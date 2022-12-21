Several teams monitoring availability of Zach LaVine

Just before Chicago executives Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley arrived in Las Vegas for the Showcase, Bulls star Zach LaVine drew the frustration of his teammates during a blowout loss to Minnesota. Several NBA teams, including the New York Knicks, are monitoring whether LaVine will become available on the trade market after Chicago’s underwhelming start to the season at 12-18, Lonzo Ball’s return from injury in question, and Nikola Vucevic’s looming free agency.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls list Goran Dragic (left ankle soreness) and Derrick Jones Jr. (left ankle sprain) out vs. Hawks. Alex Caruso (right elbow sprain) is questionable. Javonte Green is doubtful.
Zach LaVine is not listed on injury report and poised for another B2B. – 1:36 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
As for Zach LaVine, the Knicks are at the top of the list, but the Lakers are in the mix with 7/1 odds, via @betonline_ag: pic.twitter.com/xfbyOdtgYV – 12:42 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We talked Tom Thibodeau, success of Knicks’ starting five, Obi Toppin, Zach Lavine, OG Anunoby & more in this week’s Mailbag. Thanks to @2lowtech, @fuccimane, @caelnnotkale, @TheKOTShow & @benchwarmerpost for the questions! Full show here: https://t.co/vLmOkqAbQH pic.twitter.com/QHhzZePc3F – 12:40 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Multiple NBA executives believe Kristaps Porzingis could opt out of his $36 million player option for a new long-term deal this summer.
More on his future, along with Zach LaVine, Kyle Kuzma, Gary Trent Jr, and others, on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 10:28 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The Heat’s defensive timeline last night:
– Soft switching = Vucevic starting 4 of 4
– Zone = LaVine beginning a streak of 3 straight triples
– Double and recover = Best thing seen last night, but not a sustainable act as a defensive base
Film on the Heat’s defense: pic.twitter.com/6V5XPGDpLG – 10:23 AM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Zach LaVine on Sunday’s halftime: “Sometimes you need those conversations, from top to bottom. And you get through it. Everybody should be frustrated.” pic.twitter.com/G1PPl1LQQC – 11:12 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
DeRozan on his partnership with LaVine: “Every great relationship is a work in progress. And when you appreciate it and it’s something you want to be a part (of), you’re going to go through the good and the bad with it. Not saying the bad is a bad thing. It just comes with it.” pic.twitter.com/zqEYJKtGt3 – 10:53 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
One win against the shorthanded Heat will not fix all that ails the Bulls — but they needed Tuesday’s result, nonetheless
Plus, the win came with some encouraging wrinkles: Active defense, the Big 3’s balance, Zach LaVine’s response, and more
nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 10:15 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls 113, Heat 103
Bulls snap 4-game skid and improve to 6-1 against Celtics, Bucks, Heat and Nets
Vucevic 29 pts, 12 rebs
DeRozan 24 pts, 5 rebs, 5 assists
LaVine 21 pts, 7 assists, 6 rebs – 9:47 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
This is 4th time this season that Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic have each scored 20 or more points in same game.
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Nice defensive sequence by Bulls at end of the third quarter that is emblematic of way they need to play.
Coby White takes a hard hit and falls behind play, but sprints back to cut off a Haywood Highsmith drive, forcing a rushed pass that Zach LaVine hurdles in to intercept. pic.twitter.com/XleWAVBMxO – 9:17 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Seemed like a promising start for the Bulls after a rocky day of news around the team, but the Heat got hot and those turnovers returned.
Heat lead 57-52 at the half.
LaVine leads scoring with 14 points, Coby White matches him with 14 off the bench. – 8:39 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Zach LaVine showed with Team USA and early last season he can defend at a high level? Where is that now for a max contract guy? That seemed to be the genesis of the locker room dispute on Sunday. Billy Donovan defends LaVine’s D… sort of …
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/12/… – 8:37 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Halftime: Heat 57, Bulls 52
LaVine: 14 pts, 4 ast
Coby: 14 pts, 3-5 3P
Vucevic: 12 pts, 7 reb
Adebayo 16-5-5, Robinson 12 pts, Herro 11 pts for Heat – 8:34 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Heat 57, Bulls 52 at half
White 14 pts, 3-5 from 3
LaVIne 14 pts, 4 assists
Vucevic 12 pts, 7 rebs
Adebayo 16 pts, 5 rebs, 5 assists
Heat – 8:33 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Good defense by bickering #Bulls in 1stQ, but hard to tell with no Butler or Lowry for Heat. Bulls lead 31-21, Miami shooting 36.4%, LaVine leads with 11 pts – 8:07 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
LaVine and Bulls with impressive 1st quarter against shorthanded Heat. LaVine scored 11 points with three 3s and several strong defensive sequences – 8:05 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Bulls 31, Heat 21 at end of one. LaVine 11 for Chicago. Adebayo 10 for Heat. – 8:05 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Zach LaVine is 3-4 from 3-point range and has been far more active defensively — on the ball and in help rotations — so far this game.
All eyes on him with, uh, everything that’s happened today. – 8:00 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine cracks a smile as he sinks a shot from the Heat logo, his third 3-pointer of the night.
Big boost for the leading man’s mojo as the Bulls take a 26-19 in Miami. – 7:59 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Yeah it’s one of those nights for LaVine
But it doesn’t help that he’s just getting great looks above the break every time down
Can’t sit back in zone it feels – 7:58 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
LaVine with three straight -three pointers. Bulls 26-19. 2:55 to play 1st. – 7:58 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Vuc toasted the Heat’s switching scheme. LaVine currently roasting the zone. Bulls up 26-19. – 7:58 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Dipo on LaVine, Highsmith on DeRozan
Bulls already trying to guard screen for the Herro switch – 7:42 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Bulls reportedly frustrated with on-court chemistry between LaVine, DeRozan nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/20/bul… – 6:50 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Can confirm @Joe Cowley Tweet that players had strong exchange at halftime of Timberwolves loss, which drew coaches’ attention. Sources said multiple teammates directed frustration at Zach LaVine, and the situation intensified. – 5:57 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Zach LaVine reportedly is not “seeing eye-to-eye” with the Bulls’ front office and DeMar DeRozan amid struggles.
LaVine is in the first year of a five-year, $215 million contract.
➡️ https://t.co/zKmqHRspYk pic.twitter.com/0eLSlpRDw9 – 5:12 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Zach LaVine not seeing eye-to-eye with Bulls, met one-on-one with DeMar DeRozan, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/zach-… – 4:44 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
FWIW: Zach LaVine is No. 46 in our Trade Value Rankings. hoopshype.com/lists/trade-va… – 3:07 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
LaVine this season:
— 22/4/4
— 44/37/83%
— 10-15 record
Only MJ has more seasons with 20+ PPG by a Bull. pic.twitter.com/PPaMbfyzRn – 2:52 PM
Darnell Mayberry: Zach LaVine reiterated his max contract hasn’t weighed on him, and he responds to @TheAthletic report that he’s been disconnected from the Bulls. “If I had something to say about the team, it would come from my mouth,” LaVine said. -via Twitter @DarnellMayberry / December 21, 2022
“I think everybody goes through ups and downs, just like every team does,” LaVine told The Athletic on Tuesday when asked about the matter. “Obviously if we’re not winning games, not everybody’s going to be happy. It’s not going to look as good as it was before. It’s all glitter and show when you’re winning games. -via The Athletic / December 21, 2022
