Bucks 20, Cavaliers 35: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Milwaukee Bucks (22-8) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (11-11) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday December 21, 2022

Milwaukee Bucks 20, Cleveland Cavaliers 35 (Q1 00:00)

Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider

End 1sr Q: Cavs 35, Bucks 20. Cavs have jumped all over Milwaukee in opening quarter. – 7:39 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

Milwaukee has 0 assists through the first 10 minutes of this game. 7:35 PM
#Cavs, meanwhile, have 8 dimes on their first 12 made shots #ballspopping

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

Hard to draw up a better start for the #Cavs than this one. They're up 27-16 with 2:23 left in the first quarter. Bucks are just 5-of-17 from the floor so far. Darius Garland has eight early points. – 7:32 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

You've heard of fire and ice, but have you seen SPIDA AND ICE? 🕷️🥶 #LetEmKnow 7:31 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

Kevin Love has hit a couple of big 3-pointers here in his first shift. #Cavs are 4-of-8 from distance early on as Cedi Osman checks in after a big night shooting on Monday. – 7:30 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Joe Ingles checks in with a little over four minutes to go in the first quarter for the #Bucks 7:29 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

If you want to see more FROhio action… tune in.

If you want to see more FROhio action… tune in.
📺 #CavsBucks on @BallySportsCLE 7:27 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Pat Connaughton and Bobby Portis check in for the #Bucks 7:25 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Bucks have to do a better job ending that possession. Isaac Okoro went up with Giannis Antetokounmpo and grabbed the offensive rebound and then backcut Antetokounmpo for a lay-in a few moments later.

Bucks have to do a better job ending that possession. Isaac Okoro went up with Giannis Antetokounmpo and grabbed the offensive rebound and then backcut Antetokounmpo for a lay-in a few moments later.
Cavaliers up, 18-14, with 6:34 left in the first quarter. – 7:24 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

What a pass from Donovan Mitchell for a cutting layup for Isaac Okoro. #Cavs lead 18-14 over the Bucks with 6:34 left in the first quarter. – 7:23 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

That was a really smooth pass from Mitchell to Isaac Okoro for a layup. #Cavs up 18-14 early here over the Bucks. – 7:22 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Naturally,

Evan Mobley

Donovan Mitchell

Isaac Okoro

Naturally, #Cavs fans not thrilled Giannis Antetokounmpo has already drawn fouls on:
Evan Mobley
Donovan Mitchell
Isaac Okoro
Darius Garland – 7:20 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

Giannis Antetokounmpo has attempted seven free throws in the first four minutes tonight. Bucks are already in the bonus. – 7:20 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

And MarJon Beauchamp picks up his second foul at the 8:46 mark of the first quarter. He'll stay in for now though. – 7:17 PM

Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider

F Evan Mobley to bench with 2 PFs with 9 minutes left in first Q. Not a good sign – 7:17 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Evan Mobley avoided his second foul at the 10:08 mark, but Jrue Holiday earns it at 9:11 – which sends the talented big man to the bench in favor of Kevin Love. – 7:16 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Meet KJ!

His wish of being an NBA sideline reporter is being granted today through @aspecialwishneo ✨

Meet KJ!
His wish of being an NBA sideline reporter is being granted today through @aspecialwishneo ✨
He'll be by @Serena Winters' side tonight, asking players and coaches all the hard-hitting questions! 7:16 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

I will say, I very much enjoy this uniform matchup. The City Edition threads for Milwaukee are one of the better sets in the league. – 7:15 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Giannis Antetokounmpo gets the first bucket of the game, plus the foul. He missed the free throw, but MarJon Beauchamp grabbed the offensive rebound and got a bucket on the goalten.

Giannis Antetokounmpo gets the first bucket of the game, plus the foul. He missed the free throw, but MarJon Beauchamp grabbed the offensive rebound and got a bucket on the goalten.
Bucks up, 4-0, after their first offensive possession. – 7:12 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Evan Mobley called for a foul 16 seconds into this one – Giannis Antetokounmpo gets things going that way for the #Bucks 7:11 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

I don’t like saying this on Dec. 21, but this is sort of a big game for the Bucks.

I don't like saying this on Dec. 21, but this is sort of a big game for the Bucks.
If they take this one, they take the tiebreaker against the Cavaliers. It may not matter, but we saw why it *can* matter at the end of last season. – 7:08 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Jrue posted his seventh double-double of the season on Monday scoring 18 points & 11 assists. 6:55 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Brook leads the league in blocks with 2.72 per game & is now averaging 14.6 ppg this season.

Brook leads the league in blocks with 2.72 per game & is now averaging 14.6 ppg this season.
🎥 @SociosUSA 6:46 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Robin Lopez was one of the first opponents to start counting during Giannis Antetokounmpo’s modified free throw routine.

(Lopez also picked up his former teammate at halfcourt? that game).

Robin Lopez was one of the first opponents to start counting during Giannis Antetokounmpo's modified free throw routine.
(Lopez also picked up his former teammate at halfcourt? that game).
A look back at how Antetokounmpo handled free throw pressure. 6:36 PM

Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin

Cavs Live coming at ya at 6:30 as we get you set for the 3rd meeting with the Bucks on @BallySportsCLE

Cavs Live coming at ya at 6:30 as we get you set for the 3rd meeting with the Bucks on @BallySportsCLE
We have a special guest – KJ is joining our broadcast as a Special Wish Foundation winner. His wish is to be an NBA sideline reporter for the #Cavs & it's coming true tonight! 6:25 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Giannis enters tonight’s game fourth in the NBA in scoring with a career-high 31.0 ppg.

Giannis enters tonight's game fourth in the NBA in scoring with a career-high 31.0 ppg.
🎥 @SociosUSA 6:15 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Bucks capitalize on a 23-2 run in the 3rd quarter to comeback against the Cavs on Nov. 25 with a 117-102 win.

Bucks capitalize on a 23-2 run in the 3rd quarter to comeback against the Cavs on Nov. 25 with a 117-102 win.
⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind 6:00 PM

Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

In the building for #CavsBucks tonight?

In the building for #CavsBucks tonight?
Stop by the Social Zone at Portal 11 and deposit $20+ with @CaesarsSports for a chance to win suite tickets for a future Cavs game!👏 5:38 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

With Khris Middleton doubtful tonight with right knee soreness, Giannis Antetokounmpo goes through his pregame solo. #Bucks v. #Cavs tonight. 5:04 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

In Photos: Bucks getting final reps in ahead of Cavs game. – 4:01 PM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Will the Bucks score more or less than 112 points tonight?

Will the Bucks score more or less than 112 points tonight?
📊 @betwayusa 2:01 PM