Hornets vs. Clippers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Charlotte Hornets play against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena

The Charlotte Hornets are spending $15,369,032 per win while the Los Angeles Clippers are spending $10,683,359 per win

Game Time: 10:30 PM EST on Wednesday December 21, 2022

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: NBA TV
Home TV: Bally Sports SoCal
Away TV: Bally Sports SE-CHA
Home Radio: AM 570 KLAC/S: KTMZ
Away Radio: WFNZ 92.7 FM

