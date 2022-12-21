Kristaps Porzingis to command $30 million annually in free agency?

Two NBA executives who spoke with HoopsHype believe Porzingis could opt out of his $36 million player option and enter free agency with the potential to secure a new long-term contract from Washington or another team along the lines of three years, $90 million or four years, $120 million given his current health and play this season.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
NBA Math @NBA_Math
East All-Stars, per RPR MVP Predictor
STARTERS
Donovan Mitchell
Jaylen Brown
Joel Embiid
Kevin Durant
Jayson Tatum
BENCH
Trae Young
Jalen Brunson
Giannis Antetokounmpo
DeMar DeRozan
Julius Randle
Darius Garland
Tyrese Haliburton
ALTERNATES
Siakam, Porzingis, Butler, Mobley pic.twitter.com/h1s1QNdl1s – 10:30 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Multiple NBA executives believe Kristaps Porzingis could opt out of his $36 million player option for a new long-term deal this summer.
Multiple NBA executives believe Kristaps Porzingis could opt out of his $36 million player option for a new long-term deal this summer.
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards came back to beat the Suns and snap a 10-game losing streak. Many stepped up in Kristaps Porzingis’ absence.
The Wizards came back to beat the Suns and snap a 10-game losing streak. Many stepped up in Kristaps Porzingis’ absence.
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Wizards, without Porzingis, beat the Suns, without Booker, to end their 10-game losing streak. Beal with 16 in the fourth, plus lots of gritty stuff from Taj Gibson at center down the stretch. – 11:34 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Same starters for Suns: Paul, Lee, Bridges, Craig, Ayton
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Daniel Gafford gets the start in place of Kristaps Porzingis (illness):
Daniel Gafford gets the start in place of Kristaps Porzingis (illness):
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kristaps Porzingis is out tonight for the Wizards due to a non-COVID illness. Daniel Gafford will start in his place – 7:39 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Daniel Gafford will start in place of Kristaps Porzingis tonight, who is out with a non-covid illness. – 7:31 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the Phoenix Suns (with Kristaps Porziņģis out because of a non-Covid illness):
PG: Monté Morris
SG: Bradley Beal
SF: Deni Avdija
PF: Kyle Kuzma
C: Daniel Gafford – 7:31 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kristaps Porzingis is OUT tonight vs. the Suns with a non-COVID illness. – 6:14 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards have added Kristaps Porziņģis to their injury report for tonight’s game in Phoenix, listing him as questionable because of a non-Covid illness. Rui Hachimura (right ankle bone bruise) and Delon Wright (right hamstring strain) remain out. – 4:32 PM
More on this storyline
Josh Robbins: Kristaps Porziņģis will not play tonight in Phoenix because of a non-Covid illness, the Wizards said. -via Twitter @JoshuaBRobbins / December 20, 2022
Chase Hughes: Kristaps Porzingis is under the weather (not COVID) and is questionable for tonight’s Wizards-Suns game. Rui Hachimura and Delon Wright also remain out. -via Twitter @ChaseHughesNBCS / December 20, 2022
Ava Wallace: Kristaps Porzingis did not participate in the Wizards’ shootaround this morning because he’s not feeling well. He does not appear on the team’s most recent injury report, indicating he’s available in Phx tonight at the moment. That could change throughout the day. -via Twitter @avarwallace / December 20, 2022
