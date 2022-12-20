Kyle Lowry remains out for Miami

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Is Heat better when Tyler Herro scores less? Herro has seen the stat floating around social media and believes it’s “pointless” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Kyle Lowry and Caleb Martin again out tonight and other stuff – 1:09 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kyle Lowry, Caleb Martin out again for Heat. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 1:01 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry and Caleb Martin will miss tonight’s game against the Bulls. Jamal Cain is on his way to Miami and is expected to be available for the Heat tonight. – 12:38 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kyle Lowry and Caleb Martin will remain out tonight for Miami against visiting Chicago. Both also missed Saturday’s game against San Antonio in Mexico City. – 12:36 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jamal Cain, Gabe Vincent and Omer Yurtseven remain out for Heat tomorrow vs. Bulls.
Udonis Haslem, Kyle Lowry and Caleb Martin are questionable.
Jimmy Butler and Dewayne Dedmon are probable. – 5:39 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
A more upbeat (mostly) Heat injury report. Out: Jamal Cain (G League), Gabe Vincent (knee), Omer Yurtseven (ankle). Kyle Lowry (knee) and Caleb Martin (ankle) questionable. Jimmy Butler (knee) and Dewayne Dedmon (foot) probable. Udonis Haslem (Achilles also questionable). – 5:33 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Five Degrees of Heat from Saturday’s 111-101 win vs. Spurs in Mexico City: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. Moment seized in 4th quarter.
2. Getting it done without Lowry, Martin.
3. Herro back to steady, worldly self.
4. Butler steps up as needed.
5. Business trip brings pleasure. – 9:07 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Five Degrees of Heat from Saturday’s 111-101 win over Spurs in Mexico City: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. Moment seized in 4th quarter.
2. Getting it done without Lowry, Martin.
3. Herro back to steady, worldly self.
4. Butler steps up as needed.
5. Business trip brings pleasure. – 9:02 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Season high points vs. Washington Wizards this year:
Spencer Dinwiddie – 33
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – 42
Nikola Jovic – 18
Kyle Lowry – 28
Bam Adebayo – 38
Buddy Hield – 28
Anthony Davis – 55
Nikola Jokic – 43
Kawhi Leonard – 31
Luke Kennard – 20 – 6:40 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Shooting .255 in the G League, Heat’s Nikola Jovic (who is starting tonight) appreciates reasoning for seasoning; Kyle Lowry, Caleb Martin out vs. Spurs. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:47 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Caleb Martin and Udonis Haslem downgraded to out for today’s 5 p.m. game vs. Spurs. Gabe Vincent, Kyle Lowry, Jamal Cain and Omer Yurtseven also put.
So Heat expected to have 10 available players today. – 3:48 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Caleb Martin (ankle) and Udonis Haslem (Achilles) also out for Heat today. Along with Lowry, Vincent, Cain and Yurtseven. – 3:47 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Heat are favored by 8 against the Spurs in Mexico City today.
Players OUT
SA: Richardson, Langford, Wesley, Barlow
MIA: Lowry, Vincent, Yurtseven, Cain
PROBABLE
MIA: Dedmon
QUESTIONABLE
MIA: Highsmith, Haslem
DOUBTFUL
MIA: Martin – 3:00 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Wih knee issues sidelining Lowry amd Vincent, Heat again without a natural point guard in Mexico City against Spurs at 5. They still obviously have several skilled ball handlers. – 1:20 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Heat say Bam Adebayo (ankle) and Victor Oladipo (knee) will both be available for today’s game vs the Spurs.
Dewayne Dedmon (foot) is listed as probable.
Kyle Lowry (left knee soreness) and Gabe Vincent (knee) have both been ruled out. – 1:13 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Kyle Lowry and Gabe Vincent out tonight
More point guard type reps for Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo… – 1:13 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry downgraded to out and Caleb Martin downgraded to doubtful for tonight’s game vs. Spurs.
Adebayo, Herro, Jovic, Oladipo, D. Robinson, O. Robinson and Strus listed as available. – 12:56 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kyle Lowry is now listed out for the Heat for today’s game in Mexico City against San Antonio. He is listed with left knee soreness. – 12:53 PM
More on this storyline
Miami: Kyle Lowry (left knee soreness) has been downgraded to out for Saturday’s game against San Antonio. Bam Adebayo (left ankle sprain) and Victor Oladipo (left knee injury management) are available. -via HoopsHype / December 17, 2022
Miami: Jimmy Butler (right knee injury management) is listed as probable for Saturday’s game against San Antonio. Kyle Lowry (left knee soreness), Bam Adebayo (left ankle sprain), Caleb Martin (left ankle sprain), Dewayne Dedmon (left foot plantar fasciitis) and Udonis Haslem (right achilles tendinosis) are questionable. -via HoopsHype / December 16, 2022
Miami: Kyle Lowry (rest), Victor Oladipo (left knee injury management) and Dewayne Dedmon (left foot plantar fasciitis) have been downgraded to out for Thursday’s game against Houston. Jimmy Butler (right knee injury management) has been upgraded to probable and Bam Adebayo (left ankle sprain) is questionable. -via HoopsHype / December 15, 2022
