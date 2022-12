Orlando's RJ Hampton a trade candidate

Khobi Price: Magic third-year guard R.J. Hampton has officially signed with CAA. Will be repped by Aaron Mintz, who also represents fellow Magic players Terrence Ross and Gary Harris. -via Twitter @khobi_price / December 17, 2022

