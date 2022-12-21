Hornets 0, Clippers 0: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Charlotte Hornets (8-23) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (14-14) at Crypto.com Arena

Game Time: 10:30 PM EST on Wednesday December 21, 2022

Charlotte Hornets 0, Los Angeles Clippers 0 (10:30 pm ET)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

LaMelo Ball – Clips-CHA starters:Kawhi LeonardMarcus Morris Sr.Ivica ZubacPaul GeorgeReggie JacksonGordon HaywardP.J. WashingtonMason PlumleeKelly Oubre Jr.LaMelo Ball – 10:11 PM

Cliff also noted that he’s trying to get Hornets to push frequently, even late in games. 10:11 PM The Hornets have struggled to put the ball in the hole this year, but Steve Clifford has them winning possession battles: +56 oREB (5th in NBA), +32 TO (8th in NBA).Cliff also noted that he’s trying to get Hornets to push frequently, even late in games. pic.twitter.com/7kEeCMPRJo

Clippers will start Reggie Jackson, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac. – Chino Hills Hornets will start LaMelo Ball, Kelly Oubre Jr., Gordon Hayward, PJ Washington, Mason Plumlee.Clippers will start Reggie Jackson, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac. – 10:02 PM

Tre Mann in three quarters: 35 points on 12-of-19 shooting, 7-of-10 from 3 – Tre Mann in three quarters: 35 points on 12-of-19 shooting, 7-of-10 from 3 – 9:52 PM

The Clippers will have their entire roster available, although some players will be on minute restrictions. – The Clippers will have their entire roster available, although some players will be on minute restrictions. – 9:37 PM

Presented by @NovantHealth 9:34 PM INJURY REPORT at LACCody Martin (L Knee Procedure) is out.Dennis Smith Jr (L Ankle Sprain) is out.Terry Rozier (R Hip Contusion) is out.Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/MsRFEcHM06

Norm Powell came off the court from his pregame workout and *sprinted* toward the locker room. Yes, you can say he’s excited to be back tonight for his first game since Nov. 29. – Norm Powell came off the court from his pregame workout and *sprinted* toward the locker room. Yes, you can say he’s excited to be back tonight for his first game since Nov. 29. – 9:27 PM

Terry Rozier is out against the Clippers tonight, league sources tell Terry Rozier is out against the Clippers tonight, league sources tell @theobserver . Will be the second straight game he’s missed with a right hip contusion. – 9:25 PM

Sam Hauser up to 10 points on 4-7 shooting. First time he’s hit double-figure scoring since an 11-point game against the Hornets back on Nov. 28. – Sam Hauser up to 10 points on 4-7 shooting. First time he’s hit double-figure scoring since an 11-point game against the Hornets back on Nov. 28. – 9:25 PM

FINAL: Sixers 113, Pistons 93 to win their sixth game in a row. Harris with 22-10-6. Harden with 15 and 8 assists. Harris with 17 points on 6-of-9 shooting. Sets up a veeeery interesting game against the Clippers Friday night to cap this homestand. – FINAL: Sixers 113, Pistons 93 to win their sixth game in a row. Harris with 22-10-6. Harden with 15 and 8 assists. Harris with 17 points on 6-of-9 shooting. Sets up a veeeery interesting game against the Clippers Friday night to cap this homestand. – 9:23 PM

Mark Daigneault said he was going to the G League to get his confidence up. Tre’s off to a good start. – Tre Mann has 20 points at halftime in his Blue season debut.Mann is 4-6 from 3.Mark Daigneault said he was going to the G League to get his confidence up. Tre’s off to a good start. – 9:02 PM

Ty Lue says everyone is available to play tonight. Paul George, Reggie Jackson, Ivica Zubac and Norm Powell are playing. There will be some minutes restrictions for guys returning from injuries. – Ty Lue says everyone is available to play tonight. Paul George, Reggie Jackson, Ivica Zubac and Norm Powell are playing. There will be some minutes restrictions for guys returning from injuries. – 8:56 PM

Tre Mann at half: 20 points on 7-of-12 shooting, 4-of-6 from 3 – Tre Mann at half: 20 points on 7-of-12 shooting, 4-of-6 from 3 – 8:56 PM

Clippers have a full roster for tonight’s game vs Charlotte – Clippers have a full roster for tonight’s game vs Charlotte – 8:56 PM

20-point first half for Les Bleus’ Tre Mann. I’d say the Showcasing has gone as hoped thus far. – 20-point first half for Les Bleus’ Tre Mann. I’d say the Showcasing has gone as hoped thus far. – 8:52 PM

Everybody I’ve talked to has mentioned getting back to full strength… – Clippers team personnel really in a good mood today.Everybody I’ve talked to has mentioned getting back to full strength… – 8:45 PM

Tre Mann had 16 points in the first quarter tonight for the Blue. Shot 6-of-8, including 4-of-4 from three. – Tre Mann had 16 points in the first quarter tonight for the Blue. Shot 6-of-8, including 4-of-4 from three. – 8:31 PM

Lakeland-OKC. Scouts here quasi-excited for this one because Thunder assigned Tre Mann. Was hoping to see him vs. R.J. Hampton but looks like we’re not getting that. 8:05 PM Lakeland-OKC. Scouts here quasi-excited for this one because Thunder assigned Tre Mann. Was hoping to see him vs. R.J. Hampton but looks like we’re not getting that. pic.twitter.com/hz2q990wn3