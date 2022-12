Houston return an option for James Harden?

I asked James Harden how he’d describe his time in Brooklyn. He hesitated. His first answer was that it was tough because “I wasn’t able to get healthy.” Then he paused. “I don’t mean to, like, just down talk to anybody or whatever. It was just, there was no structure and even superstars, they need structure. That’s what allows us to be the best players and leaders for our respective organizations,” he said. -via FoxSports.com / December 17, 2022