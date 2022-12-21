Knicks inquired about OG Anunoby

Internally, the Knicks were well aware that things were teetering. Before this most recent winning streak, someone from the club reached out to the Toronto Raptors to ask about trading for OG Anunoby. That’s a trade that would come at a significant cost — it’s not a move you make unless you know you have to shake up your roster.
Source: SportsNet New York
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. My favorite OG Anunoby destination is the Pacers.
He seems to want to grow as a ball-handler. Pacers could give him room to do that. Played collegiately in Indiana so he might stay in that market. He’s exactly the wing they’re missing. – 12:51 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
It’s bizarre to me that basically every fanbase that wants to win is trying to construct OG Anunoby trades and people still doubt his trade value.
This is just supply and demand. Wings are important. There are very few wings like OG. Demand for them is therefore through the roof – 12:20 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Tucker and either Anunoby or Siakam getting into it a little bit. Referees separating them. Double technicals. – 8:03 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
This collection of Raptors — Flynn, Boucher, Anunoby, Barnes, Hernangomez — just not getting it done defensively
Like not at all – 7:42 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Nick Nurse had said O.G. Anunoby’s hand was healthy but it looks like he’s still got tape or something on his shooting hand – 7:13 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
And if you’re wondering about Raptors starters, wonder no more
Word on the street is it’s VanVleet, Barnes, Anunoby, Siakam and Hernangomez
I believe that’s a first, too, so MORE HISTORY – 6:40 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
After missing the last four games, O.G. Anunoby returns to the Raptors after dealing with a hip injury. He will start in Philadelphia alongside Fred VanVleet, Scottie Barnes, Juancho Hernangomez and Pascal Siakam. – 6:38 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
No Gary Trent Jr. for the Raptors tonight (didn’t sound like they had a timeline for his return yesterday), but the good news is O.G. Anunoby will play in Philly. – 6:31 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
O..G. Anunoby is available for the Raptors tonight, Gary Trent Jr is not, the team tells us – 6:30 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Toronto’s defense has ranked DEAD LAST in the NBA since O.G. Anunoby suffered his hip injury. The Raptors WILL get him back tonight vs. the 76ers. He remains second in DPOY odds at +450 on @BodogCA, trailing only Brook Lopez – 6:30 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Gary Trent Jr. (quad tightness) is out vs. Sixers. O.G. Anunoby (hip) is going through his pre-game warm-up and his availability will be determined after that. – 5:57 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
OG Anunoby is a game-time decision. Nick Nurse says there’s a chance he could play.
Gary Trent Jr is out for Toronto. – 5:35 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Gary Trent Jr.and OG Anunoby are questionable vs. Sixers (quad and hip, respectively). That’s an improvement in each case. We’ll get an update around 530, I expect. – 3:40 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The #Raptors’ O.G Anunoby (strained left hip) and Gary Trent Jr. (sore left quadriceps) are questionable for tonight’s game vs. #Sixers. Precious Achiuwa (sprained right ankle) and Otto Porter Jr. (dislocated second toe on left foot) are out. – 12:43 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
O.G. Anunoby and Gary Trent are both questionable for tonight’s game in Philadelphia. – 12:11 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
The Raptors have upgraded O.G. Anunoby to questionable for tonight in Philly, same as Gary Trent Jr.
The others — Achiuwa, Porter, Champagnie, Dowtin, Harper — remain out – 12:09 PM
Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter
Anunoby and Trent Jr. officially listed as questionable for tonight’s game in Philly. – 12:09 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Gary Trent Jr. and O.G. Anunoby are questionable to play tonight. The other out guys remain out – 12:08 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
We’ll see how much of it stands for tomorrow, but OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa, and Gary Trent Jr. all missed tonight’s game between Toronto and Golden State.
Raptors will visit the Sixers tomorrow night for the first time since the 2022 playoffs. – 7:12 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
O.G. Anunoby getting in some pre-game work as he nears a return this week pic.twitter.com/c4AuDqAdsa – 4:50 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Nick Nurse expects O.G. Anunoby back at some point this week. His hip and hand issues are improving. – 4:28 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
OG Anunoby is expected back this week at some point, says Nurse. – 4:27 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Nurse expects O.G. Anunoby to be back this week, said his hip and hand injuries are improving. – 4:27 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Gary Trent Jr. remains questionable for today’s game vs Golden State. Anunoby, Achiuwa and Porter are still out. Steph Curry, Wiggins and Iguodala are out for the Warriors. Klay and Draymond are probable. – 11:31 AM
More on this storyline
Speaking on the Lowe Post podcast, Lowe said that the Raptors could acquire a package comparable to the return the Jazz received from the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Donovan Mitchell trade in a potential OG Anunoby blockbuster. “The entire league wants OG Anunoby. Everybody wants OG Anunoby. If he ever gets traded, the price and picks are going to surprise people because it might be on par almost with what the Cavs gave up for Donovan Mitchell. It’s going to be a lot if it ever happens,” Lowe said. -via Clutch Points / December 21, 2022
Michael Grange: O.G. Anunoby will play tonight vs Sixers. -via Twitter @michaelgrange / December 19, 2022
Ky Carlin: Per Raptors coach Nick Nurse, Gary Trent Jr. is out tonight and OG Anunoby is still questionable, but he’s warming up and hoping to play #Sixers -via Twitter @Ky_Carlin / December 19, 2022
