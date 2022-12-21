Orlando's RJ Hampton a trade candidate

R.J. Hampton is another strong Orlando trade candidate after the Magic didn’t pick up his fourth-year option for next season. Hampton has changed representation and searched for more playing time with Orlando’s G League affiliate in Lakeland, Florida, but he is also unlikely to draw a significant yield.
Source: Jake Fischer @ Yahoo! Sports
Orlando Magic PR: The @Orlando Magic have recalled @RJ Hampton from @LakelandMagic of the @nbagleague. #MagicTogether -via Twitter @Magic_PR / December 17, 2022
Khobi Price: Magic third-year guard R.J. Hampton has officially signed with CAA. Will be repped by Aaron Mintz, who also represents fellow Magic players Terrence Ross and Gary Harris. -via Twitter @khobi_price / December 17, 2022
Cody Taylor: The Magic have assigned RJ Hampton to the Lakeland Magic in the G League. -via Twitter @CodyTaylorNBA / December 14, 2022
