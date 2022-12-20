Multiple teammates were frustrated with Zach LaVine?

KC Johnson: Can confirm @Joe Cowley Tweet that players had strong exchange at halftime of Timberwolves loss, which drew coaches’ attention. Sources said multiple teammates directed frustration at Zach LaVine, and the situation intensified.
Source: Twitter @KCJHoop
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Zach LaVine showed with Team USA and early last season he can defend at a high level? Where is that now for a max contract guy? That seemed to be the genesis of the locker room dispute on Sunday. Billy Donovan defends LaVine’s D… sort of …
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/12/… – 8:37 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Halftime: Heat 57, Bulls 52
LaVine: 14 pts, 4 ast
Coby: 14 pts, 3-5 3P
Vucevic: 12 pts, 7 reb
Adebayo 16-5-5, Robinson 12 pts, Herro 11 pts for Heat – 8:34 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Heat 57, Bulls 52 at half
White 14 pts, 3-5 from 3
LaVIne 14 pts, 4 assists
Vucevic 12 pts, 7 rebs
Adebayo 16 pts, 5 rebs, 5 assists
Heat – 8:33 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Good defense by bickering #Bulls in 1stQ, but hard to tell with no Butler or Lowry for Heat. Bulls lead 31-21, Miami shooting 36.4%, LaVine leads with 11 pts – 8:07 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
LaVine and Bulls with impressive 1st quarter against shorthanded Heat. LaVine scored 11 points with three 3s and several strong defensive sequences – 8:05 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Bulls 31, Heat 21 at end of one. LaVine 11 for Chicago. Adebayo 10 for Heat. – 8:05 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Zach LaVine is 3-4 from 3-point range and has been far more active defensively — on the ball and in help rotations — so far this game.
All eyes on him with, uh, everything that’s happened today. – 8:00 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine cracks a smile as he sinks a shot from the Heat logo, his third 3-pointer of the night.
Big boost for the leading man’s mojo as the Bulls take a 26-19 in Miami. – 7:59 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Yeah it’s one of those nights for LaVine
But it doesn’t help that he’s just getting great looks above the break every time down
Can’t sit back in zone it feels – 7:58 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
LaVine with three straight -three pointers. Bulls 26-19. 2:55 to play 1st. – 7:58 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Vuc toasted the Heat’s switching scheme. LaVine currently roasting the zone. Bulls up 26-19. – 7:58 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Dipo on LaVine, Highsmith on DeRozan
Bulls already trying to guard screen for the Herro switch – 7:42 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Bulls reportedly frustrated with on-court chemistry between LaVine, DeRozan nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/20/bul… – 6:50 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Can confirm @Joe Cowley Tweet that players had strong exchange at halftime of Timberwolves loss, which drew coaches’ attention. Sources said multiple teammates directed frustration at Zach LaVine, and the situation intensified. – 5:57 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Zach LaVine reportedly is not “seeing eye-to-eye” with the Bulls’ front office and DeMar DeRozan amid struggles.
LaVine is in the first year of a five-year, $215 million contract.
➡️ https://t.co/zKmqHRspYk pic.twitter.com/0eLSlpRDw9 – 5:12 PM
Zach LaVine reportedly is not “seeing eye-to-eye” with the Bulls’ front office and DeMar DeRozan amid struggles.
LaVine is in the first year of a five-year, $215 million contract.
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Zach LaVine not seeing eye-to-eye with Bulls, met one-on-one with DeMar DeRozan, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/zach-… – 4:44 PM
Zach LaVine not seeing eye-to-eye with Bulls, met one-on-one with DeMar DeRozan, per report
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
FWIW: Zach LaVine is No. 46 in our Trade Value Rankings. hoopshype.com/lists/trade-va… – 3:07 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
LaVine this season:
— 22/4/4
— 44/37/83%
— 10-15 record
Only MJ has more seasons with 20+ PPG by a Bull. pic.twitter.com/PPaMbfyzRn – 2:52 PM
More on this storyline
Joe Cowley: According to Bulls PR on the halftime incident on Sunday, the one point they wanted to clear up was coaches did not go into the locker room while it was happening. Waited and went in after. Billy Donovan did say he was not in there for the incident. -via Twitter @JCowleyHoops / December 20, 2022
The Bulls have held multiple team meetings to try to work out their issues, and that has included one-on-one, face-to-face sitdowns between DeRozan and LaVine, multiple sources with direct knowledge who were granted anonymity because they are unauthorized to speak publicly on the matter have told The Athletic. DeRozan and LaVine have always had a strong mutual respect for each other. Only 10 months ago, over All-Star Weekend in Cleveland, the stars proclaimed themselves as the NBA’s best duo. They maintain a good personal relationship. But their meetings have not led to in-game results so far, with a level of on-court, stylistic tension simply festering throughout the season and being magnified due to the win-loss record. -via The Athletic / December 20, 2022
Multiple league sources and sources close to the organization say Zach LaVine and the Bulls are not seeing eye-to-eye. Over the past few weeks, there’s been a palpable feeling across various parts of the franchise of a disconnect over LaVine’s situation in Chicago. All of this has been happening while LaVine is in the first season of a five-year, $215 million maximum deal that was signed this summer. -via Darnell Mayberry, Shams Charania, Shams Charania and Darnell Mayberry @ The Athletic / December 20, 2022
