Raptors 75, Knicks 77: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Toronto Raptors (13-18) play against the New York Knicks (13-13) at Madison Square Garden
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday December 21, 2022
Toronto Raptors 75, New York Knicks 77 (Q3 03:37)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Knicks challenging a Brunson foul in FVV taking a 3. It happened so far away from us, no good guess on whether it was the right or wrong call – 9:11 PM
Knicks challenging a Brunson foul in FVV taking a 3. It happened so far away from us, no good guess on whether it was the right or wrong call – 9:11 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
IT’S GOOD. what. a. shot.
VOTE ➡️ https://t.co/8hMm0O8CpV pic.twitter.com/cyH8fAzqx6 – 9:11 PM
IT’S GOOD. what. a. shot.
VOTE ➡️ https://t.co/8hMm0O8CpV pic.twitter.com/cyH8fAzqx6 – 9:11 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks are going to challenge the Brunson foul on FVV 3-pointer. – 9:10 PM
Knicks are going to challenge the Brunson foul on FVV 3-pointer. – 9:10 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Quickley is now 6-for-6 – 5-for-5 from 3 (and 10-for-11 from 3 over the last two games) – 9:07 PM
Quickley is now 6-for-6 – 5-for-5 from 3 (and 10-for-11 from 3 over the last two games) – 9:07 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Immanuel Quickley hit all three of his 3-point attempts in the first three minutes of the second half to help NYK quickly erase a 10-point halftime deficit. Quickley is 4-for-4 from beyond the arc tonight vs. TOR. He’s hit nine of his last 10 3-point attempts. – 9:01 PM
Immanuel Quickley hit all three of his 3-point attempts in the first three minutes of the second half to help NYK quickly erase a 10-point halftime deficit. Quickley is 4-for-4 from beyond the arc tonight vs. TOR. He’s hit nine of his last 10 3-point attempts. – 9:01 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
lot of strong hand drives for the knicks to start the third, gotta pick up the intensity – 9:01 PM
lot of strong hand drives for the knicks to start the third, gotta pick up the intensity – 9:01 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
It took the Raptors 20 minutes to build a double-digit lead. It took the Knicks 3 minutes to erase it. It’s a 13-2 NYC run to start the 3rd quarter. They’re up by 1. – 9:00 PM
It took the Raptors 20 minutes to build a double-digit lead. It took the Knicks 3 minutes to erase it. It’s a 13-2 NYC run to start the 3rd quarter. They’re up by 1. – 9:00 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
This run started with O.G. letting Randle go to his left and Scottie allowing RJ to get back to his left. Gotta know your scouting. – 9:00 PM
This run started with O.G. letting Randle go to his left and Scottie allowing RJ to get back to his left. Gotta know your scouting. – 9:00 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
There goes that Raptors lead
Knicks up 1 less than 3 minutes into the third – 8:59 PM
There goes that Raptors lead
Knicks up 1 less than 3 minutes into the third – 8:59 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
In the starting role Quickley took just 2 shots in the first half but made them both — after some recent struggles he was 6-10 and 5-6 from 3 last night – now 2-2 overall and 1-1 from 3. – 8:49 PM
In the starting role Quickley took just 2 shots in the first half but made them both — after some recent struggles he was 6-10 and 5-6 from 3 last night – now 2-2 overall and 1-1 from 3. – 8:49 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Pascal Siakam scored or assisted on 27 of the Raptors’ 35 2nd-quarter points (17 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 7-9 FG). Over his last 6 quarters: 64 points, 19 rebounds, 10 assists, 24-39 FG, 5-10 3P. Can’t ask for much more than that. He’s playing at another level right now. – 8:43 PM
Pascal Siakam scored or assisted on 27 of the Raptors’ 35 2nd-quarter points (17 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 7-9 FG). Over his last 6 quarters: 64 points, 19 rebounds, 10 assists, 24-39 FG, 5-10 3P. Can’t ask for much more than that. He’s playing at another level right now. – 8:43 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
63-53 at half for Raps, Siakam with 25p5a, a nice follow up to his 38-point on Monday. RJ Barrett has 19 and his shooting 4/4 from three. – 8:40 PM
63-53 at half for Raps, Siakam with 25p5a, a nice follow up to his 38-point on Monday. RJ Barrett has 19 and his shooting 4/4 from three. – 8:40 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Toronto up 63-53 at the half. Not a stellar defensive performance for the Knicks as they try to keep their 8-game winning streak going. Quentin Grimes had the best half for NY by not playing and showing how important he is. – 8:39 PM
Toronto up 63-53 at the half. Not a stellar defensive performance for the Knicks as they try to keep their 8-game winning streak going. Quentin Grimes had the best half for NY by not playing and showing how important he is. – 8:39 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raps lead 63-53 at half. Now let’s take a look at Pascal Siakam. pic.twitter.com/Qfka1AeZ9Z – 8:39 PM
Raps lead 63-53 at half. Now let’s take a look at Pascal Siakam. pic.twitter.com/Qfka1AeZ9Z – 8:39 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Siakam just dominant in the second quarter, Raptors up 63-53 at the break
He’s got 26-5-5 – 8:39 PM
Siakam just dominant in the second quarter, Raptors up 63-53 at the break
He’s got 26-5-5 – 8:39 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Fred VanVleet has passed Jose Calderon for 9th on the Raptors franchise scoring list – 8:36 PM
Fred VanVleet has passed Jose Calderon for 9th on the Raptors franchise scoring list – 8:36 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
O GOODNESS 😱
⭐ VOTE NORTH OVER EVERYTHING ⭐
VOTE FOR O.G. NOW : https://t.co/WpXrmf0A2t
#WeTheNorth | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/iKu8X9IWmb – 8:34 PM
O GOODNESS 😱
⭐ VOTE NORTH OVER EVERYTHING ⭐
VOTE FOR O.G. NOW : https://t.co/WpXrmf0A2t
#WeTheNorth | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/iKu8X9IWmb – 8:34 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Quentin Grimes’ agent should sidle up next to Leon Rose about now. – 8:34 PM
Quentin Grimes’ agent should sidle up next to Leon Rose about now. – 8:34 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
43-37 Raptors with 621 left in 2Q. Siakam has scored or assisted on every Raptors point in the period so far. – 8:27 PM
43-37 Raptors with 621 left in 2Q. Siakam has scored or assisted on every Raptors point in the period so far. – 8:27 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Nick Nurse getting rid of his challenge early, thought Brunson threw an elbow that would negate a three-point play chance for the Knicks – 8:26 PM
Nick Nurse getting rid of his challenge early, thought Brunson threw an elbow that would negate a three-point play chance for the Knicks – 8:26 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
41-32 Raps midway through second quarter and Siakam in balling with 19 points and a beautiful find of Malachi Flynn for three. Knicks take timeout. – 8:21 PM
41-32 Raps midway through second quarter and Siakam in balling with 19 points and a beautiful find of Malachi Flynn for three. Knicks take timeout. – 8:21 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors by 9, Knicks can’t guard Siakam at all and Toronto’s made one more three than New York – 8:21 PM
Raptors by 9, Knicks can’t guard Siakam at all and Toronto’s made one more three than New York – 8:21 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
that’s true pro hustle from juancho there, wanted the pass from pascal for a c&s 3 a couple times there and even though he didn’t get it raced to the boards and saved the air ball – 8:17 PM
that’s true pro hustle from juancho there, wanted the pass from pascal for a c&s 3 a couple times there and even though he didn’t get it raced to the boards and saved the air ball – 8:17 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
that warriors loss has found a way to look even worse now after the knicks beat them by 38 and the nets now being up 46-17 against them after the first quarter – 8:10 PM
that warriors loss has found a way to look even worse now after the knicks beat them by 38 and the nets now being up 46-17 against them after the first quarter – 8:10 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Knicks lose second-round pick after a looooong tampering investigation nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 8:09 PM
Knicks lose second-round pick after a looooong tampering investigation nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 8:09 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
The Raptors are 9-5 this season when they lead after the first quarter. – 8:09 PM
The Raptors are 9-5 this season when they lead after the first quarter. – 8:09 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
28-27 Raptors over Knicks after 1Q. RJ Barrett, Siakam and VanVleet each with nine, though not all for the same team. – 8:09 PM
28-27 Raptors over Knicks after 1Q. RJ Barrett, Siakam and VanVleet each with nine, though not all for the same team. – 8:09 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors up 28-27 after a quarter, offence seemed quite efficient and they’re making open shots
Siakam/VanVleet with 9 each – 8:09 PM
Raptors up 28-27 after a quarter, offence seemed quite efficient and they’re making open shots
Siakam/VanVleet with 9 each – 8:09 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Like what I’m seeing from FVV so far. Recently, his best games have come when he’s in attack mode early – looking to get in the lane & bend the D with drives/kick outs. The shot’s such an important part of his game, obviously, but don’t mind it being a secondary weapon right now – 8:09 PM
Like what I’m seeing from FVV so far. Recently, his best games have come when he’s in attack mode early – looking to get in the lane & bend the D with drives/kick outs. The shot’s such an important part of his game, obviously, but don’t mind it being a secondary weapon right now – 8:09 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
He makes it look eaaaasy @Pascal Siakam
⭐ VOTE NORTH OVER EVERYTHING ⭐
VOTE FOR PASCAL NOW : https://t.co/ANQtKPZttv pic.twitter.com/nyzwIBrWfg – 8:05 PM
He makes it look eaaaasy @Pascal Siakam
⭐ VOTE NORTH OVER EVERYTHING ⭐
VOTE FOR PASCAL NOW : https://t.co/ANQtKPZttv pic.twitter.com/nyzwIBrWfg – 8:05 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The Warriors’ five quarters so far in New York City
33-25 Knicks
36-31 Knicks
31-25 Knicks
32-13 Knicks
46-17 Nets in first quarter tonight – 8:05 PM
The Warriors’ five quarters so far in New York City
33-25 Knicks
36-31 Knicks
31-25 Knicks
32-13 Knicks
46-17 Nets in first quarter tonight – 8:05 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Solid start for the Raptors, including Fred VanVleet. Fred plays well at Madison Square Garden, averaging 20 points and 9.3 assists on 44% 3-pt shooting his last 3 games there. In those three games 28 assists, just a single turnover. 42 assists, 5 turnovers his last 5 games there – 8:05 PM
Solid start for the Raptors, including Fred VanVleet. Fred plays well at Madison Square Garden, averaging 20 points and 9.3 assists on 44% 3-pt shooting his last 3 games there. In those three games 28 assists, just a single turnover. 42 assists, 5 turnovers his last 5 games there – 8:05 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Big ovation at MSG for Derrick Rose, who is part of Tom Thibodeau’s nine-man rotation tonight with Quentin Grimes out. – 8:04 PM
Big ovation at MSG for Derrick Rose, who is part of Tom Thibodeau’s nine-man rotation tonight with Quentin Grimes out. – 8:04 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Derrick Rose shakes off the cobwebs and replaces Brunson with 1:38 left in the first. Cheers here, not like Chicago, but loud. – 8:04 PM
Derrick Rose shakes off the cobwebs and replaces Brunson with 1:38 left in the first. Cheers here, not like Chicago, but loud. – 8:04 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After the Warriors fell to the Knicks in blowout fashion on Tuesday, NBA Twitter recapped the loss with different reactions. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 8:00 PM
After the Warriors fell to the Knicks in blowout fashion on Tuesday, NBA Twitter recapped the loss with different reactions. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 8:00 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Quickley might not be so crazy about this starting thing — he’s gone seven minutes and counting so far without attempting a shot which is not like life on the second unit. – 7:55 PM
Quickley might not be so crazy about this starting thing — he’s gone seven minutes and counting so far without attempting a shot which is not like life on the second unit. – 7:55 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Thing to watch: Knicks are good at not committing turnovers. Raptors, meanwhile, are really good at forcing TOs. And getting steals is VERY important for propping up their offense. They can get bogged down in the halfcourt. Set your defense against them & you’re in good shape – 7:51 PM
Thing to watch: Knicks are good at not committing turnovers. Raptors, meanwhile, are really good at forcing TOs. And getting steals is VERY important for propping up their offense. They can get bogged down in the halfcourt. Set your defense against them & you’re in good shape – 7:51 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Quickley is coming off a game where he shot it like Steph Curry but the reason he likely is in the starting lineup is because the Raptors play FVV and four forwards and his defense and size is as close as the Knicks can get to Grimes. – 7:41 PM
Quickley is coming off a game where he shot it like Steph Curry but the reason he likely is in the starting lineup is because the Raptors play FVV and four forwards and his defense and size is as close as the Knicks can get to Grimes. – 7:41 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks get slap on wrist in Jalen Brunson tampering probe newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 7:34 PM
Knicks get slap on wrist in Jalen Brunson tampering probe newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 7:34 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Raptors starters: Fred VanVleet; Scottie Barnes; O.G. Anunoby; Pascal Siakam; Juancho Hernangómez – 7:11 PM
Raptors starters: Fred VanVleet; Scottie Barnes; O.G. Anunoby; Pascal Siakam; Juancho Hernangómez – 7:11 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors are sending out the same starters as the other night in Philly
VanVleet, Barnes, Siakam, Anunoby and Hernangomez – 7:01 PM
Raptors are sending out the same starters as the other night in Philly
VanVleet, Barnes, Siakam, Anunoby and Hernangomez – 7:01 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
My best guess would be that Quickley plays a lot of minutes, Brunson plays a lot of minutes, Barrett plays a lot of minutes and McBride plays a lot of minutes. – 6:56 PM
My best guess would be that Quickley plays a lot of minutes, Brunson plays a lot of minutes, Barrett plays a lot of minutes and McBride plays a lot of minutes. – 6:56 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks say Quickley gets the start with Brunson, Barrett, Randle and Robinson. – 6:55 PM
Knicks say Quickley gets the start with Brunson, Barrett, Randle and Robinson. – 6:55 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Immanuel Quickley is starting in place of Quentin Grimes tonight, Knicks say. – 6:55 PM
Immanuel Quickley is starting in place of Quentin Grimes tonight, Knicks say. – 6:55 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
10 minutes until the Knicks announce starters – so who is in Grimes place? – 6:53 PM
10 minutes until the Knicks announce starters – so who is in Grimes place? – 6:53 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
The Raptors update is that both Birch (ill) and Trent (quads) are out for Knicks game shortly – 6:42 PM
The Raptors update is that both Birch (ill) and Trent (quads) are out for Knicks game shortly – 6:42 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks say Quentin Grimes will not play tonight due to ankle injury. – 6:41 PM
Knicks say Quentin Grimes will not play tonight due to ankle injury. – 6:41 PM
New York Knicks PR @NY_KnicksPR
Quentin Grimes (sprained right ankle) is out for tonight’s game against Toronto. – 6:40 PM
Quentin Grimes (sprained right ankle) is out for tonight’s game against Toronto. – 6:40 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Tom Thibodeau hinted he’d go with an eight-man rotation if Quentin Grimes doesn’t play. – 6:21 PM
Tom Thibodeau hinted he’d go with an eight-man rotation if Quentin Grimes doesn’t play. – 6:21 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Khem Birch (illness) and Gary Trent Jr. (quad) are both out vs. Knicks. – 6:05 PM
Khem Birch (illness) and Gary Trent Jr. (quad) are both out vs. Knicks. – 6:05 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Jordan Poole torched the Raptors for a career-high 43 points on Sunday in a much-needed road win for the Warriors. Watch all the highlights here. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/12/18/hig… – 6:00 PM
Jordan Poole torched the Raptors for a career-high 43 points on Sunday in a much-needed road win for the Warriors. Watch all the highlights here. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/12/18/hig… – 6:00 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Hearing a giddy Fennessey on JJ’s New York pod embracing the Mets being the new Yankees was hilarious. Next up: Fennessey embraces expensive movies from The Rock.
open.spotify.com/episode/2OwxBa… – 5:56 PM
Hearing a giddy Fennessey on JJ’s New York pod embracing the Mets being the new Yankees was hilarious. Next up: Fennessey embraces expensive movies from The Rock.
open.spotify.com/episode/2OwxBa… – 5:56 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Quentin Grimes is TBD for tonight. He will warm up and see if he can play on sprained ankle, per Tom Thibodeau. – 5:47 PM
Quentin Grimes is TBD for tonight. He will warm up and see if he can play on sprained ankle, per Tom Thibodeau. – 5:47 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
The tampering investigation into the Knicks took so long that at one point I tried to get info out of a source by texting the person this photo.
I’ll need to work on a new header for my tombstone now. pic.twitter.com/JY6TTwMOlt – 5:05 PM
The tampering investigation into the Knicks took so long that at one point I tried to get info out of a source by texting the person this photo.
I’ll need to work on a new header for my tombstone now. pic.twitter.com/JY6TTwMOlt – 5:05 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
If the losses continue to pile up, would the Raptors consider pulling the plug on this season – or even taking a more drastic approach at the trade deadline – and what could that look like? tsn.ca/nba/would-the-… – 4:46 PM
If the losses continue to pile up, would the Raptors consider pulling the plug on this season – or even taking a more drastic approach at the trade deadline – and what could that look like? tsn.ca/nba/would-the-… – 4:46 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
The NBA penalized the Knicks for their Jalen Brunson discussions.
Back in July, Mark Cuban gave @TermineRadio and @Eddie Johnson a sarcastic answer when asked about it…
pic.twitter.com/XiCaOuQEmX – 4:25 PM
The NBA penalized the Knicks for their Jalen Brunson discussions.
Back in July, Mark Cuban gave @TermineRadio and @Eddie Johnson a sarcastic answer when asked about it…
pic.twitter.com/XiCaOuQEmX – 4:25 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
NBA gives Knicks slap-on-the-wrist for tampering with Brunson, take away 2025 second round pick nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/21/nba… – 4:05 PM
NBA gives Knicks slap-on-the-wrist for tampering with Brunson, take away 2025 second round pick nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/21/nba… – 4:05 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Looking at the numbers before our matchup with Toronto 📊 pic.twitter.com/FA1dpu4snY – 3:56 PM
Looking at the numbers before our matchup with Toronto 📊 pic.twitter.com/FA1dpu4snY – 3:56 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
For clarification purposes on the Knicks’ violation in free agency discussions involving Jalen Brunson: the violation did not include talks between Jalen & his father Rick Brunson, per sources familiar with the matter. NBA wouldn’t penalize a team for discussions btn dad & son. – 3:47 PM
For clarification purposes on the Knicks’ violation in free agency discussions involving Jalen Brunson: the violation did not include talks between Jalen & his father Rick Brunson, per sources familiar with the matter. NBA wouldn’t penalize a team for discussions btn dad & son. – 3:47 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
League source said Knicks losing 2nd-rounder had nothing to do w Rick Brunson hire. NBA investigated the hiring of Rick, the signing of Hartenstein & signing of Jalen. Cleared Knicks on Rick/Hart. Lost the pick basically bc they jumped the gun w signing Jalen, league source said. – 3:45 PM
League source said Knicks losing 2nd-rounder had nothing to do w Rick Brunson hire. NBA investigated the hiring of Rick, the signing of Hartenstein & signing of Jalen. Cleared Knicks on Rick/Hart. Lost the pick basically bc they jumped the gun w signing Jalen, league source said. – 3:45 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
The NBA’s verdict is in.
The Knicks tampered with Jalen Brunson.
That gets the Mavericks … nothing. dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 3:32 PM
The NBA’s verdict is in.
The Knicks tampered with Jalen Brunson.
That gets the Mavericks … nothing. dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 3:32 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Knicks lose a 2025 2nd-rounder for early free agency talks on Jalen Brunson
It was worth it pic.twitter.com/nJ0oTNCMdw – 3:31 PM
Knicks lose a 2025 2nd-rounder for early free agency talks on Jalen Brunson
It was worth it pic.twitter.com/nJ0oTNCMdw – 3:31 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
RJ over the last 8 games
21.8 PPG | 6 RPG | 2.5 AST
VOTE ➡️ https://t.co/9CMyaZVpyG pic.twitter.com/yvYGspjUHA – 3:30 PM
RJ over the last 8 games
21.8 PPG | 6 RPG | 2.5 AST
VOTE ➡️ https://t.co/9CMyaZVpyG pic.twitter.com/yvYGspjUHA – 3:30 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
In addition to Knicks’ Jalen Brunson signing, NBA investigated NYK for hiring of assistant Rick Brunson & signing of Isaiah Hartenstein, per league sources familiar w/the matter. League found NYK made no violations in hiring of Brunson – Jalen’s dad – & signing Hartenstein. – 3:28 PM
In addition to Knicks’ Jalen Brunson signing, NBA investigated NYK for hiring of assistant Rick Brunson & signing of Isaiah Hartenstein, per league sources familiar w/the matter. League found NYK made no violations in hiring of Brunson – Jalen’s dad – & signing Hartenstein. – 3:28 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
The NBA took away the Knicks 2025 second round pick for tampering with Jalen Brunson. Well worth it. That punishment isn’t going to dissuade anybody from tampering – 3:24 PM
The NBA took away the Knicks 2025 second round pick for tampering with Jalen Brunson. Well worth it. That punishment isn’t going to dissuade anybody from tampering – 3:24 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
nba: we are docking you a second-round pick for tampering with jalen brunson
the knicks: pic.twitter.com/mIhnNHg6v2 – 3:19 PM
nba: we are docking you a second-round pick for tampering with jalen brunson
the knicks: pic.twitter.com/mIhnNHg6v2 – 3:19 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Sure seems like the NBA at times has a wicked sense of humor: The Knicks and have won an NBA-best 8 straight games. Mavs host the Knicks and Brunson next Tuesday. – 3:17 PM
Sure seems like the NBA at times has a wicked sense of humor: The Knicks and have won an NBA-best 8 straight games. Mavs host the Knicks and Brunson next Tuesday. – 3:17 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Multiple NBA executives believe Gary Trent Jr will opt out of his $18.8 million player option and enter free agency this summer.
More on why he’s a top Raptors trade candidate, plus the futures of Zach LaVine, Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingis on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 3:16 PM
Multiple NBA executives believe Gary Trent Jr will opt out of his $18.8 million player option and enter free agency this summer.
More on why he’s a top Raptors trade candidate, plus the futures of Zach LaVine, Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingis on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 3:16 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
NBA penalizes Knicks for early free agency discussions with Jalen Brunson by docking club its own 2025 second round pick, league announces. NBA statement: pic.twitter.com/IMcbGuJh0d – 3:16 PM
NBA penalizes Knicks for early free agency discussions with Jalen Brunson by docking club its own 2025 second round pick, league announces. NBA statement: pic.twitter.com/IMcbGuJh0d – 3:16 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
NBA docked the Knicks their own 2025 2nd round pick as punishment for early free agency talks with Jalen Brunson last summer. It’s investigation found: “the Knicks engaged in free agency discussions involving Jalen Brunson prior to the date when such discussions were permitted.” – 3:13 PM
NBA docked the Knicks their own 2025 2nd round pick as punishment for early free agency talks with Jalen Brunson last summer. It’s investigation found: “the Knicks engaged in free agency discussions involving Jalen Brunson prior to the date when such discussions were permitted.” – 3:13 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
I’m not mad at the Knicks, teams do that sort of thing on the regular. But to me, the punishment hits the draft class more than the team. NYK would have traded a second for Brunson – but now one fewer “kid” hears his named called – 3:13 PM
I’m not mad at the Knicks, teams do that sort of thing on the regular. But to me, the punishment hits the draft class more than the team. NYK would have traded a second for Brunson – but now one fewer “kid” hears his named called – 3:13 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Per NBA, on taking the Knicks’ 2025 second-round pick: “This outcome reflected a finding, following an investigation, that the Knicks engaged in free agency discussions involving Jalen Brunson prior to the date when such discussions were permitted.” – 3:13 PM
Per NBA, on taking the Knicks’ 2025 second-round pick: “This outcome reflected a finding, following an investigation, that the Knicks engaged in free agency discussions involving Jalen Brunson prior to the date when such discussions were permitted.” – 3:13 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
The NBA is taking away the Knicks 2025 second-round pick for tampering with Jalen Brunson.
If the price of landing a star player is a second-round pick teams will gladly pay that as the price of doing business. It’s nothing. – 3:12 PM
The NBA is taking away the Knicks 2025 second-round pick for tampering with Jalen Brunson.
If the price of landing a star player is a second-round pick teams will gladly pay that as the price of doing business. It’s nothing. – 3:12 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The NBA says New York been docked a 2025 second-round pick after an investigation found “that the Knicks engaged in free agency discussions involving Jalen Brunson prior to the date when such discussions were permitted.”
More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cV7Dif pic.twitter.com/nDEirYrxXv – 3:12 PM
The NBA says New York been docked a 2025 second-round pick after an investigation found “that the Knicks engaged in free agency discussions involving Jalen Brunson prior to the date when such discussions were permitted.”
More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cV7Dif pic.twitter.com/nDEirYrxXv – 3:12 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
What a shock. There was never a clue the Knicks were negotiating with Brunson beforehand. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/Dx1ctHVqtu – 3:12 PM
What a shock. There was never a clue the Knicks were negotiating with Brunson beforehand. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/Dx1ctHVqtu – 3:12 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Lenient sentence for Knicks after being found guilty of tampering with Jalen Brunson. Losing a 2025 second-round pick is light stuff. Knicks fully cooperated with investigators. – 3:12 PM
Lenient sentence for Knicks after being found guilty of tampering with Jalen Brunson. Losing a 2025 second-round pick is light stuff. Knicks fully cooperated with investigators. – 3:12 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Knicks lose their second-round pick in the 2025 NBA draft for violating rules with early free agency discussions with Jalen Brunson.
A worthwhile penalty so far. – 3:11 PM
Knicks lose their second-round pick in the 2025 NBA draft for violating rules with early free agency discussions with Jalen Brunson.
A worthwhile penalty so far. – 3:11 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
During NY’s eight-game win streak, the Knicks have outscored their opponents by 112 points in the 271 minutes Q. Grimes was on the court.
During this stretch, he’s shooting 50.8% from the floor and 45.7% from downtown, while playing lockdown defense.
open.substack.com/pub/tommybeer/… – 3:11 PM
During NY’s eight-game win streak, the Knicks have outscored their opponents by 112 points in the 271 minutes Q. Grimes was on the court.
During this stretch, he’s shooting 50.8% from the floor and 45.7% from downtown, while playing lockdown defense.
open.substack.com/pub/tommybeer/… – 3:11 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The NBA announces the Knicks have lost their own second round pick in 2025 as a result into the NBA’s investigation into the signing of Jalen Brunson. – 3:10 PM
The NBA announces the Knicks have lost their own second round pick in 2025 as a result into the NBA’s investigation into the signing of Jalen Brunson. – 3:10 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
The NBA has taken away the Knicks’ 2nd-round pick in 2025, as a penalty for tampering with Jalen Brunson prior to free agency. pic.twitter.com/N4KIs6jPiB – 3:10 PM
The NBA has taken away the Knicks’ 2nd-round pick in 2025, as a penalty for tampering with Jalen Brunson prior to free agency. pic.twitter.com/N4KIs6jPiB – 3:10 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
The Knicks will lose their 2025 second round pick for engaging in early feee agent discussions with Jalen Brunson. – 3:10 PM
The Knicks will lose their 2025 second round pick for engaging in early feee agent discussions with Jalen Brunson. – 3:10 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: The NBA has taken away the Knicks’ 2025 second-round due to investigation into tampering of Jalen Brunson signing. – 3:09 PM
Sources: The NBA has taken away the Knicks’ 2025 second-round due to investigation into tampering of Jalen Brunson signing. – 3:09 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Key Utah NLIs that are still out there.
Spencer Fano, John Randle Jr., Dijon Stanley.
All four-star guys as the Utes head towards their highest-rated class ever. – 3:04 PM
Key Utah NLIs that are still out there.
Spencer Fano, John Randle Jr., Dijon Stanley.
All four-star guys as the Utes head towards their highest-rated class ever. – 3:04 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
3️⃣0️⃣ over the last 8 games
25.3 PPG | 11.5 RPG | 4.1 AST
VOTE ➡️ https://t.co/9CMyaZVpyG pic.twitter.com/xHMeea0W0S – 3:00 PM
3️⃣0️⃣ over the last 8 games
25.3 PPG | 11.5 RPG | 4.1 AST
VOTE ➡️ https://t.co/9CMyaZVpyG pic.twitter.com/xHMeea0W0S – 3:00 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Pascal Siakam is in the 72nd percentile for isolation scoring this season. Higher than Jayson Tatum, SGA, Giannis, LeBron, Bradley Beal, and Trae Young – 2:55 PM
Pascal Siakam is in the 72nd percentile for isolation scoring this season. Higher than Jayson Tatum, SGA, Giannis, LeBron, Bradley Beal, and Trae Young – 2:55 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Have y’all voted for @Pascal Siakam yet? 👀
⭐️ VOTE NORTH OVER EVERYTHING ⭐️
VOTE FOR PASCAL NOW : https://t.co/ANQtKPZttv
#WeTheNorth | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/xXuPvniGuO – 2:51 PM
Have y’all voted for @Pascal Siakam yet? 👀
⭐️ VOTE NORTH OVER EVERYTHING ⭐️
VOTE FOR PASCAL NOW : https://t.co/ANQtKPZttv
#WeTheNorth | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/xXuPvniGuO – 2:51 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Players averaging 25-8-6 this season:
Luka Doncic 32.5PTS 8.3REB 8.6AST
58.0 2PT% 34.8 3PT% 73.2 FT% (60.4 TS%)
LeBron James 27.0PTS 8.5REB 6.5AST
56.7 2PT% 31.2 3PT% 71.0 FT% (55.9 TS%)
Pascal Siakam 25.0PTS 8.6REB 6.8AST
51.1 2PT% 34.9 3PT% 77.2 FT% (56.9 TS%) – 2:41 PM
Players averaging 25-8-6 this season:
Luka Doncic 32.5PTS 8.3REB 8.6AST
58.0 2PT% 34.8 3PT% 73.2 FT% (60.4 TS%)
LeBron James 27.0PTS 8.5REB 6.5AST
56.7 2PT% 31.2 3PT% 71.0 FT% (55.9 TS%)
Pascal Siakam 25.0PTS 8.6REB 6.8AST
51.1 2PT% 34.9 3PT% 77.2 FT% (56.9 TS%) – 2:41 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
JB1️⃣1️⃣ over the last 8 games
20.4 PPG | 5.6 APG | 1.5 STL
VOTE ➡️ https://t.co/9CMyaZVpyG pic.twitter.com/lWPgfQIQF1 – 2:30 PM
JB1️⃣1️⃣ over the last 8 games
20.4 PPG | 5.6 APG | 1.5 STL
VOTE ➡️ https://t.co/9CMyaZVpyG pic.twitter.com/lWPgfQIQF1 – 2:30 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
QB1 👀
Hartenstein threw it deep to Deuce for the slam! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/RskM3uNxdK – 2:00 PM
QB1 👀
Hartenstein threw it deep to Deuce for the slam! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/RskM3uNxdK – 2:00 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.