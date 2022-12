Orlando wants a first rounder for Mo Bamba?

Former No. 6 overall pick Mo Bamba may be the Magic’s greatest trade chip. Orlando pursued Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency, sources said, before the center joined New York and the Magic then re-signed Bamba to a two-year, $20.6 million deal. League executives expect Orlando to hold out for a protected first-round selection or a late first-round pick to part with the 24-year-old rim presence. There are teams like the Lakers and Clippers, as well as Toronto, Sacramento and Brooklyn, that front-office personnel expect to sniff around the big-man market ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline and may be willing to cough up a pair of second-round choices for Bamba. Chicago, too, has been considering its post-Vucevic options as his contract comes to a close at season’s end.Source: Jake Fischer @ Yahoo! Sports