Maxi Kleber undergoes surgery on hamstring tear, no timetable for return

Dallas Mavericks PR: Dwight Powell (left thigh contusion) has been downgraded to out for tonight’s game in Minnesota . Powell, Tim Hardaway Jr. (non-Covid illness) Josh Green (right elbow sprain) and Maxi Kleber (right hamstring tear) are all out. Luka Dončić and Dāvis Bertāns are available. -via Twitter @MavsPR / December 19, 2022

Against #Cavs , the Mavericks will not have Luka Doncic, Josh Green, Spencer Dinwiddie or Dwight Powell tonight along with Maxi Kleber, who was already known to be out. – 12:47 PM

Mavericks looking like they miss Josh Green, Maxi Kleber and Dwight Powell more than Minnesota misses Rudy Gobert and KAT. Wolves up 70-54 mid-third. – 9:33 PM

Mavs announce today that Maxi Kleber has undergone surgery to repair the right hamstring tear that he suffered last week. No timetable has been given at this point for his return. – 1:11 PM

