Mavericks 51, Timberwolves 52: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Dallas Mavericks (15-16) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (15-15) at Target Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday December 21, 2022
Dallas Mavericks 51, Minnesota Timberwolves 52 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
the best receiver in the NFL is in the house tonight.
sup, @JJettas2? pic.twitter.com/imkVwQ1K53 – 9:11 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Halftime in Minnesota.
@Lexus | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/WgziXzSe6M – 9:11 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Minnesota leads at the half, 52-51. Luka has 15-4-6 and 2 steals, and Wood has 10-4. – 9:06 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Huge first half from the Wolves’ vets — Gobert and Rivers co-scoring leaders with 12 a piece (a combined 11/15 from the field). – 9:06 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
RUDY IS FEASTIN’ RN. 🍽
🌟 » https://t.co/z1SUyedsol pic.twitter.com/Po3aPc3kSn – 9:01 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
DLo asking the crowd to get out of their seats as Wolves rally.
Gobert: 12p, 9r
Luka: 8 pts (2-4), 6a, 3 TOs. – 8:56 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Rudy Gobert in first 6 minutes:
8 PTS / 4 REB
🗳 » https://t.co/z1SUyedsol pic.twitter.com/sMri6VVYEa – 8:43 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Davis Bertans, the Mavs’ best player Monday night, has checked in to start Q2. – 8:41 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 31-29.
Gobert has 8 points and 4 rebounds to pace Minnesota while Edwards has 6 points and 2 assists. – 8:39 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Minnesota leads the Mavs, 31-29, after the 1st quarter. Luka has 8-2-4 and 2 steals. – 8:39 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Naz Reid with 3 fouls in 5 minutes. Could see some Nate Knight in the second quarter. – 8:37 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
The Wolves two best options to check Luka — McDaniels and Rivers — both with two fouls in the first quarter.
Anthony Edwards’ turn. – 8:35 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards went from occasionally being problematic for the Wolves to consistently being a *problem* for opponents, like, real quick – 8:30 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Corner pocket 🎱
⭐➡️ https://t.co/v2OE03X0Ew pic.twitter.com/ILy3t6GInQ – 8:29 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
you know the drill.
reply with “Naz Reid.” pic.twitter.com/2ZSk5uRiot – 8:28 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Kemba Walker is again the first Mavs backcourt sub. That’ll change when Josh Green is healthy, but this is now four straight games with regular Kemba minutes. – 8:26 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
watch ya head. 👀
🌟 » https://t.co/z1SUyedsol pic.twitter.com/FCaZxFBswV – 8:25 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
LD 🤝 C Wood
You know what to do ➡️ https://t.co/v2OE03X0Ew pic.twitter.com/cwPv4TADDP – 8:21 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
7′ 1″ eurostep.
🌟 » https://t.co/z1SUyedsol pic.twitter.com/uXTOCZ6lgA – 8:21 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Rudy Gobert with 8 points in the first 5 minutes, and all in diverse (for him) ways.
– Side PnR with Ant for a lob
– And 1 finish on a catch underneath the basket
– Eurostep finish after catching at the nail
– Tip dunk on a missed Ant finish – 8:20 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Gobert with 8 pts and 3 boards in 5 minutes. Good start for him. – 8:18 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
too big. too strong.
that’s Rudy Gobert.
🌟 » https://t.co/z1SUyedsol pic.twitter.com/IZiPX0j69R – 8:18 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
WELCOME BACK, RUDY.
🌟 » https://t.co/z1SUyedsol pic.twitter.com/7TO1qfqBF0 – 8:15 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
I’m not sure how much money Luka just made, but he went to three different Mavs equipment and training staffers on the court during warm-ups, appeared to offer a bet, and then drained his half-court shot, pumping his fists in celebration.
As always, he appears super uptight. – 7:53 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
born ready.
🌟 » https://t.co/STmYnhnf86 pic.twitter.com/IO2pPeB8Qs – 7:51 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Kyle Anderson (Back Spasms), Jordan McLaughlin (Left Calf Strain), Taurean Prince (Right Shoulder Subluxation), and Karl-Anthony Towns (Right Calf Strain) are OUT vs. Dallas pic.twitter.com/7HL4jki3U8 – 7:47 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight ⤵️
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/IEqPAFEBk9 – 7:41 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Mavs starters tonight: Luka, Dinwiddie, THJ, Bullock, and Wood. Rudy Gobert is available and starting for the Timberwolves after missing the last three games (L ankle sprain). Mavs at Timberwolves coming up in 30 mins on BSSW. – 7:40 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Hardaway, Bullock, Wood, Dinwiddie, Doncic
MIN starters: Edwards, McDaniels, Gobert, Rivers Russell
7:10 Tip @971TheFreak – 7:37 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Tonight’s @Minnesota Timberwolves starters vs. Dallas:
Russell
Rivers
Edwards
McDaniels
Gobert
OUT
Anderson- Back Spasms
McLaughlin – Left Calf Strain
Prince – Right Shoulder Subluxation
Towns – Right Calf Strain – 7:30 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
What an assist to C Wood! 👏👏
Vote for our future All-Star ➡️ https://t.co/v2OE03X0Ew pic.twitter.com/cmeATobX9w – 7:20 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Tell a friend to tell a friend 🗣️
@Tobias Harris early: 8 PTS / 4 min / 2 3fg – 7:19 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
3x All-Star in the building 🌟
Vote for Luka ➡️ https://t.co/v2OE03FpfW pic.twitter.com/1crD0IUHjc – 7:16 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
3x All-Star in the building 🌟
Vote for Luka ⏩️ https://t.co/v2OE03FpfW pic.twitter.com/ld60PzJ2qe – 7:14 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Mavs injury updates – Dorian Finney-Smith is out w/ an adductor strain. Tim Hardaway Jr returns from an illness that kept him out Monday night. Dwight Powell is back after missing the last two with a left thigh contusion and he’ll come off the bench. Mavs at T-Wolves, 7p on BSSW – 7:02 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Notes from Jason Kidd pregame:
— Christian Wood will still start despite Dwight Powell return from injury.
— Reggie Bullock and Tim Hardaway Jr. will get toughest defensive matchups with DFS out.
— After NBA fined him $25k, “I don’t plan on walking out on the court tonight.” – 6:44 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Jason Kidd says Dwight Powell will play tonight for Dallas, but come off the bench.
Powell missed Monday’s game against the Wolves.
Dorian Finney-Smith, who played on Monday against the Wolves, will be out. – 6:35 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
From Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch, Rudy Gobert will be a game time decision tonight. – 6:20 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Tomberwolves coach Chris Finch says Rudy Gobert (ankle sprain) will be a game-time decision tonight vs. Mavs. – 6:18 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Chris Finch says Rudy Gobert is a gametime decision tonight – 6:18 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
cold just like the weather outside. 🧊
VOTE » https://t.co/Kd7AuJTnhw pic.twitter.com/34as3ueEZs – 6:06 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic, ultimate man of the people.
Don’t know how many other superstars would stop to sign autographs in negative-1 degree, windy, snowy weather. pic.twitter.com/Xg5MYIbXtt – 5:42 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
We had a visitor drop by with a message at shoot around today 🦇 💬
Vote the guys to #NBAAllStar at https://t.co/v2OE03FpfW.
(@BEDGEAR) pic.twitter.com/t9t9oSrfsZ – 5:00 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Monday night was fun. Let’s do it again.
🎟 » https://t.co/OTDmXHHr5O pic.twitter.com/5h21H6bobg – 4:57 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Tonight’s Media Meal vs. Dallas:
Nicoise Salad
Gemelli Pasta
Coq Au Vin
Dauphinoise Potatoes
Ratatouille
French Onion Soup
Postgame Pizza – 4:41 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki among 2023 Hall of Fame nominees dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 3:59 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
If I were building a West All-Star team right now:
Starters
G – Luka
G – Steph
FC – Joker
FC – Davis
FC – Zion
Reserves
G – Dame
G – Shai
FC – LeBron
FC – Lauri
FC – Sabonis
WC – Ja
WC – Booker
Really want to find a way to get Aaron Gordon in there, but the guards need spots. – 3:43 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
The NBA’s verdict is in.
The Knicks tampered with Jalen Brunson.
That gets the Mavericks … nothing. dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 3:32 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
different day, same energy. pic.twitter.com/FYwXaE0TaV – 3:06 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Massive @FTFonFS1 today, including our Week 16 NFL Tiers with a shocking shakeup near the top & a ranking that has @Chris Broussard simply beside himself.
Plus, we discuss if PHI can beat DAL without Jalen, if the Warriors are fixable & if Joe Burrow can win MVP. – 2:54 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Players averaging 25-8-6 this season:
Luka Doncic 32.5PTS 8.3REB 8.6AST
58.0 2PT% 34.8 3PT% 73.2 FT% (60.4 TS%)
LeBron James 27.0PTS 8.5REB 6.5AST
56.7 2PT% 31.2 3PT% 71.0 FT% (55.9 TS%)
Pascal Siakam 25.0PTS 8.6REB 6.8AST
51.1 2PT% 34.9 3PT% 77.2 FT% (56.9 TS%) – 2:41 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
A rematch in Minnesota.
🆚 @Minnesota Timberwolves
⌚️ 7PM CT
📺 @BallySportsSW
📻 97.1 FM and 99.1 FM pic.twitter.com/pzhyBSchoH – 2:30 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
A costly loss just got more expensive…
NBA fines Mavs coach Jason Kidd for reaction to Luka Doncic’s technical fouls, ejection
💰💰 💰 dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 2:16 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Note to Wolves fans for tonight’s game against Dallas. The show will go on. Don’t see it being postponed. So give yourselves extra time to drive in. Be safe. See ya there. – 2:12 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Mavericks coach Jason Kidd fined $25,000. pic.twitter.com/BPcEK8oD6d – 2:01 PM
