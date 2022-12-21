Blazers vs. Thunder: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Portland Trail Blazers play against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center

The Portland Trail Blazers are spending $8,867,906 per win while the Oklahoma City Thunder are spending $11,031,209 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday December 21, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports OK

Away TV: ROOT SPORTS PLUS

Home Radio: WWLS/WKY

Away Radio: Rip City Radio 620

