Orlando wants a first rounder for Mo Bamba?

Former No. 6 overall pick Mo Bamba may be the Magic’s greatest trade chip. Orlando pursued Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency, sources said, before the center joined New York and the Magic then re-signed Bamba to a two-year, $20.6 million deal. League executives expect Orlando to hold out for a protected first-round selection or a late first-round pick to part with the 24-year-old rim presence. There are teams like the Lakers and Clippers, as well as Toronto, Sacramento and Brooklyn, that front-office personnel expect to sniff around the big-man market ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline and may be willing to cough up a pair of second-round choices for Bamba. Chicago, too, has been considering its post-Vucevic options as his contract comes to a close at season’s end.
Source: Jake Fischer @ Yahoo! Sports
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Perfect Orlando defense on that Grant miss. Mo Bamba creeping around the paint and #Magic ready to collapse. Forcing the #Celtics to stay on the perimeter. – 3:39 PM
Among the league’s worst teams, league sources believe the Detroit Pistons may be open to trading shooter Bojan Bogdanović, the Orlando Magic are expected to shop Gary Harris, Terrence Ross and Mo Bamba, and the San Antonio Spurs (Jakob Poeltl, Josh Richardson and Doug McDermott) and the Houston Rockets (Eric Gordon) may part with veterans. -via Bleacher Report / December 10, 2022
Khobi Price: Mo Bamba (back spasms) will not play tonight vs. Atlanta, per Magic. -via Twitter @khobi_price / November 30, 2022
Khobi Price: Chuma Okeke (left knee soreness) and Mo Bamba (back spasms) will not play tonight at the Nets, per the Magic. Orlando’s down to 9 available players. -via Twitter @khobi_price / November 28, 2022
