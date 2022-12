Lakers have long had interest in Terrence Ross?

On Tuesday, Dec. 6, with Magic players Paolo Banchero, Caleb Houstan, Terrence Ross and Chuma Okeke along with Community Ambassadors Nick Anderson and Bo Outlaw there to chaperone, 100 Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida children from three different branches were taken on a holiday shopping spree at a local Walmart. Each child received $100 Walmart gift cards courtesy of Pepsi Stronger Together prior to going shopping. “It’s fun for everybody,” Ross said. “When they (the kids) see the Magic guys show up, it’s always a good time. They are always having fun, asking a whole bunch of questions. Any time you can do that, it’s always fun.” -via NBA.com / December 7, 2022