LeBron James on potential moves: 'Not a question for me'

After the win, LeBron James was asked if he had concerns that the front office would be reluctant to make a move with Davis out for an extended period. “Not a question for me,” James said. “I have no idea. When I’m playing, I show up, prepare, go to work and get my guys ready to go win a basketball game. I play the game, I’m not in the front office, so we’ll see. But I’m focused on the game and us trying to win basketball games, especially when I’m out on the floor.”
Source: Jovan Buha @ The Athletic
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Suns 130, Lakers 104
The Lakers are blown out in Phoenix without LeBron, AD, Russ and Austin Reaves. They drop to 13-17 at the 30-game mark. Dennis Schroder had 30 points. Kendrick Nunn had 17 off the bench.
Up next: at Sacramento on Wednesday. – 11:22 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Dennis Schröder, perhaps the one Lakers capable of bringing his usage way up in the absence of LeBron, AD and Westbrook, is on fire.
He’s up to 30 points on 12 of 18 FG’s, including 2 of 2 from 3 and 4 of 4 from the FT line. He’s 6 of 7 in the paint and 6 of 11 on jumpers. – 10:45 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Who would’ve thought Cedi Osman would be the last guy left from the LeBron teams along with Love? – 9:13 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
UPDATE: LeBron James (ankle), Anthony Davis (foot), Devin Booker (groin), Russell Westbrook (foot) out #Suns–#Lakers azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 9:08 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Roster players that will be available for the Lakers tonight:
Dennis Schroder
Patrick Beverley
Kendrick Nunn
Lonnie Walker IV
Max Christie
Troy Brown Jr.
Wenyen Gabriel
Thomas Bryant
Damian Jones
No LeBron, AD, Russell Westbrook, Austin Reaves and Juan Toscano-Anderson. – 8:30 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Roster players that will be available for the Lakers tonight:
Dennis Schroder
Patrick Beverley
Kendrick Nunn
Lonnie Walker IV
Max Christie
Troy Brown Jr.
Thomas Bryant
Damian Jones
No LeBron, AD, Russell Westbrook, Austin Reaves, Wenyen Gabriel and Juan Toscano-Anderson. – 8:28 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kyle Kuzma at Lakers
22 points (9/18)
16 rebounds *season high*
40 minutes
Holds LeBron to 2-8 shooting (11-16 against other Wizards)
Rob Pelinka sitting first row of corner section at Crypto and 6 other NBA scouts in attendance 🍿 pic.twitter.com/Xfb9StZxc6 – 7:30 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
LeBron James (ankle), Anthony Davis (foot) and Devin Booker (groin) out for #Suns-#Lakers game https://t.co/PaaMdgcvVy via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/oa66lvVVge – 5:37 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James (left ankle soreness) and Austin Reaves (right ankle) are both out tonight for the Lakers in Phoenix. – 5:06 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Latest #Suns-#Lakers IR:
OUT: LeBron James (ankle) Anthony Davis (foot) Austin Reaves (ankle) Juan Toscano-Anderson (ankle) Devin Booker (groin) Jock Landale (concussion protocol) Cameron Payne (foot) Duane Washington Jr. (hip).
?: Patrick Beverley (calf) Deandre Ayton (ankle). pic.twitter.com/SoFBMcVJ5A – 4:42 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
LeBron James (left ankle soreness) and Anthony Davis (right foot soreness) OUT for #Suns–#Lakers tonight at Footprint Center. – 4:21 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
LeBron played on Christmas in the NBA two years before this photo was taken. pic.twitter.com/cJpjA5N2ns – 4:12 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
One of the Lakers’ core issues over the last year and a half is that LeBron James and Russell Westbrook can’t share the floor for long stretches at a time. In the Weekly Reset, the thing I’ll be watching over the next few weeks is their rapport: ocregister.com/2022/12/19/%f0… – 3:56 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
If you gave LeBron truth serum & asked him who his favorite teammate is, I bet he’d say Austin Reaves. Dude just makes the right play. Last night when Washington was sending two to LeBron, Reaves extended the play by slipping & settling into floater territory. Simple & effective. pic.twitter.com/on4iYryfop – 3:43 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron James was a nominee for Western Conference Player of the Week, which ultimately went to Nikola Jokic of the Nuggets: pic.twitter.com/xqPtUk5BHh – 3:33 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Davis (foot), LeBron (left ankle soreness) and Austin Reaves (right ankle sprain) are out at Phoenix tonight.
Patrick Beverley (right calf soreness) is questionable after missing last night’s game, while Wenyen Gabriel (shoulder sprain) is off the injury report and available. – 3:17 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
No LeBron, no Austin Reaves tonight in Phoenix. Pat Bev is questionable. Wenyen Gabriel is off the report. pic.twitter.com/uIpXU3MLm3 – 3:17 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron James and Austin Reaves are OUT for tonight’s game against the Suns: pic.twitter.com/G7z2LyRNsS – 3:16 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 10+ APG and 2+ 3P per game in a season since 2000:
Harden (4x)
Nash (2x)
Westbrook
LeBron
And now, Tyrese Haliburton. pic.twitter.com/7O2oiDrR4b – 1:20 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
After playing MVP-caliber basketball this season, Anthony Davis has suffered an injury that will sideline him a significant amount of time. Darvin Ham and LeBron James feel for him.
foxsports.com/stories/nba/le… – 12:56 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG in their 20th season:
3.9 — Robert Parish
5.4 — Vince Carter
10.1 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
12.0 — Dirk Nowitzki
17.6 — Kobe Bryant
[gap]
27.0 — LeBron James
Bron is also averaging 8.5 RPG and 6.5 APG. pic.twitter.com/j0vYHumpRF – 10:38 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LeBron, Trae Young, other NBA players react to World Cup Final nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/19/leb… – 9:26 AM
More on this storyline
Brad Turner: Lakers say LeBron James (left ankle soreness), Austin Reaves (right ankle sprain) and Anthony Davis (right foot soreness) are out tonight at Phoenix. Patrick Beverley (right calf soreness) is questionable. -via Twitter @BA_Turner / December 19, 2022
“It hasn’t changed. I’ve just learned more about my body and how to prepare my body. But I’ve been taking care of my body since I started playing basketball. Like, even when I was younger — you can ask any of my best friends growing up — before I went to sleep I would stretch and as soon as I would wake up I would stretch. I was like, 10 years old. -via Clutch Points / December 19, 2022
“In high school, I was one of the few guys that would ice after the game. My rookie year I was icing after the game, as well. But, as I got older and older and older, I started to figure out other ways that I could beat Father Time by putting in more time on my game and on my craft. But mostly on my body and my mind. I feel like if my mind can stay as fresh as it possibly can through a grueling up-and-down NBA season — which it is — then my body is going to be able to try and perform at the highest level. “So, I’ve always wanted to maximize even the most out of my career and squeeze the most juice I can out of my career. I’m having a good race with Father Time right now, as you can see from some of the commercials … I feel like I’m winning.” -via Clutch Points / December 19, 2022
