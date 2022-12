Knicks inquired about OG Anunoby

Speaking on the Lowe Post podcast, Lowe said that the Raptors could acquire a package comparable to the return the Jazz received from the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Donovan Mitchell trade in a potential OG Anunoby blockbuster. “The entire league wants OG Anunoby. Everybody wants OG Anunoby. If he ever gets traded, the price and picks are going to surprise people because it might be on par almost with what the Cavs gave up for Donovan Mitchell. It’s going to be a lot if it ever happens,” Lowe said. -via Clutch Points / December 21, 2022