Magic 54, Rockets 64: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Orlando Magic (11-21) play against the Houston Rockets (21-21) at Toyota Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday December 21, 2022
Orlando Magic 54, Houston Rockets 64 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Zach Kram @zachkram
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.