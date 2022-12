Mavericks 51, Timberwolves 52: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Note to Wolves fans for tonight’s game against Dallas. The show will go on. Don’t see it being postponed. So give yourselves extra time to drive in. Be safe. See ya there. – 2:12 PM

Massive @FTFonFS1 today, including our Week 16 NFL Tiers with a shocking shakeup near the top & a ranking that has @Chris Broussard simply beside himself.Plus, we discuss if PHI can beat DAL without Jalen, if the Warriors are fixable & if Joe Burrow can win MVP. – 2:54 PM

If I were building a West All-Star team right now:StartersG – LukaG – StephFC – JokerFC – DavisFC – ZionReservesG – DameG – ShaiFC – LeBronFC – LauriFC – SabonisWC – JaWC – BookerReally want to find a way to get Aaron Gordon in there, but the guards need spots. – 3:43 PM

We had a visitor drop by with a message at shoot around today 🦇 💬Vote the guys to #NBAAllStar at https://t.co/v2OE03FpfW (@BEDGEAR) pic.twitter.com/t9t9oSrfsZ

Luka Doncic, ultimate man of the people.Don’t know how many other superstars would stop to sign autographs in negative-1 degree, windy, snowy weather. pic.twitter.com/Xg5MYIbXtt

Jason Kidd says Dwight Powell will play tonight for Dallas, but come off the bench.Powell missed Monday’s game against the Wolves.Dorian Finney-Smith, who played on Monday against the Wolves, will be out. – 6:35 PM

Notes from Jason Kidd pregame:— Christian Wood will still start despite Dwight Powell return from injury.— Reggie Bullock and Tim Hardaway Jr. will get toughest defensive matchups with DFS out.— After NBA fined him $25k, “I don’t plan on walking out on the court tonight.” – 6:44 PM

Mavs injury updates – Dorian Finney-Smith is out w/ an adductor strain. Tim Hardaway Jr returns from an illness that kept him out Monday night. Dwight Powell is back after missing the last two with a left thigh contusion and he’ll come off the bench. Mavs at T-Wolves, 7p on BSSW – 7:02 PM

Mavs starters tonight: Luka, Dinwiddie, THJ, Bullock, and Wood. Rudy Gobert is available and starting for the Timberwolves after missing the last three games (L ankle sprain). Mavs at Timberwolves coming up in 30 mins on BSSW. – 7:40 PM

I’m not sure how much money Luka just made, but he went to three different Mavs equipment and training staffers on the court during warm-ups, appeared to offer a bet, and then drained his half-court shot, pumping his fists in celebration.As always, he appears super uptight. – 7:53 PM

Rudy Gobert with 8 points in the first 5 minutes, and all in diverse (for him) ways.– Side PnR with Ant for a lob– And 1 finish on a catch underneath the basket– Eurostep finish after catching at the nail– Tip dunk on a missed Ant finish – 8:20 PM

Kemba Walker is again the first Mavs backcourt sub. That’ll change when Josh Green is healthy, but this is now four straight games with regular Kemba minutes. – 8:26 PM

Anthony Edwards went from occasionally being problematic for the Wolves to consistently being a *problem* for opponents, like, real quick – 8:30 PM

The Wolves two best options to check Luka — McDaniels and Rivers — both with two fouls in the first quarter.Anthony Edwards’ turn. – 8:35 PM

Naz Reid with 3 fouls in 5 minutes. Could see some Nate Knight in the second quarter. – 8:37 PM

At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 31-29.Gobert has 8 points and 4 rebounds to pace Minnesota while Edwards has 6 points and 2 assists. – 8:39 PM

DLo asking the crowd to get out of their seats as Wolves rally.Gobert: 12p, 9rLuka: 8 pts (2-4), 6a, 3 TOs. – 8:56 PM

Huge first half from the Wolves’ vets — Gobert and Rivers co-scoring leaders with 12 a piece (a combined 11/15 from the field). – 9:06 PM

the best receiver in the NFL is in the house tonight.sup, @JJettas2? pic.twitter.com/imkVwQ1K53

