Joel Embiid slams Raptors: 'They don't care about winning'

“We’re always on him, me especially,” Embiid said of Melton. “Everybody really, because I know that as long as they keep shooting, whether it’s him Tobias, P.J. [Tucler], James [Harden], guys coming off the bench. As long as they keep shooting — it doesn’t matter if I make it or not — it makes my job easier. “But when you play a team like Toronto, they don’t really care. It seems like, most of the time, they don’t care about winning. They just want to shut down the other star players,” the Sixers big man continued. “But when you play that, you got to be ready all night. You got to stay alert and have the confidence of just keep shooting it and hope that you make them when they come, and that’s what he did tonight.”Source: Sam DiGiovanni @ Clutch Points