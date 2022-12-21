Pacers 89, Celtics 76: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Indiana Pacers (15-16) play against the Boston Celtics (9-9) at TD Garden
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday December 21, 2022
Indiana Pacers 89, Boston Celtics 76 (Q3 02:16)
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics on a 33-18 run to slice #Pacers lead to 89-76 with 2:33 left in 3Q. BOS is 5 for 10 on 3pt in 3Q. – 9:15 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Two straight 3s from Grant and Hauser after stops. #Celtics holding #pacers to 7/17 FG this quarter and turning those stops, plus four turnovers, into offense. – 9:15 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Chipping away…. Hauser 3 cuts it to 13. 2:33 left to go. Now the question is can they keep it here over the last couple of minutes. Need to go into the 4th with some momentum – 9:15 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Celtics were down by 13 with just over 4 minutes left in regulation against the Lakers and won. So tons of time here. – 9:15 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Celtics have cut it a 13-point game and the Garden explodes. Indiana timeout. Still 2:33 left in the 3rd quarter — plenty of ball game left. – 9:14 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Hauser just cut the lead to 13 and you’d think it was the NBA Finals here – the Garden is LOUD – 9:13 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Assumed Tatum was coming out here but he’s not. He’s over the 30-minute mark with more than 3 left in the third. No one else in the game is above 24. – 9:12 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics attacking the glass and Tatum’s leading them downhill aggressively. #pacers under pressure even with a big lead in hand. C’s have 16 mins left. – 9:11 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Wow. Tatum rocks a dunk off Nesmith’s chest and sends him flying past the stanchion. That’s Nesmith’s 4th foul. Tatum with a shout at the end of it. 86-66 IND – 9:07 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Wow. Tatum rock as dunk off Nesmith’s chest and sends him flying past the stanchion. That’s Nesmith’s 4th foul. Tatum with a shout at the end of it. 86-66 IND – 9:06 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics offense has figured it out, but they can’t trade baskets. Have to get multiple stops in a row. – 9:05 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
That was probably a flagrant 1 the officials missed on the Tatum drive. – 9:03 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Bad defense undermining the offensive progress the #Celtics are making into this half. – 9:03 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
the hustle by Aaron Nesmith.
the hustle by Aaron Nesmith.
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Celtics down 22, but the cheers are still louder than the jeers. Fans really want to see something here. – 9:01 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Derrick White’s first points in 21 minutes. #Celtics #Pacers – 8:59 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Aaron Nesmith outhustling the Celtics to loose ball all over the court. – 8:58 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I think Jaylen Brown went on an early Christmas vacation or something. – 8:57 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Horford exited the halftime huddle with some energy and hit a pair of 3s. #Celtics sneak within 22 just one minute into the 3rd. – 8:53 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Celtics show some life with a quick 6-0 run to start the 2nd half. It’s still a 22-point game, but the Pacers take timeout. – 8:52 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton in the first half tonight:
20 PTS | 5 AST
Tyrese Haliburton in the first half tonight:
20 PTS | 5 AST
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
I was gonna say, if the Celtics don’t come out and stomp the Pacers tonight, I’ll be concerned.
I was gonna say, if the Celtics don’t come out and stomp the Pacers tonight, I’ll be concerned.
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Sam Hauser is now shooting 25 percent from the 3-point line this month. Every #Celtics player has fallen off this month. Really bizarre. – 8:49 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Seven different #Celtics committed turnovers in the first half and Sam Hauser was a minus-26 in nine minutes. #Pacers – 8:44 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Seven players have defended 100 isolations this season, per @SecondSpectrum. Two Nets rank up top in points allowed per iso:
1. Kevin Durant: 0.85
2. Nic Claxton: 0.87
3. Clint Capela: 0.9
4. Grant Williams: 0.91
5. Kevon Looney: 0.95
6. Evan Mobley: 0.96
Seven players have defended 100 isolations this season, per @SecondSpectrum. Two Nets rank up top in points allowed per iso:
1. Kevin Durant: 0.85
2. Nic Claxton: 0.87
3. Clint Capela: 0.9
4. Grant Williams: 0.91
5. Kevon Looney: 0.95
6. Evan Mobley: 0.96
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
All-Star worthy first half for Tyrese Haliburton
20 and 5
All-Star worthy first half for Tyrese Haliburton
20 and 5
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Seven players have defended 100 isolations this season. Two Nets rank up top in points allowed per iso:
1. Kevin Durant: 0.85
2. Nix Claxton: 0.87
3. Clint Capela: 0.9
4. Grant Williams: 0.91
5. Kevon Looney: 0.95
6. Evan Mobley: 0.96
Seven players have defended 100 isolations this season. Two Nets rank up top in points allowed per iso:
1. Kevin Durant: 0.85
2. Nix Claxton: 0.87
3. Clint Capela: 0.9
4. Grant Williams: 0.91
5. Kevon Looney: 0.95
6. Evan Mobley: 0.96
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Last season’s NBA Finals teams are down a combined 68 points at the halves of their games.
Indiana leads Boston 71-43
Brooklyn leads Golden State 91-51
Last season’s NBA Finals teams are down a combined 68 points at the halves of their games.
Indiana leads Boston 71-43
Brooklyn leads Golden State 91-51
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
That half was so bad that Rob Williams dunked it before the clock expired and both teams are like screw it we’re going back to the locker room anyway even though they know there’s still like 0.3 seconds left. – 8:37 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Pacers lead the Celtics by 28 at halftime. An absolutely dominant first half. It’s 71-43. Celtics have the best offense in the league, so the Pacers need to keep defending well and stay engaged.
Pacers lead the Celtics by 28 at halftime. An absolutely dominant first half. It’s 71-43. Celtics have the best offense in the league, so the Pacers need to keep defending well and stay engaged.
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
One thing to see mistakes and missed shots, but the lack of hustle and getting back on defense is a real concern. #Celtics #Pacers – 8:36 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
The same Boston College team that lost to Maine and New Hampshire just knocked off No. 21 Virginia Tech.
College hoops.
The same Boston College team that lost to Maine and New Hampshire just knocked off No. 21 Virginia Tech.
College hoops.
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Celtics fans booing to end the first half with the C’s down 71-43 to the Pacers. Pretty much everything went wrong for the Celtics that half. Some fan just went “what is going on here??” and I don’t think anybody really knows. – 8:36 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
A Rob Williams dunk at the halftime buzzer saved them from the heavy boos, but Celtics still got some as they head to the locker room down 28. – 8:35 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Pacers lead 71-43 at the half.
So…yeah.
Pacers lead 71-43 at the half.
So…yeah.
John Karalis @John_Karalis
The Celtics spent the early part of the season choosing offense over defense and it was fine beccause they hit everything. Now they need their defense and there are few good habits to rely on – 8:35 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Another #Pacers OREB, their 7th, gets Haliburton a second look at the rim before the buzzer through Horford’s foul. He hits the FT and Rob leaks loose for a dunk the other way. #Celtics down 71-43 and the boos rain down. – 8:35 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Pacers lead the Celtics 71-43 at the half.
Pacers lead the Celtics 71-43 at the half.
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Haliburton shoots, misses, every #Celtics player runs away from the ball ready for the fastbreak, but no one gets the rebound. Haliburton gets the ball and scores on an and-1. Just embarrassing.
Haliburton shoots, misses, every #Celtics player runs away from the ball ready for the fastbreak, but no one gets the rebound. Haliburton gets the ball and scores on an and-1. Just embarrassing.
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
The Pacers are shooting over 20 percentage points better than the Celtics and Aaron Nesmith is in a scoring duel with Jaylen Brown. Celtics have gone from the peak to the nadir of the NBA in a flash. – 8:33 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Pacers are running off everything and the Celtics have no interest in getting back on defense. – 8:32 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Aaron Nesmith has as many points as Jaylen Brown approaching halftime. – 8:32 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
A tepid but respectable “Let’s Go Celtics” chant as Tatum shoots free throws with the C’s down 25+ in the first half – 8:30 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
the Pacers working the Celtics this quarter and doing this all with Tyrese Haliburton on the bench is brutal. He just checked back into the game. – 8:28 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Celtics, trailing Indiana 59-30, get hooted off the court to a timeout with 4:29 left in 2nd quarter. They just gave up their 9th offensive rebound and have committed 10 turnovers for 12 Pacer points. C’s shooting 28.2 pct overall and 15.4 pct from 3. – 8:26 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics have exuded a lot of optimism through this slump, but something just looks wrong with them right now. – 8:26 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics falling behind like this with the Pacers playing a full bench unit along with Aaron Nesmith says it all for tonight’s effort. – 8:25 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
It has been THAT kind of game for the @Boston Celtics who are getting hammered by the @Indiana Pacers who now lead 59-30. pic.twitter.com/Zl75xkKXdo – 8:25 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
This (59-30) is the largest deficit for the Celtics since November 24, 2021, the “Patty Mills Game” against Brooklyn at the Garden. – 8:25 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
With 4:29 left in the second quarter, three Celtics starters (Horford, White, Pritchard) have yet to score a point. – 8:25 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers are blowing away the Celtics, up 59-30 in the 2Q, bringing out boos from the Boston crowd.
Pacers are blowing away the Celtics, up 59-30 in the 2Q, bringing out boos from the Boston crowd.
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Boos have been raining down all half and just reached their height. 59-30 #Pacers, who are dominating the #Celtics on the board, in transition and completely shutting down Boston’s offense. 2/13 3PT, 28% FG. – 8:24 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Pacers score after three offensive rebounds and now the boo birds are really out. This is a pathetic performance. #Celtics
#Pacers score after three offensive rebounds and now the boo birds are really out. This is a pathetic performance. #Celtics
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Celtics fans just straight up booed the Celtics. Been a minute since that’s happened. – 8:23 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Yikes.
Yikes.
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
nasty stuff from the Celtics. they’re almost getting doubled up 59-30 now by the Pacers. boos are out at the Garden. – 8:23 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
First boo birds of the year at TD Garden for Celtics after falling down 29. – 8:23 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Celtics allow the baseline drive, then an offensive rebound, then a wide open dunk in the aftermath. They can’t stop anything right now. They look lost on both ends – 8:22 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
people around the NBA are going to do a double take at this score. 57-30 Pacers lead. pretty much zero bright spots for the Celtics so far. – 8:22 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
11-0 #Pacers run to extend lead to 27. This is really embarrassing. #Celtics – 8:22 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Loud boos from the Garden as the Pacers lead balloons to 25 – 8:21 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Hauser is the only Celtics player really bringing the effort on the defensive end. – 8:21 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics off to a horrendous offensive start again.
#Celtics off to a horrendous offensive start again.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Celtics kind of look like a bunch of guys who met each other yesterday and aren’t really sure about playing together yet.
The Celtics kind of look like a bunch of guys who met each other yesterday and aren’t really sure about playing together yet.
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Derrick White is shooting 27.3 percent in December. #Celtics #Pacers – 8:18 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
The Celtics have overcome big deficits like this one pretty frequently, especially this early.
The Celtics have overcome big deficits like this one pretty frequently, especially this early.
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#celtics shooting as low of a % of threes out of their total FGA as we’ve seen to start a game this season. They’re shooting just 6/18 at the rim though – 8:14 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Celtics, Bucks, Warriors all have been down by at least 20 so far tonight in the first halves of their games. – 8:13 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
In their first 13 home games, the Celtics trailed by double-figures for 11 minutes total.
In their first 13 home games, the Celtics trailed by double-figures for 11 minutes total.
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
quite the close to the quarter.
quite the close to the quarter.
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
C’s players just shared the first NBA jersey they owned:
Horford – Grant Hill
Kornet – Steve Nash
Williams – Salim Stoudamire
Derrick White – Raymond Felton (Bobcats!)
Jayson – Kobe
Pritchard – D-Wade
Brogdon – A.I.
Smart – T-Mac
Hauser – Ray Allen (Bucks)
C’s players just shared the first NBA jersey they owned:
Horford – Grant Hill
Kornet – Steve Nash
Williams – Salim Stoudamire
Derrick White – Raymond Felton (Bobcats!)
Jayson – Kobe
Pritchard – D-Wade
Brogdon – A.I.
Smart – T-Mac
Hauser – Ray Allen (Bucks)
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics give up 42 in the 1st. They had been proud of their defensive growth in recent weeks and ascent into the top 10. #Pacers hit 13-of-15 attempts to close the Q – 8:09 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Not sure what happened to the Celtics record-breaking offense in California but someone might want to go back and retrieve it. – 8:08 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Celtics got worked that first quarter, down 42-22 to the Pacers. Indiana shot 61.5% while the C’s were just 33.3%. Tyrese Haliburton torched the Celtics with 15 points and 5 assists after playing the whole quarter. – 8:08 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics trail #Pacers 42-22 after 1Q. BOS actually led 8-2. IND goes 15 for 17 FG after starting 1 for 9. Tatum 7, Brown 6; Haliburton 15, Hield 8, Turner 7. – 8:08 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets lead the Warriors 46-17 after one quarter.
Most points in a first quarter in franchise history:
48 points – 3/15/22 at Orlando
46 points – tonight vs. Golden State
The Nets lead the Warriors 46-17 after one quarter.
Most points in a first quarter in franchise history:
48 points – 3/15/22 at Orlando
46 points – tonight vs. Golden State
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Pacers with a casual 42-point first quarter here at the Garden.
Pacers with a casual 42-point first quarter here at the Garden.
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Pacers just shot 8-for-11 from three in Q1
Pacers just shot 8-for-11 from three in Q1
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Tyrese Haliburton playing like Wally Szczerbiak is still on the Celtics tonight. – 8:06 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
this pass 👀
this pass 👀
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Free throws by Jayson Tatum cuts into 28-5 run by the Pacers who lead 31-15. pic.twitter.com/XfohgJvlbS – 8:04 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Hauser just stole Duarte’s lunch money, but the refs called it a jump ball – 8:03 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#pacers by 15 after a Turner 3 and crafty Haliburton layup getting Rob off the ground with a fake and finishing left to right off glass.
#pacers by 15 after a Turner 3 and crafty Haliburton layup getting Rob off the ground with a fake and finishing left to right off glass.
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Pacers have hit 10 straight shots since they started 1-9. This is wild stuff. – 7:59 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Boston is struggling to get much out of its role players as of late. Maybe Mazzulla’s well isn’t as deep as we thought… – 7:57 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Nesmith and Robert Williams share a quick hug as the #Celtics big man checks in. – 7:57 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
15-0 Pacers run. Celtics just continue to choose to do anything but play like they used to. – 7:57 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Wow. Sad to see. Run gawd @Brian Robb has miscalculated a Celtics run. Sometimes greatness just runs its course. – 7:57 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Pacers started 1/9 FG, but shot ahead 20-11 on a 7/7 FG run through Turner, Hield, Haliburton and Nembhard. – 7:56 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Ball movement has been as bad as we’ve seen all season for Celtics tonight. – 7:55 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Pacers are on an 18-3 run to take a 20-11 lead. Indiana’s 7-7 from the field since the 1-9 start. Joe Mazzulla takes timeout. – 7:55 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
We’re looking to get back in the win column tonight against the Pacers.
We’re looking to get back in the win column tonight against the Pacers.
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Brogdon, Grant, and Rob Williams about to check in for the C’s. Boston needs a shot in the arm. – 7:54 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
18-3 #Pacers run and the #Celtics shooting woes continue. IND 20, BOS 11. – 7:54 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton with a tough finish. 😤
Tyrese Haliburton with a tough finish. 😤
Tony East @TEastNBA
Jaylen Brown chasing Buddy Hield to the corner as Nembhard runs free for a layup. Textbook shooting gravity, and Haliburton did a great job using his eyes to lure the defender away. pic.twitter.com/2U1fu4Lvmt – 7:54 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
14-3 Pacers run and they lead 16-11. 4 early turnovers for the Celtics already. – 7:53 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Tatum just tried put Turner on a poster. Great challenge by Turner though. – 7:52 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
According to my unofficial notes, official Tyler Ford has worked every Pacers game this season.
OK… not exactly. But it sure feels that way.
(He went to Ball State and lives in Westfield.) – 7:50 PM
According to my unofficial notes, official Tyler Ford has worked every Pacers game this season.
OK… not exactly. But it sure feels that way.
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
I talked to @Jaylen Brown about ex-Celtic Aaron Nesmith. He said he’s happy Aaron is getting a chance to play more. “Sometimes guys don’t get the opportunity here because we got a lot of (good) players,” Brown said. “That doesn’t mean you can’t go somewhere else and make an impact.” – 7:49 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Virginia Tech can’t make shots from perimeter and now trailing at Boston College, 42-38, with 12 minutes left.
Virginia Tech can’t make shots from perimeter and now trailing at Boston College, 42-38, with 12 minutes left.
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Pacers start 1-9 from the floor. Early 8-2 C’s lead as Indiana takes timeout. – 7:45 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics look pretty engaged defensively to start this game. Active hands and pressuring up into the ballhandlers. – 7:45 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Brown gets by Aaron Nesmith on the baseline and finishes a two-handed slam. – 7:43 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
The #Celtics refusal to wear their white jerseys at home continues. They are in green tonight vs. #Pacers. – 7:41 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Celtics holiday pregame pump up package starts with a Blake dunk and prominently features this: pic.twitter.com/PRoUYL9eEL – 7:39 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
7th career start for Payton Pritchard, his first since last December 29th against the Clippers. – 7:38 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Polite reception for Aaron Nesmith as he’s introduced first for the #Pacers. #Celtics – 7:37 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
I asked current Pacers HC and former Celtic Rick Carlisle about coming back to Boston.
He shared this great Larry Bird story, via @TheCelticsWire :
I asked current Pacers HC and former Celtic Rick Carlisle about coming back to Boston.
He shared this great Larry Bird story, via @TheCelticsWire :
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Magic Sweep Celtics in Mini Series audioboom.com/posts/8219258-… via @Audioboom – 7:15 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Aaron Nesmith will start for the 16th time this season in 28 games tonight alongside Haliburton, Nembhard, Hield and Turner. #Pacers #Celtics – 7:12 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Payton Pritchard
Pacers starters:
Myles Turner
Aaron Nesmith
Buddy Hield
Andrew Nembhard
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Payton Pritchard
Pacers starters:
Myles Turner
Aaron Nesmith
Buddy Hield
Andrew Nembhard
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Pacers at Celtics – TD Garden – December 21, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Pritchard, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Indiana – Tyler Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Buddy Hield, Aaron Nesmith, Myles Turner
Pacers at Celtics – TD Garden – December 21, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Pritchard, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Indiana – Tyler Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Buddy Hield, Aaron Nesmith, Myles Turner
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game against Boston:
Kendall Brown – Out (right tibia stress reaction)
Terry Taylor – Out (G League – on assignment)
Injury Report for tonight’s game against Boston:
Kendall Brown – Out (right tibia stress reaction)
Terry Taylor – Out (G League – on assignment)
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Nice to see Mike Young is comfortable tonight.
Nice to see Mike Young is comfortable tonight.
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Marcus Smart was a late scratch for tonight’s game against the Pacers masslive.com/celtics/2022/1… – 6:20 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
I asked Rick Carlisle about coming back to Boston.
Among other things, he shouted out the season the Bruins are having and shouted out the Boston fans. – 6:18 PM
Among other things, he shouted out the season the Bruins are having and shouted out the Boston fans. – 6:18 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Carlisle on what Brad Stevens told him about Aaron Nesmith.
Carlisle on what Brad Stevens told him about Aaron Nesmith.
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Celtics say Marcus Smart is out tonight with the non-COVID illness. – 6:11 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Rick Carlisle says it’s a “dream” coaching Aaron Nesmith so far. “He’s just raring to go and he’s a sponge. He’s super young still. … He’s really proven that he’s earned his opportunity.” – 6:08 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Pacers coach Carlisle on former Celtic Aaron Nesmith:
We just love Aaron’s competitiveness, his overall positivity all the time.
Pacers coach Carlisle on former Celtic Aaron Nesmith:
We just love Aaron’s competitiveness, his overall positivity all the time.
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Rick Carlisle says Malcolm Brogdon is in a “perfect situation” with the Celtics. “He’s an elite player off the bench. It’s like having a 6th starting player.” – 6:06 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Carlisle says tonight is a good opportunity for the Pacers to come in and play against “one of the best teams in the world” pic.twitter.com/wOUXGMQZAi – 6:05 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Ja Morant stokes flames of Grizzlies-Warriors rivalry, says title runs through Celtics: ‘I’m fine in the West’
Ja Morant stokes flames of Grizzlies-Warriors rivalry, says title runs through Celtics: ‘I’m fine in the West’
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Grant Williams getting up shots as the #Celtics get ready to face a scrappy @Indiana Pacers squad. pic.twitter.com/Tjjh2gfo4K – 5:52 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
A confident Joe Mazzulla says, “We’re doing a lot of good things (on both ends of the floor) and building habits that will help us down the line.” – 5:47 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Pacers center Daniel Theis tells @CelticsCLNS that this Friday he can get back on the court as a part of his rehab process. It’s been six weeks since he had surgery. He adds it is a week-by-week recovery process from there.
Pacers center Daniel Theis tells @CelticsCLNS that this Friday he can get back on the court as a part of his rehab process. It’s been six weeks since he had surgery. He adds it is a week-by-week recovery process from there.
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Luke Kornet with the shooter’s touch pic.twitter.com/cCZVRxpXZr – 5:23 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Who wants to watch Big Deuce on the big stage? 🍿🤩
Who wants to watch Big Deuce on the big stage? 🍿🤩
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Daniel Theis at shootaround on Aaron Nesmith’s growth: “Training camp was probably even a step further for him.”
Powered by @betonline_ag @AthleticGreens @calm @RocketMoneyApp
Daniel Theis at shootaround on Aaron Nesmith’s growth: “Training camp was probably even a step further for him.”
Powered by @betonline_ag @AthleticGreens @calm @RocketMoneyApp
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
“Bennedict MathurHIM.”🔥
“Bennedict MathurHIM.”🔥
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
What Happened to the Celtics? + Anthony Davis Hurt Again | Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman Podcast Powered by @HireOnLinkedIn & @AthleticGreens twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 4:45 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Aaron Nesmith returns to Boston tonight for the first time since being traded in July.
He was on the golf course in Charleston when Brad Stevens called.
A few weeks later, I drove to the course to retrace that moment, then I talked to him about it.
Aaron Nesmith returns to Boston tonight for the first time since being traded in July.
He was on the golf course in Charleston when Brad Stevens called.
A few weeks later, I drove to the course to retrace that moment, then I talked to him about it.
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
set a reminder to vote every day!🗳️
set a reminder to vote every day!🗳️
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
the scene is set. we battle the Celtics at 7:30pm. pic.twitter.com/IV2Dn2TCLe – 3:32 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
“For this team and for his teammates, he will run through a wall.”
“For this team and for his teammates, he will run through a wall.”
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
“I don’t play here no more, so I’m going out to get a win tonight for sure.”
Aaron Nesmith looks ahead to his first game back in Boston.
Full interview: https://t.co/PUMDSHujyB
“I don’t play here no more, so I’m going out to get a win tonight for sure.”
Aaron Nesmith looks ahead to his first game back in Boston.
Full interview: https://t.co/PUMDSHujyB
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Pascal Siakam is in the 72nd percentile for isolation scoring this season. Higher than Jayson Tatum, SGA, Giannis, LeBron, Bradley Beal, and Trae Young – 2:55 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Indiana point guard Xavier Johnson had surgery on his broken foot today, source told @Stadium. Johnson is expected to miss an extended amount of time. – 2:36 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
This holiday season the Shamrock Foundation is offering you the chance to win a pregame meet and greet with Jayson Tatum and two tickets to our Christmas Day game 🎄☘️
This holiday season the Shamrock Foundation is offering you the chance to win a pregame meet and greet with Jayson Tatum and two tickets to our Christmas Day game 🎄☘️
