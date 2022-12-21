Magic 54, Rockets 64: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Orlando Magic (11-21) play against the Houston Rockets (21-21) at Toyota Center

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday December 21, 2022

Orlando Magic 54, Houston Rockets 64 (Half)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Halftime: Rockets 64, Magic 54.

Paolo Banchero: 14 points, 8 rebounds

Franz Wagner: 9 points

Cole Anthony: 7 points, 5 assists and 3 rebounds

Moe Wagner: 7 points – Halftime: Rockets 64, Magic 54.Paolo Banchero: 14 points, 8 reboundsFranz Wagner: 9 pointsCole Anthony: 7 points, 5 assists and 3 reboundsMoe Wagner: 7 points – 9:08 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets 64, Magic 54 at half. Rockets 9 of 23 (29.1 %) in 3s. Have not made 40 % or better of their 3s since hit 18 of 36 vs. OKC Nov. 26. Went 24 of 48 in first meeting with Magic. KPJ with 16, Green 12, Martin 11. Banchero with 14 but scoreless in Q2. – Rockets 64, Magic 54 at half. Rockets 9 of 23 (29.1 %) in 3s. Have not made 40 % or better of their 3s since hit 18 of 36 vs. OKC Nov. 26. Went 24 of 48 in first meeting with Magic. KPJ with 16, Green 12, Martin 11. Banchero with 14 but scoreless in Q2. – 9:05 PM

Dan Savage @Dan_Savage

Halftime: Rockets 64, Magic 54

Paolo Banchero – 14 pts, 8 rebs

Franz Wagner – 9 pts

Cole Anthony – 7 pts, 3 rebs, 5 asts

Moe Wagner – 7 pts, 3 rebs – Halftime: Rockets 64, Magic 54Paolo Banchero – 14 pts, 8 rebsFranz Wagner – 9 ptsCole Anthony – 7 pts, 3 rebs, 5 astsMoe Wagner – 7 pts, 3 rebs – 9:04 PM

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

Cole Anthony has five assists and no turnovers in 13 mins off the bench. His playmaking has taken a step forward this season. – Cole Anthony has five assists and no turnovers in 13 mins off the bench. His playmaking has taken a step forward this season. – 8:55 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Past seven games, Magic have hit 37.3 % of their 3s. They were 1 of 14 before hitting 4 of their past 5. Getting some good looks. Silas time out with Magic within three. – Past seven games, Magic have hit 37.3 % of their 3s. They were 1 of 14 before hitting 4 of their past 5. Getting some good looks. Silas time out with Magic within three. – 8:53 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Daishen Nix’s great game on Monday has not carried over – Daishen Nix’s great game on Monday has not carried over – 8:50 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Jamahl Mosley hot that his guys did not close out on Rockets past two 3s, takes a time out less than 2 minutes into 2nd quarter. BTW, John Hammond apparently likes long, lean guys so much that besides his seven players 6-10 and taller, even the coach fits the mold. – Jamahl Mosley hot that his guys did not close out on Rockets past two 3s, takes a time out less than 2 minutes into 2nd quarter. BTW, John Hammond apparently likes long, lean guys so much that besides his seven players 6-10 and taller, even the coach fits the mold. – 8:44 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Alperen Sengun jumps off the bench to tell Usman Garuba to take that wide open 3. Actually thought he made a pretty good call moving the ball but confidence is good. – Alperen Sengun jumps off the bench to tell Usman Garuba to take that wide open 3. Actually thought he made a pretty good call moving the ball but confidence is good. – 8:40 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

End of 1Q: Rockets 31, Magic 25.

Really rough start for Orlando but Paolo Banchero put in work on both ends of the floor to get the back in it.

Banchero: 14 points, 6 rebounds

Mo Bamba: 5 points, 2 rebounds – End of 1Q: Rockets 31, Magic 25.Really rough start for Orlando but Paolo Banchero put in work on both ends of the floor to get the back in it.Banchero: 14 points, 6 reboundsMo Bamba: 5 points, 2 rebounds – 8:39 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Rockets teammate superlatives

Best trash talker: Garrison Mathews

Best shoulder to cry on: Boban – Rockets teammate superlativesBest trash talker: Garrison MathewsBest shoulder to cry on: Boban – 8:37 PM

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

Paolo Banchero had 14 points and six rebounds in the first quarter. In 29 appearances, Jabari Smith Jr. has notched 14 points and six rebounds 10 times. – Paolo Banchero had 14 points and six rebounds in the first quarter. In 29 appearances, Jabari Smith Jr. has notched 14 points and six rebounds 10 times. – 8:37 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets 31, Magic 25 after one. KPJ with 11 on 4 of 6 shooting, his most first-quarter points this season. Banchero with 14 points, six rebounds. Rockets lead the NBA in 2nd chance points but have been outscored 7-0 off missed shots. – Rockets 31, Magic 25 after one. KPJ with 11 on 4 of 6 shooting, his most first-quarter points this season. Banchero with 14 points, six rebounds. Rockets lead the NBA in 2nd chance points but have been outscored 7-0 off missed shots. – 8:37 PM

Kelly Iko @KellyIko

Banchero is Bancheroing. 14-6-1 in the first quarter for the rookie. – Banchero is Bancheroing. 14-6-1 in the first quarter for the rookie. – 8:35 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

The Nets set a franchise record for points in a half with 91 tonight.

Brooklyn scored 86 points in the first half on 3/15/22 at Orlando. – The Nets set a franchise record for points in a half with 91 tonight.Brooklyn scored 86 points in the first half on 3/15/22 at Orlando. – 8:35 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Rockets mirror Porter and Green in the first quarter tonight – Rockets mirror Porter and Green in the first quarter tonight – 8:34 PM

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

been a long time since the Magic had a guy who could just take over a game – been a long time since the Magic had a guy who could just take over a game – 8:34 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

The Nets have matched a franchise record for points scored in any half (86).

Brooklyn scored 86 points in the first half on 3/15/22 at Orlando. That was the night of Kyrie’s 60-point game. – The Nets have matched a franchise record for points scored in any half (86).Brooklyn scored 86 points in the first half on 3/15/22 at Orlando. That was the night of Kyrie’s 60-point game. – 8:34 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets hit 3 of their first 4 3s. Missed their next six. Banchero with 14 points on 6 of 7 shooting, Magic have cut a 14-point lead to four. – Rockets hit 3 of their first 4 3s. Missed their next six. Banchero with 14 points on 6 of 7 shooting, Magic have cut a 14-point lead to four. – 8:34 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Small rotation tweak for the Rockets. Only Martin was subbed in at the six minute mark of the first quarter, so he got a three minute stretch with the other four starters. Eason and Garuba will check in a second Orlando timeout of the quarter. Rockets up 29-15 – Small rotation tweak for the Rockets. Only Martin was subbed in at the six minute mark of the first quarter, so he got a three minute stretch with the other four starters. Eason and Garuba will check in a second Orlando timeout of the quarter. Rockets up 29-15 – 8:27 PM

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

very cool that Green and Porter turn into Curry and Thompson whenever they play the Magic – very cool that Green and Porter turn into Curry and Thompson whenever they play the Magic – 8:24 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

And in an interesting, but very Rockets twist, they have their shortest starter, Eric Gordon, on Paolo Banchero. He does defend big men well but Banchero, at 6-10, is just about Orlando’s shortest starter. – And in an interesting, but very Rockets twist, they have their shortest starter, Eric Gordon, on Paolo Banchero. He does defend big men well but Banchero, at 6-10, is just about Orlando’s shortest starter. – 8:22 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets off to an 18-6 lead and a 13-1 run. They are 7 of 10, 3 of 5 from deep, and have hit shots on all three levels and the line. Not a bad start through five minutes. – Rockets off to an 18-6 lead and a 13-1 run. They are 7 of 10, 3 of 5 from deep, and have hit shots on all three levels and the line. Not a bad start through five minutes. – 8:20 PM

Kelly Iko @KellyIko

Rockets come out flying tonight — 18-6 lead over the Magic in the opening 5 minutes. – Rockets come out flying tonight — 18-6 lead over the Magic in the opening 5 minutes. – 8:20 PM

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler

#Rockets tonight hosting the Magic, @adamclanton & I have the call for you with @SportsMT expected back for Friday’s game. We’re on @ktrhnews tonight. Hou up 11-4 early. 8:17 PM #Rockets tonight hosting the Magic, @adamclanton & I have the call for you with @SportsMT expected back for Friday’s game. We’re on @ktrhnews tonight. Hou up 11-4 early. pic.twitter.com/8Q0mc7YOGL

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Rockets steal a bucket off the opening tip and then Green and Porter hit 3-of-4 from 3. Rockets up 11-4, forcing an early Orlando timeout – Rockets steal a bucket off the opening tip and then Green and Porter hit 3-of-4 from 3. Rockets up 11-4, forcing an early Orlando timeout – 8:15 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets open 3 of 4 from the 3-point line. They were 8 of 53 in the previous two games. This would be better. – Rockets open 3 of 4 from the 3-point line. They were 8 of 53 in the previous two games. This would be better. – 8:15 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

A bit of a change. Jabari Smith Jr. taking the opening tip, gets it to Alperen Sengun for a dunk. Rockets fastest bucket of the season, four seconds. – A bit of a change. Jabari Smith Jr. taking the opening tip, gets it to Alperen Sengun for a dunk. Rockets fastest bucket of the season, four seconds. – 8:11 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

The Nets lead the Warriors 46-17 after one quarter.

Most points in a first quarter in franchise history:

48 points – 3/15/22 at Orlando

46 points – tonight vs. Golden State

46 points – 2/8/00 vs. Boston – The Nets lead the Warriors 46-17 after one quarter.Most points in a first quarter in franchise history:48 points – 3/15/22 at Orlando46 points – tonight vs. Golden State46 points – 2/8/00 vs. Boston – 8:07 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets starters: Gordon, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Kevin Porter Jr.

Magic starters: Banchero, Bol Bol, M. Wagner, F. Wagner, Fultz – Rockets starters: Gordon, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Kevin Porter Jr.Magic starters: Banchero, Bol Bol, M. Wagner, F. Wagner, Fultz – 7:32 PM

Dan Savage @Dan_Savage

“I do feel for Chum and he’s going to do a great job of getting himself back on the court.” – 7:02 PM “I do feel for Chum and he’s going to do a great job of getting himself back on the court.” – @Orlando Magic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley on Chuma Okeke pic.twitter.com/JNnrIkaO0h

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Magic head coach Jamahl Mosely on Jabari Smith Jr on how Jabari Smith has developed so far: 7:01 PM Magic head coach Jamahl Mosely on Jabari Smith Jr on how Jabari Smith has developed so far: pic.twitter.com/wE7Ry9I2gU

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

The Rockets didn’t practice Tuesday and held a walk-through this afternoon instead of a morning shoot around: “I wanted us to have our legs for tonight,” Stephen Silas said. “We had yesterday off and I gave them like 36 hours to rest.” – The Rockets didn’t practice Tuesday and held a walk-through this afternoon instead of a morning shoot around: “I wanted us to have our legs for tonight,” Stephen Silas said. “We had yesterday off and I gave them like 36 hours to rest.” – 6:43 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Franz Wagner, who was questionable, will play for the Magic vs. Rockets. – Franz Wagner, who was questionable, will play for the Magic vs. Rockets. – 6:32 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Franz Wagner (right ankle sprain) will be available and will start against the Rockets, per the Magic. – Franz Wagner (right ankle sprain) will be available and will start against the Rockets, per the Magic. – 6:32 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets rookie TyTy Washington, after getting up to speed with a G League assignment he wanted, proving to be a fast learner Rockets rookie TyTy Washington, after getting up to speed with a G League assignment he wanted, proving to be a fast learner houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 5:37 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Which team will attempt the most dunks?

@DraftKings | #Rockets – 5:36 PM Which team will attempt the most dunks?

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Huge comeback for the RGV Vipers today, for those that follow that sort of thing. From down 26 to win, 125-119. Rockets guard Josh Christopher had 28 on 11 of 19 shooting with seven assists. – Huge comeback for the RGV Vipers today, for those that follow that sort of thing. From down 26 to win, 125-119. Rockets guard Josh Christopher had 28 on 11 of 19 shooting with seven assists. – 5:33 PM

Zach Kram @zachkram

Paolo Banchero looks like a legitimate no. 1 option. The Magic are fun!

theringer.com/nba/2022/12/21… – 2:21 PM Paolo Banchero looks like a legitimate no. 1 option. The Magic are fun!

Dan Savage @Dan_Savage

Markelle Fultz is leading the

“I pride myself on just always trying to put myself on the line and make any winning play to try to help my team win.” –

nba.com/magic/news/orl… – 2:14 PM Markelle Fultz is leading the @NBA in loose balls recovered this month with 13.“I pride myself on just always trying to put myself on the line and make any winning play to try to help my team win.” – @Orlando Magic ‘s @Markelle Fultz #F2G 😈