Houston return an option for James Harden?

In Tuesday’s Howdy Partners podcast, MacMahon said: They’ve got like, $60 million, potentially, in cap space this summer. This is not Oklahoma City, Salt Lake City, or San Antonio. This is Houston, a potentially desirable market for free agents. It will be fascinating to see how free agency plays out. You know how the league works. There’s already been a lot of gossip and dot connecting, ‘Hey, if things don’t work out in Philly, keep an eye out on James Harden back to Houston.’ I think ‘keep an eye out on that’ is certainly fair. First, let’s see how things work out in Philadelphia, where they’re starting to play really good basketball. Also, does that make sense from a Rockets perspective?
Source: Ben DuBose @ Rockets Wire
Dave Early @DavidEarly
James Harden was playing too many minutes before he sprained his foot. He played too many minutes ON that sprained foot. Then he missed a month. How did Sixers respond? Dialed up his minutes. He’s now leading the entire nba in mpg. Now at nearly 40 mpg (39.7) since return. – 9:34 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Tobias Harris had a huge night in the win over the Raptors and he received praise from Joel Embiid and James Harden #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/12/19/joe… via @SixersWire – 11:58 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Haven’t seen it get any national attention, but Anthony Edwards in the Luka/Ja/Harden role these last few weeks has very much been a thing. – 10:08 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Trae Young tonight:
37 PTS
13 AST
Dave Early @DavidEarly
The raps ability to limit Harden with Barnes and limit Embiid with OG on key possessions is pretty dang valuable – 9:21 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Not very high-quality shots by the Sixers down the stretch. Two tough Embiid isos and then Harden had to isolate against maybe the best wing defender in the league.
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Embiid and Harden shot 5-for-13, Maxey is out… and the Sixers lead by 11 at halftime. The difference: a 2.5 minute stretch to open the 2nd quarter in which VanVleet/Siakam sat and the Raptors stopped defending. Margin for error is small these days. – 8:11 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Sixers 57, Raptors 46. Sixers defense is holding Toronto to 38.6 percent shooting, including 3-of-17 from 3. Embiid with 12 and 6. Harden with 7-4-5. Sixers bench also has 25 points. – 8:08 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Need to stagger VanVleet and Siakam. With both on the bench, the Raptors have been outscored 14-4 in 2.5 minutes. All of it without Embiid on the floor (and most of it without Harden out there), which is less than ideal. – 7:47 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Hernangomez tried to defend Harden when he picked up his dribble and got stuck by putting his hands in front of his eyes to block his vision.
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 10+ APG and 2+ 3P per game in a season since 2000:
Harden (4x)
Nash (2x)
Westbrook
LeBron
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
‘Making an All-Star case for Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden ‘ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers #NBA megaphone.link/LKN1607517817 – 12:44 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
‘Making an All-Star case for Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden ‘ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia #Sixers megaphone.link/LKN1607517817 – 7:03 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
‘Making an All-Star case for Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden ‘ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN1607517817 – 5:18 AM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Tyrese Maxey feeding James Harden after Sixers practice today: pic.twitter.com/YI4JvtEsjM – 2:43 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Tyrese Maxey assisting James Harden in a shooting drill, led by Sam Cassell.
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Tyrese Maxey and James Harden working out together after practice today #Sixers pic.twitter.com/ew1vwEqYru – 12:16 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Delivering passes to Harden during his post-practice shooting: Tyrese Maxey. pic.twitter.com/79jpehPUz8 – 12:14 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Devin Booker had 40 more points than the next closest player on his team for the 3rd time in his career last night (finished with 58; Chris Paul had 18).
Only 3 other players have done that 3+ times over the last 20 seasons:
Kobe Bryant
James Harden
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers PG James Harden has the two highest assist performances in the NBA this season. He had 17 assists against the Washington Wizards on Oct. 31 and tallied 16 against the Charlotte Hornets on Dec. 11. pic.twitter.com/AaJEAc7we3 – 9:43 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
“These games right here are really good for us,” James Harden says.
Justin Kubatko: Devin Booker last night: ✅ 58 PTS ✅ 6 REB ✅ 5 AST He’s the seventh player in NBA history to record multiple 55p/5r/5a games: 10 – Wilt Chamberlain 4 – Rick Barry 4 – James Harden 3 – Elgin Baylor 3 – LeBron James 3 – Damian Lillard 2 – Booker -via Twitter @jkubatko / December 18, 2022
I asked James Harden how he’d describe his time in Brooklyn. He hesitated. His first answer was that it was tough because “I wasn’t able to get healthy.” Then he paused. “I don’t mean to, like, just down talk to anybody or whatever. It was just, there was no structure and even superstars, they need structure. That’s what allows us to be the best players and leaders for our respective organizations,” he said. -via FoxSports.com / December 17, 2022
