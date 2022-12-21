Pistons 29, 76ers 37: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Detroit Pistons (8-25) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (12-12) at Wells Fargo Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday December 21, 2022
Detroit Pistons 29, Philadelphia 76ers 37 (End Q1)
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Montrezl Harrell subbing in early for Embiid in this first quarter. – 7:32 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The #76ers are on a 13-2 run and they lead 22-14 with 4:50 left in the first quarter. – 7:28 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
yknow that feeling where you think something is gonna happen and there’s nothing you can do to stop it… pic.twitter.com/rchXmWV3fL – 7:27 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Two early fouls on Duren, just got called for an illegal screen. Bagley checks in, and promptly picks up his first – 7:25 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Duren just picked up his second foul after a hard screen on Harden. Bagley will check in. – 7:25 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
#Pistons Web editor @Keith_Langlois talks NBA All-Star and possible Bogdanovic’s candidacy.
🔗: on.nba.com/3PMOSVz – 7:24 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons 14, Sixers 14 at the 6:59 mark of the 1st. Ivey has picked up where he left off last night with seven quick points – 7:20 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
“tell a friend to tell a friend…i’m a SHARP SHOOTER” –@Tobias Harris pic.twitter.com/rfwFr5dVWL – 7:20 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Tobias Harris has made 7 of his last 9 threes (8 of 10 if you figure in the dubious offensive foul on the second three he hit in OT on Monday). – 7:19 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Rook to rook connection to start us off! pic.twitter.com/XmNRgPHopV – 7:19 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
After he won the Sixers the game on Monday, two Tobias quick-trigger 3s in the first four minutes. – 7:18 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Tobias Harris picking up where he left off Monday, burying his first three-pointer. – 7:16 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Good defense to start for Detroit. Pistons throwing everyone at Embiid when he gets it in the post and he’s yet to make a good decision. Just need to clean up these misses.
Detroit leads 9-4 early. – 7:15 PM
Good defense to start for Detroit. Pistons throwing everyone at Embiid when he gets it in the post and he’s yet to make a good decision. Just need to clean up these misses.
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Jaden Ivey has made his last three 3s after sinking his first one of the night. – 7:13 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons not doing a great job on the defensive glass to start. – 7:12 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
That block looked clean, but Jalen Duren picks up his first foul. – 7:12 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Killian Hayes, who was questionable with a left knee contusion, will start tonight for the #Pistons alongside Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart and Jalen Duren, who’s playing in his hometown tonight in Philly. – 7:08 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Is Joel Embiid not getting enough credit this season?
🔊: https://t.co/NWVXSfJUmu pic.twitter.com/h2bacShTA5 – 6:53 PM
Is Joel Embiid not getting enough credit this season?
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
It’s that time #Pistons fans!!
🔹 @Killian Hayes
🔹 @Jaden Ivey
🔹 @Bojan Bogdanovic
🔹 @Isaiah Stewart
🔹 @Jalen Duren pic.twitter.com/I1pWXsLiVd – 6:42 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
It’s that time #Pistons fans!!
🔹 @Killian Hayes
🔹 @Jaden Ivey
🔹 @Bojan Bogdanovic
🔹 @Isaiah Stewart
🔹 @Jalen Duren pic.twitter.com/71y5P06wAL – 6:39 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Sixers starters:
James Harden
De’Anthony Melton
PJ Tucker
Tobias Harris
Joel Embiid
Detroit starters:
Killian Hayes
Jaden IVey
Bojan Bogdanovic
Isaiah Stewart
Jalen Duren – 6:35 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers starters
Tobias Harris
P.J. Tucker
Joel Embiid
De’Anthony Melton
James Harden – 6:32 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
🔔 P.J. Tucker
🔔 @Tobias Harris
🔔 @Joel Embiid
🔔 @De’Anthony Melton
🔔 @James Harden
👕 @alscouniforms pic.twitter.com/dqDEUAEPA4 – 6:30 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers swingman Furkan Korkmaz– non Covid illness — is available for tonight’s game vs. the #Pistons. – 6:14 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
📍 On location
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/38E2f2Paab – 6:06 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
head to our tiktok for context. 🍪
https://t.co/1cIzwXlW7C pic.twitter.com/YYBOm9zIwx – 5:57 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Furkan back (in the lineup. He was previously out with an illness). – 5:56 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Good @Philadelphia 76ers news:
Furkan Korkmaz is available tonight. 😁 – 5:55 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s injury report presented by
@HenryFordHealth pic.twitter.com/D12zvFEqna – 5:46 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
the one, the only, @Jim_Gardner!
congratulations on a legendary career. 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/GI6c4L2gEJ – 5:45 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Dwane Casey said Killian Hayes (left knee) is a game-time decision. – 5:39 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers: Not worried about James Harden’s minutes. Expects they’ll go down once Tyrese Maxey is back.
Asked about injury management days, and Rivers said the Sixers planned those last year for Harden in a different situation where conditioning was a key factor. – 5:25 PM
Doc Rivers: Not worried about James Harden’s minutes. Expects they’ll go down once Tyrese Maxey is back.
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
No formal update from Doc Rivers on Maxey. Says he’s improving but didn’t offer much more beyond that. “We will see him at some point, I just don’t know when” – 5:21 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Doc Rivers says nothing is new with Tyrese Maxey. He’s working on coming back, just unknown as to when that return will be. – 5:21 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Doc Rivers says Furkan Korkmaz will warm up tonight and “should go” but he remains questionable #Sixers – 5:17 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Killian Hayes is questionable for tonight’s game with a left knee contusion. – 3:18 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tale of the tape.
🔒 @betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/XlRlSEb0An – 3:10 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Massive @FTFonFS1 today, including our Week 16 NFL Tiers with a shocking shakeup near the top & a ranking that has @Chris Broussard simply beside himself.
Plus, we discuss if PHI can beat DAL without Jalen, if the Warriors are fixable & if Joe Burrow can win MVP. – 2:54 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
mama Harris knows best! comment below if @Tobias Harris should bring back the headband. 😂
📌 | RT | 🗑️ managed by @Lifebrand_ai pic.twitter.com/lmB3sgN7Bh – 2:37 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Should The Houston Rockets Sign James Harden Next Offseason? youtu.be/k9yJ330Tp-s – 2:09 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Can confirm that the #Pistons have signed general manager Troy Weaver to a contract extension, although the deal was done months ago. @Shams Charania was first. – 1:44 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Can confirm that the #Pistons have signed Troy Weaver to a contract extension, although the deal was done months ago. @Shams Charania was first. – 1:43 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
The extension Pistons GM Troy Weaver received was agreed to months ago, sources tell Yahoo Sports – 1:35 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
‘Are Philadelphia 76ers fans too hard on Doc Rivers? Givens and Pompey discuss that and more. ‘ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN8744297835 – 1:28 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: The Pistons have signed general manager Troy Weaver to a contract extension. Since Weaver’s arrival in 2020, Detroit has accumulated strong young talent in Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren, Isaiah Stewart and Saddiq Bey, along with the trade of Bojan Bogdanovic. – 1:26 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Shake Milton said the #Sixers were “really detailed” at shootaround this morning.
“When you go on these runs, winning a lot of games, you tend to have a lot of slippage. … Cleaning up those little things, and being solid, continuing to build on stuff we’re working on.” – 1:15 PM
