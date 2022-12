JaMychal Green enters health and safety protocols

“The other moment, there was a play in Game 6 [of the Western Conference Finals] when we played Houston after Kevin Durant got injured and we won Game 6, it was 2019,” Kerr said. “We went down to Houston and Steph had like 35 points in the second half and there was a key possession down the stretch where Klay ended up getting a three that won the game, that basically sealed the win, and it was Warriors basketball. It was pick-and-roll with Steph and Draymond — I think all five guys touched the ball on the possession and the ball was eventually swung from Andre to Klay for a 3 and it was the most beautiful offensive possession. It captured our team perfectly, and that play I will always remember.” -via NBC Sports / December 20, 2022