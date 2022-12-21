Bulls 79, Hawks 77: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Chicago Bulls (12-18) play against the Atlanta Hawks (15-15) at State Farm Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday December 21, 2022
Chicago Bulls 79, Atlanta Hawks 77 (Q3 00:03)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
AJ Griffin has swiped a season-high tying three steals so far in tonight’s game. It’s his fifth contest swiping three steals, one of only two rookies this season with five games of at least three steals. – 9:12 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
De’Andre Hunter who has primarily matched up against DeMar DeRozan just picked up his 1st foul w/ 1:24 left in 3Q. – 9:11 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks call timeout as the Bulls go up 78-73. They’ve been better on both side of the ball w/ 3:24 remaining in 3Q but they’re still trying to get over the hump.
Hawks are 10-14 from the floor in 3Q after going 16-44 in the first half. – 9:07 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Hustle plays pay off.
Hustle plays pay off.
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Now *that* is how you get out in transition. Quick fire passes, flashy finish from LaVine. – 9:05 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Trae Young has connected on 7 three-pointers for the first time this season and 13th time of his career. – 9:00 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Trae Young gets a completely unguarded look from 3-point range and the Hawks have cut this lead down to 69-64.
Trae Young gets a completely unguarded look from 3-point range and the Hawks have cut this lead down to 69-64.
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Bulls leave Trae Young ALL alone at the top of the key. He had soooooo much time.
Bulls leave Trae Young ALL alone at the top of the key. He had soooooo much time.
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
6-straight points from DJM and the Hawks are w/in single digits for the first time since 10:02 in 2Q.
6-straight points from DJM and the Hawks are w/in single digits for the first time since 10:02 in 2Q.
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
INJURY UPDATE:
INJURY UPDATE:
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Alex Caruso has a right shoulder sprain and will not return tonight. pic.twitter.com/J5cG8nUPuY – 8:52 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Alex Caruso will not return tonight due to a right shoulder sprain, per Bulls PR.
Alex Caruso will not return tonight due to a right shoulder sprain, per Bulls PR.
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Alex Caruso will not return due to a right shoulder sprain, according to Bulls PR. – 8:51 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Alex Caruso isn’t in Bulls huddle as they prepare for 2nd half. Ayo Dosunmu set to start 2nd half. – 8:49 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
You hate to see John Collins jeopardizing folks’ elbows with his kidney like that. pic.twitter.com/UfvHAycfZf – 8:46 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
You hate to see John Collins jeopardizing folks’ elbows with his kidney like that. pic.twitter.com/fHHEOQD3Uz – 8:45 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Onyeka Okongwu rejected a season-high 3 shots in tonight’s first half. It’s the first time in Okongwu’s career he’s recorded three blocks in a first half and the third time doing so in either half (2nd half, twice). – 8:44 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls 61-51 at half. No word on Caruso who collided with Hunter and went to the lock-room for observation. Young with 29. The short handed Bulls played eight men in the first half..they all scored. Bulls once again playing stingy D..Hawks 36% shooting. – 8:43 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Trae Young finished tonight’s first half with 29 points on 7-14 FG, 6-9 3FG and 9-9 FT. He’s the fifth player in the NBA this season to notch 29 points on .500/.600/1.000 in either half and only the second player to do so while making at least 6 triples. – 8:41 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls lead Hawks 61-51
Led by as many as 18 in second quarter
Bulls lead Hawks 61-51
Led by as many as 18 in second quarter
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Good first half for the good guys.
DeMar: 13pts/2reb/2ast
Zach: 12pts/3ast/2reb
Good first half for the good guys.
DeMar: 13pts/2reb/2ast
Zach: 12pts/3ast/2reb
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
HALF: Bulls 61, Hawks 51
Young 29 pts (7-14 from the floor, 6-9 from 3), 2 rebs, 2 asts, 1 stl
HALF: Bulls 61, Hawks 51
Young 29 pts (7-14 from the floor, 6-9 from 3), 2 rebs, 2 asts, 1 stl
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Bulls take a 61-49 lead into the first half after a strong first half.
DeRozan leads with 10 points, LaVine adds 12 points, Vooch tallies nine.
Bulls take a 61-49 lead into the first half after a strong first half.
DeRozan leads with 10 points, LaVine adds 12 points, Vooch tallies nine.
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Trae Young finishes the first half with 29 points (7/14 FG, 6/9 3FG, 9/9 FT) – 8:35 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls 61, Hawks 51 at half
Bulls using 8-man rotation in B2B and still look like more active team, though they didn’t close well and Caruso’s 2nd half status is unknown
DeRozan 13 pts
LaVine 12 pts
Vucevic 9 pts
Bulls 57.5%
Bulls 61, Hawks 51 at half
Bulls using 8-man rotation in B2B and still look like more active team, though they didn’t close well and Caruso’s 2nd half status is unknown
DeRozan 13 pts
LaVine 12 pts
Vucevic 9 pts
Bulls 57.5%
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Besides a DeRozan brain fart at the end of that first half, a very good 24 minutes of Bulls basketball. Up 10 and have controlled the physicality of the game. – 8:35 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
DeMar DeRozan just picked up a tech for something he said the ref.
DeMar DeRozan just picked up a tech for something he said the ref.
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
There are a lot of things you can feel okay about Trae Young doing on the court, but he should never be getting to a rebound over a center or forward – 8:33 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Coby is ballin right now!
Coby is ballin right now!
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Not a lot of positives from this game to this point, but Trae’s threes continue to fall as they have for the past week. Now 5 for 8 for the night. – 8:31 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Alex Caruso off the locker room. Took a hard hit to the head on a collision and was down for a few moments. – 8:30 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
2:29 left in the half – Caruso dinged up. Worth keeping a close eye on. – 8:29 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Alex Caruso is shaken up after a collision late in the second quarter. He’s remaining on the floor for several moments, requiring a take foul, a timeout and the entire Bulls bench to check on him.
Alex Caruso is shaken up after a collision late in the second quarter. He’s remaining on the floor for several moments, requiring a take foul, a timeout and the entire Bulls bench to check on him.
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Alex Caruso is headed to locker room after a collision in which he appeared to hit his head and shoulder area. – 8:29 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Caruso down on the hardwood in serious pain after throwing himself parallel to the court for a steal. He got clocked on the side of the head on the collision. Looks like he’ll likely get checked for a concussion. – 8:28 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Alex Caruso has been down for a couple of minutes after colliding with De’Andre Hunter as Hunter cut to the rim. – 8:28 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Alex Caruso just took nasty spill after colliding with De’Andre Hunter. He’s still down. – 8:27 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls defense is not only engaged and busy with the hands, but it’s like players actually watched film and were engaged in understanding tendencies. – 8:27 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
This is always going to be the bread and butter for the Bulls: getting into the open court, scoring on the run.
This is always going to be the bread and butter for the Bulls: getting into the open court, scoring on the run.
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks call timeout as DeMar DeRozan hits a midrange jumper to put the Bulls up 46-30 w/ 6:58 left in the half. – 8:17 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Clint Capela, discussing his rehab on the broadcast, “I’m definitely targeting for the next game.” – 8:15 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Coby White’s ability to slash to the rim has improved so much from last season to now. Still needs to work on finishing takes like that, but it definitely adds something necessary to his game when/if his 3-point shot isn’t falling consistently. – 8:14 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Pat taking it up strong on 3 defenders 💪 pic.twitter.com/Gg0wpSXkPj – 8:14 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Smooth like butter
Smooth like butter
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Whether you’re a big +/- basketball purist—-@Alex Caruso is +19. Bulls up 11 early 2nd..I am a huge Caruso fan..he is a winning player. Period. – 8:11 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
AJ Griffin has hit at least one triple in 17 straight games, surpassing De’Andre Hunter for the second-longest such streak by a Hawks rookie. – 8:11 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Defense ➡️ instant offense
Defense ➡️ instant offense
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls coach Billy Donovan and guard Goran Dragic talk Dwyane Wade, and the former Richards High School standout being a first-ballot nominee for the Hall of Fame on Wednesday.
Read it:
Bulls coach Billy Donovan and guard Goran Dragic talk Dwyane Wade, and the former Richards High School standout being a first-ballot nominee for the Hall of Fame on Wednesday.
Read it:
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Did the Bulls play last night? It doesn’t even look like it. – 8:09 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls are very engaged and active defensively. Good sign to start a B2B. – 8:08 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Trae Young connected on four triples in tonight’s opening quarter, a season-best for three-pointers in a single quarter. It’s the 13th quarter of his career knocking down at least four from deep. – 8:05 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls lead 30-25 after first quarter.
Bulls lead 30-25 after first quarter.
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Bulls shooting 55% to start. Keep it rolling.
Zach: 8pts/3ast
DeMar: 7pts/2reb
Bulls shooting 55% to start. Keep it rolling.
Zach: 8pts/3ast
DeMar: 7pts/2reb
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
1Q: Bulls 30, Hawks 25
Nice opening quarter for Trae Young. He has 16 pts off of 4-7 shooting from 3.
1Q: Bulls 30, Hawks 25
Nice opening quarter for Trae Young. He has 16 pts off of 4-7 shooting from 3.
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Another strong start by the Bulls to kick off the second leg of the back-to-back in Atlanta. Leading 30-25 at the end of the first quarter.
LaVine: 8 points, 3 assists
Vooch: 7 points
Another strong start by the Bulls to kick off the second leg of the back-to-back in Atlanta. Leading 30-25 at the end of the first quarter.
LaVine: 8 points, 3 assists
Vooch: 7 points
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Derrick Rose shakes off the cobwebs and replaces Brunson with 1:38 left in the first. Cheers here, not like Chicago, but loud. – 8:04 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Trae Young wasn’t going to go 5-18 again.
Trae Young wasn’t going to go 5-18 again.
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
LaVine checks out with 8 points and 3 assists in his first rotational turn. Stuck himself all over Bogdanovic on last possession for strong contest and miss. – 8:00 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks have a very offensively-skewed lineup in at the moment – Trae/Bogi/AJ/Hunter/OO – but they’re holding up on defense well. – 8:00 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zach with the nice feed to 🐾
Zach with the nice feed to 🐾
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Good timing w/ the Hawks broadcast going w/ this camera angle for this pretty incredible Trae Young pass. pic.twitter.com/zUc0l9skgc – 7:56 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
The LaVine vs. Murray matchup is good stuff.
Read this from @Rob Schaefer from last season’s All-Star game about their deep bond:
The LaVine vs. Murray matchup is good stuff.
Read this from @Rob Schaefer from last season’s All-Star game about their deep bond:
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Early defense by the Bulls showing that same vigor from last night to force two early turnovers by the Hawks. – 7:49 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls starters look engaged and energized so far. Could the Meltdown in Minny be triggering this into something sustainable and successful? – 7:48 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
“It’s definitely a positive light at the end of the tunnel.”
“It’s definitely a positive light at the end of the tunnel.”
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
State Farm Arena serves cold drinks in aluminum cups.
State Farm Arena serves cold drinks in aluminum cups.
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Tonight’s Hawks vs. Bulls starters. pic.twitter.com/fUpevATyae – 7:07 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
The player photos in the hallway that leads to the Hawks locker room have changed. pic.twitter.com/SUXsJoNg6x – 7:03 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Our starters in the 🅰️
Our starters in the 🅰️
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Hanging out with the Voice of the Hawks @RealVoiceofHawk pic.twitter.com/Mx5LjMoiaT – 6:53 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
NBA Injury Update: Bulls: Green, Dragic, Jones, Ball-Out. Caruso: Available. 6:15 CT pre @670TheScore with @34billy42 @AlyssaBergamini and me. Fired up ! – 6:50 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Dalen Terry said he was told after last night’s G League showcase semifinal win that he was called up to Bulls and had to fly to Atlanta. He and Malcolm Hill woke up at 4:30 am and flew in middle seats because that’s all that were left. Is he ready for tonight? “I’m 20,” he said. – 6:37 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
John Collins, off a Trae pass from the bench: pic.twitter.com/iuY6EIW7JP – 6:34 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
Zach LaVine to the @Los Angeles Lakers? Alex Caruso to the … @Miami Heat? @Philadelphia 76ers? NBA front-office execs weigh in on what is next for the struggling @Chicago Bulls …
Zach LaVine to the @Los Angeles Lakers? Alex Caruso to the … @Miami Heat? @Philadelphia 76ers? NBA front-office execs weigh in on what is next for the struggling @Chicago Bulls …
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Alex Caruso is available, per Donovan.
Alex Caruso is available, per Donovan.
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
For various reasons, this is my first trip to Atlanta since before the pandemic started. So this is my first time in the Sekou Smith Media Room. Hawks did great job honoring a great man. pic.twitter.com/xD58LqfdI9 – 5:57 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
NBA Injury Report: Out vs Hawks: Ball, Dragic, Jones. Doubtful: Green. Questionable: Caruso. Hawks: Out: Capela. 6:15 CT pre @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls radio network @Audacy app – 5:33 PM
Bogdan Bogdanovic @LeaderOfHorde
The 2023 Collection. Chapter 01. @adidasBasketball #createdwithadidas
The 2023 Collection. Chapter 01. @adidasBasketball #createdwithadidas
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Multiple NBA executives believe Gary Trent Jr will opt out of his $18.8 million player option and enter free agency this summer.
Multiple NBA executives believe Gary Trent Jr will opt out of his $18.8 million player option and enter free agency this summer.
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls list Goran Dragic (left ankle soreness) and Derrick Jones Jr. (left ankle sprain) out vs. Hawks. Alex Caruso (right elbow sprain) is questionable. Javonte Green is doubtful.
Bulls list Goran Dragic (left ankle soreness) and Derrick Jones Jr. (left ankle sprain) out vs. Hawks. Alex Caruso (right elbow sprain) is questionable. Javonte Green is doubtful.
