with 7:30 remianing. – Fox has the jets on. 26 points. He’s running through the Hornets defense. Kings down 103-102 with 7:30 remianing. – 12:04 AM

Jason Anderson

@JandersonSacBee

Kings forward Harrison Barnes (right quad contusion) will not return vs. the Hornets. – Kings forward Harrison Barnes (right quad contusion) will not return vs. the Hornets. – 12:04 AM

James Ham

@James_HamNBA

Sabonis is slow to get up off the court. He takes a beating in every game. – Sabonis is slow to get up off the court. He takes a beating in every game. – 12:02 AM

Matt George

@MattGeorgeSAC

Domantas Sabonis leads the NBA in both double-doubles and bruises. – Domantas Sabonis leads the NBA in both double-doubles and bruises. – 12:02 AM

Mark Haynes

@markhaynesnba

LaMelo Ball has only played 17 minutes so far but has 13 points and 11 assists. The Hornets lead the Kings 99-92 with 10:30 left in the game. – LaMelo Ball has only played 17 minutes so far but has 13 points and 11 assists. The Hornets lead the Kings 99-92 with 10:30 left in the game. – 11:59 PM

Sean Cunningham

@SeanCunningham

Hornets open the 4th with LaMelo Ball back on the floor, and leading Charlotte to an 8-0 run. Kings burn timeout, trailing 99-92 with 10:30 to go. Ball with 13 points and 11 assists. – Hornets open the 4th with LaMelo Ball back on the floor, and leading Charlotte to an 8-0 run. Kings burn timeout, trailing 99-92 with 10:30 to go. Ball with 13 points and 11 assists. – 11:58 PM

Matt George

@MattGeorgeSAC

LaMelo Ball is getting going. A pair of threes in the 4th quarter gives him 13 points and puts the Hornets up 99-92. – LaMelo Ball is getting going. A pair of threes in the 4th quarter gives him 13 points and puts the Hornets up 99-92. – 11:57 PM

James Ham

@James_HamNBA

8-0 run from the Hornets to start the fourth. 99-92 Charlotte lead. That was quick. – 8-0 run from the Hornets to start the fourth. 99-92 Charlotte lead. That was quick. – 11:57 PM

Christos Tsaltas

@Tsaltas46

Sabonis and Fox carry the Kings offensively. They combined for 43 of 92 Kings points. Fox and Ox showed chemistry once again. #BeamTeam – 11:54 PM Sabonis and Fox carry the Kings offensively. They combined for 43 of 92 Kings points. Fox and Ox showed chemistry once again. #SacramentoProud

Jason Anderson

@JandersonSacBee

3Q: Kings 92, Hornets 91

Kings center Domantas Sabonis is 2 of 2 from 3-point range tonight. He’s 12 of 20 (.600) over the past 18 games. He has 23 points, 18 rebounds and six assists through three quarters. – 3Q: Kings 92, Hornets 91Kings center Domantas Sabonis is 2 of 2 from 3-point range tonight. He’s 12 of 20 (.600) over the past 18 games. He has 23 points, 18 rebounds and six assists through three quarters. – 11:54 PM

Sean Cunningham

@SeanCunningham

Kings cling to a 92-91 lead over the Hornets headed to the 4th. Domantas Sabonis with 23 points, 18 boards & 6 assists, De’Aaron Fox with 20 points. Kelly Oubre Jr. with 24 for Charlotte. – Kings cling to a 92-91 lead over the Hornets headed to the 4th. Domantas Sabonis with 23 points, 18 boards & 6 assists, De’Aaron Fox with 20 points. Kelly Oubre Jr. with 24 for Charlotte. – 11:54 PM

Matt George

@MattGeorgeSAC

The Malik Monk, Domantas Sabonis two-man game has given the Kings life. 11:53 PM The Malik Monk, Domantas Sabonis two-man game has given the Kings life. pic.twitter.com/t7cDZspTup

James Ham

@James_HamNBA

Fox from 18 feet. Kings lead 92-91 heading to the fourth. Wild game here in Sacramento. – Fox from 18 feet. Kings lead 92-91 heading to the fourth. Wild game here in Sacramento. – 11:52 PM

Sacramento Kings

@SacramentoKings

Kings retake the lead off Sabonis’ sixth assist of the night 👑

The big man is up to 20 PTS and 17 REB with still a quarter of basketball left to play.

11:52 PM Kings retake the lead off Sabonis’ sixth assist of the night 👑The big man is up to 20 PTS and 17 REB with still a quarter of basketball left to play. @Domantas Sabonis | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/7TcqVbqX3M

James Ham

@James_HamNBA

Sabonis 3-ball. He’s up to 23 points, 17 rebounds and 6 assists. It’s still the third quarter. – Sabonis 3-ball. He’s up to 23 points, 17 rebounds and 6 assists. It’s still the third quarter. – 11:50 PM

Jason Anderson

@JandersonSacBee

Looks like we’re going to see Neemias Queta check back into the game for the Kings momentarily. – Looks like we’re going to see Neemias Queta check back into the game for the Kings momentarily. – 11:49 PM

Jason Anderson

@JandersonSacBee

Dunk by Domantas Sabonis puts the Kings up 84-83. That was a 17-4 run for the Kings. – Dunk by Domantas Sabonis puts the Kings up 84-83. That was a 17-4 run for the Kings. – 11:46 PM

Sean Cunningham

@SeanCunningham

Domas dunk, Kings retake the lead at 84-83 with 3:06 to go in the 3rd. Sabonis up to 20 points and 17 boards – Domas dunk, Kings retake the lead at 84-83 with 3:06 to go in the 3rd. Sabonis up to 20 points and 17 boards – 11:46 PM

Sean Cunningham

@SeanCunningham

Kings pull to within one of Charlotte before Steve Clifford burns the timeout. Kings have looked clunky a lot in this game, but appear to be finding a rhythm now. – Kings pull to within one of Charlotte before Steve Clifford burns the timeout. Kings have looked clunky a lot in this game, but appear to be finding a rhythm now. – 11:44 PM

James Ham

@James_HamNBA

Kings took the punch and delivering a counter. Bench has brought energy in the third. 83-82 with 3:38 remaining in the 3Q. – Kings took the punch and delivering a counter. Bench has brought energy in the third. 83-82 with 3:38 remaining in the 3Q. – 11:43 PM

Matt George

@MattGeorgeSAC

Kings are going to be running sprints at practice tomorrow with these missed free throws.

11/20 tonight. – Kings are going to be running sprints at practice tomorrow with these missed free throws.11/20 tonight. – 11:42 PM

Matt George

@MattGeorgeSAC

Kings perimeter defense is killing them tonight. Guards are getting beat off the dribble every possession. Reminds me a lot of last season. – Kings perimeter defense is killing them tonight. Guards are getting beat off the dribble every possession. Reminds me a lot of last season. – 11:40 PM

James Ham

@James_HamNBA

7-0 run from the Kings to climb back in the game. 79-74 Hornets. – 7-0 run from the Kings to climb back in the game. 79-74 Hornets. – 11:37 PM

Matt George

@MattGeorgeSAC

This crowd is just waiting for the Kings to string some buckets together to pop. Itching to get involved. – This crowd is just waiting for the Kings to string some buckets together to pop. Itching to get involved. – 11:37 PM

Sean Cunningham

@SeanCunningham

An 13-4 start to the 3rd quarter in favor of the Hornets signals a timeout from Kings coach Mike Brown. 79-67 and Charlotte has its biggest lead of the game. – An 13-4 start to the 3rd quarter in favor of the Hornets signals a timeout from Kings coach Mike Brown. 79-67 and Charlotte has its biggest lead of the game. – 11:32 PM

James Ham

@James_HamNBA

Kings are the getting outworked by the Hornets here in third. Not great. 79-67 Charlotte. Kings getting outscored 48-30 in the paint and 17-4 in second chance points. – Kings are the getting outworked by the Hornets here in third. Not great. 79-67 Charlotte. Kings getting outscored 48-30 in the paint and 17-4 in second chance points. – 11:32 PM

Jason Anderson

@JandersonSacBee

Hornets go up by 12 at the 7:50 mark in the third quarter. Timeout Kings. – Hornets go up by 12 at the 7:50 mark in the third quarter. Timeout Kings. – 11:32 PM

Jason Anderson

@JandersonSacBee

Fourth foul on Keegan Murray with 9:18 to play in the third quarter. – Fourth foul on Keegan Murray with 9:18 to play in the third quarter. – 11:29 PM

Law Murray

@LawMurrayTheNU

Hornets with 46 points in the paint at halftime in Sacramento…

And that was with LaMelo in foul trouble… – Hornets with 46 points in the paint at halftime in Sacramento…And that was with LaMelo in foul trouble… – 11:24 PM

Jovan Buha

@jovanbuha

Final: Suns 130, Lakers 104

The Lakers are blown out in Phoenix without LeBron, AD, Russ and Austin Reaves. They drop to 13-17 at the 30-game mark. Dennis Schroder had 30 points. Kendrick Nunn had 17 off the bench.

Up next: at Sacramento on Wednesday. – Final: Suns 130, Lakers 104The Lakers are blown out in Phoenix without LeBron, AD, Russ and Austin Reaves. They drop to 13-17 at the 30-game mark. Dennis Schroder had 30 points. Kendrick Nunn had 17 off the bench.Up next: at Sacramento on Wednesday. – 11:22 PM

Sean Cunningham

@SeanCunningham

Kings trail the Hornets 66-63 at the half in Sacramento. Domantas Sabonis with 14 points, 16 rebounds and 5 assists for Sac. Kelly Oubre Jr. with 17 for Charlotte. – Kings trail the Hornets 66-63 at the half in Sacramento. Domantas Sabonis with 14 points, 16 rebounds and 5 assists for Sac. Kelly Oubre Jr. with 17 for Charlotte. – 11:14 PM

Sacramento Kings

@SacramentoKings

Domantas Sabonis in the first half ⤵️

👑 14 PTS

👑 16 REB

👑 5 AST

👑 6-9 FG

👑 1-1 3PT 11:13 PM Domantas Sabonis in the first half ⤵️👑 14 PTS👑 16 REB👑 5 AST👑 6-9 FG👑 1-1 3PT pic.twitter.com/t3VZbF6ZNn

Sean Cunningham

@SeanCunningham

Domantas Sabonis with 16 boards in the first half sets the new Sacramento Kings franchise record for most rebounds in a half by a player. – Domantas Sabonis with 16 boards in the first half sets the new Sacramento Kings franchise record for most rebounds in a half by a player. – 11:13 PM

James Ham

@James_HamNBA

From Kings:

Domantas Sabonis finished H1 vs. CHA with 14 points, 16 rebounds and five assists, setting the franchise record for rebounds in a half.

He passes DeMarcus Cousins (15, 3/13/15 at PHI), Scot Pollard (15, 11/29/01) and LaSalle Thompson (15, 1/8/86 at IND). – From Kings:Domantas Sabonis finished H1 vs. CHA with 14 points, 16 rebounds and five assists, setting the franchise record for rebounds in a half.He passes DeMarcus Cousins (15, 3/13/15 at PHI), Scot Pollard (15, 11/29/01) and LaSalle Thompson (15, 1/8/86 at IND). – 11:13 PM

Christos Tsaltas

@Tsaltas46

Domantas Sabonis is on pace for another 20-point, 20-rebound game tonight. He counts 14 points, 16 rebounds against the Hornets in the 1st half. Outstanding presence. #BeamTeam – 11:12 PM Domantas Sabonis is on pace for another 20-point, 20-rebound game tonight. He counts 14 points, 16 rebounds against the Hornets in the 1st half. Outstanding presence. #SacramentoProud

Matt George

@MattGeorgeSAC

LaMelo Ball played less than 8 minutes and yet the Kings still trail the Hornets 66-63 at half. – LaMelo Ball played less than 8 minutes and yet the Kings still trail the Hornets 66-63 at half. – 11:10 PM

James Ham

@James_HamNBA

Kings trail the Hornets 66-63 at the half. Domantas Sabonis has dominated with 14 points, 16 rebounds and 5 assists. Fox has 11 points, but Kings defense needs work. – Kings trail the Hornets 66-63 at the half. Domantas Sabonis has dominated with 14 points, 16 rebounds and 5 assists. Fox has 11 points, but Kings defense needs work. – 11:10 PM

Matt George

@MattGeorgeSAC

Just your typical 14 point, 16 rebound, 5 assist first half for Domantas Sabonis. – Just your typical 14 point, 16 rebound, 5 assist first half for Domantas Sabonis. – 11:09 PM

Christos Tsaltas

@Tsaltas46

Halftime: Kings 63, Hornets 66

Domantas Sabonis 14 points, 16 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal

De’Aaron Fox 11 points, 4-9 FG

Harrison Barnes 10 points, 2 rebounds

Kelly Oubre jr 17 points, 8-of-16 for the Hornets.

The Kings shot 7-for-17 from deep in the 1st half. – Halftime: Kings 63, Hornets 66Domantas Sabonis 14 points, 16 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 stealDe’Aaron Fox 11 points, 4-9 FGHarrison Barnes 10 points, 2 reboundsKelly Oubre jr 17 points, 8-of-16 for the Hornets.The Kings shot 7-for-17 from deep in the 1st half. – 11:09 PM

Sean Cunningham

@SeanCunningham

Domantas Sabonis may get 20 boards by halftime. Has 15 with 2:35 remaining in the 2nd quarter. – Domantas Sabonis may get 20 boards by halftime. Has 15 with 2:35 remaining in the 2nd quarter. – 11:05 PM

Matt George

@MattGeorgeSAC

Christmas is in 6 days and the Kings are doing punk rock night. That’s a choice. – Christmas is in 6 days and the Kings are doing punk rock night. That’s a choice. – 11:04 PM

Sean Cunningham

@SeanCunningham

Harrison Barnes headed towards the locker room or the stationary bike briefly after checking out his right leg. He’s quickly subbing back in – Harrison Barnes headed towards the locker room or the stationary bike briefly after checking out his right leg. He’s quickly subbing back in – 11:01 PM

Christos Tsaltas

@Tsaltas46

Domantas Sabonis notches his 21st double-double this season with the Kings. 12 points, 13 rebounds and counts. #BeamTeam – 11:00 PM Domantas Sabonis notches his 21st double-double this season with the Kings. 12 points, 13 rebounds and counts. #SacramentoProud

Sean Cunningham

@SeanCunningham

Harrison Barnes to the locker room, was checking out the back of his right knee or hamstring area following his steal and drive to the hoop – Harrison Barnes to the locker room, was checking out the back of his right knee or hamstring area following his steal and drive to the hoop – 11:00 PM

Jason Anderson

@JandersonSacBee

Kings center Domantas Sabonis has his eighth consecutive double-double and his NBA-leading 21st of the season. Nikola Jokic is second with 20 followed by Anthony Davis (18), Tyrese Haliburton (18), Bobby Portis (17) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (16). – Kings center Domantas Sabonis has his eighth consecutive double-double and his NBA-leading 21st of the season. Nikola Jokic is second with 20 followed by Anthony Davis (18), Tyrese Haliburton (18), Bobby Portis (17) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (16). – 11:00 PM

Mark Haynes

@markhaynesnba

Sabonis now has a first-half double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds. – Sabonis now has a first-half double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds. – 11:00 PM

Jason Anderson

@JandersonSacBee

Kings forward Harrison Barnes came up limping after taking some contact inside. He just came out of the game to get checked out by the medical staff. – Kings forward Harrison Barnes came up limping after taking some contact inside. He just came out of the game to get checked out by the medical staff. – 11:00 PM

Christos Tsaltas

@Tsaltas46

Harrison Barnes stepped up in the 2nd quarter and the Kings look like a whole different team #BeamTeam – 10:58 PM Harrison Barnes stepped up in the 2nd quarter and the Kings look like a whole different team #SacramentoProud

Matt George

@MattGeorgeSAC

Domantas Sabonis is taking the ball up the floor more than the guards at this point. – Domantas Sabonis is taking the ball up the floor more than the guards at this point. – 10:58 PM

James Ham

@James_HamNBA

Aggressive Harrison Barnes has arrived. Three straight drive to the basket. He’s got a hoop and four free throw attempts for his trouble. – Aggressive Harrison Barnes has arrived. Three straight drive to the basket. He’s got a hoop and four free throw attempts for his trouble. – 10:57 PM

Sacramento Kings

@SacramentoKings

the rook connects on his second triple of the night 💪

#RoarWithUs 10:56 PM the rook connects on his second triple of the night 💪#RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/2IHjzZqBVz

Christos Tsaltas

@Tsaltas46

Death, taxes and Domantas Sabonis runs the pace for the Sacramento Kings. #BeamTeam – 10:56 PM Death, taxes and Domantas Sabonis runs the pace for the Sacramento Kings. #SacramentoProud

Matt George

@MattGeorgeSAC

10-0 Kings run since Domantas Sabonis came back in the game. – 10-0 Kings run since Domantas Sabonis came back in the game. – 10:54 PM

Jason Anderson

@JandersonSacBee

Kings center Domantas Sabonis has seven points, 12 rebounds and five assists in 12 minutes of action vs. the Hornets. – Kings center Domantas Sabonis has seven points, 12 rebounds and five assists in 12 minutes of action vs. the Hornets. – 10:54 PM

James Ham

@James_HamNBA

Domantas Sabonis already has 7 points, 12 rebounds and 5 assists with 7 minutes left in the 2Q. – Domantas Sabonis already has 7 points, 12 rebounds and 5 assists with 7 minutes left in the 2Q. – 10:54 PM

Mark Haynes

@markhaynesnba

Domantas Sabonis is doing a little bit of everything. He has 7 points, 11 rebounds, and 4 assists with 7:32 left in the second quarter. – Domantas Sabonis is doing a little bit of everything. He has 7 points, 11 rebounds, and 4 assists with 7:32 left in the second quarter. – 10:51 PM

Sacramento Kings

@SacramentoKings

Neemy swats the shot and then get the bucket on the next possession 🇵🇹

@nemi1599 | #RoarWithUs 10:50 PM Neemy swats the shot and then get the bucket on the next possession 🇵🇹@nemi1599 | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/9eytgHvf8W

Matt George

@MattGeorgeSAC

Domantas Sabonis can show off some speed in transition, but he’s never faster than when he runs to celebrate with a teammate that just scored off his assist. – Domantas Sabonis can show off some speed in transition, but he’s never faster than when he runs to celebrate with a teammate that just scored off his assist. – 10:50 PM

James Ham

@James_HamNBA

Neemias Queta posted 2 points, 4 rebounds and a block in 5 minutes in his first stint. Took him a minute to get involved, but started swatting at the ball and setting big screens. – Neemias Queta posted 2 points, 4 rebounds and a block in 5 minutes in his first stint. Took him a minute to get involved, but started swatting at the ball and setting big screens. – 10:48 PM

Matt George

@MattGeorgeSAC

Kings are down 10. Free real estate in the paint. – Kings are down 10. Free real estate in the paint. – 10:48 PM

Matt George

@MattGeorgeSAC

Neemias Queta is playing with a lot of energy. Making the right decisions. – Neemias Queta is playing with a lot of energy. Making the right decisions. – 10:46 PM

Matt George

@MattGeorgeSAC

LaMelo Ball just picked up his 3rd foul early in the 2Q. – LaMelo Ball just picked up his 3rd foul early in the 2Q. – 10:44 PM

Jason Anderson

@JandersonSacBee

Neemias Queta with a block and now a bucket. – Neemias Queta with a block and now a bucket. – 10:42 PM

James Ham

@James_HamNBA

Nick Richards already has 11 points and 7 rebounds, including 4 offensive boards. – Nick Richards already has 11 points and 7 rebounds, including 4 offensive boards. – 10:40 PM

Sean Cunningham

@SeanCunningham

Hornets lead the Kings in Sacramento 39-30 after 1. Kings held a 7 point lead at one point. Nick Richards with 11pts & 7 boards of Charlotte’s bench. De’Aaron Fox & Domantas Sabonis lead Sac with 7 points. – Hornets lead the Kings in Sacramento 39-30 after 1. Kings held a 7 point lead at one point. Nick Richards with 11pts & 7 boards of Charlotte’s bench. De’Aaron Fox & Domantas Sabonis lead Sac with 7 points. – 10:40 PM

Jason Anderson

@JandersonSacBee

1Q: Hornets 37, Kings 30

The Hornets outshot the Kings 55.2% to 40.7% in the first quarter. Gotta be better than that at both ends of the floor. Domantas Sabonis already has seven points, nine rebounds and three assists. – 1Q: Hornets 37, Kings 30The Hornets outshot the Kings 55.2% to 40.7% in the first quarter. Gotta be better than that at both ends of the floor. Domantas Sabonis already has seven points, nine rebounds and three assists. – 10:39 PM

Matt George

@MattGeorgeSAC

Kings lack of defense really sucked the energy out of this G1C crowd. – Kings lack of defense really sucked the energy out of this G1C crowd. – 10:39 PM

James Ham

@James_HamNBA

Not a great first quarter for the Kings. They trail the Hornets 39-30 heading to the second. 7 points each for Sabonis and Fox. Really poor defensive effort overall. – Not a great first quarter for the Kings. They trail the Hornets 39-30 heading to the second. 7 points each for Sabonis and Fox. Really poor defensive effort overall. – 10:38 PM

Matt George

@MattGeorgeSAC

Kinda a weird energy with that first quarter. Kings got off to a superb start for 2 minutes and then the other 10 was just blah.

Oh, and they allowed the Hornets to score 39 points. – Kinda a weird energy with that first quarter. Kings got off to a superb start for 2 minutes and then the other 10 was just blah.Oh, and they allowed the Hornets to score 39 points. – 10:38 PM

Sean Cunningham

@SeanCunningham

Domantas Sabonis with his first 10 mins of action in this opening quarter: 7 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists. – Domantas Sabonis with his first 10 mins of action in this opening quarter: 7 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists. – 10:33 PM

Jason Anderson

@JandersonSacBee

Neemias Queta checks in for the Kings late in the first quarter. – Neemias Queta checks in for the Kings late in the first quarter. – 10:32 PM

James Ham

@James_HamNBA

Murray misses both free throws. Kings are 1-of-5 at the line. – Murray misses both free throws. Kings are 1-of-5 at the line. – 10:27 PM

James Ham

@James_HamNBA

Second foul on Ball. Kings are feeding Murray in the post when he gets the switch onto Ball. – Second foul on Ball. Kings are feeding Murray in the post when he gets the switch onto Ball. – 10:26 PM

Mark Haynes

@markhaynesnba

LaMelo Ball has 6 assists with 5:42 seconds left in the 1st quarter. – LaMelo Ball has 6 assists with 5:42 seconds left in the 1st quarter. – 10:26 PM

Matt George

@MattGeorgeSAC

Kings went from sharp to sloppy really quickly for no reason on offense. – Kings went from sharp to sloppy really quickly for no reason on offense. – 10:23 PM

Jason Anderson

@JandersonSacBee

Davion Mitchell at the scorer’s table ready to check in for the Kings. – Davion Mitchell at the scorer’s table ready to check in for the Kings. – 10:22 PM

Christos Tsaltas

@Tsaltas46

Sabonis continues to set the tone for the Kings. 5 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists already. 10:21 PM Sabonis continues to set the tone for the Kings. 5 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists already. #BeamTeam

James Ham

@James_HamNBA

Domantas Sabonis just got slapped in the face. Everybody drink. – Domantas Sabonis just got slapped in the face. Everybody drink. – 10:19 PM

Matt George

@MattGeorgeSAC

Kings start the game a perfect 4/4 from the field with a couple threes. 11 points in under 3 minutes.

The boys look happy to be home. – Kings start the game a perfect 4/4 from the field with a couple threes. 11 points in under 3 minutes.The boys look happy to be home. – 10:15 PM

James Ham

@James_HamNBA

Kings give up an easy look in the lane to a cutting Gordon Hayward. Time out Mike Brown. 11-6 Kings lead. – Kings give up an easy look in the lane to a cutting Gordon Hayward. Time out Mike Brown. 11-6 Kings lead. – 10:15 PM

Jason Anderson

@JandersonSacBee

Mason Plumlee picks up his second foul in the first minute. – Mason Plumlee picks up his second foul in the first minute. – 10:13 PM

James Ham

@James_HamNBA

Domantas Sabonis gets the Kings on the board with 1-of-2 at the line. 1-0. – Domantas Sabonis gets the Kings on the board with 1-of-2 at the line. 1-0. – 10:12 PM

James Ham

@James_HamNBA

The Hornets have lost eight straight, are playing on the second night of a bad back-to-back and have a 7-23 record. But…their starting lineup is pretty scary. – The Hornets have lost eight straight, are playing on the second night of a bad back-to-back and have a 7-23 record. But…their starting lineup is pretty scary. – 10:11 PM

Sacramento Kings

@SacramentoKings

“He can finish with the best of ‘em, and he can make passes with the best of ‘em.”

Coach Brown breaks down how Malik Monk’s playmaking abilities have progressed throughout the season. 10:02 PM “He can finish with the best of ‘em, and he can make passes with the best of ‘em.”Coach Brown breaks down how Malik Monk’s playmaking abilities have progressed throughout the season. pic.twitter.com/BerUk1nrFH

Jason Anderson

@JandersonSacBee

Keon Ellis (G League) and Chima Moneke (G League) are inactive for Kings vs. Hornets tonight. Neemias Queta remains active and available. – Keon Ellis (G League) and Chima Moneke (G League) are inactive for Kings vs. Hornets tonight. Neemias Queta remains active and available. – 10:01 PM

Charlotte Hornets

@hornets

INJURY REPORT at SAC

Cody Martin (L Knee Procedure) is out.

Dennis Smith Jr (L Ankle Sprain) is out.

Terry Rozier (R Hip Contusion) is out.

Presented by @NovantHealth 9:15 PM INJURY REPORT at SACCody Martin (L Knee Procedure) is out.Dennis Smith Jr (L Ankle Sprain) is out.Terry Rozier (R Hip Contusion) is out.Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/Hzh9s5wLHG

Jason Anderson

@JandersonSacBee

Hornets guard Terry Rozier (hip) has been ruled out for tonight’s game against the Kings. – Hornets guard Terry Rozier (hip) has been ruled out for tonight’s game against the Kings. – 9:01 PM

Sacramento Kings

@SacramentoKings

Mark Haynes

@markhaynesnba

Kings coach Mike Brown on keeping Keegan Murray as a starter even after struggles:

“He’s our guy, and he’s going to stay there. He’s going to continue to learn on the job and get better, but he’s been good for us as of late, and hopefully, he’ll be like that for a while.” – Kings coach Mike Brown on keeping Keegan Murray as a starter even after struggles:“He’s our guy, and he’s going to stay there. He’s going to continue to learn on the job and get better, but he’s been good for us as of late, and hopefully, he’ll be like that for a while.” – 8:32 PM

Jason Anderson

@JandersonSacBee

Kings guard Davion Mitchell is out early working with Doug Christie as he prepares to return vs. the Hornets tonight after missing a game due to illness. 8:04 PM Kings guard Davion Mitchell is out early working with Doug Christie as he prepares to return vs. the Hornets tonight after missing a game due to illness. pic.twitter.com/SyU6SqYh1U

Charlotte Hornets

@hornets

Jason Anderson

@JandersonSacBee

Pregame reading: Check out my story on the upcoming schedule for the Sacramento Kings and why this stretch could be so critical to their playoff hopes. How many games over .500 do you think they’ll be after playing 15 of 19 at home?

sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 5:18 PM Pregame reading: Check out my story on the upcoming schedule for the Sacramento Kings and why this stretch could be so critical to their playoff hopes. How many games over .500 do you think they’ll be after playing 15 of 19 at home?

Mark Haynes

@markhaynesnba

Charlotte Hornets injury update for tonight’s game against the Sacramento Kings:

Cody Martin (L Knee Procedure) out

Dennis Smith Jr (L Ankle Sprain) out

Terry Rozier (R Hip Contusion) doubtful – Charlotte Hornets injury update for tonight’s game against the Sacramento Kings:Cody Martin (L Knee Procedure) outDennis Smith Jr (L Ankle Sprain) outTerry Rozier (R Hip Contusion) doubtful – 4:09 PM

Rod Boone

@rodboone

Terry Rozier (right hip contusion) is doubtful for tonight’s game in Sacramento. Terry Rozier (right hip contusion) is doubtful for tonight’s game in Sacramento. #Hornets appear to be headed back to being shorthanded. Dennis Smith Jr. and Cody Martin are both still out. – 4:01 PM

Charlotte Hornets

@hornets

Sacramento Kings

@SacramentoKings

James Ham

@James_HamNBA

Neemias Queta is still with the Kings and not in Las Vegas at the G League showcase. Keon Ellis is with the Stockton Kings. – Neemias Queta is still with the Kings and not in Las Vegas at the G League showcase. Keon Ellis is with the Stockton Kings. – 2:07 PM

Charlotte Hornets

@hornets

Ryan Blackburn

@NBABlackburn

The Nuggets last 6 games of 2022 are all against playoff opponents:

12/20 v MEM

12/23 v POR

12/25 v PHX

12/27 @ SAC

12/28 @ SAC

12/30 v MIA

The 7 games after:

1/1 v BOS

1/2 @ MIN

1/5 v LAC

1/6 v CLE

1/9 v LAL

1/11 v PHX

1/13 @ LAC

12 of 13 vs .500 or better teams. – The Nuggets last 6 games of 2022 are all against playoff opponents:12/20 v MEM12/23 v POR12/25 v PHX12/27 @ SAC12/28 @ SAC12/30 v MIAThe 7 games after:1/1 v BOS1/2 @ MIN1/5 v LAC1/6 v CLE1/9 v LAL1/11 v PHX1/13 @ LAC12 of 13 vs .500 or better teams. – 1:27 PM

Sacramento Kings

@SacramentoKings

StatMuse

@statmuse

Fewest wins on the road this season:

3 — Mavericks

3 — Warriors

3 — Raptors

3 — Wizards

3 — Magic

3 — Hornets

3 — Rockets 11:45 AM Fewest wins on the road this season:3 — Mavericks3 — Warriors3 — Raptors3 — Wizards3 — Magic3 — Hornets3 — Rockets pic.twitter.com/eieWIX5RcX

Jason Anderson

@JandersonSacBee

‘No question’: Why Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown says Domantas Sabonis is an All-Star 11:33 AM ‘No question’: Why Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown says Domantas Sabonis is an All-Star sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac…

Sacramento Kings

@SacramentoKings

Keith Smith

@KeithSmithNBA

Also watched DEN-CHA:

-Jokic. Just wow.

-Brown and KCP fit DEN so perfectly

-Should MPJ be the bench scoring stabilizer when he’s back?

-Hornets hung in there, but they just don’t have enough

-It’s time to start playing Mark Williams for a while and let him sink or swim – Also watched DEN-CHA:-Jokic. Just wow.-Brown and KCP fit DEN so perfectly-Should MPJ be the bench scoring stabilizer when he’s back?-Hornets hung in there, but they just don’t have enough-It’s time to start playing Mark Williams for a while and let him sink or swim – 10:20 AM

Spencer Percy

@QCHspencer

When Rozier doesn’t let this thing go then you know his confidence is rattled. 9:24 AM When Rozier doesn’t let this thing go then you know his confidence is rattled. pic.twitter.com/CITKnt4YJR

James Plowright

@British_Buzz

Hornets vs Nuggets video clip analysis, the good and the bad ⬇️

The Good – LaMelo Ball Defensive Awareness

LaMelo with his head on a swivel here, good IQ to identify the Jokic back cut and force the pass out of his catch radius. 8:27 AM Hornets vs Nuggets video clip analysis, the good and the bad ⬇️The Good – LaMelo Ball Defensive AwarenessLaMelo with his head on a swivel here, good IQ to identify the Jokic back cut and force the pass out of his catch radius. pic.twitter.com/bZbRYfDzsp

Keith Smith

@KeithSmithNBA

For all the thoughts of how egregious the tanking would be for Victor Wembanyama (I was there too!), there are no truly horrific teams at this point in the NBA season. CHA is worst at 7-23 and that’s more circumstantial than intentional. Real tanking will eventually start though. – For all the thoughts of how egregious the tanking would be for Victor Wembanyama (I was there too!), there are no truly horrific teams at this point in the NBA season. CHA is worst at 7-23 and that’s more circumstantial than intentional. Real tanking will eventually start though. – 8:24 AM