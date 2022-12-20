Zach LaVine's defense the reason for locker room dispute?

Donovan confirmed the incident before the Heat game, but also said that he was not in the locker room when it happened, only informed about it afterwards. The genesis of those words being said? The constant defensive breakdowns that had been happening over the previous five games, but specifically taking place in that first half against an undermanned Minnesota squad. While LaVine wasn’t named in the call-out, it was said to be directed at him.
Source: Joe Cowley @ Chicago Sun-Times
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
One win against the shorthanded Heat will not fix all that ails the Bulls — but they needed Tuesday’s result, nonetheless
Plus, the win came with some encouraging wrinkles: Active defense, the Big 3’s balance, Zach LaVine’s response, and more
nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 10:15 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls 113, Heat 103
Bulls snap 4-game skid and improve to 6-1 against Celtics, Bucks, Heat and Nets
Vucevic 29 pts, 12 rebs
DeRozan 24 pts, 5 rebs, 5 assists
LaVine 21 pts, 7 assists, 6 rebs – 9:47 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls 113, Heat 103
Bulls snap 4-game skid and improve to mprove to 6-1 against Celtics, Bucks, Heat and Nets
Vucevic 29 pts, 12 rebs
DeRozan 24 pts, 5 rebs, 5 assists
LaVine 21 pts, 7 assists, 6 rebs – 9:46 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
This is 4th time this season that Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic have each scored 20 or more points in same game.
If Bulls win, they’ll be 2-2 in those games. – 9:33 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Nice defensive sequence by Bulls at end of the third quarter that is emblematic of way they need to play.
Coby White takes a hard hit and falls behind play, but sprints back to cut off a Haywood Highsmith drive, forcing a rushed pass that Zach LaVine hurdles in to intercept. pic.twitter.com/XleWAVBMxO – 9:17 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Seemed like a promising start for the Bulls after a rocky day of news around the team, but the Heat got hot and those turnovers returned.
Heat lead 57-52 at the half.
LaVine leads scoring with 14 points, Coby White matches him with 14 off the bench. – 8:39 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Zach LaVine showed with Team USA and early last season he can defend at a high level? Where is that now for a max contract guy? That seemed to be the genesis of the locker room dispute on Sunday. Billy Donovan defends LaVine’s D… sort of …
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/12/… – 8:37 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Halftime: Heat 57, Bulls 52
LaVine: 14 pts, 4 ast
Coby: 14 pts, 3-5 3P
Vucevic: 12 pts, 7 reb
Adebayo 16-5-5, Robinson 12 pts, Herro 11 pts for Heat – 8:34 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Heat 57, Bulls 52 at half
White 14 pts, 3-5 from 3
LaVIne 14 pts, 4 assists
Vucevic 12 pts, 7 rebs
Adebayo 16 pts, 5 rebs, 5 assists
Heat – 8:33 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Good defense by bickering #Bulls in 1stQ, but hard to tell with no Butler or Lowry for Heat. Bulls lead 31-21, Miami shooting 36.4%, LaVine leads with 11 pts – 8:07 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
LaVine and Bulls with impressive 1st quarter against shorthanded Heat. LaVine scored 11 points with three 3s and several strong defensive sequences – 8:05 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Bulls 31, Heat 21 at end of one. LaVine 11 for Chicago. Adebayo 10 for Heat. – 8:05 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Zach LaVine is 3-4 from 3-point range and has been far more active defensively — on the ball and in help rotations — so far this game.
All eyes on him with, uh, everything that’s happened today. – 8:00 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine cracks a smile as he sinks a shot from the Heat logo, his third 3-pointer of the night.
Big boost for the leading man’s mojo as the Bulls take a 26-19 in Miami. – 7:59 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Yeah it’s one of those nights for LaVine
But it doesn’t help that he’s just getting great looks above the break every time down
Can’t sit back in zone it feels – 7:58 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
LaVine with three straight -three pointers. Bulls 26-19. 2:55 to play 1st. – 7:58 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Vuc toasted the Heat’s switching scheme. LaVine currently roasting the zone. Bulls up 26-19. – 7:58 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Dipo on LaVine, Highsmith on DeRozan
Bulls already trying to guard screen for the Herro switch – 7:42 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Bulls reportedly frustrated with on-court chemistry between LaVine, DeRozan nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/20/bul… – 6:50 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Zach LaVine reportedly is not “seeing eye-to-eye” with the Bulls’ front office and DeMar DeRozan amid struggles.
LaVine is in the first year of a five-year, $215 million contract.
➡️ https://t.co/zKmqHRspYk pic.twitter.com/0eLSlpRDw9 – 5:12 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Zach LaVine not seeing eye-to-eye with Bulls, met one-on-one with DeMar DeRozan, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/zach-… – 4:44 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
FWIW: Zach LaVine is No. 46 in our Trade Value Rankings. hoopshype.com/lists/trade-va… – 3:07 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
LaVine this season:
— 22/4/4
— 44/37/83%
— 10-15 record
Only MJ has more seasons with 20+ PPG by a Bull. pic.twitter.com/PPaMbfyzRn – 2:52 PM
Donovan was asked if he felt LaVine was currently unable to defend at a high level because of the knee or because he simply won’t, and that’s when the coach did his best to get into a stance and defend his star. Sort of. “Some of the things he has referenced to you guys is he’s trying to get his legs underneath him, so I think that has an impact on it,’’ Donovan said of what he was seeing on film from LaVine defensively. “But I think clearly our entire team the last five games, everybody is capable of being better defensively. Not only Zach, but Vooch [Nikola Vucevic], DeMar [DeRozan], Alex [Caruso], everybody. We’ve got to be better collectively, and as a coaching staff we’ve got to help them as well.’’ -via Chicago Sun-Times / December 20, 2022
When asked specifically what the coaches could do to help LaVine improve his defense, Donovan said “There’s situations where guys are getting blown-by off the dribble, there’s not communication on the back-side … I don’t think you can sit there and point at every defensive breakdown and say, ‘Hey, that’s on Zach.’ Or ‘It’s all DeMar.’ No, it’s all of us,’’ Donovan said. “We’re all together. And we as coaches play a part in it too, as constantly trying to create the clarity for him as in, ‘This is what we’re doing and can we do it at a high enough level?’ ‘’ -via Chicago Sun-Times / December 20, 2022
KC Johnson: Can confirm @Joe Cowley Tweet that players had strong exchange at halftime of Timberwolves loss, which drew coaches’ attention. Sources said multiple teammates directed frustration at Zach LaVine, and the situation intensified. -via Twitter @KCJHoop / December 20, 2022
