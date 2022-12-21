Orlando's RJ Hampton a trade candidate

Orlando's RJ Hampton a trade candidate

Main Rumors

Orlando's RJ Hampton a trade candidate

December 21, 2022- by

By |

R.J. Hampton is another strong Orlando trade candidate after the Magic didn’t pick up his fourth-year option for next season. Hampton has changed representation and searched for more playing time with Orlando’s G League affiliate in Lakeland, Florida, but he is also unlikely to draw a significant yield.
Source: Jake Fischer @ Yahoo! Sports

More on this storyline

Khobi Price: Magic third-year guard R.J. Hampton has officially signed with CAA. Will be repped by Aaron Mintz, who also represents fellow Magic players Terrence Ross and Gary Harris. -via Twitter @khobi_price / December 17, 2022

, Main Rumors

, , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home