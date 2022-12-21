LaVar Ball on LaMelo Ball: 'I wanted Melo to be a Laker before that ship done sailed'

So when you hear the rumors and internet speculation of LaMelo ultimately finding his way west and playing at home for the Lakers when you consider how things ended with Lonzo, would you want LaMelo in a Lakers uniform? LaVar Ball: Common sense would tell you, hell no. You did something to my boy Lonzo, and you think I’m going to come back with the others? I gotta be stone-cold crazy. So you’re saying you wouldn’t want LaMelo to be a Laker? LaVar Ball: No. I wanted Melo to be a Laker before that ship done sailed. You get rid of ‘Zo and you think I’m going to come back? I’m not that type of foolish guy.
Source: Pierce Simpson @ complex.com
Source: Pierce Simpson @ complex.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Steph Curry.
Damian Lillard.
LaMelo Ball.
These three have more in common than people realize.
Here’s my latest piece illuminating LaMelo Ball’s impending superstardom.
Enjoy:
mayoh.substack.com/p/livin-lamelo… – 6:59 PM
Steph Curry.
Damian Lillard.
LaMelo Ball.
These three have more in common than people realize.
Here’s my latest piece illuminating LaMelo Ball’s impending superstardom.
Enjoy:
mayoh.substack.com/p/livin-lamelo… – 6:59 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 4+ 3PM on 40 3P% this season:
— Steph
— Dame
— LaMelo pic.twitter.com/AsgST772hb – 5:15 PM
Players with 4+ 3PM on 40 3P% this season:
— Steph
— Dame
— LaMelo pic.twitter.com/AsgST772hb – 5:15 PM
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
The put-back punch is obviously amazing, but Lamelo being able to contort his body + use his length to somehow find McDaniels on the weak side is just as special. pic.twitter.com/qYTsSaZHNR – 2:19 PM
The put-back punch is obviously amazing, but Lamelo being able to contort his body + use his length to somehow find McDaniels on the weak side is just as special. pic.twitter.com/qYTsSaZHNR – 2:19 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
The #Hornets needed a huge lift in Sacramento. LaMelo Ball provided one with an impressive fourth quarter and it raised Charlotte’s spirits.
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 8:59 AM
The #Hornets needed a huge lift in Sacramento. LaMelo Ball provided one with an impressive fourth quarter and it raised Charlotte’s spirits.
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 8:59 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox classifies Monday’s loss to the Hornets as “a bad loss”, talks about Sacramento’s rough start to the 6-game homestand & LaMelo Ball’s terrific 4th quarter.
FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/hM1P3Z2u0u pic.twitter.com/k4SpMZm3Zv – 3:43 AM
De’Aaron Fox classifies Monday’s loss to the Hornets as “a bad loss”, talks about Sacramento’s rough start to the 6-game homestand & LaMelo Ball’s terrific 4th quarter.
FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/hM1P3Z2u0u pic.twitter.com/k4SpMZm3Zv – 3:43 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
LaMelo Ball vs Sacramento Kings
23 points
5 rebounds
12 assists
5 3PM
W
-16 points in the 4th quarters
-scored or assisted 20 of 34 Hornets’ points in the 4th
Floor general! #LetsFly – 12:36 AM
LaMelo Ball vs Sacramento Kings
23 points
5 rebounds
12 assists
5 3PM
W
-16 points in the 4th quarters
-scored or assisted 20 of 34 Hornets’ points in the 4th
Floor general! #LetsFly – 12:36 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
LaMelo tonight:
23 PTS
12 AST
5-10 3P
Averaging over 4 threes per game this season. pic.twitter.com/JmO2BH8uJv – 12:35 AM
LaMelo tonight:
23 PTS
12 AST
5-10 3P
Averaging over 4 threes per game this season. pic.twitter.com/JmO2BH8uJv – 12:35 AM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Huge night for De’Aaron Fox (37 points) and Domantas Sabonis (28 points, 22 rebounds, 7 assists), but LaMelo Ball and the Hornets are leaving Sacramento with a victory. – 12:33 AM
Huge night for De’Aaron Fox (37 points) and Domantas Sabonis (28 points, 22 rebounds, 7 assists), but LaMelo Ball and the Hornets are leaving Sacramento with a victory. – 12:33 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Unsuccessful challenge for the Hornets. LaMelo Ball has fouled out. De’Aaron Fox is going to the line with the Kings trailing by six. Just 34.1 seconds remaining. – 12:30 AM
Unsuccessful challenge for the Hornets. LaMelo Ball has fouled out. De’Aaron Fox is going to the line with the Kings trailing by six. Just 34.1 seconds remaining. – 12:30 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
LaMelo Ball will have fouled out if the Hornets lose this challenge. – 12:28 AM
LaMelo Ball will have fouled out if the Hornets lose this challenge. – 12:28 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
A verrrrrrry late whistle for Fox. LaMelo has fouled out. Charlotte challenge. – 12:28 AM
A verrrrrrry late whistle for Fox. LaMelo has fouled out. Charlotte challenge. – 12:28 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Davion Mitchell draws another offensive foul on LaMelo Ball. Ring the bell. Kings have life with 1:31 to go. – 12:23 AM
Davion Mitchell draws another offensive foul on LaMelo Ball. Ring the bell. Kings have life with 1:31 to go. – 12:23 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Hate to say it, but LaMelo Ball has De’Aaron Fox on skates right now. Fox can’t stay in front of him. – 12:18 AM
Hate to say it, but LaMelo Ball has De’Aaron Fox on skates right now. Fox can’t stay in front of him. – 12:18 AM
Dan Favale @danfavale
it’s genuinely absurd how lamelo makes alley-oop passes from forever away look routine pic.twitter.com/kA4V0DjIox – 12:15 AM
it’s genuinely absurd how lamelo makes alley-oop passes from forever away look routine pic.twitter.com/kA4V0DjIox – 12:15 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
With 3:59 remaining on the clock, LaMelo Ball has scored or assisted 21 of 24 Hornets’ points in the 4th quarter. The definition of floor general. #LetsFly – 12:14 AM
With 3:59 remaining on the clock, LaMelo Ball has scored or assisted 21 of 24 Hornets’ points in the 4th quarter. The definition of floor general. #LetsFly – 12:14 AM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Lamelo Ball takes this Hornets team to another stratosphere.
Young masterclass. – 12:14 AM
Lamelo Ball takes this Hornets team to another stratosphere.
Young masterclass. – 12:14 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
LaMelo Ball had 7 points heading into the 4th quarter in Sacramento. He’s up to 23 points on 9/19 shooting and has his Hornets up 114-107 with 3:59 to go – 12:13 AM
LaMelo Ball had 7 points heading into the 4th quarter in Sacramento. He’s up to 23 points on 9/19 shooting and has his Hornets up 114-107 with 3:59 to go – 12:13 AM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
LaMelo Ball has taken over this game. He has 23 points, 12 assists, 5 rebounds, and a 7-point lead in the 4th. – 12:13 AM
LaMelo Ball has taken over this game. He has 23 points, 12 assists, 5 rebounds, and a 7-point lead in the 4th. – 12:13 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
LaMelo Ball has taken over this game and the Kings can’t hit a free throw.
114-107. 3:59 to go. – 12:12 AM
LaMelo Ball has taken over this game and the Kings can’t hit a free throw.
114-107. 3:59 to go. – 12:12 AM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
LaMelo Ball has only played 17 minutes so far but has 13 points and 11 assists. The Hornets lead the Kings 99-92 with 10:30 left in the game. – 11:59 PM
LaMelo Ball has only played 17 minutes so far but has 13 points and 11 assists. The Hornets lead the Kings 99-92 with 10:30 left in the game. – 11:59 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Hornets open the 4th with LaMelo Ball back on the floor, and leading Charlotte to an 8-0 run. Kings burn timeout, trailing 99-92 with 10:30 to go. Ball with 13 points and 11 assists. – 11:58 PM
Hornets open the 4th with LaMelo Ball back on the floor, and leading Charlotte to an 8-0 run. Kings burn timeout, trailing 99-92 with 10:30 to go. Ball with 13 points and 11 assists. – 11:58 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
LaMelo Ball is getting going. A pair of threes in the 4th quarter gives him 13 points and puts the Hornets up 99-92. – 11:57 PM
LaMelo Ball is getting going. A pair of threes in the 4th quarter gives him 13 points and puts the Hornets up 99-92. – 11:57 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Hornets with 46 points in the paint at halftime in Sacramento…
And that was with LaMelo in foul trouble… – 11:24 PM
Hornets with 46 points in the paint at halftime in Sacramento…
And that was with LaMelo in foul trouble… – 11:24 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
LaMelo Ball played less than 8 minutes and yet the Kings still trail the Hornets 66-63 at half. – 11:10 PM
LaMelo Ball played less than 8 minutes and yet the Kings still trail the Hornets 66-63 at half. – 11:10 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
LaMelo Ball has 6 assists with 5:42 seconds left in the 1st quarter. – 10:26 PM
LaMelo Ball has 6 assists with 5:42 seconds left in the 1st quarter. – 10:26 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Hornets vs Nuggets video clip analysis, the good and the bad ⬇️
The Good – LaMelo Ball Defensive Awareness
LaMelo with his head on a swivel here, good IQ to identify the Jokic back cut and force the pass out of his catch radius. pic.twitter.com/bZbRYfDzsp – 8:27 AM
Hornets vs Nuggets video clip analysis, the good and the bad ⬇️
The Good – LaMelo Ball Defensive Awareness
LaMelo with his head on a swivel here, good IQ to identify the Jokic back cut and force the pass out of his catch radius. pic.twitter.com/bZbRYfDzsp – 8:27 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Greetings from Ball Arena.
We’re also about to see the 30th ranked offense (Charlotte) take on the 28th ranked defense (Denver).
Stoppable force meets movable object, though it looks like both LaMelo Ball (3rd game back) and Gordon Hayward will play (2nd game back). – 6:02 PM
Greetings from Ball Arena.
We’re also about to see the 30th ranked offense (Charlotte) take on the 28th ranked defense (Denver).
Stoppable force meets movable object, though it looks like both LaMelo Ball (3rd game back) and Gordon Hayward will play (2nd game back). – 6:02 PM
More on this storyline
Shams Charania: After missing one month with re-injured ankle, Hornets All-Star LaMelo Ball is optimistic to return to lineup tonight vs. Pistons, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / December 14, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: After missing 11 games with a left ankle sprain, Charlotte’s LaMelo Ball — upgraded to questionable vs. Detroit tonight — is “hopeful” to make his return to the lineup, source tells ESPN. Ball will warm up and see if he’s ready to play. -via Twitter @wojespn / December 14, 2022
Charlotte Hornets PR: Hornets G LaMelo Ball did not travel with the team to PHI due to illness (non health & safety related). -via Twitter @HornetsPR / December 11, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.