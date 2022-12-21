Blazers 54, Thunder 49: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Portland Trail Blazers (17-14) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (18-18) at Paycom Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday December 21, 2022
Portland Trail Blazers 54, Oklahoma City Thunder 49 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Halftime: Blazers 54, Thunder 49
– SGA: 18 points on 5-of-8 shooting (8-10 FTs)
– Dort has done a really nice job on Lillard, who’s 3-of-10 overall and 1-of-6 from 3
– OKC shooing 2-of-9 from 3
– Josh Hart leads the Blazers with 11 points – 9:07 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Deadeye 🎯
VOTE DAME: https://t.co/Ei3Zkqtioc pic.twitter.com/wYOAnVlNJe – 9:07 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 54, Thunder 49: halftime. 11 points, 1 rebound for @Josh Hart. 9 points, 3 assists for @Damian Lillard. 8 points for @Shaedon Sharpe. – 9:07 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
HALF: Blazer 54, Thunder 49
SGA – 18 points
Giddey – 8 points
Dort – 7 points
Hart – 11 points
Lillard – 9 points
Sharpe – 8 points – 9:06 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
The MVP chats for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are getting louder in OKC. – 9:05 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
SGA receiving MVP chants during FTs in the 2Q pic.twitter.com/oXkfNRZ39Y – 9:05 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
First-half M-V-P chants for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tonight at the free throw line. – 9:04 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
For the final two minutes of the half, OKC is going with
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Josh Giddey
Lu Dort
Jalen Williams
Mike Muscala
Down 52-43. – 9:02 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Tre Mann has 20 points at halftime in his Blue season debut.
Mann is 4-6 from 3.
Mark Daigneault said he was going to the G League to get his confidence up. Tre’s off to a good start. – 9:02 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Tre Mann at half: 20 points on 7-of-12 shooting, 4-of-6 from 3 – 8:56 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Giddey vision on high alert to find Lu 👀
Consistently progressing.
Vote Thunder: https://t.co/h3lk5UXpyt pic.twitter.com/1uLqxN364U – 8:52 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
20-point first half for Les Bleus’ Tre Mann. I’d say the Showcasing has gone as hoped thus far. – 8:52 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander returns with five minutes left in a ten point game, despite the offense stalling in the beginning of the second, this is the same margin from when Shai left so the bench unit held onto the rope. – 8:52 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Josh Giddey is also doing a really good job communicating defensively he is trying to get guys in the right spot. – 8:49 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
This is a great Josh Giddey game, 8 points, two assists, a steal on four of four shooting in 12 minutes. – 8:48 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Really nice offensive start for Josh Giddey, who’s 4-of-4 and has a couple of assists. – 8:48 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Josh Giddey just splashed a turn around, spin around, baseline jumper. Wow. – 8:47 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Really good job by Josh Giddey to split the defense and create that look at the rim. – 8:43 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
OKC is having a hard time matching Nurkic’s physicality on both ends. – 8:41 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
The Blazers are one of two teams left in the NBA without their own G League team. It’s well past time for that to change, and it’s going to at some point.
For @RoseGardenReprt subscribers: rosegardenreport.com/p/trail-blazer… – 8:40 PM
Let's keep it rollin
Let’s keep it rollin
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/FbhO2mPnwf – 8:37 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Shaedon Sharpe was pretty quiet Monday. Not tonight. Scored eight points in the first on two threes and a monster alley-oop finish.
End 1Q: Blazers 32, Thunder 22 – 8:37 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Lu Dort held Damian Lillard to 0 points on 0-5 shooting through the 1st quarter.
Dort gonna help Clyde Drexler reclaim that all-time Blazers scoring record. – 8:36 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 32, Thunder 22: end of first quarter. 9 points, 1 rebound for @Josh Hart. 8 points for @Shaedon Sharpe. POR is shooting 57 percent compared to 50 percent for OKC. – 8:36 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of 1Q: Blazer 32, Thunder 22
SGA – 8 points
Dort – 5 points
Hart – 9 points
Sharpe – 8 points – 8:36 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Tre Mann had 16 points in the first quarter tonight for the Blue. Shot 6-of-8, including 4-of-4 from three. – 8:31 PM
🔥 ANF3RN33 🔥
🔥 ANF3RN33 🔥
VOTE ANT: https://t.co/Rn0kot5tyL pic.twitter.com/0bFVctSUED – 8:30 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
I love watching Shaedon Sharpe play, just roaming around the court you can see how athletic he is and the possibility of a lob on any cut is incredible. After skying for a lob he hits a three, makes a huge impact. – 8:27 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Isaiah Joe checks in at the five minute mark of the first, joined by Muscala. Lindy Waters III follows on the next dead ball. – 8:25 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Isaiah Joe & Mike Muscala are the first players off the bench for the Thunder – 8:24 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
That is a fantastic pass by Josh Giddey to a cutting Jalen Williams, Portland had to foul him to stop the slam and ruin the highlight but it was a great play – 8:22 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault is having a conversation with the ref at the timeout, he thought Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was fouled on his last drive. – 8:19 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
SGA blocks an Anfernee Simons 3 pointer.
Including last game, SGA has blocked 2 of Simons’ last 3 jumpers. – 8:18 PM
SGA blocks an Anfernee Simons 3 pointer.
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder just ran a play called “Belgrade” with Poku bringing the ball up the floor. First time I’ve heard Daigneault use it, but I love it. – 8:18 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has 17 dunks, we are not even at Christmas yet, and his career high in slams is 23.
thunderousintentions.com/2022/12/13/sha… – 8:17 PM
In sync to kick things off 🎯
In sync to kick things off 🎯
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/6EDyblEwmA – 8:13 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander runs the break, finds a cutting Josh Giddey for the first points of the game, before the illness those two were playing their best basketball together, Giddey has a quick four points now. – 8:13 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Watching the OKC NBA and G League teams at the same time pic.twitter.com/eUesrDU7To – 8:12 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Tonight’s starting five!
📺 @BallySportsOK pic.twitter.com/DUuEKsXqdW – 8:07 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Lakeland-OKC. Scouts here quasi-excited for this one because Thunder assigned Tre Mann. Was hoping to see him vs. R.J. Hampton but looks like we’re not getting that. pic.twitter.com/hz2q990wn3 – 8:05 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Will Shai Gilgeous–Alexander score over or under 30.5 points against the Trailblazers tonight?
(Odds via @FDSportsbook) – 8:00 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Jusuf Nurkic is starting for the Blazers tonight after missing the game Monday. – 7:58 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The Thunder starters vs Portland tonight:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Josh Giddey
Lu Dort
Jalen Williams
Aleksej Pokusevski – 7:34 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
❝We’re sharing the ball, moving the ball…trusting each other.❞
@NickAGallo talks with Kenrich Williams on keys for the Thunder ahead of tonight’s rematch against the Portland Trail Blazers. pic.twitter.com/LArBJ55kRR – 7:25 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — Trail Blazers 107, Rockets 95: Houston misfires from deep in loss ift.tt/AQMWVtm – 7:20 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — Rockets vs. Trail Blazers: 5 things to watch ift.tt/QbhJ0aw – 7:20 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs. @Oklahoma City Thunder
⌚️ 5:00PM PT
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/t0c7o4Pp34 – 7:17 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
❝To me, this is a quintessential 𝙮𝙤𝙪 play…the creativity, the instincts.❞
Coming soon: @Royce Young breaks down Poku’s development and growth in the next episode of 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙋𝙖𝙩𝙝 pic.twitter.com/um7zltcjaT – 7:15 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Darius Bazley out here warming up. He is good to go after his battle with a sickness that caused him to lose weight. New accessory alert, the arm back has slid down from around the elbow to the wrist. pic.twitter.com/UsAav7SmvF – 6:53 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC is 8-4 vs the Blazers since Dame waved goodbye to the Thunder.
OKC has won 5 straight games vs the Blazers.
Portland gonna be hungry for a win tonight after SGA’s game winner two nights ago. – 6:45 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
I asked Portland head coach and NBA legend Chauncey Billups about Thunder second year guard Josh Giddey and he spoke glowingly about Giddey. pic.twitter.com/r5BMuGu5vx – 6:44 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Despite being listed as out when teams have to report injuries the day before, both Josh Giddey and Darius Bazley are now listed as available – 6:41 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Chauncey Billups on Josh Giddey: “He has incredible feel. Plays the game very easy… He plays with a calmness I really like… I think he’s an excellent point guard.” – 6:40 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault said both Josh Giddey and Darius Bazley lost weight from this sickness. There is no hard restriction – 6:36 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
No minutes restriction, but Mark Daigneault said he’ll be watching the conditioning of Josh Giddey and Darius Bazley tonight. Daigneault said both were pretty sick and lost some weight when they were out. – 6:35 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault said Josh Giddey & Darius Bazley lost weight during their sickness – 6:34 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault said they knew SGA could be this good after the first week of his arrival when he played pickup games against Chris Paul – 6:29 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneualt on playing the Blazers for a 2nd consecutive game: “We’re gonna be playing a hungry animal tonight and we’ve got to be mentally ready for that.” – 6:26 PM
⭐️ ATTITUDE. GRIT. SWAGGER. ⭐️
⭐️ ATTITUDE. GRIT. SWAGGER. ⭐️
Leave your mark and vote #RipCity
🔗: https://t.co/jRtJlsRNOr pic.twitter.com/B1Uf1JGGzj – 5:15 PM
⭐️ ATTITUDE. GRIT. SWAGGER. ⭐️
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Happy Holiday Assist!
❝Having a whole day taken over by the Thunder has allowed us to really bless a lot more families at Christmas time.❞ pic.twitter.com/sQfDMzlUC6 – 4:27 PM
Happy Holiday Assist!
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Let’s see if I can keep my Wednesday #SameGameParlay streak going with the frisky Thunder.
OKC +3.5 at home vs. Portland
30+ pts for SGA
10+ pts for Jalen Williams
+277 on @FDSportsbook right now pic.twitter.com/0Xk7D3yFCO – 4:09 PM
Let’s see if I can keep my Wednesday #SameGameParlay streak going with the frisky Thunder.
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 Comparing OKC and Memphis
🏀 The Thunder’s bright future
🏀 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s quote
🏀 Mailbag: Isaiah Joe, Lu Dort, NBA Draft
#ThunderUp: https://t.co/Bp1JhR7BWl pic.twitter.com/iEJI001GTU – 4:06 PM
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
If I were building a West All-Star team right now:
Starters
G – Luka
G – Steph
FC – Joker
FC – Davis
FC – Zion
Reserves
G – Dame
G – Shai
FC – LeBron
FC – Lauri
FC – Sabonis
WC – Ja
WC – Booker
Really want to find a way to get Aaron Gordon in there, but the guards need spots. – 3:43 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Pascal Siakam is in the 72nd percentile for isolation scoring this season. Higher than Jayson Tatum, SGA, Giannis, LeBron, Bradley Beal, and Trae Young – 2:55 PM
Hart & Hustle!
Hart & Hustle!
@Josh Hart is our @CarMax Player of the Week pic.twitter.com/nzCe5OtqNO – 2:46 PM
Hart & Hustle!
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wants to break records, and that quote should really excite Thunder fans:
thunderousintentions.com/2022/12/21/sha… – 2:43 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wants to break records, and that quote should really excite Thunder fans:
