What is HoopsHype's All-World Draft Ranking?

The 2023 draft could be the first in history to feature two players from professional leagues in the Top 2 spots. Given how things have trended recently, it is surprising that it has taken so long for this to happen. While every NBA team has international scouts covering various regions, it can be challenging to compare players from different competitions. So as a way to provide more clarity on how prospects are performing this season, we have developed the All-World Draft Rankings.

This metric tracks 50-plus competitions around the globe, ranking all draft-eligible players in professional leagues with no age limit. They range from the almost NBA-level G League and Euroleague to more humble domestic leagues in countries such as Ukraine and Georgia, as well as competitions in Asia, Latin America, Africa and Australia.

The All-World Draft Rankings are based on our Global Rating but factor in the strength of competition and date of birth, as well as other factors. For example, a 2004-born player in a strong league – such as Victor Wembanyama (France) or Scoot Henderson (G League) – will have a higher chance of making the ranking than a 2001-born player in a weaker tournament – such as Japanese sensation Yuki Kawamura.

It is important to note that these rankings are not intended to be a mock draft or a big board. They simply measure the performance of prospects during the 2022-23 season, without taking into account their NBA potential.

You can already check this new feature at the bottom of the main Global Rating page here.