Bucks 20, Cavaliers 35: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Bucks 20, Cavaliers 35: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Games

Bucks 20, Cavaliers 35: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

December 21, 2022- by

By |

Game streams

The Milwaukee Bucks (22-8) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (11-11) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday December 21, 2022

Milwaukee Bucks 20, Cleveland Cavaliers 35 (Q1 00:00)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
End 1sr Q: Cavs 35, Bucks 20. Cavs have jumped all over Milwaukee in opening quarter. – 7:39 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks turn it over on back-to-back possessions out of the timeout and the #Cavs now lead by 15. – 7:36 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Milwaukee has 0 assists through the first 10 minutes of this game. #Cavs, meanwhile, have 8 dimes on their first 12 made shots #ballspopping7:35 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis denies Garland!! 🚫 pic.twitter.com/ZtrQNcXlmi7:35 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Hard to draw up a better start for the #Cavs than this one. They’re up 27-16 with 2:23 left in the first quarter. Bucks are just 5-of-17 from the floor so far. Darius Garland has eight early points. – 7:32 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Cavs lead by 11 with 2:23 to go in the first quarter. They’re 5-for-10 from behind the three-point line while the #Bucks are 1-for-4.
Another slow shooting start for the Bucks, too, at 29%. – 7:32 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
You’ve heard of fire and ice, but have you seen SPIDA AND ICE? 🕷️🥶 #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/Zx5y0mS7FJ7:31 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Kevin Love has hit a couple of big 3-pointers here in his first shift. #Cavs are 4-of-8 from distance early on as Cedi Osman checks in after a big night shooting on Monday. – 7:30 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis working quickly. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/KRvvGoOgsB7:29 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Joe Ingles checks in with a little over four minutes to go in the first quarter for the #Bucks7:29 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
If you want to see more FROhio action… tune in.
📺 #CavsBucks on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/L9nctI2rFj7:27 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Pat Connaughton and Bobby Portis check in for the #Bucks7:25 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bucks have to do a better job ending that possession. Isaac Okoro went up with Giannis Antetokounmpo and grabbed the offensive rebound and then backcut Antetokounmpo for a lay-in a few moments later.
Cavaliers up, 18-14, with 6:34 left in the first quarter. – 7:24 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
What a pass from Donovan Mitchell for a cutting layup for Isaac Okoro. #Cavs lead 18-14 over the Bucks with 6:34 left in the first quarter. – 7:23 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Cavs lead the #Bucks 18-14 in the early going in Cleveland. – 7:22 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
That was a really smooth pass from Mitchell to Isaac Okoro for a layup. #Cavs up 18-14 early here over the Bucks. – 7:22 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Naturally, #Cavs fans not thrilled Giannis Antetokounmpo has already drawn fouls on:
Evan Mobley
Donovan Mitchell
Isaac Okoro
Darius Garland – 7:20 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Giannis Antetokounmpo has attempted seven free throws in the first four minutes tonight. Bucks are already in the bonus. – 7:20 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
And MarJon Beauchamp picks up his second foul at the 8:46 mark of the first quarter. He’ll stay in for now though. – 7:17 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
F Evan Mobley to bench with 2 PFs with 9 minutes left in first Q. Not a good sign – 7:17 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Evan Mobley avoided his second foul at the 10:08 mark, but Jrue Holiday earns it at 9:11 – which sends the talented big man to the bench in favor of Kevin Love. – 7:16 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Meet KJ!
His wish of being an NBA sideline reporter is being granted today through @aspecialwishneo ✨
He’ll be by @Serena Winters’ side tonight, asking players and coaches all the hard-hitting questions! pic.twitter.com/UkgZUa3F3x7:16 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
I will say, I very much enjoy this uniform matchup. The City Edition threads for Milwaukee are one of the better sets in the league. – 7:15 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Giannis Antetokounmpo gets the first bucket of the game, plus the foul. He missed the free throw, but MarJon Beauchamp grabbed the offensive rebound and got a bucket on the goalten.
Bucks up, 4-0, after their first offensive possession. – 7:12 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Evan Mobley called for a foul 16 seconds into this one – Giannis Antetokounmpo gets things going that way for the #Bucks7:11 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Ball is up. #Cavs and Bucks are underway. – 7:10 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
I don’t like saying this on Dec. 21, but this is sort of a big game for the Bucks.
If they take this one, they take the tiebreaker against the Cavaliers. It may not matter, but we saw why it *can* matter at the end of last season. – 7:08 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Cavs DJ is playing “Making Our Dreams Come True” as they introduce the #Bucks7:05 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
It’s time for Bucks Basketball!! pic.twitter.com/GbHy7wBzmI7:05 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Jrue posted his seventh double-double of the season on Monday scoring 18 points & 11 assists. pic.twitter.com/TjlYiUyOBD6:55 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Brook leads the league in blocks with 2.72 per game & is now averaging 14.6 ppg this season.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/5cUuKmEexJ6:46 PM

Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
The road trip continues in Cleveland. @MarJon Beauchamp chats w/ @DaveKoehnPxP on the @Milwaukee Bucks Radio Network before a matchup with the Cavs
on.soundcloud.com/KaCnk6:39 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Hands up if you’re excited for tonight! 🙌
#CavsBucks Through The Lens 📸 – 6:36 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Robin Lopez was one of the first opponents to start counting during Giannis Antetokounmpo’s modified free throw routine.
(Lopez also picked up his former teammate at halfcourt? that game).
A look back at how Antetokounmpo handled free throw pressure. jsonline.com/story/sports/n…6:36 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Cavs Live coming at ya at 6:30 as we get you set for the 3rd meeting with the Bucks on @BallySportsCLE
We have a special guest – KJ is joining our broadcast as a Special Wish Foundation winner. His wish is to be an NBA sideline reporter for the #Cavs & it’s coming true tonight! pic.twitter.com/vzm7WY3Lk66:25 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis enters tonight’s game fourth in the NBA in scoring with a career-high 31.0 ppg.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/NDaJdO2ANX6:15 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs are starting Garland, Mitchell, Okoro, Mobley, and Allen tonight against the Bucks. – 6:12 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Wednesday 🖐️! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/ufepfmCMPT6:11 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Stay warm out there, folks. #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/Q8S571n2766:07 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Bucks capitalize on a 23-2 run in the 3rd quarter to comeback against the Cavs on Nov. 25 with a 117-102 win.
⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/6KVct9qQs46:00 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Isaac Okoro will be making another start in place of injured Lamar Stevens (knee soreness) who WILL NOT PLAY tonight against Milwaukee, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. – 5:54 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Joe Mazzulla on not overlooking next 2 games ahead of Christmas vs. Bucks: “It should be pretty easy because we’ve lost 4 out of 5. So we should be focused, which I think we are.” – 5:47 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Plaid Bobby.
📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/V7eiIDIGY05:44 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
In the building for #CavsBucks tonight?
Stop by the Social Zone at Portal 11 and deposit $20+ with @CaesarsSports for a chance to win suite tickets for a future Cavs game!👏 pic.twitter.com/67NwMEWO635:38 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Hear from Trey Murphy, Teresa Weatherspoon and Willy Hernangomez on Wednesday’s episode of @PodcastPelicans, discussing Jonas Valanciunas’ 37-point outburst, as well as Murphy’s wearing of T-Spoon’s No. 11 jersey to Milwaukee game: https://t.co/kz5uxGQmkC pic.twitter.com/cZnnUVGgSK5:37 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis looking clean with the crisp 4s.
📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/WKZ5mihoBc5:30 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Ready for action.
📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/n5W3K4VvHs5:14 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
With Khris Middleton doubtful tonight with right knee soreness, Giannis Antetokounmpo goes through his pregame solo. #Bucks v. #Cavs tonight. pic.twitter.com/1uOTgJPMJ65:04 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
#WallpaperWednesday All-Star Edition.
Did you vote today? https://t.co/cn8ocOnTmv pic.twitter.com/5RYLqWxLJk4:44 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks legend Marques Johnson (@olskool888) is once again nominated for induction into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. – 4:42 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
New HBTJ podcast! Andy was traveling, so I enlisted the help of @Joe Vardon. A national NBA writer for The Athletic who’s based in Cleveland, he was the perfect person to discuss Monday’s matchup vs. Donovan, the trade in general, and *that* interview. podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/how…4:32 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
‘Tis the #NBAAllStar season with our #TrailtoSaltLake Wallpapers! ✨
Head to https://t.co/BPIO1RbYp4 to VOTE today! pic.twitter.com/9tv269KfT54:30 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
In Photos: Bucks getting final reps in ahead of Cavs game. – 4:01 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Another matchup against the Cavs.
🎰 @paysbig pic.twitter.com/yki8dK7jmU3:02 PM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Pascal Siakam is in the 72nd percentile for isolation scoring this season. Higher than Jayson Tatum, SGA, Giannis, LeBron, Bradley Beal, and Trae Young – 2:55 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
midday work.
@wizestapp | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/PnQd4klX9G2:53 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Over 40% accuracy beyond the arc.
@keybank | #LetEmKnow2:01 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Will the Bucks score more or less than 112 points tonight?
📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/YvFl4ZRZxV2:01 PM

Sarah Kustok @sarahkustok
New “NBA Pulse” Pod out today w/ @Shaun Powell #NYC 🏀 baby
We talk @Jalen Brunson & @New York Knicks along with the streaking @BrooklynNets .. @Bucks v @cavs preview too!
@BenStiller @nba @iHeartPodcasts
https://t.co/QvLMSuvAgW pic.twitter.com/jPGRwpwo2C1:40 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
It was raining buckets this week. Floaters & shots off the glass.
Wiiings Wednesday presented by @redbull. pic.twitter.com/fPGlIZYdxl1:01 PM

Games

, ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home