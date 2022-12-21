Pistons 29, 76ers 37: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Detroit Pistons (8-25) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (12-12) at Wells Fargo Center

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday December 21, 2022

Detroit Pistons 29, Philadelphia 76ers 37 (End Q1)

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Great start for James Harden. The Beard is up to 12 points and he's drilled 2 triples of his own. He had also been terrific getting to the basket. Philadelphia leads 37-29 after 1. 7:39 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Montrezl Harrell subbing in early for Embiid in this first quarter. – 7:32 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

yknow that feeling where you think something is gonna happen and there's nothing you can do to stop it… 7:27 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Two early fouls on Duren, just got called for an illegal screen. Bagley checks in, and promptly picks up his first – 7:25 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Duren just picked up his second foul after a hard screen on Harden. Bagley will check in. – 7:25 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Pistons 14, Sixers 14 at the 6:59 mark of the 1st. Ivey has picked up where he left off last night with seven quick points – 7:20 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Tobias Harris once again is off to a terrific start at 8 points after drilling his first 2 triples. He will head to the bench though after picking up his 2nd foul. 7:19 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Tobias Harris has made 7 of his last 9 threes (8 of 10 if you figure in the dubious offensive foul on the second three he hit in OT on Monday). – 7:19 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

After he won the Sixers the game on Monday, two Tobias quick-trigger 3s in the first four minutes. – 7:18 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Tobias Harris picking up where he left off Monday, burying his first three-pointer. – 7:16 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Good defense to start for Detroit. Pistons throwing everyone at Embiid when he gets it in the post and he's yet to make a good decision. Just need to clean up these misses.

Detroit leads 9-4 early. – 7:15 PM

Detroit leads 9-4 early. – Good defense to start for Detroit. Pistons throwing everyone at Embiid when he gets it in the post and he’s yet to make a good decision. Just need to clean up these misses.Detroit leads 9-4 early. – 7:15 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Jaden Ivey has made his last three 3s after sinking his first one of the night. – 7:13 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Pistons not doing a great job on the defensive glass to start. – 7:12 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

That block looked clean, but Jalen Duren picks up his first foul. – 7:12 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Killian Hayes, who was questionable with a left knee contusion, will start tonight for the #Pistons alongside Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart and Jalen Duren, who's playing in his hometown tonight in Philly. – 7:08 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Sixers starters:

James Harden

De’Anthony Melton

PJ Tucker

Tobias Harris

Joel Embiid

Detroit starters:

Killian Hayes

Jaden IVey

Bojan Bogdanovic

Isaiah Stewart

Sixers starters:James HardenDe'Anthony MeltonPJ TuckerTobias HarrisJoel EmbiidDetroit starters:Killian HayesJaden IVeyBojan BogdanovicIsaiah StewartJalen Duren – 6:35 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

My phone just exploded with Korkmaz updates – 5:56 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Furkan back (in the lineup. He was previously out with an illness). – 5:56 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Korkmaz is available tonight, per the team – 5:55 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Sixers say Furkan Korkmaz (illness) is available to play tonight. – 5:55 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Doc Rivers: Not worried about James Harden’s minutes. Expects they’ll go down once Tyrese Maxey is back.

Doc Rivers: Not worried about James Harden's minutes. Expects they'll go down once Tyrese Maxey is back.

Asked about injury management days, and Rivers said the Sixers planned those last year for Harden in a different situation where conditioning was a key factor. – 5:25 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

No formal update from Doc Rivers on Maxey. Says he's improving but didn't offer much more beyond that. "We will see him at some point, I just don't know when" – 5:21 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Doc Rivers says there's not really an update on Tyrese Maxey. He said he's "improved", but he still has no timetable for his return. 5:21 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Doc Rivers says nothing is new with Tyrese Maxey. He's working on coming back, just unknown as to when that return will be. – 5:21 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Doc Rivers says Furkan Korkmaz should go tonight, but he's gonna go through warm ups and see what happens 5:17 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Doc Rivers says Furkan Korkmaz will warm up tonight and "should go" but he remains questionable 5:17 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Killian Hayes is questionable for tonight's game with a left knee contusion. – 3:18 PM

