Warriors 68, Nets 101: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Golden State Warriors (15-17) play against the Brooklyn Nets (12-12) at Barclays Center
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday December 21, 2022
Golden State Warriors 68, Brooklyn Nets 101 (Q3 02:58)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
The Nets are up 35 points with less than 16 minutes left in regulation. Vaughn playing with fire leaving KD in at this point. – 9:09 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Giants star and former Oregon standout Kayvon Thibodeaux is in the house. I bet he likes KD’s shoes. – 9:04 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Kevin Durant has now played in the 2nd and 3rd-biggest first halves in NBA history. Warriors scored 92 against Chicago in the 2018-19 season. – 8:58 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
“Draymond punched you” chants while Jordan Poole is at the foul line. He made both of them. Unfazed in the face of adversity. – 8:57 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
this didn’t count
but the arc was wild
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
The physical defense on Poole has him all out of sorts. Ben Simmons has him in hell – 8:52 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
The Nets dropped the 3rd-most points a team has ever scored in the 1st half of an NBA game. Their 40-point lead is also tied for the 10th-largest half point lead ever. – 8:46 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Kevin. Durant.
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Kevin Durant is still 30-1 to win MVP and let me tell you, THAT is absurd. – 8:43 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Turnovers in the first half
Warriors: 13
Nets: 2
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Wiseman being 7-for-7 in 11 minutes and somehow still a minus-17 is the peak Wiseman experience. – 8:41 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Brooklyn’s 91-41 advantage is the 15th halftime lead of 40+ points in NBA history.
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Warriors are shooting 50% from the field and are down by 40 points at halftime – 8:40 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
One would think that the Warriors would buckle down defensively w/ Curry out, knowing that they might have to win ugly without their offensive star.
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Seven players have defended 100 isolations this season, per @SecondSpectrum. Two Nets rank up top in points allowed per iso:
1. Kevin Durant: 0.85
2. Nic Claxton: 0.87
3. Clint Capela: 0.9
4. Grant Williams: 0.91
5. Kevon Looney: 0.95
6. Evan Mobley: 0.96
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
The further removed from the 2022 NBA Finals, the more insane it becomes that Steph Curry pulled that off.
I know the Warriors team playing tonight is not the one that played in June but holy moly. – 8:39 PM
The further removed from the 2022 NBA Finals, the more insane it becomes that Steph Curry pulled that off.
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Franchise record for points scored in a half ✅ pic.twitter.com/IsWmCfXgKI – 8:38 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Seven players have defended 100 isolations this season. Two Nets rank up top in points allowed per iso:
1. Kevin Durant: 0.85
2. Nix Claxton: 0.87
3. Clint Capela: 0.9
4. Grant Williams: 0.91
5. Kevon Looney: 0.95
6. Evan Mobley: 0.96
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
James Wiseman in the first half
11 minutes
17 points
7-for-7 from the field
2 rebounds
1 assist
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
These guys on the Warriors may kiss the floor of Chase Center on Thursday the same way @StanfordWBB kissed the floor of Maples pavilion when they were finally allowed to play home games again during the pandemic. – 8:37 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Nets put up NINETY ONE points in 24 minutes.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Last season’s NBA Finals teams are down a combined 68 points at the halves of their games.
Indiana leads Boston 71-43
Brooklyn leads Golden State 91-51
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Nets lead the Warriors 91-51 at halftime. They’re up 40. At halftime.
Brooklyn shot 71.4% from the field, knocked down 13 3-pointers and forced 13 turnovers. It has three players in double figures, led by Durant who has 21 points.
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Shaedon Sharpe was pretty quiet Monday. Not tonight. Scored eight points in the first on two threes and a monster alley-oop finish.
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
The Warriors trail the Nets 91-51 at halftime. It’s a franchise record for points in a half by Brooklyn. – 8:36 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
It’s a brutal one in Brooklyn, folks.
Nets lead 91-51 at the half. Most points scored in a half for Brooklyn this season. Warriors went 4-for-15 from deep (26.7%) while their porous perimeter defense allowed the Nets to go 13-for-19 (68.4%) from 3. – 8:36 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
KD getting buckets like usual
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The Warriors just gave up 91 first half points to the Nets. — 46 in the first quarter, 45 in the second quarter. Brooklyn shot 35-of-49 overall (71.4 percent) and 13-of-19 on 3s. They’re down 91-51, closing out a miserable 1-5 road trip. – 8:36 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
At the half: Nets 91, Warriors 51
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of 1Q: Blazer 32, Thunder 22
SGA – 8 points
Dort – 5 points
Hart – 9 points
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Warriors are down 91-51, the most first-half points the Warriors have ever allowed – 8:35 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Nets lead the Warriors 91-51. Kevin Durant is 8-for-9 with 21 points. When you’re up by 40, it’s hard to blow a lead like that. We should be seeing the end of the bench halfway through the third if not earlier. – 8:35 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets lead the Warriors 91-51 at the half.
-The 91 points are a franchise record for points scored in any half.
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
91-51 Nets at halftime.
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
A NEW @Brooklyn Nets Franchise record set: 91PTS in the 1st half – 8:35 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Nets set a franchise record with 91 points in the first half. Lead Warriors by 40 after shooting 71%. – 8:35 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets set a franchise record for points in a half with 91 tonight.
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Nets just eclipsed their franchise record for points in a half with 88 here in the final seconds of the second quarter. – 8:34 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
The Nets have matched a franchise record for points scored in any half (86).
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Nets’ 88 points are the most the Warriors have ever allowed in a first half – 8:34 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
KD playing in the Oregon colorways of his 15s tonight. Bright yellow and green. Quack quack. – 8:33 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Per Nets PR:
Brooklyn has set season highs for any half in the following categories:
-Points (75 and counting)
-Assists (23 and counting)
-3-pointers made (11 and counting)
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Patrick Baldwin Jr. is going up against Kevin Durant in extended minutes. Regardless of the score, the rookie has to learn something from this experience. – 8:28 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
I love watching Shaedon Sharpe play, just roaming around the court you can see how athletic he is and the possibility of a lob on any cut is incredible. After skying for a lob he hits a three, makes a huge impact. – 8:27 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Fellow Virginia Cavs swapping buckets in Joe Harris and Ty Jerome. To quote Luke Skywalker, I feel the conflict in you, @John Hollinger. – 8:27 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Little things are why GSW is so bad defensively.
Watanabe is a 69% shooter on corner 3s. He’s gotten three open looks from defense like this.
A jab step from T.J. Warren, with a C camped in the paint, isn’t threatening enough to get sucked in. Force the drive. Take away the 3 pic.twitter.com/G1O01Z4ykY – 8:25 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
This (59-30) is the largest deficit for the Celtics since November 24, 2021, the “Patty Mills Game” against Brooklyn at the Garden. – 8:25 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Uh oh, turning point in Brooklyn. Durant’s tech came with Nets leading 68-31. It’s been all Warriors since. Lead down to 68-38 and Jacque Vaughn calls time. – 8:24 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
very cool that Green and Porter turn into Curry and Thompson whenever they play the Magic – 8:24 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Timeout, Brooklyn: Jacque Vaughn has seen enough. The Warriors have *cut* the Nets’ lead down to 30. Kevin Durant and Joe Harris are set to check in. #Nets #NetsWorld #NBA – 8:23 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
When the Warriors get blown out, they get BLOWN out. It’s been like that the five seasons I’ve been here.
Just get into the tournament with a healthy starting five. They’ll be fine when it’s winning time. Firmly believe that. – 8:21 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Kevin Durant just got a technical foul from the bench. Appeared to be celebrating too much on Ben Simmons’ dunk on a long lob pass that made it 68-31. – 8:20 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
We’ve reached the point in tonight’s programing where Ben Simmons is intentionally hanging on the rim after dunks. – 8:20 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Royce O’Neale is 4/4 from three.
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Seth Curry just took a Ben Simmons screen and pulled up from just inside the top of the key for a one-legged running mid-range two. Timeout, Warriors. Nets lead, 61-29 with 7:43 to go in the second quarter. – 8:15 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Patrick Baldwin Jr. is coming in. This has to be the earliest he has played in an NBA game – 8:15 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Three dunks and a hook shot for Wiseman in this second quarter.
(Warriors trail by 30, thanks, I know) – 8:15 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Celtics, Bucks, Warriors all have been down by at least 20 so far tonight in the first halves of their games. – 8:13 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets’ 29-point advantage after the 1st quarter tonight is the biggest positive point differential for any team in any quarter this season. – 8:12 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
It took just 13 minutes, 7 seconds for the Warriors to get down by 30 – 8:11 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
that warriors loss has found a way to look even worse now after the knicks beat them by 38 and the nets now being up 46-17 against them after the first quarter – 8:10 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Draymond Green passes Paul Arizin for 5th most games played in franchise history.
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
I’m not sure what was the most fascinating thing in this 1st qtr by the Nets: the 46-17 lead, 15 assists on 17 made FGs, 17 fast break pts, 7 3PM, 13pts off 7 GSW turnovers or the 74% FG – 8:08 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Nets 46, Warriors 17 after 1.
— Biggest Nets lead ever after one quarter
— Ties worst Warriors deficit ever after one quarter
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Golden State’s 17 points are the second-fewest they’ve scored in a first quarter this season (16 vs. New Orleans on Nov. 21). The 29-point differential after one is tied for the Warriors’ worst first-quarter differential in franchise history. – 8:08 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets lead the Warriors 46-17 after one quarter.
Most points in a first quarter in franchise history:
48 points – 3/15/22 at Orlando
46 points – tonight vs. Golden State
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Warriors shot 38.1% from the field and 11.1% on 3-pointers in the first quarter
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
46-17 after one. @Tom Dowd sitting next to me says 48 is Nets record for points in a first quarter and they probably should have tied it. Last attempt was a block by Wiseman that looked like a goaltend, but not sure they’ll miss the two points. – 8:06 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Nets lead the Warriors 44-17. KD with 10, Royce with 11. Not the first time the Nets have had a big lead early. Given the injuries to GSW, they should be able to keep a 29-point lead. – 8:06 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets flat-out overwhelm Warriors and take a 46-17 lead into the second quarter, two points shy of the Nets’ all-time mark in the opening period. Christmas may have come early. We might get out of here with time to spare. – 8:06 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Nets shot *checks notes* 73.9% in the first quarter, knocked down seven 3-pointers and scored 46 points. Warriors already down 29 points with seven turnovers entering the second. – 8:05 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The Warriors’ five quarters so far in New York City
33-25 Knicks
36-31 Knicks
31-25 Knicks
32-13 Knicks
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Plenty of Warriors fans here as usual and wonder how long they bother staying. No Curry, no Klay, no Wiggins and very well might be down 50-20 after one. – 8:04 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Nets have opened up a 44-17 lead over the Golden State Warriors here at Barclays Center with Kevin Durant headed to the foul line to add two more. – 8:03 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
James Wiseman just posted up Kevin Durant and took him straight to the rack. This game is pretty much already over, but you have to love the aggressiveness. – 8:02 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After the Warriors fell to the Knicks in blowout fashion on Tuesday, NBA Twitter recapped the loss with different reactions. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 8:00 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Some early run for Seth Curry tonight. He hasn’t played much lately. Curious how many minutes he finishes with tonight. Sad we don’t get to see him go against his brother tonight. – 7:59 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
The Nets are 11 for 12 to start the game and lead the Warriors 29-10. Still almost half the first quarter remains. – 7:56 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Steve Kerr wants a timeout with Warriors trailing Nets 25-10 and 6:22 left in the first quarter. Brooklyn shooting 90 pct (9 zero) on pace for a 55pt quarter. – 7:54 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets lead 25-10 with 6:22 left in the first quarter. Hot start, especially from 3. Ben Simmons finding guys all over the perimeter and team has eight assists on nine baskets. – 7:54 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
The Warriors aren’t showing much desire to defend again tonight. The Nets are 9-of-10 from the field and getting pretty much any look they want. Nets already have 13 fast break points. – 7:53 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors down 25-10, timeout Steve Kerr
The Nets started 8-for-8 from the field and 5-for-5 from deep
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Warriors take a timeout down 25-10 to the Nets. Given that they don’t really have the players tonight to change things, maybe Kerr will just ask them if everyone is packed for the trip home. – 7:52 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Dray droppin’ dimes
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
First Warrior off the bench: Anthony Lamb for Kevon Looney – 7:50 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
The Nets are 5-5 from downtown and we aren’t even 4 minutes into the game. – 7:48 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Nets race out to a 17-6 lead three minutes into the first quarter. They’re 5/5 from deep. – 7:47 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Ben Simmons has assisted on all four Nets 3s to start with Joe Harris and Royce O’Neale hitting a combined five. – 7:46 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Royce O’Neale and Joe Harris are 5/5 from three to start the game. – 7:46 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jacque Vaughn with a quick timeout after the Nets botch a defensive coverage and allow Draymond Green to get into the lane and dump the ball off to Kevon Looney for an easy dunk.
BKN 8, GSW 4
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Nice find from the sophomore 👀
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ben Simmons is face guarding Jordan Poole to start this game. – 7:42 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Royce O’Neale drains a transition three on his first shot of the game.
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Quickley is coming off a game where he shot it like Steph Curry but the reason he likely is in the starting lineup is because the Raptors play FVV and four forwards and his defense and size is as close as the Knicks can get to Grimes. – 7:41 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Barclays. Nets-Warriors tips shortly. It’s Kevin Durant vs. Jordan Poole. No Klay, Steph, Kyrie or Wiggins. Nets going for seven in a row. Updates to come. – 7:33 PM
Sarah Kustok @sarahkustok
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Up next: Dubs basketball
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters vs. the Warriors: Simmons, Harris, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 7:08 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Steve Kerr when asked about watching Kevin Durant and Steph Curry during his time as their coach:
“Sometimes you need to stop and appreciate what you’re seeing, because you’re looking at a couple of the greatest players of all time.” pic.twitter.com/AzlS7yLnlQ – 7:05 PM
Steve Kerr when asked about watching Kevin Durant and Steph Curry during his time as their coach:
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets will start Simmons, Harris, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton against the Warriors. – 7:00 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Jordan Poole’s dropped 20+ points in four straight games 💥
Dubs vs. Nets coming SOON. – 6:44 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Steve Kerr says Kevin Durant is “the same guy” he was when he was playing for the Warriors four seasons ago.
“He’s just one of the great scorers of all time… He can get any shot he wants, he’s the game guy.” pic.twitter.com/j46zeD2lyg – 6:44 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets rule Kyrie Irving out tonight with right calf tightness. – 6:42 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Did you get your #NBAAllStar vote in today?
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors with 10 (not 9, as previously tweeted) active players tonight vs Nets: Baldwin Jr., Jerome, Lamb, Rollins, Wiseman.
A full second unit – 6:32 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
O/U 26 points for Jordan Poole tonight? pic.twitter.com/MDiHQnBIW8 – 6:31 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr says he might pull Kevin Durant aside tonight in hopes he plays for Team USA – 6:18 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors have 9 available players (One over the minimum) tonight vs. Nets.
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Kerr on Nets under Jacque Vaughn: “It’s not a surprise to me that he’s doing well and that the team is doing well because it’s really a matter of health.” #NBA – 6:17 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jonathan Kuminga, Kevon Looney, Draymond Green, Jordan Poole, and Moses Moody will start for the #Warrirors, Steve Kerr says. #Netsworld #NBA – 6:16 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Tonight’s starters for the Warriors:
Jordan Poole
Moses Moody
Jonathan Kuminga
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 6:16 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors starters vs. Brooklyn
Jordan Poole
Moses Moody
Jonathan Kuminga
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 6:15 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jonathan Kuminga Kevon looney Draymond Green Jordan Poole and Moses Moody will start for the #Warrirors, Steve Kerr says. #Netsworld #NBA – 6:15 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors starters tonight at Nets
Jordan Poole
Moses Moody
Jonathan Kuminga
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 6:15 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Tonight’s starters for the Warriros:
Jordan Poole
Moses Moody
Jonathan Kuminga
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 6:15 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Starters tonight in Brooklyn:
Jordan Poole
Moses Moody
Jonathan Kuminga
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 6:15 PM
Starters tonight in Brooklyn:
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors starters vs. Brooklyn
Jordan Poole
Moses Moody
Jonathan Kuninga
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 6:15 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve is here. No update on when JaMychal Green and Donte DiVincenzo (non-COVID illness) will return to the lineup. – 6:13 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Reminder: No Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, JaMychal Green, Donte DiVincenzo or Andrew Wiggins tonight for the Warriors in Brooklyn. James Wiseman, who was questionable, has been upgraded to available. – 6:03 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
James Wiseman is available tonight after being questionable with a sprained left thumb – 6:02 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Jordan Poole torched the Raptors for a career-high 43 points on Sunday in a much-needed road win for the Warriors. Watch all the highlights here. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/12/18/hig… – 6:00 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
The Nets are listing Kyrie
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Ja Morant stokes flames of Grizzlies-Warriors rivalry, says title runs through Celtics: ‘I’m fine in the West’
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Vaughn says Kyrie is dealing with some calf tightness. He’s going to get checked out by the training staff and then the Nets will make a decision whether he’ll play or not vs. Warriors. – 5:47 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jacque Vaughn said Kyrie Irving did some shooting a little bit earlier when he arrived at Barclays and he came to him and said he’s experiencing a little bit of tightness in his calf. – 5:47 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn said Kyrie came to him after shooting around and told him he had some tightness in his calf.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said Kyrie Irving felt some tightness after shooting around pregame. He’s getting checked out now and his status will be decided after. – 5:47 PM
Andre Iguodala @andre
Was so confused reading “Bates Gill” as he speaks thinking “y’all spelled his name wrong…” – 5:41 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets say Kyrie Irving is QUESTIONABLE with right calf tightness for tonight’s game against the Golden State Warriors. – 5:39 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving (right calf tightness) is questionable for the #Nets tonight vs the #Warriors. #NBA – 5:39 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets downgrade Kyrie Irving to questionable for tonight’s game against the Warriors with right calf tightness. – 5:39 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
“Bennedict MathurHIM.”🔥
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
From @Steve Bulpett, who has been hearing that the @Golden State Warriors may take a new direction when it comes to Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman and the trade market …
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Massive @FTFonFS1 today, including our Week 16 NFL Tiers with a shocking shakeup near the top & a ranking that has @Chris Broussard simply beside himself.
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Warriors injury report:
Curry – out, left shoulder.
DiVincenzo – out, illness.
J. Green – out, health protocols.
Thompson – out, right Achilles injury management.
Wiggins – out, adductor strain.
Iguodala – out, left hip.
Wiseman – questionable, thumb sprain.
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Road trip finale in BK.
🏀 GSW at BKN
🕒 4:30pm PT
📺 @NBCSAuthentic & @NBATV
📻 @957thegame
📲 https://t.co/ZkjPJjiF76
📝 https://t.co/CpkuLsnt20
@betwayusa || #DubNation pic.twitter.com/Nm3uYqBYQ5 – 2:11 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
📊 @Kevin Durant this season:
30.4 PPG
6.6 RPG
5.3 APG
56.5 FG%
VOTE: https://t.co/a5e0asv7xQ pic.twitter.com/Z46QX5MP23 – 2:05 PM
Sarah Kustok @sarahkustok
New “NBA Pulse” Pod out today w/ @Shaun Powell #NYC 🏀 baby
We talk @Jalen Brunson & @New York Knicks along with the streaking @BrooklynNets .. @Bucks v @cavs preview too!
@BenStiller @nba @iHeartPodcasts
https://t.co/QvLMSuvAgW pic.twitter.com/jPGRwpwo2C – 1:40 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Loaded injury report for the Warriors:
– Curry OUT (left shoulder injury)
– Thompson OUT (second night of back-to-back)
– J. Green OUT (health & safety)
– DiVincenzo OUT (non-COVID illness)
– Wiggins OUT (strained thigh muscle)
– Wiseman QUESTIONABLE (sprained left thumb) – 1:35 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors officially without Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Klay Thompson, Donte DiVincenzo and JaMychal Green tonight at Nets. James Wiseman questionable with a left thumb sprain. – 1:33 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.