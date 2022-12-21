Mavericks 51, Timberwolves 52: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Dallas Mavericks (15-16) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (15-15) at Target Center

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday December 21, 2022

Dallas Mavericks 51, Minnesota Timberwolves 52 (Half)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

the best receiver in the NFL is in the house tonight.

sup, @JJettas2?

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

Minnesota leads at the half, 52-51. Luka has 15-4-6 and 2 steals, and Wood has 10-4. – Minnesota leads at the half, 52-51. Luka has 15-4-6 and 2 steals, and Wood has 10-4. – 9:06 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Huge first half from the Wolves’ vets — Gobert and Rivers co-scoring leaders with 12 a piece (a combined 11/15 from the field). – Huge first half from the Wolves’ vets — Gobert and Rivers co-scoring leaders with 12 a piece (a combined 11/15 from the field). – 9:06 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

DLo asking the crowd to get out of their seats as Wolves rally.

Gobert: 12p, 9r

DLo asking the crowd to get out of their seats as Wolves rally.

Gobert: 12p, 9r

Luka: 8 pts (2-4), 6a, 3 TOs.

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

Rudy Gobert in first 6 minutes:

8 PTS / 4 REB

🗳 » https://t.co/z1SUyedsol

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Davis Bertans, the Mavs’ best player Monday night, has checked in to start Q2. – Davis Bertans, the Mavs’ best player Monday night, has checked in to start Q2. – 8:41 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR

At the end of the first quarter, the

Gobert has 8 points and 4 rebounds to pace Minnesota while Edwards has 6 points and 2 assists.

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

Minnesota leads the Mavs, 31-29, after the 1st quarter. Luka has 8-2-4 and 2 steals. – Minnesota leads the Mavs, 31-29, after the 1st quarter. Luka has 8-2-4 and 2 steals. – 8:39 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Naz Reid with 3 fouls in 5 minutes. Could see some Nate Knight in the second quarter. – Naz Reid with 3 fouls in 5 minutes. Could see some Nate Knight in the second quarter. – 8:37 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

The Wolves two best options to check Luka — McDaniels and Rivers — both with two fouls in the first quarter.

Anthony Edwards’ turn. – The Wolves two best options to check Luka — McDaniels and Rivers — both with two fouls in the first quarter.Anthony Edwards’ turn. – 8:35 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Anthony Edwards went from occasionally being problematic for the Wolves to consistently being a *problem* for opponents, like, real quick – Anthony Edwards went from occasionally being problematic for the Wolves to consistently being a *problem* for opponents, like, real quick – 8:30 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Kemba Walker is again the first Mavs backcourt sub. That’ll change when Josh Green is healthy, but this is now four straight games with regular Kemba minutes. – Kemba Walker is again the first Mavs backcourt sub. That’ll change when Josh Green is healthy, but this is now four straight games with regular Kemba minutes. – 8:26 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Rudy Gobert with 8 points in the first 5 minutes, and all in diverse (for him) ways.

– Side PnR with Ant for a lob

– And 1 finish on a catch underneath the basket

– Eurostep finish after catching at the nail

Rudy Gobert with 8 points in the first 5 minutes, and all in diverse (for him) ways.

– Side PnR with Ant for a lob

– And 1 finish on a catch underneath the basket

– Eurostep finish after catching at the nail

– Tip dunk on a missed Ant finish

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Gobert with 8 pts and 3 boards in 5 minutes. Good start for him. – Gobert with 8 pts and 3 boards in 5 minutes. Good start for him. – 8:18 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Wolves using Rudy Gobert in their high wall coverage, not drop – Wolves using Rudy Gobert in their high wall coverage, not drop – 8:13 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

I’m not sure how much money Luka just made, but he went to three different Mavs equipment and training staffers on the court during warm-ups, appeared to offer a bet, and then drained his half-court shot, pumping his fists in celebration.

As always, he appears super uptight. – I’m not sure how much money Luka just made, but he went to three different Mavs equipment and training staffers on the court during warm-ups, appeared to offer a bet, and then drained his half-court shot, pumping his fists in celebration.As always, he appears super uptight. – 7:53 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:

Kyle Anderson (Back Spasms), Jordan McLaughlin (Left Calf Strain), Taurean Prince (Right Shoulder Subluxation), and Karl-Anthony Towns (Right Calf Strain) are OUT vs. Dallas

Mark Followill @MFollowill

Mavs starters tonight: Luka, Dinwiddie, THJ, Bullock, and Wood. Rudy Gobert is available and starting for the Timberwolves after missing the last three games (L ankle sprain). Mavs at Timberwolves coming up in 30 mins on BSSW. – Mavs starters tonight: Luka, Dinwiddie, THJ, Bullock, and Wood. Rudy Gobert is available and starting for the Timberwolves after missing the last three games (L ankle sprain). Mavs at Timberwolves coming up in 30 mins on BSSW. – 7:40 PM

Mark Followill @MFollowill

Mavs injury updates – Dorian Finney-Smith is out w/ an adductor strain. Tim Hardaway Jr returns from an illness that kept him out Monday night. Dwight Powell is back after missing the last two with a left thigh contusion and he’ll come off the bench. Mavs at T-Wolves, 7p on BSSW – Mavs injury updates – Dorian Finney-Smith is out w/ an adductor strain. Tim Hardaway Jr returns from an illness that kept him out Monday night. Dwight Powell is back after missing the last two with a left thigh contusion and he’ll come off the bench. Mavs at T-Wolves, 7p on BSSW – 7:02 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

N A T E

A

N A T E

A

Z

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Notes from Jason Kidd pregame:

— Christian Wood will still start despite Dwight Powell return from injury.

— Reggie Bullock and Tim Hardaway Jr. will get toughest defensive matchups with DFS out.

Notes from Jason Kidd pregame:

— Christian Wood will still start despite Dwight Powell return from injury.

— Reggie Bullock and Tim Hardaway Jr. will get toughest defensive matchups with DFS out.

— After NBA fined him $25k, "I don't plan on walking out on the court tonight."

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Jason Kidd says Dwight Powell will play tonight for Dallas, but come off the bench.

Powell missed Monday’s game against the Wolves.

Dorian Finney-Smith, who played on Monday against the Wolves, will be out. – Jason Kidd says Dwight Powell will play tonight for Dallas, but come off the bench.Powell missed Monday’s game against the Wolves.Dorian Finney-Smith, who played on Monday against the Wolves, will be out. – 6:35 PM

Mark Followill @MFollowill

From Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch, Rudy Gobert will be a game time decision tonight. – From Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch, Rudy Gobert will be a game time decision tonight. – 6:20 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Tomberwolves coach Chris Finch says Rudy Gobert (ankle sprain) will be a game-time decision tonight vs. Mavs. – Tomberwolves coach Chris Finch says Rudy Gobert (ankle sprain) will be a game-time decision tonight vs. Mavs. – 6:18 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Rudy Gobert and Kyle Anderson are game time decisions, per Finch – Rudy Gobert and Kyle Anderson are game time decisions, per Finch – 6:18 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Chris Finch says Rudy Gobert is a gametime decision tonight – Chris Finch says Rudy Gobert is a gametime decision tonight – 6:18 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Luka Doncic, ultimate man of the people.

Luka Doncic, ultimate man of the people.

Don't know how many other superstars would stop to sign autographs in negative-1 degree, windy, snowy weather.

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

We had a visitor drop by with a message at shoot around today 🦇 💬

Vote the guys to #NBAAllStar at

We had a visitor drop by with a message at shoot around today 🦇 💬

Vote the guys to #NBAAllStar

Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR

Tonight’s Media Meal vs. Dallas:

Nicoise Salad

Gemelli Pasta

Coq Au Vin

Dauphinoise Potatoes

Ratatouille

French Onion Soup

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki among 2023 Hall of Fame nominees

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

If I were building a West All-Star team right now:

Starters

G – Luka

G – Steph

FC – Joker

FC – Davis

FC – Zion

Reserves

G – Dame

G – Shai

FC – LeBron

FC – Lauri

FC – Sabonis

WC – Ja

WC – Booker

If I were building a West All-Star team right now:

Starters

G – Luka

G – Steph

FC – Joker

FC – Davis

FC – Zion

Reserves

G – Dame

G – Shai

FC – LeBron

FC – Lauri

FC – Sabonis

WC – Ja

WC – Booker

Really want to find a way to get Aaron Gordon in there, but the guards need spots.

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

The NBA’s verdict is in.

The Knicks tampered with Jalen Brunson.

The NBA's verdict is in.

The Knicks tampered with Jalen Brunson.

That gets the Mavericks … nothing.

Nick Wright @getnickwright

Massive

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

Players averaging 25-8-6 this season:

Luka Doncic 32.5PTS 8.3REB 8.6AST

58.0 2PT% 34.8 3PT% 73.2 FT% (60.4 TS%)

LeBron James 27.0PTS 8.5REB 6.5AST

56.7 2PT% 31.2 3PT% 71.0 FT% (55.9 TS%)

Pascal Siakam 25.0PTS 8.6REB 6.8AST

Players averaging 25-8-6 this season:

Luka Doncic 32.5PTS 8.3REB 8.6AST

58.0 2PT% 34.8 3PT% 73.2 FT% (60.4 TS%)

LeBron James 27.0PTS 8.5REB 6.5AST

56.7 2PT% 31.2 3PT% 71.0 FT% (55.9 TS%)

Pascal Siakam 25.0PTS 8.6REB 6.8AST

51.1 2PT% 34.9 3PT% 77.2 FT% (56.9 TS%)

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

A costly loss just got more expensive…

NBA fines Mavs coach Jason Kidd for reaction to Luka Doncic’s technical fouls, ejection

A costly loss just got more expensive…

NBA fines Mavs coach Jason Kidd for reaction to Luka Doncic's technical fouls, ejection

💰💰 💰