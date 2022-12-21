Magic vs. Rockets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Orlando Magic play against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center
The Orlando Magic are spending $11,149,278 per win while the Houston Rockets are spending $15,192,950 per win
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday December 21, 2022
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: ATTSN-SW
Away TV: Bally Sports Florida
Home Radio: 790 AM / S: 93.3 FM
Away Radio: WYGM 96.9FM / 740AM
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@BasketNews_com
Nikola Jokic was cooking up some magic with those fancy assists 🔥
13 PTS
13 REB
13 AST
✅ Victory against Grizzlies
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/ynweAI9t9u – 2:30 AM