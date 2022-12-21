Hall of Fame 2023 candidate list includes Dwyane Wade, Pau Gasol, Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker and Gregg Popovich

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced the list of eligible candidates for the Class of 2023, including several high-profile, first-time nominees including Pau Gasol, Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker, Gregg Popovich, Dwyane Wade, and the 1976 U.S. Olympic Women’s Basketball Team. A first look at the list of eligible nominees was provided by “NBA Today” on ESPN, hosted by Malika Andrews, Richard Jefferson, Chiney Ogwumike, Kendrick Perkins and Zach Lowe. A complete list of eligible candidates can be found below.
Source: HoopHall.com
Source: HoopHall.com
More on this storyline
Mike Curtis: Casey on Bogey as potential All-Star: “I hope people don’t look at our record as a rebuilding team & punish him. To me, Bogey’s an All-Star. I’ve coached a lot of offensive players in my career — Nowitzki, DeRozan, Kevin Garnett. Offensively, he’s right up there with those guys.” -via Twitter @MikeACurtis2 / December 20, 2022
Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson: Pacer big man Myles Turner tells me why Mavs big man @swish41 was his favorite big man: “My favorite was Dirk. I was a Dallas [Mavericks] fan through & through and I grew up watching the Mavericks play all the time and he was a figure; he was a big guy out there.” @BallySports -via Twitter / December 15, 2022
Stephen Curry’s resumé continues to grow after being named Sports Illustrated’s Sportsperson of the Year. In the last year he broke the all-time three-pointer mark, won his fourth NBA title and was named Finals MVP for the first time in his illustrious career. Ever since adding the latest ring to his collection, Curry’s name has become more popular among all-time lists and during a conversation with SI, he gave his all-time starting five with the stipulation that it includes him. “I’m at PG, I’m going with Magic, we’ll play hybrid guards,” Curry said. “You got Jordan, you got Dirk spacing the floor, shooting the ball and you got the big man, the Diesel, holding it down. So, that’s a solid lineup I think.” -via Sports Illustrated / December 10, 2022
SI: A lot of people were surprised when you stepped away from Inside the NBA. I know I was. What went into that decision? Dwyane Wade: My family, man. First of all, that’s one of the greatest jobs in the world. But I retired and walked away from the game. I’ve been on this journey since I was 17 years old. And I’m not going to say I’ve been doing it by myself, because I’ve had a lot of help. But I’ve been on this journey to change my family’s fortune and become something that my family can be proud of, and all the things that come with it, since I was 17. And so to go through that until I was 37 and then to come out of that, go through the pandemic and then have the job where I’m flying back and forth to Atlanta for four months out the year, it wasn’t what I retired for. It wasn’t where I needed to be at this point in my life. And so I just decided to take a step back to have my sabbatical year, if you will. And that’s the first year that I can kind of look at everything I’m doing, and take a deeper look at it, and then see what’s next for me. -via Sports Illustrated / December 15, 2022
SI: I want to get your take on a couple of NBA things. LeBron James, your former teammate, is closing in on that all-time scoring record. You were with him in Miami. You knew he was a great player. But did you ever think he would become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer? Dwyane Wade: I can’t use the word surprised if I’m going to say LeBron James’s name in anything. I think sometimes we’re living in the LeBron James era of life, and we haven’t had the chance to step back and look at it just yet. And as we step back and look at it, it’s going to get even better than it is right now with what he’s done. Obviously what he’s done away from the game, definitely what he’s done on the court. And so I’m not speaking for him when I say this, but I will speak as someone who spent a lot of time with him. He’s not a selfish individual on a basketball floor. But I feel that if there is one record that LeBron wants to walk away with more than the assist record, it would be the scoring record. And it’s because of what people say he cannot do, right? -via Sports Illustrated / December 15, 2022
Dwyane Wade: And because he’s so great at other things and it comes so natural to him, just the one thing that was not necessarily natural, he now has an opportunity to be what we know it’s going to take somebody another 40 years before they are able to even come close to, right? So it’s amazing. At least if I can’t be there on the day that he does it, I hope to be somewhere in front of a TV, and I’ll definitely be one of the first text messages that he reads when the game ends. -via Sports Illustrated / December 15, 2022
Tom Orsborn: Pop declined to say whether he’d be rooting for Parker’s France or Ginobili’s Argentina in the World Cup. “That’s a question I will dodge like a politician,” he said. “You know they are good at that. They know how to dance around anything, so I am going to dance like they do.” -via Twitter @tom_orsborn / December 17, 2022
Speaking to Insider in October to promote his wine brands, former NBA All-Star Tony Parker — who knows Wembanyama well — said it’s important that Wembanyama not fall victim to the hype. “My advice to him is to make sure that he has his own expectations,” Parker said. “Because it’s impossible to please everybody. Everybody’s gonna think like, ‘Oh, you should play like this,’ or, ‘You should be Kevin Durant,’ or, ‘You should be this, you should be that.’ Just be you and have your own expectations.” -via Insider.com / December 13, 2022
Parker, who was born in Belgium and raised in France, is admittedly a bit nervous about the huge expectations set for Wembanyama. “I’m just always worried now because people [are] putting him so high, you know? … Like, I know he says he’s ready and, ‘I’m ready to take on everything.’ But people, when they put you so high like this and comparing him to LeBron and Michael Jordan, it’s almost unfair, you know?” -via Insider.com / December 13, 2022
