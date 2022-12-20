Lakers have long had interest in Terrence Ross?

Terrence Ross has long garnered interest from the Los Angeles Lakers, sources said. New York was in pursuit of Ross in previous years, as well. Yet, while Orlando has rebuffed offers below a first-round pick for the veteran swingman in recent seasons, sources said, it’s difficult to foresee a playoff contender sacrificing more than a single second-round selection for Ross’ services. The same goes for Gary Harris, although both wing players carry no guaranteed salary beyond this 2022-23 campaign.
Source: Jake Fischer @ Yahoo! Sports
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Halftime: Hawks 68, Magic 65.
Ridiculous shotmaking in that first half. Both teams shooting at least 52%. Orlando needs to start getting more stops.
Markelle Fultz: 16 points, 6 assists and 4 rebounds
Terrence Ross: 11 points
Paolo Banchero: 10 points, 4 assists – 8:34 PM
More on this storyline
Khobi Price: Magic third-year guard R.J. Hampton has officially signed with CAA. Will be repped by Aaron Mintz, who also represents fellow Magic players Terrence Ross and Gary Harris. -via Twitter @khobi_price / December 17, 2022
Among the league’s worst teams, league sources believe the Detroit Pistons may be open to trading shooter Bojan Bogdanović, the Orlando Magic are expected to shop Gary Harris, Terrence Ross and Mo Bamba, and the San Antonio Spurs (Jakob Poeltl, Josh Richardson and Doug McDermott) and the Houston Rockets (Eric Gordon) may part with veterans. -via Bleacher Report / December 10, 2022
On Tuesday, Dec. 6, with Magic players Paolo Banchero, Caleb Houstan, Terrence Ross and Chuma Okeke along with Community Ambassadors Nick Anderson and Bo Outlaw there to chaperone, 100 Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida children from three different branches were taken on a holiday shopping spree at a local Walmart. Each child received $100 Walmart gift cards courtesy of Pepsi Stronger Together prior to going shopping. “It’s fun for everybody,” Ross said. “When they (the kids) see the Magic guys show up, it’s always a good time. They are always having fun, asking a whole bunch of questions. Any time you can do that, it’s always fun.” -via NBA.com / December 7, 2022
