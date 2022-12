Zach LaVine's defense the reason for locker room dispute?

Donovan was asked if he felt LaVine was currently unable to defend at a high level because of the knee or because he simply won’t, and that’s when the coach did his best to get into a stance and defend his star. Sort of. “Some of the things he has referenced to you guys is he’s trying to get his legs underneath him, so I think that has an impact on it,’’ Donovan said of what he was seeing on film from LaVine defensively. “But I think clearly our entire team the last five games, everybody is capable of being better defensively. Not only Zach, but Vooch [Nikola Vucevic], DeMar [DeRozan], Alex [Caruso], everybody. We’ve got to be better collectively, and as a coaching staff we’ve got to help them as well.’’ -via Chicago Sun-Times / December 20, 2022