Bucks 20, Cavaliers 35: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Milwaukee Bucks (22-8) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (11-11) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday December 21, 2022
Milwaukee Bucks 20, Cleveland Cavaliers 35 (Q1 00:00)
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
End 1sr Q: Cavs 35, Bucks 20. Cavs have jumped all over Milwaukee in opening quarter. – 7:39 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks turn it over on back-to-back possessions out of the timeout and the #Cavs now lead by 15. – 7:36 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Milwaukee has 0 assists through the first 10 minutes of this game. #Cavs, meanwhile, have 8 dimes on their first 12 made shots #ballspopping – 7:35 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Hard to draw up a better start for the #Cavs than this one. They’re up 27-16 with 2:23 left in the first quarter. Bucks are just 5-of-17 from the floor so far. Darius Garland has eight early points. – 7:32 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Cavs lead by 11 with 2:23 to go in the first quarter. They’re 5-for-10 from behind the three-point line while the #Bucks are 1-for-4.
Another slow shooting start for the Bucks, too, at 29%. – 7:32 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
You’ve heard of fire and ice, but have you seen SPIDA AND ICE? 🕷️🥶 #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/Zx5y0mS7FJ – 7:31 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Kevin Love has hit a couple of big 3-pointers here in his first shift. #Cavs are 4-of-8 from distance early on as Cedi Osman checks in after a big night shooting on Monday. – 7:30 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Joe Ingles checks in with a little over four minutes to go in the first quarter for the #Bucks – 7:29 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
If you want to see more FROhio action… tune in.
📺 #CavsBucks on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/L9nctI2rFj – 7:27 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
What a pass from Donovan Mitchell for a cutting layup for Isaac Okoro. #Cavs lead 18-14 over the Bucks with 6:34 left in the first quarter. – 7:23 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
That was a really smooth pass from Mitchell to Isaac Okoro for a layup. #Cavs up 18-14 early here over the Bucks. – 7:22 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Naturally, #Cavs fans not thrilled Giannis Antetokounmpo has already drawn fouls on:
Evan Mobley
Donovan Mitchell
Isaac Okoro
Darius Garland – 7:20 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Giannis Antetokounmpo has attempted seven free throws in the first four minutes tonight. Bucks are already in the bonus. – 7:20 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
And MarJon Beauchamp picks up his second foul at the 8:46 mark of the first quarter. He’ll stay in for now though. – 7:17 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
F Evan Mobley to bench with 2 PFs with 9 minutes left in first Q. Not a good sign – 7:17 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Evan Mobley avoided his second foul at the 10:08 mark, but Jrue Holiday earns it at 9:11 – which sends the talented big man to the bench in favor of Kevin Love. – 7:16 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Meet KJ!
His wish of being an NBA sideline reporter is being granted today through @aspecialwishneo ✨
He’ll be by @Serena Winters’ side tonight, asking players and coaches all the hard-hitting questions! pic.twitter.com/UkgZUa3F3x – 7:16 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
I will say, I very much enjoy this uniform matchup. The City Edition threads for Milwaukee are one of the better sets in the league. – 7:15 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Evan Mobley called for a foul 16 seconds into this one – Giannis Antetokounmpo gets things going that way for the #Bucks – 7:11 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Cavs DJ is playing “Making Our Dreams Come True” as they introduce the #Bucks – 7:05 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Jrue posted his seventh double-double of the season on Monday scoring 18 points & 11 assists. pic.twitter.com/TjlYiUyOBD – 6:55 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Brook leads the league in blocks with 2.72 per game & is now averaging 14.6 ppg this season.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/5cUuKmEexJ – 6:46 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
The road trip continues in Cleveland. @MarJon Beauchamp chats w/ @DaveKoehnPxP on the @Milwaukee Bucks Radio Network before a matchup with the Cavs
on.soundcloud.com/KaCnk – 6:39 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Hands up if you’re excited for tonight! 🙌
#CavsBucks Through The Lens 📸 – 6:36 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Robin Lopez was one of the first opponents to start counting during Giannis Antetokounmpo’s modified free throw routine.
(Lopez also picked up his former teammate at halfcourt? that game).
A look back at how Antetokounmpo handled free throw pressure. jsonline.com/story/sports/n… – 6:36 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Cavs Live coming at ya at 6:30 as we get you set for the 3rd meeting with the Bucks on @BallySportsCLE
We have a special guest – KJ is joining our broadcast as a Special Wish Foundation winner. His wish is to be an NBA sideline reporter for the #Cavs & it’s coming true tonight! pic.twitter.com/vzm7WY3Lk6 – 6:25 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis enters tonight’s game fourth in the NBA in scoring with a career-high 31.0 ppg.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/NDaJdO2ANX – 6:15 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs are starting Garland, Mitchell, Okoro, Mobley, and Allen tonight against the Bucks. – 6:12 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Stay warm out there, folks. #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/Q8S571n276 – 6:07 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Bucks capitalize on a 23-2 run in the 3rd quarter to comeback against the Cavs on Nov. 25 with a 117-102 win.
⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/6KVct9qQs4 – 6:00 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Isaac Okoro will be making another start in place of injured Lamar Stevens (knee soreness) who WILL NOT PLAY tonight against Milwaukee, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. – 5:54 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Joe Mazzulla on not overlooking next 2 games ahead of Christmas vs. Bucks: “It should be pretty easy because we’ve lost 4 out of 5. So we should be focused, which I think we are.” – 5:47 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
In the building for #CavsBucks tonight?
Stop by the Social Zone at Portal 11 and deposit $20+ with @CaesarsSports for a chance to win suite tickets for a future Cavs game!👏 pic.twitter.com/67NwMEWO63 – 5:38 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Hear from Trey Murphy, Teresa Weatherspoon and Willy Hernangomez on Wednesday’s episode of @PodcastPelicans, discussing Jonas Valanciunas’ 37-point outburst, as well as Murphy’s wearing of T-Spoon’s No. 11 jersey to Milwaukee game: https://t.co/kz5uxGQmkC pic.twitter.com/cZnnUVGgSK – 5:37 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis looking clean with the crisp 4s.
📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/WKZ5mihoBc – 5:30 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
With Khris Middleton doubtful tonight with right knee soreness, Giannis Antetokounmpo goes through his pregame solo. #Bucks v. #Cavs tonight. pic.twitter.com/1uOTgJPMJ6 – 5:04 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
#WallpaperWednesday All-Star Edition.
Did you vote today? https://t.co/cn8ocOnTmv pic.twitter.com/5RYLqWxLJk – 4:44 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks legend Marques Johnson (@olskool888) is once again nominated for induction into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. – 4:42 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
New HBTJ podcast! Andy was traveling, so I enlisted the help of @Joe Vardon. A national NBA writer for The Athletic who’s based in Cleveland, he was the perfect person to discuss Monday’s matchup vs. Donovan, the trade in general, and *that* interview. podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/how… – 4:32 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
‘Tis the #NBAAllStar season with our #TrailtoSaltLake Wallpapers! ✨
Head to https://t.co/BPIO1RbYp4 to VOTE today! pic.twitter.com/9tv269KfT5 – 4:30 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Another matchup against the Cavs.
🎰 @paysbig pic.twitter.com/yki8dK7jmU – 3:02 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Pascal Siakam is in the 72nd percentile for isolation scoring this season. Higher than Jayson Tatum, SGA, Giannis, LeBron, Bradley Beal, and Trae Young – 2:55 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Will the Bucks score more or less than 112 points tonight?
📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/YvFl4ZRZxV – 2:01 PM
Sarah Kustok @sarahkustok
New “NBA Pulse” Pod out today w/ @Shaun Powell #NYC 🏀 baby
We talk @Jalen Brunson & @New York Knicks along with the streaking @BrooklynNets .. @Bucks v @cavs preview too!
@BenStiller @nba @iHeartPodcasts
https://t.co/QvLMSuvAgW pic.twitter.com/jPGRwpwo2C – 1:40 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
It was raining buckets this week. Floaters & shots off the glass.
Wiiings Wednesday presented by @redbull. pic.twitter.com/fPGlIZYdxl – 1:01 PM
