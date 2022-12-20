Wally Szczerbiak calls Tyrese Haliburton 'supposed wannabe fake All-Star'

After finishing his career, former NBA player Wally Szczerbiak currently works for the Knicks on the television that broadcasts the team’s games. When the match ended, Szczerbiak did not mince words when it came to the Pacers star. “Mister supposed wannabe fake All-Star with a big miss,” Szczerbiak said during the game’s recap.
Source: BasketNews

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings center Domantas Sabonis has his eighth consecutive double-double and his NBA-leading 21st of the season. Nikola Jokic is second with 20 followed by Anthony Davis (18), Tyrese Haliburton (18), Bobby Portis (17) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (16). – 11:00 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 10+ APG and 2+ 3P per game in a season since 2000:
Harden (4x)
Nash (2x)
Westbrook
LeBron
And now, Tyrese Haliburton. pic.twitter.com/7O2oiDrR4b1:20 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers cough up another one late.
They led by 6 with 5m left, then were outscored 16-7. A lot of missed 3s + Turner missed four FTAs.
Knicks win 109-106.
Nesmith had 23/10, his first career double-double and both career highs.
Haliburton 15/10a; Hield 23pts
Next: Wed. at BOS – 7:39 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Tyrese Haliburton just misses from halfcourt at the buzzer and the Pacers fall to the Knicks 109-106. Another late game offensive collapse for the Pacers. They’ve fallen back under .500 and are 15-16.
Pacers scored 6 points in the final 5:19 and made 1 of their final 12 threes. – 7:38 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Pacers lead the Knicks 85-84 through three quarters. Back and forth game. Pacers defense hasn’t been good enough to consistently stop the Knicks, but Nesmith, Hield, Haliburton, and Mathurin have played well offensively and kept Indiana ahead. – 6:55 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Through one quarter, the Knicks lead the Pacers 29-28.
• Randle 11 & 4
• Brunson 8 pts
• Hield 7 pts
• Haliburton 6 pts – 5:38 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
24-19 Pacers early. Pacers offense looking connected so far, as they are shooting well and have just 1 turnover. Haliburton and Hield combined have 13 points. – 5:28 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Special “Home Alone” shoes for Tyrese Haliburton pic.twitter.com/3Fjysa3aI44:10 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Sunday notes on a Saturday: FTX fiasco has Heat’s Haslem feeling pain of others. Veteran captain views collapse through prism of we more than me. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Plus: Officiating, Haliburton, Crowder, awards, Spoelstra, more. – 9:25 AM

“He’s supposed to be a good defender. He was playing for the Brooklyn Nets and they were giving up 125 points per game and they got their coach (Steve Nash) fired because they couldn’t stop anybody,” Szczerbiak said. “Ben Simmons is so overrated you can’t even put him in the game anymore. It’s a little bit of a shame.” -via New York Daily News / November 9, 2022
StatMuse: 15-assist games this season: 3 — Tyrese Haliburton 1 — Everyone else -via Twitter @statmuse / December 8, 2022

