Wally Szczerbiak calls Tyrese Haliburton 'supposed wannabe fake All-Star'

After finishing his career, former NBA player Wally Szczerbiak currently works for the Knicks on the television that broadcasts the team’s games. When the match ended, Szczerbiak did not mince words when it came to the Pacers star. “Mister supposed wannabe fake All-Star with a big miss,” Szczerbiak said during the game’s recap.
Source: BasketNews
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings center Domantas Sabonis has his eighth consecutive double-double and his NBA-leading 21st of the season. Nikola Jokic is second with 20 followed by Anthony Davis (18), Tyrese Haliburton (18), Bobby Portis (17) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (16). – 11:00 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 10+ APG and 2+ 3P per game in a season since 2000:
Harden (4x)
Nash (2x)
Westbrook
LeBron
And now, Tyrese Haliburton. pic.twitter.com/7O2oiDrR4b – 1:20 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers cough up another one late.
They led by 6 with 5m left, then were outscored 16-7. A lot of missed 3s + Turner missed four FTAs.
Knicks win 109-106.
Nesmith had 23/10, his first career double-double and both career highs.
Haliburton 15/10a; Hield 23pts
Next: Wed. at BOS – 7:39 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Tyrese Haliburton just misses from halfcourt at the buzzer and the Pacers fall to the Knicks 109-106. Another late game offensive collapse for the Pacers. They’ve fallen back under .500 and are 15-16.
Pacers scored 6 points in the final 5:19 and made 1 of their final 12 threes. – 7:38 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Special “Home Alone” shoes for Tyrese Haliburton pic.twitter.com/3Fjysa3aI4 – 4:10 PM
Tyrese Haliburton @TyHaliburton22
Happy birthday to my brother!! @Buddy Hield pic.twitter.com/wDJc9emXne – 8:15 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Sunday notes on a Saturday: FTX fiasco has Heat’s Haslem feeling pain of others. Veteran captain views collapse through prism of we more than me. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Plus: Officiating, Haliburton, Crowder, awards, Spoelstra, more. – 9:25 AM
He then proceeded to say that Haliburton is not worth making the All-Star team over several guys that the Knicks have. “He’s a very good player, he’s not going to make the All-Star team. Guys like Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson will make it over Tyrese Haliburton, and tonight we saw why,” Szczerbiak told during the post-game show. -via BasketNews / December 20, 2022
A Knicks analyst unloaded on Ben Simmons a couple days before the interborough rivalry game, labeling the Nets’ point guard as “scared” when asked to identify the league’s most overrated player. “Most overrated player is Ben Simmons. It’s not even close,” Wally Szczerbiak said Monday night on MSG Network.” The guy couldn’t even play in the playoffs two years ago. Then he was scared to get on the court all of last year. The guy is scared to shoot. He’s the first pick in the NBA draft and you can’t even get him on the basketball floor.” -via New York Daily News / November 9, 2022
“He’s supposed to be a good defender. He was playing for the Brooklyn Nets and they were giving up 125 points per game and they got their coach (Steve Nash) fired because they couldn’t stop anybody,” Szczerbiak said. “Ben Simmons is so overrated you can’t even put him in the game anymore. It’s a little bit of a shame.” -via New York Daily News / November 9, 2022
Tony East: Tyrese Haliburton and Isaiah Jackson, who were both listed as questionable, are available to play tonight, per the Pacers. -via Twitter @TEastNBA / December 10, 2022
StatMuse: 15-assist games this season: 3 — Tyrese Haliburton 1 — Everyone else -via Twitter @statmuse / December 8, 2022
