Joel Embiid slams Raptors: 'They don't care about winning'

“We’re always on him, me especially,” Embiid said of Melton. “Everybody really, because I know that as long as they keep shooting, whether it’s him Tobias, P.J. [Tucler], James [Harden], guys coming off the bench. As long as they keep shooting — it doesn’t matter if I make it or not — it makes my job easier. “But when you play a team like Toronto, they don’t really care. It seems like, most of the time, they don’t care about winning. They just want to shut down the other star players,” the Sixers big man continued. “But when you play that, you got to be ready all night. You got to stay alert and have the confidence of just keep shooting it and hope that you make them when they come, and that’s what he did tonight.”
Source: Sam DiGiovanni @ Clutch Points
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
How does one choose between Embiid, Giannis, Durant, and Tatum in All-Star voting right now? That feels like an impossible call. – 6:29 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Tobias Harris had a huge night in the win over the Raptors and he received praise from Joel Embiid and James Harden #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/12/19/joe… via @SixersWire – 11:58 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Embiid, hinting that he was not pleased with certain elements of the game tonight: “That was probably the most ridiculous game I’ve ever been a part of, that’s all I’m going to say.”
(Editorializing: thought he was clearly unhappy with the officials) – 10:53 PM
Embiid, hinting that he was not pleased with certain elements of the game tonight: “That was probably the most ridiculous game I’ve ever been a part of, that’s all I’m going to say.”
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Joel Embiid called it “the most ridiculous game I’ve ever been apart of.”
When asked to expand he said, “You go figure it.” – 10:53 PM
Joel Embiid called it “the most ridiculous game I’ve ever been apart of.”
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
“That was probably the most ridiculous game I’ve ever been a part of. That’s all I’ll say.” – Embiid – 10:52 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Giannis tonight:
42 PTS
11 REB
12-17 FG
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers improve to 17-12 and extend their winning streak to five games. Embiid finishes with 28 points and 11 rebounds. Siakam had a game-high 38 points in the loss. – 9:42 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Siakam misses a 3 and the Sixers hold on for a 104-101 overtime win. It is the 5th straight win for the Sixers, who improved to 17-12, and the 6th straight loss for the Raptors, who fell to 13-18.
Embiid had 28, with 21 on 7-9 shooting from Harris. – 9:40 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Embiid tonight:
28 PTS
11 REB
14-15 FT
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
o.g. got the double stop on embiid earlier and then pascal on him for the final stop to force overtime
Dave Early @DavidEarly
The raps ability to limit Harden with Barnes and limit Embiid with OG on key possessions is pretty dang valuable – 9:21 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Not very high-quality shots by the Sixers down the stretch. Two tough Embiid isos and then Harden had to isolate against maybe the best wing defender in the league.
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
5 seconds left. Tied game. Embiid has a chance for his first game-winning buzzer-beater. (Toronto G3 had time left on clock) – 9:19 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
LOL as soon as the jumbotron was about to show the crowd the replay of that Embiid block, it cut to the team’s banner for the Hanukkah Night theme. A troll of epic proportions.
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Raptors in Embiid’s 1st-half rest minutes: -11
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Juancho 3, Boucher 3, Raptors up 7 with 8:38 left as Embiid sure to return now – 8:57 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Tied at 78 after three. Embiid up to 19 points. Siakam has 31 – 8:48 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
PJ Tucker is hilarious for this. Doesn’t wanna take the buzzer beater so he pitches it to Embiid and gives him the miss. pic.twitter.com/mmX5jIGYbJ – 8:15 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Embiid and Harden shot 5-for-13, Maxey is out… and the Sixers lead by 11 at halftime. The difference: a 2.5 minute stretch to open the 2nd quarter in which VanVleet/Siakam sat and the Raptors stopped defending. Margin for error is small these days. – 8:11 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
just no clock awareness from scottie near the end there. opportunity to take an open catch and shoot in rhythm, nowhere near ready to take it and then has to hoist over embiid after a couple dribbles – 8:10 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Good stretch by the Sixers to close out the half and they now lead the Raptors 57-46 at the break. Joel Embiid (12/6), Tobias Harris (10 on 3-3) and Danuel House (9 on 3-3 off the bench) lead the way for the Sixers, who are shooting 9-23 from 3, compared to just 3-17 for Toronto. – 8:09 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Sixers 57, Raptors 46. Sixers defense is holding Toronto to 38.6 percent shooting, including 3-of-17 from 3. Embiid with 12 and 6. Harden with 7-4-5. Sixers bench also has 25 points. – 8:08 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Embiid goes bowling ball. One of the pins, Fred VanVleet, gets knocked down and limps off. – 8:04 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
At least it’s taking forever to play
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Embiid back in Raptors turned a 23-22 lead to a 44-32 disadvantage in five minutes he was sitting. – 7:54 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Need to stagger VanVleet and Siakam. With both on the bench, the Raptors have been outscored 14-4 in 2.5 minutes. All of it without Embiid on the floor (and most of it without Harden out there), which is less than ideal. – 7:47 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
VanVleet and Siakam sit down and Sixers go on a 10-4 run to start 2Q while Embiid is also resting. Losing non-Embiid minutes is usually death vs. Philly. – 7:43 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Great 7-minute stint for Birch, who did a nice job battling Embiid in the post. As good as he’s looked in a while. Could be a busy night for him.
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Raptors lead 23-22 after 1Q vs Philly. Embiid 1/4 from the floor and Sixers 6-of-19 with five TOs. Siakam has 8 pts for Raptors who are shooting 8-of-17 from the floor. – 7:39 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Raptors have five turnovers already. I’d say three of them are because Embiid looked at the guy with the ball in the lane and they panicked. – 7:22 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
First subs tonight: Malachi Flynn and Khem Birch, who inherits the Embiid assignment from Barnes (2 fouls). – 7:21 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Sixers lead 10-8. Embiid has been to the line three times in five minutes. – 7:18 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Sixers by 2 at first time out, Raptors flitting between man and zone and not doubling Embiid on the catch at all – 7:18 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
fred’s gotta be smarter there, embiid is way behind the play there’s a clear opportunity to get to the basket and you step back outside the arc and take the 3 – 7:16 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors. who barely turn the ball over — “because they don’t pass,” a wise old vet told me today — have turned it over 3 times in 3 mnutes
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
I wonder if this is the game that Raptors tone down traps and doubles and shooting gaps etc; stay home on shooters, let Embiid get 60 vs. solo coverage and see what happens? Raptors are 29th in opponent’s eFG over last five games, so what’s the harm. Might be fun. – 7:06 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Yes, the Raptors have had injuries this season. They’ve also lost games to:
PHI w/o Joel Embiid
CHI w/o Lonzo Ball
NOP w/o Brandon Ingram & CJ McCollum
BOS w/o Malcolm Brogdon, Robert Williams, Al Horford
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#DidYouKnowFlow: #Sixers center Joel Embiid has two of the four highest individual scoring performances in the NBA this season. He had a season-high 59 points vs. the Utah Jazz last month and came back with 53 last week vs. the Charlotte Hornets. pic.twitter.com/3yFZcwsEMm – 9:16 AM
