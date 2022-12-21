Mavericks vs. Timberwolves: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Dallas Mavericks play against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center
The Dallas Mavericks are spending $11,248,907 per win while the Minnesota Timberwolves are spending $9,354,798 per win
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday December 21, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports North
Away TV: Bally Sports SW-DAL
Home Radio: 830 WCCO
Away Radio: 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!