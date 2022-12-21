Damian Lillard to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: The grass is not always greener

Damian Lillard, the 11-year Trail Blazer great who’s known no NBA home but Portland, was asked Monday what advice he’d give to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder’s 24-year-old franchise cornerstone. “The grass is not always greener on the other side,” said Lillard, addressing the trade and ask-out rumors he’s deflected over the years.
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Halftime: Blazers 54, Thunder 49
– SGA: 18 points on 5-of-8 shooting (8-10 FTs)
– Dort has done a really nice job on Lillard, who’s 3-of-10 overall and 1-of-6 from 3
– OKC shooing 2-of-9 from 3
– Josh Hart leads the Blazers with 11 points – 9:07 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
HALF: Blazer 54, Thunder 49
SGA – 18 points
Giddey – 8 points
Dort – 7 points
Hart – 11 points
Lillard – 9 points
Sharpe – 8 points – 9:06 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
The MVP chats for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are getting louder in OKC. – 9:05 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
SGA receiving MVP chants during FTs in the 2Q pic.twitter.com/oXkfNRZ39Y – 9:05 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
First-half M-V-P chants for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tonight at the free throw line. – 9:04 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
For the final two minutes of the half, OKC is going with
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Josh Giddey
Lu Dort
Jalen Williams
Mike Muscala
Down 52-43. – 9:02 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander returns with five minutes left in a ten point game, despite the offense stalling in the beginning of the second, this is the same margin from when Shai left so the bench unit held onto the rope. – 8:52 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Lu Dort held Damian Lillard to 0 points on 0-5 shooting through the 1st quarter.
Dort gonna help Clyde Drexler reclaim that all-time Blazers scoring record. – 8:36 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of 1Q: Blazer 32, Thunder 22
SGA – 8 points
Dort – 5 points
Hart – 9 points
Sharpe – 8 points – 8:36 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault is having a conversation with the ref at the timeout, he thought Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was fouled on his last drive. – 8:19 PM
Mark Daigneault is having a conversation with the ref at the timeout, he thought Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was fouled on his last drive. – 8:19 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
SGA blocks an Anfernee Simons 3 pointer.
Including last game, SGA has blocked 2 of Simons’ last 3 jumpers. – 8:18 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has 17 dunks, we are not even at Christmas yet, and his career high in slams is 23.
thunderousintentions.com/2022/12/13/sha… – 8:17 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander runs the break, finds a cutting Josh Giddey for the first points of the game, before the illness those two were playing their best basketball together, Giddey has a quick four points now. – 8:13 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Will Shai Gilgeous–Alexander score over or under 30.5 points against the Trailblazers tonight?
(Odds via @FDSportsbook) – 8:00 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The Thunder starters vs Portland tonight:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Josh Giddey
Lu Dort
Jalen Williams
Aleksej Pokusevski – 7:34 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC is 8-4 vs the Blazers since Dame waved goodbye to the Thunder.
OKC has won 5 straight games vs the Blazers.
Portland gonna be hungry for a win tonight after SGA’s game winner two nights ago. – 6:45 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault said they knew SGA could be this good after the first week of his arrival when he played pickup games against Chris Paul – 6:29 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Let’s see if I can keep my Wednesday #SameGameParlay streak going with the frisky Thunder.
OKC +3.5 at home vs. Portland
30+ pts for SGA
10+ pts for Jalen Williams
+277 on @FDSportsbook right now pic.twitter.com/0Xk7D3yFCO – 4:09 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 Comparing OKC and Memphis
🏀 The Thunder’s bright future
🏀 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s quote
🏀 Mailbag: Isaiah Joe, Lu Dort, NBA Draft
#ThunderUp: https://t.co/Bp1JhR7BWl pic.twitter.com/iEJI001GTU – 4:06 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
If I were building a West All-Star team right now:
Starters
G – Luka
G – Steph
FC – Joker
FC – Davis
FC – Zion
Reserves
G – Dame
G – Shai
FC – LeBron
FC – Lauri
FC – Sabonis
WC – Ja
WC – Booker
Really want to find a way to get Aaron Gordon in there, but the guards need spots. – 3:43 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Pascal Siakam is in the 72nd percentile for isolation scoring this season. Higher than Jayson Tatum, SGA, Giannis, LeBron, Bradley Beal, and Trae Young – 2:55 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wants to break records, and that quote should really excite Thunder fans:
thunderousintentions.com/2022/12/21/sha… – 2:43 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
The new Bill Simmons trade value rankings (#1-70) are out and there’s lots of Thunder player praise.
Honorable Mentions: Lu Dort
Toughest Omissions: Jalen Williams
#38: Chet Holmgren
#34: Josh Giddey
#12: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
SGA and Giddey chatter. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/RoG3cwmS0Y – 1:07 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
“I’m Dame, and that’s that.”
@Damian Lillard on passing Clyde, writing his story and his relationship with Portland https://t.co/8IDmVW9abK pic.twitter.com/BUXfqhsaR2 – 12:10 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
West All-Stars, per RPR MVP Predictor
STARTERS
Stephen Curry
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Luka Doncic
Anthony Davis
Nikola Jokic
BENCH
Devin Booker
Ja Morant
Zion Williamson
Domantas Sabonis
Lauri Markkanen
LeBron James
Deandre Ayton
ALTERNATES
Simons, Fox, Grant, Lillard pic.twitter.com/kUVzhEzZlV – 10:35 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Dec. 20 RPR MVP Predictor:
1. Luka Doncic: 16.3
2. Anthony Davis: 15.7
3. Joel Embiid: 15.5
4. Nikola Jokic: 14.7
5. Kevin Durant: 14.7
6. Jayson Tatum: 14.7
7. Stephen Curry: 14.6
8. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.5
9. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 13.6
10. Donovan Mitchell: 13.4 pic.twitter.com/2dNds983eI – 10:20 AM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Steph Curry.
Damian Lillard.
LaMelo Ball.
These three have more in common than people realize.
Here’s my latest piece illuminating LaMelo Ball’s impending superstardom.
Enjoy:
mayoh.substack.com/p/livin-lamelo… – 6:59 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Injury report for Thunder/Blazers
Darius Bazley (illness) OUT
Josh Giddey (illness) OUT
Ousmane Dieng (wrist) OUT
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (Ankle) OUT
Chet Holmgren (Foot) OUT
Jaylin Williams (GL) OUT
Tre Mann (GL) OUT
Dame, Grant, Hart, and Eubanks listed as probable for POR – 6:41 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Really good stuff from @BerryTramel on Damian Lillard: oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 6:05 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 4+ 3PM on 40 3P% this season:
— Steph
— Dame
— LaMelo pic.twitter.com/AsgST772hb – 5:15 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
🚨 New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon on Dame’s special night but SGA taking the win, Hawks upcoming schedule, the fun Magic, a Raptors blow it up debate, Bucks flexing their title upside, Point Ant Edwards, Nets defense, rising Knicks, AD’s injury, and much more. @ringer – 4:21 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Lillard passes Drexler as Portland all-time scorer
sportando.basketball/en/lillard-pas… – 1:24 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Damian Lillard was asked about Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and what advice he would give him on handling outside noise of how he should ask out of OKC to win: pic.twitter.com/H6FGnpdpxw – 12:00 PM
Jason Quick @jwquick
“When you understand where he is from, and the work ethic he has, it’s no surprise that he gets even better as he matures and develops and establishes his legacy here in Portland,” Denver coach Michael Malone.
On Damian Lillard passing Clyde Drexler: theathletic.com/4020157/2022/1… – 10:57 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Damian Lillard passes Clyde Drexler and becomes the franchise’s all-time leading scorer eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 6:07 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander game winner once again shows his superstardom
🏀 Dame makes history
🏀 The role players stepped up in a big way
#ThunderUp #FirstListen:
https://t.co/Bp1JhR7BWl pic.twitter.com/oCejD1kF7j – 5:47 AM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Damian Lillard struggles to celebrate cherished milestone accomplished in Trail Blazers defeat
“Obviously, it’s not the same as if we had won the game.” – Damian Lillard.
#RipCity
oregonlive.com/blazers/2022/1… – 5:29 AM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Dame Time turned to Shai Time when the clock struck 0.0.
Five takeaways from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s buzzer-beating game winner against Portland: oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 12:33 AM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
“I know the power in who I am, I know the person that I am and I’m confident and comfortable with that.”
@Damian Lillard on passing Clyde, their relationship, knowing when he’s about to go off and what it means to be “Dame.” rip.city/3YuYubL – 12:32 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
What a night this was, I had to write about it. A “step back game” as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hits the buzzer beater, and Dame makes history: thunderousintentions.com/2022/12/20/sha… – 12:13 AM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
That’s one way to stop Damian Lillard pic.twitter.com/kM4TQx7duV – 11:49 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Dame enjoying family time on this historic night pic.twitter.com/eAcJVGy4dF – 11:25 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Watch Damian Lillard pass Drexler to become Trail Blazers all-time leading scorer nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/19/wat… – 11:20 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on Damian Lillard breaking the Portland scoring record and if he dreams of ever doing that “absolutely.” Added he plays the game to break records. – 11:18 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault on Damian Lillard becoming the Trail Blazers leading all-time scorer: “It couldn’t happen to a better guy.” – 10:51 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault on Dame breaking the record for Portland “it’s how he has done it has helped me the most…his ability to hang in there through natural cycles that organizations go through. It couldn’t have happened to a better guy.” Referenced again how his peers view him. – 10:51 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Damian Lillard passes Clyde Drexler as Blazers’ all-time leading scorer with third-quarter free throw
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
FINAL: Thunder 123, Blazers 121
SGA – 35 points, 6 assists
Dort – 13 points
JDub – 13 points, 7 rebounds
Wiggins – 12 points
Kenrich – 12 points
Muscala – 12 points
Dame – 28 points
Grant – 26 points
Simons – 19 points
OKC is now 13-18 on the season – 10:31 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
That’s the second time this year Dame Time has been stolen away by a Northwest Division guard. – 10:30 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Dames Damian Lillard on the night Lillard becomes Portland’s all time leading scorer. – 10:29 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander just hit a buzzer beater, the Thunder win, he has 35 points and spoils Dame’s Historic night. He runs to the bench after being mobbed and high fives Chet Holmgren. Wow. – 10:29 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
I’m no coach but man if I was the Blazers the last two minutes would just be nothing but Dame isos – 10:28 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Damian Lillard, on the night he becomes Portland’s all-time leading scorer, ties the game with 3.2 seconds left. pic.twitter.com/Ip0lxWVxQW – 10:28 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Dame. For the tie. Wow.
https://t.co/RiLgckgYK0 pic.twitter.com/hvMN7Btmjn – 10:28 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
SGA calmly knocked down 2 clutch free throws with 17 seconds left to give OKC a 1 point lead with 17 seconds to go.
He’s now the NBA’s #1 leading clutch scorer.
Dame ties the game with 3.2 seconds to go.
SGA gets another shot. – 10:27 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
This game has been amazing, history has been made and in general we get a Dame vs Shai clutch battle. Dame ties it, now it is Shai’s turn tie game 3.2 seconds left. – 10:27 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Dame with the reverse layup… and it’s good. Blazers 121, Thunder 121, 3.2 seconds to play, OKC ball after the timeout. – 10:27 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Blazers turned into the Keystone Cops in the last 20 seconds. Simons deflects Grant’s pass to Lillard. Then Hart fouls Lillard on a drive. – 10:26 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Blazers turned into the Keyston Cops in the last 20 seconds. Simons deflects Grant’s pass to Lillard. Then Hart fouls Lillard on a drive. – 10:26 PM
Royce Young @royceyoung
Incredible defense by Dort on Lillard. Arms out wide, guarding him with his chest. – 10:24 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
SGA makes both, Thunder by one… Lillard drives, he collides with Hart, Thunder get the ball, Eubanks fouls and Williams at the line to shoot. two with 6.8 seconds to play. – 10:24 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Dame just drove into traffic and lost the ball, it is the rookie at the line, Jalen Williams, to try and put the Thunder up three with six seconds left. – 10:24 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Thunder miss the three, Dort gets the rebound, he drives, knocks Lillard down and is called for an offensive foul. Blazers 119, Thunder 118, 20 seconds to play. Blazers turn the ball over on the inbounds… – 10:21 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Jalen Williams just defended the Dame step back as good as possible. – 10:16 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Damian Lillard hit a free throw at OKC to surpass Clyde Drexler as the Trail Blazers all-time leading scorer Monday night. The shot gave Lillard 21 points for the game and 18,041 for his career.
Lillard received a standing ovation at the Paycom Center.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/0R4OVSVhLY – 10:03 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Dame Lillard’s Career Best: 61, 61, 60, 59, 51, 51, 51, 51, 51, 50, 50, 50, 50 – 9:54 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
With Dame becoming the All-Time leading scorer for the Blazers franchise, I wanted to see how far away Jokić was from the Nuggets franchise record:
1. Alex English – 21,465
2. Dan Issel – 14,659
3. Carmelo Anthony – 13,970
4. Nikola Jokić – 11,019
5. David Thompson – 9,834 – 9:53 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Big respect to Damian Lillard on becoming the Blazers all-time leading scorer.
In an era where superstars bail on small market teams or form superteams, Dame has stayed in Portland despite noise he should leave.
OKC fans can appreciate a superstar staying in a small market. – 9:51 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Damian Lamonte Ollie Lillard Sr.
Greatest
Blazer
Of
All
Time
#RipCity #NBA pic.twitter.com/R9WNTVNbEn – 9:51 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Dame Jr. and the Lillard family in attendance and sharing in this moment— the absolute best – 9:50 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Dame Lillard gets a standing ovation from his teammates and gets recognized on the Thunder’s video board after passing Clyde Drexler as Portland’s all-time leading scorer. – 9:48 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Crowd reaction to the Thunder PA announcer saying Damian Lillard became the leading scorer of Trail Blazers history pic.twitter.com/rnXEGr73GF – 9:48 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Damian Lillard becomes the all-time leading scorer in Portland Trail Blazers franchise history. pic.twitter.com/kdLVJRF3Xl – 9:48 PM
Royce Young @royceyoung
Damian Lillard passes Clyde Drexler to become the all-time leading scorer in Blazers history. Nice moment in OKC as it was recognized on the big screen and fans gave a standing ovation for Lillard. – 9:48 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Dame holds the Blazers franchise record for:
Points
Threes
20-point games
30-point games
40-point games
50-point games
60-point games
5-three games
10-three games
Mr. Blazer. pic.twitter.com/7Y9WWgqG6A – 9:47 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The Thunder on this timeout have acknowledged Damian Lillard as the All-Time leading scoring in Portland history, and the crowd gives this NBA legend a standing ovation. History. – 9:47 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Poetic that Dame breaks the Blazers all-time scoring record in OKC, as he’s a Thunder legend for igniting one of the brightest futures in the NBA. – 9:46 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Damian Lillard passes Clyde Drexler to become the Blazers all-time leading scorer. – 9:46 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has surpassed Clyde Drexler (18,040) to become the franchise’s all-time leading scorer. – 9:46 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
HE DID IT! Damian Lillard surpassed Clyde Drexler and became the Blazers’ all-time scoring leader. What an accolade for Dame! #RipCity – 9:46 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Damian Lillard is now the leading scorer in Trail Blazers history
His 2nd greatest achievement after indirectly helping the Thunder acquire a historical amount of draft capital – 9:46 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
There it is, Damian Lillard is now the Portland Trail Blazers all time leading scorer. History in Bricktown. – 9:46 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Congrats to Damian Lillard for becoming the Blazers’ all time leading scorer.
Stay tuned for the new Adidas Thunder colorway dropping tomorrow. – 9:46 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Lillard just shot a 3 from Texas. He now has 20 and is tied Drexler. Needs one more point break the record. – 9:27 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Damian Lillard with a 3 to start the third quarter. He is at 17 points. Four to go. – 9:22 PM
Mike Tokito @mtokito
Lillard, if I’m adding this right, will pass Drexler while making about 1,000 fewer field goals. – 9:18 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Halftime: Thunder 61, Blazers 58
– Thunder’s bench has been the difference, outscoring the Blazers’ bench 29-12.
– SGA is 2-of-10 from the floor, but has a team-high 11 points on 7-of-7 FT shooting.
– Lillard (4-7 from 3) is 7 points away from Portland scoring record. – 9:08 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Damian Lillard in the 1st half vs OKC Thunder
14 points / 4-8 FG / 3 assists
He needs 7 points to pass Clyde Drexler being the Blazers’ all-time scoring leader. #RipCity – 9:08 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
First half has ended. Blazers trail the Thunder, 61-58. Damian Lillard has 14 points on 4-of-8 shooting with four 3s. He is 7 points shy of Clyde Drexler’s franchise career record. – 9:08 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Damina Lillard in the 1st half vs OKC Thunder
14 points / 4-8 FG / 3 assists
He needs 7 points to pass Clyde Drexler as the Blazers’ all-time scoring leader. #RipCity – 9:07 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Damina Lillard in the 1st half vs OKC Thunder
14 points / 4-8 FG / 4 assists
He needs 7 points to pass Clyde Drexler as the Blazers’ all-time scoring leader. #RipCity – 9:07 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Lillard with yet another 3. He now has 14. Needs 7 more. – 9:05 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
James Capers, after assessing Damian Lillard a tech a few minutes ago, calls one on Josh Hart as well – 9:03 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Another Lillard 3 gives him 11 points. He is now 10 away from Drexler. Blazers trail 55-48, however. – 9:00 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
The Blazers do not seem to be getting the same calls and Chauncey Billups is going to challenge the latest against Damian Lillard on a Lu Dort drive. – 8:55 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Damian Lillard had to SPRINT to the Blazer bench after that last foul call with his hands up he was MAD at the refs but can not afford his second T. – 8:55 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Dame takes shot to the face while defending in the post, gets the offensive foul call, but immediately grabs both sides of his neck – 8:53 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Damian Lillard continues the long tradition of an opposing star guard receiving a technical playing in OKC – 8:49 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Jalen Williams can jump so fast, that is unreal spring right there in the dunker spot. Dame got hit with a T entering the timeout. – 8:48 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Damian Lillard, 6 pts in the first, returned to the game with about 10 minutes to go in the second quarter. He was just fouled with 7:09 to go in the 2nd. He made both FTs and now has 8 points and is 13 away from passing Drexler. – 8:47 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Dame isolates Eugene Omoruyi and draws a foul to get to the line, Dame is now up to 8 points needing 21. – 8:47 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Damian Lillard checks out, Lu Dort checks out.
Damian Lillard checks in, Lu Dort checks in.
Mark Daigneault trying to make Dame work for that Blazers all-time scoring record. – 8:47 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Damian Lillard just hit another three. He now has six points and is 15 away from Drexler’s record. Blazers lead 20-13 in the first at OKC. – 8:25 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Lu Dort once again has drawn an illegal screen, Dame threw his hands up, Kenrich Williams and Isaiah Joe are the first off the bench for Mark Daigneault. – 8:23 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Lillard with a step-back 3. His first points of the game. He is now 18 away from Drexler. – 8:13 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Lu Dort, of course, getting the Damian Lillard assignment as he needs 21 points to become the all-time leading scorer for Portland. – 8:12 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Damian Lillard needs 21 points tonight at OKC to surpass Clyde Drexler and become the Blazers’ all-time leading scorer. Let’s count it down. – 8:11 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
It’s seems like a historic night. Damian Lillard wants 21 points to pass the great Clyde Drexler and become the Blazers’ all-time leading scorer. That’s big and speaks for itself about Lillard’s work ethic and commitment to the Blazers and the game as well. #RipCity – 7:58 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
It’s seems like a historic night. Damian Lillard wants 21 points to pass the great Clyde Drexler and become the Blazers’ all-time scoring leader. That’s big and speaks for itself about Lillard’s work ethic and commitment to the Blazers and the game as well. #RipCity – 7:57 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
It’s seems like a historic night. Damian Lillard wants 21 points to pass the great Clyde Drexler becoming the Blazers’ all-time scoring leader. That’s big and speaks for itself about Lillard’s work ethic and commitment to the Blazers and the game as well. #RipCity – 7:56 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Let’s ride, folks. Blazers vs Thunder on deck. Dame 21 points away from history, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander returns, the horn stand heats up, fun week on deck. pic.twitter.com/mi9uKrxXpI – 7:35 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC starters vs. Blazers
SGA
Dort
Wiggins
Jalen Williams
Poku
OKC going defense heavy vs Dame, Simons and Grant. – 7:18 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Mark Daigneault on Damian Lillard, who’s on the verge of Trail Blazers history: pic.twitter.com/C7079pazj9 – 7:14 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Damian Lillard is 21 points away from passing Clyde Drexler for leading scorer in Trail Blazers history
When asked about that feat, Mark Daigneault was very complimentary of Lillard and the respect he has around the league: pic.twitter.com/Y52yN1D9IA – 7:02 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Cool storyline in OKC tonight: Damian Lillard needs 21 points to pass Clyde Drexler as the leading scorer in Blazers history.
Dame is gonna have to earn it the hard way: he’s shot 40.4% from the field and 30% from 3 in his career when guarded by Lu Dort. pic.twitter.com/Dc7bcqkgK1 – 6:45 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Dame signing for OKC fans on what could be a historic night for him. 21 points away from being the Blazers all time leading scorer. pic.twitter.com/UXI0mvJvD5 – 6:41 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault said Damian Lillard is going to work tonight and will earn his points when guarded by Lu Dort – 6:33 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault on Damian Lillard “what’s most impressive is the respect he has, authentic, integrity, from his peers.” Said “the guys in the league just respect him as a real dude, that’s a real winner, with real toughness.” – 6:30 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Damian Lillard, who is in OKC tonight and looking to become Portland’s all time leading scorer, was a nominee for Western Conference Player of the Week. With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander upgraded to questionable if he plays this could be a fantastic matchup to watch. – 3:54 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Damian Lillard will probably become the Blazers’ all-time leading scorer tonight. What’s worth celebrating is that he’s doing it in games with stakes in a season that matters.
Free and unlocked on @RoseGardenReprt rosegardenreport.com/p/damian-lilla… – 12:09 PM
More on this storyline
Lillard’s words as a small-market hero are worth listening to. “You never know what it’s going to look like or how the next team might view you, especially when you’ve had some injuries like he’s had,” Lillard said. “You just don’t know. Also I would tell him a lot of these people that are saying ‘free him’ and all of these things or whatever, they are not the people that are going to have to live with the consequences if it doesn’t work out. They’re not gonna ever have to walk in his shoes.” -via The Oklahoman / December 21, 2022
Sean Highkin: Blazers say Gary Payton II is still ruled out for tomorrow. Jusuf Nurkic is questionable after missing last night. Damian Lillard is probably with a left wrist sprain. Jerami Grant also probable. -via Twitter @highkin / December 20, 2022
“I’ve always said I wanted to be the best,” Lillard told reporters last week. “To be the guy who when they say ‘Who is the best to come through here?’ I want people to look and say ‘Dame.’ Obviously, scoring isn’t everything, but when you start to get up in these type of numbers, that’s a major thing. The fact that it’s Clyde’s record, anybody who knows the history of the NBA respects and honors that. Being a part of one organization for this long, and to be able to sustain this level of success, and to catch a record like that, it means a lot to be in that position … it will be a major step in furthering the direction of where I want to be.” -via The Athletic / December 20, 2022
