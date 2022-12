Blazers 54, Thunder 49: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wants to break records, and that quote should really excite Thunder fans:

Pascal Siakam is in the 72nd percentile for isolation scoring this season. Higher than Jayson Tatum, SGA, Giannis, LeBron, Bradley Beal, and Trae Young – 2:55 PM

If I were building a West All-Star team right now:StartersG – LukaG – StephFC – JokerFC – DavisFC – ZionReservesG – DameG – ShaiFC – LeBronFC – LauriFC – SabonisWC – JaWC – BookerReally want to find a way to get Aaron Gordon in there, but the guards need spots. – 3:43 PM

Happy Holiday Assist!❝Having a whole day taken over by the Thunder has allowed us to really bless a lot more families at Christmas time.❞ pic.twitter.com/sQfDMzlUC6

Mark Daigneualt on playing the Blazers for a 2nd consecutive game: “We’re gonna be playing a hungry animal tonight and we’ve got to be mentally ready for that.” – 6:26 PM

Mark Daigneault said they knew SGA could be this good after the first week of his arrival when he played pickup games against Chris Paul – 6:29 PM

No minutes restriction, but Mark Daigneault said he’ll be watching the conditioning of Josh Giddey and Darius Bazley tonight. Daigneault said both were pretty sick and lost some weight when they were out. – 6:35 PM

Mark Daigneault said both Josh Giddey and Darius Bazley lost weight from this sickness. There is no hard restriction – 6:36 PM

Chauncey Billups on Josh Giddey: “He has incredible feel. Plays the game very easy… He plays with a calmness I really like… I think he’s an excellent point guard.” – 6:40 PM

Despite being listed as out when teams have to report injuries the day before, both Josh Giddey and Darius Bazley are now listed as available – 6:41 PM

OKC is 8-4 vs the Blazers since Dame waved goodbye to the Thunder.OKC has won 5 straight games vs the Blazers.Portland gonna be hungry for a win tonight after SGA’s game winner two nights ago. – 6:45 PM

Darius Bazley out here warming up. He is good to go after his battle with a sickness that caused him to lose weight. New accessory alert, the arm back has slid down from around the elbow to the wrist. pic.twitter.com/UsAav7SmvF

❝To me, this is a quintessential 𝙮𝙤𝙪 play…the creativity, the instincts.❞Coming soon: @Royce Young breaks down Poku’s development and growth in the next episode of 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙋𝙖𝙩𝙝 pic.twitter.com/um7zltcjaT

❝We’re sharing the ball, moving the ball…trusting each other.❞@NickAGallo talks with Kenrich Williams on keys for the Thunder ahead of tonight’s rematch against the Portland Trail Blazers. pic.twitter.com/LArBJ55kRR

Lakeland-OKC. Scouts here quasi-excited for this one because Thunder assigned Tre Mann. Was hoping to see him vs. R.J. Hampton but looks like we’re not getting that. pic.twitter.com/hz2q990wn3

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander runs the break, finds a cutting Josh Giddey for the first points of the game, before the illness those two were playing their best basketball together, Giddey has a quick four points now. – 8:13 PM

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has 17 dunks, we are not even at Christmas yet, and his career high in slams is 23.

Thunder just ran a play called “Belgrade” with Poku bringing the ball up the floor. First time I’ve heard Daigneault use it, but I love it. – 8:18 PM

Mark Daigneault is having a conversation with the ref at the timeout, he thought Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was fouled on his last drive. – 8:19 PM

That is a fantastic pass by Josh Giddey to a cutting Jalen Williams, Portland had to foul him to stop the slam and ruin the highlight but it was a great play – 8:22 PM

Isaiah Joe & Mike Muscala are the first players off the bench for the Thunder – 8:24 PM

Isaiah Joe checks in at the five minute mark of the first, joined by Muscala. Lindy Waters III follows on the next dead ball. – 8:25 PM

I love watching Shaedon Sharpe play, just roaming around the court you can see how athletic he is and the possibility of a lob on any cut is incredible. After skying for a lob he hits a three, makes a huge impact. – 8:27 PM

Tre Mann had 16 points in the first quarter tonight for the Blue. Shot 6-of-8, including 4-of-4 from three. – 8:31 PM

Blazers 32, Thunder 22: end of first quarter. 9 points, 1 rebound for @Josh Hart . 8 points for @Shaedon Sharpe . POR is shooting 57 percent compared to 50 percent for OKC. – 8:36 PM

Shaedon Sharpe was pretty quiet Monday. Not tonight. Scored eight points in the first on two threes and a monster alley-oop finish.End 1Q: Blazers 32, Thunder 22 – 8:37 PM

Really good job by Josh Giddey to split the defense and create that look at the rim. – 8:43 PM

This is a great Josh Giddey game, 8 points, two assists, a steal on four of four shooting in 12 minutes. – 8:48 PM

Josh Giddey is also doing a really good job communicating defensively he is trying to get guys in the right spot. – 8:49 PM

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander returns with five minutes left in a ten point game, despite the offense stalling in the beginning of the second, this is the same margin from when Shai left so the bench unit held onto the rope. – 8:52 PM

20-point first half for Les Bleus’ Tre Mann. I’d say the Showcasing has gone as hoped thus far. – 8:52 PM

Tre Mann has 20 points at halftime in his Blue season debut.Mann is 4-6 from 3.Mark Daigneault said he was going to the G League to get his confidence up. Tre’s off to a good start. – 9:02 PM

For the final two minutes of the half, OKC is going withShai Gilgeous-AlexanderJosh GiddeyLu DortJalen WilliamsMike MuscalaDown 52-43. – 9:02 PM

Halftime: Blazers 54, Thunder 49– SGA: 18 points on 5-of-8 shooting (8-10 FTs)– Dort has done a really nice job on Lillard, who’s 3-of-10 overall and 1-of-6 from 3– OKC shooing 2-of-9 from 3– Josh Hart leads the Blazers with 11 points – 9:07 PM

