Maxi Kleber undergoes surgery on hamstring tear, no timetable for return

Dallas Mavericks PR: The Dallas Mavericks announced today that forward Maxi Kleber underwent surgery to address a right hamstring tear. Kleber will begin rehabilitation immediately and there is no timetable for his return at this point.
Source: Twitter @MavsPR
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Mavs announce today that Maxi Kleber has undergone surgery to repair the right hamstring tear that he suffered last week. No timetable has been given at this point for his return. – 1:11 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks looking like they miss Josh Green, Maxi Kleber and Dwight Powell more than Minnesota misses Rudy Gobert and KAT. Wolves up 70-54 mid-third. – 9:33 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs’ loooong injury report tomorrow in Minnesota:
Questionable: Luka Doncic (right quad strain), Tim Hardaway Jr. (non-COVID illness), Dwight Powell (left thigh contusion), Davis Bertans (non-COVID illness)
Out: Josh Green (right elbow sprain), Maxi Kleber (rt hamstring tear) – 5:37 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Against #Cavs, the Mavericks will not have Luka Doncic, Josh Green, Spencer Dinwiddie or Dwight Powell tonight along with Maxi Kleber, who was already known to be out. – 12:47 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR: Dwight Powell (left thigh contusion) has been downgraded to out for tonight’s game in Minnesota. Powell, Tim Hardaway Jr. (non-Covid illness) Josh Green (right elbow sprain) and Maxi Kleber (right hamstring tear) are all out. Luka Dončić and Dāvis Bertāns are available. -via Twitter @MavsPR / December 19, 2022
Callie Caplan: Jason Kidd said Maxi Kleber’s right hamstring tear was a “freak injury” that happened when he hyperextended his knee dribbling, non-contact, in Tuesday’s practice. Mavs will have update on Maxi’s course of treatment/rehab, including surgery option, “pretty soon.” -via Twitter @CallieCaplan / December 16, 2022
