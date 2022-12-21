Hornets 0, Clippers 0: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Charlotte Hornets (8-23) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (14-14) at Crypto.com Arena
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 10:30 PM EST on Wednesday December 21, 2022
Charlotte Hornets 0, Los Angeles Clippers 0 (10:30 pm ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Starting 5️⃣ vs. @Charlotte Hornets
1️⃣ » @Reggie Jackson
2️⃣ » @Paul George
3️⃣ » @Kawhi Leonard
4️⃣ » @Marcus Morris
5️⃣ » @ivicazubac pic.twitter.com/FXVkInW4Hj – 10:21 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Clips-CHA starters:
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Reggie Jackson
Gordon Hayward
P.J. Washington
Mason Plumlee
Kelly Oubre Jr.
LaMelo Ball – 10:11 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The Hornets have struggled to put the ball in the hole this year, but Steve Clifford has them winning possession battles: +56 oREB (5th in NBA), +32 TO (8th in NBA).
Cliff also noted that he’s trying to get Hornets to push frequently, even late in games. pic.twitter.com/7kEeCMPRJo – 10:11 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
First five on the floor!
Presented by @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/n0GT1BDcO2 – 10:04 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Chino Hills Hornets will start LaMelo Ball, Kelly Oubre Jr., Gordon Hayward, PJ Washington, Mason Plumlee.
Clippers will start Reggie Jackson, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac. – 10:02 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Tre Mann in three quarters: 35 points on 12-of-19 shooting, 7-of-10 from 3 – 9:52 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
The Clippers will have their entire roster available, although some players will be on minute restrictions. – 9:37 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT at LAC
Cody Martin (L Knee Procedure) is out.
Dennis Smith Jr (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
Terry Rozier (R Hip Contusion) is out.
Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/MsRFEcHM06 – 9:34 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Norm Powell came off the court from his pregame workout and *sprinted* toward the locker room. Yes, you can say he’s excited to be back tonight for his first game since Nov. 29. – 9:27 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Terry Rozier is out against the Clippers tonight, league sources tell @theobserver. Will be the second straight game he’s missed with a right hip contusion. – 9:25 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Sam Hauser up to 10 points on 4-7 shooting. First time he’s hit double-figure scoring since an 11-point game against the Hornets back on Nov. 28. – 9:25 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
FINAL: Sixers 113, Pistons 93 to win their sixth game in a row. Harris with 22-10-6. Harden with 15 and 8 assists. Harris with 17 points on 6-of-9 shooting. Sets up a veeeery interesting game against the Clippers Friday night to cap this homestand. – 9:23 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Tre Mann has 20 points at halftime in his Blue season debut.
Mann is 4-6 from 3.
Mark Daigneault said he was going to the G League to get his confidence up. Tre’s off to a good start. – 9:02 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue says everyone is available to play tonight. Paul George, Reggie Jackson, Ivica Zubac and Norm Powell are playing. There will be some minutes restrictions for guys returning from injuries. – 8:56 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Tre Mann at half: 20 points on 7-of-12 shooting, 4-of-6 from 3 – 8:56 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Everyone is available tonight for Clippers pic.twitter.com/seKs1qbqBc – 8:54 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
20-point first half for Les Bleus’ Tre Mann. I’d say the Showcasing has gone as hoped thus far. – 8:52 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers team personnel really in a good mood today.
Everybody I’ve talked to has mentioned getting back to full strength… – 8:45 PM
Clippers team personnel really in a good mood today.
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Tre Mann had 16 points in the first quarter tonight for the Blue. Shot 6-of-8, including 4-of-4 from three. – 8:31 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Lakeland-OKC. Scouts here quasi-excited for this one because Thunder assigned Tre Mann. Was hoping to see him vs. R.J. Hampton but looks like we’re not getting that. pic.twitter.com/hz2q990wn3 – 8:05 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
7th career start for Payton Pritchard, his first since last December 29th against the Clippers. – 7:38 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
We have some holiday-themed wallpapers for y’all! ❄️
#WallpaperWednesday | #LetsFly pic.twitter.com/uJc2OOPyQE – 7:38 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
We have some holiday-themed wallpapers for ya’ll! ❄️
#WallpaperWednesday | #LetsFly pic.twitter.com/IPKU8jf372 – 7:34 PM
