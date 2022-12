LaVar Ball on LaMelo Ball: 'I wanted Melo to be a Laker before that ship done sailed'

So when you hear the rumors and internet speculation of LaMelo ultimately finding his way west and playing at home for the Lakers when you consider how things ended with Lonzo, would you want LaMelo in a Lakers uniform? LaVar Ball: Common sense would tell you, hell no. You did something to my boy Lonzo, and you think I’m going to come back with the others? I gotta be stone-cold crazy. So you’re saying you wouldn’t want LaMelo to be a Laker? LaVar Ball: No. I wanted Melo to be a Laker before that ship done sailed. You get rid of ‘Zo and you think I’m going to come back? I’m not that type of foolish guy.Source: Pierce Simpson @ complex.com