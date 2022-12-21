Magic vs. Rockets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Orlando Magic play against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center

The Orlando Magic are spending $11,149,278 per win while the Houston Rockets are spending $15,192,950 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday December 21, 2022

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: ATTSN-SW

Away TV: Bally Sports Florida

Home Radio: 790 AM / S: 93.3 FM

Away Radio: WYGM 96.9FM / 740AM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?