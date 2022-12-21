Bulls vs. Hawks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Chicago Bulls play against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena
The Chicago Bulls are spending $12,553,733 per win while the Atlanta Hawks are spending $9,422,346 per win
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday December 21, 2022
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SE-ATL
Away TV: NBC Sports Chicago
Home Radio: WZGC
Away Radio: 670 The Score
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@ctsbulls
Game night from Atlanta @Chicago Bulls @Jaryd Wilson @670TheScore @Audacy app @Chicago Bulls radio network 6:15 pre Join @34billy42 @AlyssaBergamini and me. Fired up ! – 1:46 AM
@johnhollinger
Bulls are going to the Finals!
… the Showcase Cup finals, after Windy City beats Cleveland 96-94. Best game of the week, featuring several late lead changes and a key challenge overrule. Carlik Jones with the game-winner. – 1:30 AM