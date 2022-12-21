Pistons vs. 76ers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

December 21, 2022

By |

The Detroit Pistons play against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center

The Detroit Pistons are spending $15,562,608 per win while the Philadelphia 76ers are spending $8,968,104 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday December 21, 2022

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Away TV: Bally Sports DET
Home Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic
Away Radio: 950 AM or 98.7 FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

