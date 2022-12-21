Bucks vs. Cavaliers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Milwaukee Bucks play against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

The Milwaukee Bucks are spending $8,176,641 per win while the Cleveland Cavaliers are spending $7,167,177 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday December 21, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Away TV: Bally Sports WI

Home Radio: WTAM/WMMS/WNZN

Away Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ

