JaMychal Green enters health and safety protocols

Golden State: JaMychal Green (health and safety protocols) and Donte DiVincenzo (non-COVID illness) have been downgraded to out for Tuesday’s game against New York. Klay Thompson (left knee soreness) has been upgraded to available.
Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
On the latest Warriors injury report, Donte DiVincenzo (non-COVID illness) and JaMychal Green (health and safety protocols) are both OUT vs. the Knicks. Klay Thompson is available and Jonathan Kuminga is probable – 2:35 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Donte DiVincenzo and JaMychal Green won’t play tonight because of non-COVID illness. Jonathan Kuminga (left knee soreness) is probable.
Opportunity on the way for James Wiseman and Moses Moody. – 1:57 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Warriors’ injury report for tonight against the Knicks:
Donte DiVincenzo – out, non-covid illness
JaMychal Green – out, health and safety protocols
Jonathan Kuminga – probable, left knee soreness
Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins remain out. Klay Thompson upgraded to available. – 1:54 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
JaMychal Green is also unlikely to play tonight for the Warriors with a non-COVID illness, I’m told. Donte DiVincenzo already listed as doubtful with the same. Thinning rotation. Could open extra opportunity for Moody and Wiseman. – 12:37 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The Warriors get a needed road win in Toronto. Jordan Poole had 43 points on 14/23 FG. He’s starting to heat up. Draymond Green opened the game with three 3s in 90 seconds, finished with 17 points. Double-double for Kevon Looney. 15 bench points for JaMychal Green. – 8:30 PM
“The other moment, there was a play in Game 6 [of the Western Conference Finals] when we played Houston after Kevin Durant got injured and we won Game 6, it was 2019,” Kerr said. “We went down to Houston and Steph had like 35 points in the second half and there was a key possession down the stretch where Klay ended up getting a three that won the game, that basically sealed the win, and it was Warriors basketball. It was pick-and-roll with Steph and Draymond — I think all five guys touched the ball on the possession and the ball was eventually swung from Andre to Klay for a 3 and it was the most beautiful offensive possession. It captured our team perfectly, and that play I will always remember.” -via NBC Sports / December 20, 2022
CJ Holmes: Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are expected to play tonight, per Steve Kerr. -via Twitter @CjHolmes22 / December 18, 2022
Aaron Rose: Injury reports for tomorrow: Gary Trent Jr. is questionable. The out guys remain out. Steph, Wiggins, and Iguodala are out. Draymond and Klay are probable. -via Twitter @AaronBenRose / December 17, 2022
