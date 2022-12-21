Blazers vs. Thunder: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Portland Trail Blazers play against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center

The Portland Trail Blazers are spending $8,867,906 per win while the Oklahoma City Thunder are spending $11,031,209 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday December 21, 2022

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports OK
Away TV: ROOT SPORTS PLUS
Home Radio: WWLS/WKY
Away Radio: Rip City Radio 620

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

