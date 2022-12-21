Gary Trent Jr. the top Raptors trade candidate?

As Raptors executives Masai Ujiri and Bobby Webster strolled between the two courts in Mandalay Bay’s Convention Center, speculation surrounded the long-term future of one of Toronto’s rotation players. According to numerous NBA executives who spoke with HoopsHype at the G League Showcase, the top Raptors trade candidate is unanimously Gary Trent Jr.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Quick hits from Raptors shootaround:
Khem Birch is questionable with a non-COVID illness; Gary Trent Jr. remains questionable with quad issues.
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Khem Birch is questionable (non-COVID illness) as is Gary Trent Jr. (quad tightness) tonight vs. Knicks. – 10:51 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Multiple NBA executives believe Kristaps Porzingis could opt out of his $36 million player option for a new long-term deal this summer.
Multiple NBA executives believe Kristaps Porzingis could opt out of his $36 million player option for a new long-term deal this summer.
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
No Gary Trent Jr. for the Raptors tonight (didn’t sound like they had a timeline for his return yesterday), but the good news is O.G. Anunoby will play in Philly. – 6:31 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
O..G. Anunoby is available for the Raptors tonight, Gary Trent Jr is not, the team tells us – 6:30 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Gary Trent Jr.and OG Anunoby are questionable vs. Sixers (quad and hip, respectively). That’s an improvement in each case. We’ll get an update around 530, I expect. – 3:40 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The #Raptors’ O.G Anunoby (strained left hip) and Gary Trent Jr. (sore left quadriceps) are questionable for tonight’s game vs. #Sixers. Precious Achiuwa (sprained right ankle) and Otto Porter Jr. (dislocated second toe on left foot) are out. – 12:43 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
O.G. Anunoby and Gary Trent are both questionable for tonight’s game in Philadelphia. – 12:11 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Gary Trent Jr. and O.G. Anunoby are questionable to play tonight. The other out guys remain out – 12:08 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Gary Trent Jr. is out vs. Warriore with thigh issues that don’t seem to be getting much better, according to Nick Nurse. – 4:26 PM
Eric Koreen: Gary Trent Jr. is questionable again for Wednesday’s game in New York with a quad(s) injury. Achiuwa, Champagnie, Dowtin, Harper and Porter all out. -via Twitter @ekoreen / December 20, 2022
Michael Grange: Gary Trent Jr. (quad tightness) is out vs. Sixers. O.G. Anunoby (hip) is going through his pre-game warm-up and his availability will be determined after that. -via Twitter @michaelgrange / December 19, 2022
Ky Carlin: Per Raptors coach Nick Nurse, Gary Trent Jr. is out tonight and OG Anunoby is still questionable, but he’s warming up and hoping to play #Sixers -via Twitter @Ky_Carlin / December 19, 2022
