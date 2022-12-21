Brandon Ingram to miss next two games

Will Guillory: Willie Green says Brandon Ingram will miss the next two games. “He’s getting better. The process has been a little slower than we expected.”
Source: Twitter @WillGuillory
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Brandon Ingram will miss at least the next two games, Willie Green says. – 2:43 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Willie Green says Brandon Ingram will miss the next two games.
“He’s getting better. The process has been a little slower than we expected.” – 2:41 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Brandon Ingram will miss the next two games at least, Willie Green says.
Says Ingram is getting better but process has been slower than anyone would have liked. – 2:41 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
This week has demonstrated the Pels still need Brandon Ingram on the floor.
Missing 11 games for a bruised toe is just strange at this point.
Did he accidentally step into a George Foreman grill or something? pic.twitter.com/c1eAel3JTh – 11:11 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
The Pelicans fall 128-119 to the Bucks but had cut the deficit to 3 points with 1:32 remaining. Credit the team for not quitting, but that’s the 4th loss in a row.
Yet another game where you’re left wondering how differently things might have gone if Brandon Ingram had played. – 10:34 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
The Pelicans just showed a new opening video before player introductions and it naturally featured Brandon Ingram a ton.
Man, I miss that guy. It feels like we haven’t seen him since training camp! – 8:08 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Yes, the Raptors have had injuries this season. They’ve also lost games to:
PHI w/o Joel Embiid
CHI w/o Lonzo Ball
NOP w/o Brandon Ingram & CJ McCollum
BOS w/o Malcolm Brogdon, Robert Williams, Al Horford
1/2 – 9:25 AM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Larry Nance Jr. (right achilles soreness) listed as doubtful tomorrow against Milwaukee.
Brandon Ingram is still out. Will be the 11th game in a row he’s missed with a toe contusion. – 5:49 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Larry Nance (right Achilles soreness) is listed as doubtful for tomorrow’s game vs Milwaukee, per the Pelicans.
Brandon Ingram is out again with a left great toe contusion. It’ll be the 11th straight game he’s missed. – 5:46 PM
NBA guru Shams Charania recently provided a murky update on Ingram’s current injury status. The renowned insider also discussed how his health is going to be perhaps the biggest concern for New Orleans this season: “I think right now it’s the health of Brandon Ingram,” Shams said. “He’s missed the last about a month with the sprained toe, and I’m told the hope is that he’s back at some point soon, but there’s still not that clarity as far as when that point will be. I think for him and Zion Williamson, it is so important this season to get a level of chemistry. … I don’t think there’s a clash on how they play, but I know there’s an importance on the season, on this roster to get both of these guys chemistry.” -via Clutch Points / December 21, 2022
Andrew Lopez: Have been told Brandon Ingram will be re-evaluated in a week. Experienced a small setback during his rehab process. Imaging is still clear. Team just being cautious with his return. -via Twitter @_Andrew_Lopez / December 13, 2022
Christian Clark: Herb Jones is on track to play tomorrow against the Jazz. He’s listed as probable. Brandon Ingram is still out. He’s missed the last seven games. -via Twitter @cclark_13 / December 12, 2022
