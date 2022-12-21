Warriors 68, Nets 101: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Golden State Warriors (15-17) play against the Brooklyn Nets (12-12) at Barclays Center

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday December 21, 2022

Golden State Warriors 68, Brooklyn Nets 101 (Q3 02:58)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

The Nets are up 35 points with less than 16 minutes left in regulation. Vaughn playing with fire leaving KD in at this point.

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Kevin Durant has now played in the 2nd and 3rd-biggest first halves in NBA history. Warriors scored 92 against Chicago in the 2018-19 season.

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

"Draymond punched you" chants while Jordan Poole is at the foul line. He made both of them. Unfazed in the face of adversity.

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

The physical defense on Poole has him all out of sorts. Ben Simmons has him in hell

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

Is Steph Curry gonna win MVP by not playing?

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

The Nets dropped the 3rd-most points a team has ever scored in the 1st half of an NBA game. Their 40-point lead is also tied for the 10th-largest half point lead ever.

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Turnovers in the first half

Warriors: 13

Nets: 2

The Nets have scored 23 points off Warriors turnovers – Turnovers in the first halfWarriors: 13Nets: 2The Nets have scored 23 points off Warriors turnovers – 8:42 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Wiseman being 7-for-7 in 11 minutes and somehow still a minus-17 is the peak Wiseman experience.

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Brooklyn’s 91-41 advantage is the 15th halftime lead of 40+ points in NBA history.

The Nets shot 35/49 (71.4%) from the field and 13/19 (68.4%) from three while dishing out 23 assists with just 2 turnovers. – Brooklyn’s 91-41 advantage is the 15th halftime lead of 40+ points in NBA history.The Nets shot 35/49 (71.4%) from the field and 13/19 (68.4%) from three while dishing out 23 assists with just 2 turnovers. – 8:41 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

The Warriors are shooting 50% from the field and are down by 40 points at halftime

John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann

One would think that the Warriors would buckle down defensively w/ Curry out, knowing that they might have to win ugly without their offensive star.
Alas…

Alas… 8:40 PM One would think that the Warriors would buckle down defensively w/ Curry out, knowing that they might have to win ugly without their offensive star.Alas… pic.twitter.com/mpfzpsOrfz

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Franchise record for points scored in a half ✅ 8:38 PM Franchise record for points scored in a half ✅ pic.twitter.com/IsWmCfXgKI

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

James Wiseman in the first half

11 minutes

17 points

7-for-7 from the field

2 rebounds

1 assist

1 block – James Wiseman in the first half11 minutes17 points7-for-7 from the field2 rebounds1 assist1 block – 8:38 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Nets put up NINETY ONE points in 24 minutes.

Think they remembered the last time the Warriors were in Barclays? – Nets put up NINETY ONE points in 24 minutes.Think they remembered the last time the Warriors were in Barclays? – 8:37 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

James Wiseman Other NBA defenders

🤝🏾

Can’t guard KD – James Wiseman Other NBA defenders🤝🏾Can’t guard KD – 8:37 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Nets lead the Warriors 91-51 at halftime. They’re up 40. At halftime.

Brooklyn shot 71.4% from the field, knocked down 13 3-pointers and forced 13 turnovers. It has three players in double figures, led by Durant who has 21 points.

James Wiseman has 17 points for Golden State. – Nets lead the Warriors 91-51 at halftime. They’re up 40. At halftime.Brooklyn shot 71.4% from the field, knocked down 13 3-pointers and forced 13 turnovers. It has three players in double figures, led by Durant who has 21 points.James Wiseman has 17 points for Golden State. – 8:37 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

The Warriors trail the Nets 91-51 at halftime. It's a franchise record for points in a half by Brooklyn.

Madeline Kenney @madkenney

It’s a brutal one in Brooklyn, folks.

Nets lead 91-51 at the half. Most points scored in a half for Brooklyn this season. Warriors went 4-for-15 from deep (26.7%) while their porous perimeter defense allowed the Nets to go 13-for-19 (68.4%) from 3. – It’s a brutal one in Brooklyn, folks.Nets lead 91-51 at the half. Most points scored in a half for Brooklyn this season. Warriors went 4-for-15 from deep (26.7%) while their porous perimeter defense allowed the Nets to go 13-for-19 (68.4%) from 3. – 8:36 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

The Warriors just gave up 91 first half points to the Nets. — 46 in the first quarter, 45 in the second quarter. Brooklyn shot 35-of-49 overall (71.4 percent) and 13-of-19 on 3s. They’re down 91-51, closing out a miserable 1-5 road trip. – The Warriors just gave up 91 first half points to the Nets. — 46 in the first quarter, 45 in the second quarter. Brooklyn shot 35-of-49 overall (71.4 percent) and 13-of-19 on 3s. They’re down 91-51, closing out a miserable 1-5 road trip. – 8:36 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

At the half: Nets 91, Warriors 51

The score tells an accurate tale – At the half: Nets 91, Warriors 51The score tells an accurate tale – 8:36 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

End of 1Q: Blazer 32, Thunder 22

SGA – 8 points

Dort – 5 points

Hart – 9 points

Sharpe – 8 points – End of 1Q: Blazer 32, Thunder 22SGA – 8 pointsDort – 5 pointsHart – 9 pointsSharpe – 8 points – 8:36 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

The Warriors are down 91-51, the most first-half points the Warriors have ever allowed

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Halftime: Nets lead the Warriors 91-51. Kevin Durant is 8-for-9 with 21 points. When you're up by 40, it's hard to blow a lead like that. We should be seeing the end of the bench halfway through the third if not earlier.

Erik Slater @erikslater_

The Nets lead the Warriors 91-51 at the half.

-The 91 points are a franchise record for points scored in any half.

-The 40-point lead is the biggest halftime lead in franchise history. – The Nets lead the Warriors 91-51 at the half.-The 91 points are a franchise record for points scored in any half.-The 40-point lead is the biggest halftime lead in franchise history. – 8:35 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

91-51 Nets at halftime.

That’s a franchise record for points in a half for the Nets. – 91-51 Nets at halftime.That’s a franchise record for points in a half for the Nets. – 8:35 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Poole with 5 TOs in 17 minutes

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Nets set a franchise record with 91 points in the first half. Lead Warriors by 40 after shooting 71%.

Erik Slater @erikslater_

The Nets set a franchise record for points in a half with 91 tonight.

Brooklyn scored 86 points in the first half on 3/15/22 at Orlando. – The Nets set a franchise record for points in a half with 91 tonight.Brooklyn scored 86 points in the first half on 3/15/22 at Orlando. – 8:35 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

The Nets just eclipsed their franchise record for points in a half with 88 here in the final seconds of the second quarter.

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

The Nets have matched a franchise record for points scored in any half (86).

Brooklyn scored 86 points in the first half on 3/15/22 at Orlando. That was the night of Kyrie’s 60-point game. – The Nets have matched a franchise record for points scored in any half (86).Brooklyn scored 86 points in the first half on 3/15/22 at Orlando. That was the night of Kyrie’s 60-point game. – 8:34 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

The Nets' 88 points are the most the Warriors have ever allowed in a first half

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

KD playing in the Oregon colorways of his 15s tonight. Bright yellow and green. Quack quack.

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

Per Nets PR:

Brooklyn has set season highs for any half in the following categories:

-Points (75 and counting)

-Assists (23 and counting)

-3-pointers made (11 and counting)

The Nets have also committed just two turnovers tonight. – Per Nets PR:Brooklyn has set season highs for any half in the following categories:-Points (75 and counting)-Assists (23 and counting)-3-pointers made (11 and counting)The Nets have also committed just two turnovers tonight. – 8:29 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Patrick Baldwin Jr. is going up against Kevin Durant in extended minutes. Regardless of the score, the rookie has to learn something from this experience.

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

I love watching Shaedon Sharpe play, just roaming around the court you can see how athletic he is and the possibility of a lob on any cut is incredible. After skying for a lob he hits a three, makes a huge impact.

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Fellow Virginia Cavs swapping buckets in Joe Harris and Ty Jerome. To quote Luke Skywalker, I feel the conflict in you

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Little things are why GSW is so bad defensively.

Watanabe is a 69% shooter on corner 3s. He’s gotten three open looks from defense like this.

A jab step from T.J. Warren, with a C camped in the paint, isn’t threatening enough to get sucked in. Force the drive. Take away the 3 8:25 PM Little things are why GSW is so bad defensively.Watanabe is a 69% shooter on corner 3s. He’s gotten three open looks from defense like this.A jab step from T.J. Warren, with a C camped in the paint, isn’t threatening enough to get sucked in. Force the drive. Take away the 3 pic.twitter.com/G1O01Z4ykY

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Uh oh, turning point in Brooklyn. Durant's tech came with Nets leading 68-31. It's been all Warriors since. Lead down to 68-38 and Jacque Vaughn calls time.

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Timeout, Brooklyn: Jacque Vaughn has seen enough. The Warriors have *cut* the Nets' lead down to 30. Kevin Durant and Joe Harris are set to check in.

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Timeout Brooklyn, their lead is down to 30 points

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

When the Warriors get blown out, they get BLOWN out. It’s been like that the five seasons I’ve been here.

Just get into the tournament with a healthy starting five. They’ll be fine when it’s winning time. Firmly believe that. – When the Warriors get blown out, they get BLOWN out. It’s been like that the five seasons I’ve been here.Just get into the tournament with a healthy starting five. They’ll be fine when it’s winning time. Firmly believe that. – 8:21 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Kevin Durant just got a technical foul from the bench. Appeared to be celebrating too much on Ben Simmons' dunk on a long lob pass that made it 68-31.

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

We've reached the point in tonight's programing where Ben Simmons is intentionally hanging on the rim after dunks.

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Kevin Durant just got a tech from the bench

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Royce O’Neale is 4/4 from three.

He’s now 7/8 in his last two games. – Royce O’Neale is 4/4 from three.He’s now 7/8 in his last two games. – 8:19 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Seth Curry just took a Ben Simmons screen and pulled up from just inside the top of the key for a one-legged running mid-range two. Timeout, Warriors. Nets lead, 61-29 with 7:43 to go in the second quarter.

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Patrick Baldwin Jr. is coming in. This has to be the earliest he has played in an NBA game

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

Three dunks and a hook shot for Wiseman in this second quarter.

(Warriors trail by 30, thanks, I know) – Three dunks and a hook shot for Wiseman in this second quarter.(Warriors trail by 30, thanks, I know) – 8:15 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

The Nets' 29-point advantage after the 1st quarter tonight is the biggest positive point differential for any team in any quarter this season.

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

It took just 13 minutes, 7 seconds for the Warriors to get down by 30

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

The Warriors need to sign Carlos Correa

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

I'm not sure what was the most fascinating thing in this 1st qtr by the Nets: the 46-17 lead, 15 assists on 17 made FGs, 17 fast break pts, 7 3PM, 13pts off 7 GSW turnovers or the 74% FG

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Golden State's 17 points are the second-fewest they've scored in a first quarter this season (16 vs. New Orleans on Nov. 21). The 29-point differential after one is tied for the Warriors' worst first-quarter differential in franchise history.

Erik Slater @erikslater_

The Nets lead the Warriors 46-17 after one quarter.

Most points in a first quarter in franchise history:

48 points – 3/15/22 at Orlando

46 points – tonight vs. Golden State

46 points – 2/8/00 vs. Boston – The Nets lead the Warriors 46-17 after one quarter.Most points in a first quarter in franchise history:48 points – 3/15/22 at Orlando46 points – tonight vs. Golden State46 points – 2/8/00 vs. Boston – 8:07 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

The Warriors shot 38.1% from the field and 11.1% on 3-pointers in the first quarter

The Nets shot 73.9% (17-for-23) from the field and 77.8% (7-for-9) on 3-pointers – The Warriors shot 38.1% from the field and 11.1% on 3-pointers in the first quarterThe Nets shot 73.9% (17-for-23) from the field and 77.8% (7-for-9) on 3-pointers – 8:07 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

End of the first quarter: Nets lead the Warriors 44-17. KD with 10, Royce with 11. Not the first time the Nets have had a big lead early. Given the injuries to GSW, they should be able to keep a 29-point lead.

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Nets flat-out overwhelm Warriors and take a 46-17 lead into the second quarter, two points shy of the Nets' all-time mark in the opening period. Christmas may have come early. We might get out of here with time to spare.

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Nets shot *checks notes* 73.9% in the first quarter, knocked down seven 3-pointers and scored 46 points. Warriors already down 29 points with seven turnovers entering the second.

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

The first quarter just ended

The Warriors are down 46-17 – The first quarter just endedThe Warriors are down 46-17 – 8:05 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

The Warriors’ five quarters so far in New York City

33-25 Knicks

36-31 Knicks

31-25 Knicks

32-13 Knicks

46-17 Nets in first quarter tonight – The Warriors’ five quarters so far in New York City33-25 Knicks36-31 Knicks31-25 Knicks32-13 Knicks46-17 Nets in first quarter tonight – 8:05 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

The Nets have opened up a 44-17 lead over the Golden State Warriors here at Barclays Center with Kevin Durant headed to the foul line to add two more.

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

James Wiseman just posted up Kevin Durant and took him straight to the rack. This game is pretty much already over, but you have to love the aggressiveness.

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

I like letting Kuminga play through it

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Nice right-handed finish there from Wiseman over KD

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Some early run for Seth Curry tonight. He hasn't played much lately. Curious how many minutes he finishes with tonight. Sad we don't get to see him go against his brother tonight.

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

The Nets are 11 for 12 to start the game and lead the Warriors 29-10. Still almost half the first quarter remains.

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Steve Kerr wants a timeout with Warriors trailing Nets 25-10 and 6:22 left in the first quarter. Brooklyn shooting 90 pct (9 zero) on pace for a 55pt quarter.

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nets lead 25-10 with 6:22 left in the first quarter. Hot start, especially from 3. Ben Simmons finding guys all over the perimeter and team has eight assists on nine baskets.

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

The Warriors aren't showing much desire to defend again tonight. The Nets are 9-of-10 from the field and getting pretty much any look they want. Nets already have 13 fast break points.

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Warriors down 25-10, timeout Steve Kerr

The Nets started 8-for-8 from the field and 5-for-5 from deep

The Warriors have missed their first three 3s and all their points are in the paint – Warriors down 25-10, timeout Steve KerrThe Nets started 8-for-8 from the field and 5-for-5 from deepThe Warriors have missed their first three 3s and all their points are in the paint – 7:52 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Warriors take a timeout down 25-10 to the Nets. Given that they don't really have the players tonight to change things, maybe Kerr will just ask them if everyone is packed for the trip home.

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

First Warrior off the bench: Anthony Lamb for Kevon Looney – First Warrior off the bench: Anthony Lamb for Kevon Looney – 7:50 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

The Nets are 5-5 from downtown and we aren’t even 4 minutes into the game. – The Nets are 5-5 from downtown and we aren’t even 4 minutes into the game. – 7:48 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Nets race out to a 17-6 lead three minutes into the first quarter. They’re 5/5 from deep. – Nets race out to a 17-6 lead three minutes into the first quarter. They’re 5/5 from deep. – 7:47 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Ben Simmons has assisted on all four Nets 3s to start with Joe Harris and Royce O’Neale hitting a combined five. – Ben Simmons has assisted on all four Nets 3s to start with Joe Harris and Royce O’Neale hitting a combined five. – 7:46 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Royce O’Neale and Joe Harris are 5/5 from three to start the game. – Royce O’Neale and Joe Harris are 5/5 from three to start the game. – 7:46 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Jacque Vaughn with a quick timeout after the Nets botch a defensive coverage and allow Draymond Green to get into the lane and dump the ball off to Kevon Looney for an easy dunk.

BKN 8, GSW 4

Q1, 10:10 – Jacque Vaughn with a quick timeout after the Nets botch a defensive coverage and allow Draymond Green to get into the lane and dump the ball off to Kevon Looney for an easy dunk.BKN 8, GSW 4Q1, 10:10 – 7:44 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Ben Simmons is face guarding Jordan Poole to start this game. – Ben Simmons is face guarding Jordan Poole to start this game. – 7:42 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Royce O’Neale drains a transition three on his first shot of the game.

Good sign after a positive performance Sunday. – Royce O’Neale drains a transition three on his first shot of the game.Good sign after a positive performance Sunday. – 7:42 PM

Quickley is coming off a game where he shot it like Steph Curry but the reason he likely is in the starting lineup is because the Raptors play FVV and four forwards and his defense and size is as close as the Knicks can get to Grimes. – Quickley is coming off a game where he shot it like Steph Curry but the reason he likely is in the starting lineup is because the Raptors play FVV and four forwards and his defense and size is as close as the Knicks can get to Grimes. – 7:41 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Greetings from Barclays. Nets-Warriors tips shortly. It’s Kevin Durant vs. Jordan Poole. No Klay, Steph, Kyrie or Wiggins. Nets going for seven in a row. Updates to come. – Greetings from Barclays. Nets-Warriors tips shortly. It’s Kevin Durant vs. Jordan Poole. No Klay, Steph, Kyrie or Wiggins. Nets going for seven in a row. Updates to come. – 7:33 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Steve Kerr when asked about watching Kevin Durant and Steph Curry during his time as their coach:

“Sometimes you need to stop and appreciate what you’re seeing, because you’re looking at a couple of the greatest players of all time.” 7:05 PM Steve Kerr when asked about watching Kevin Durant and Steph Curry during his time as their coach:“Sometimes you need to stop and appreciate what you’re seeing, because you’re looking at a couple of the greatest players of all time.” pic.twitter.com/AzlS7yLnlQ

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Nets will start Simmons, Harris, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton against the Warriors. – Nets will start Simmons, Harris, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton against the Warriors. – 7:00 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Brooklyn will be without Kyrie Irving tonight. Calf tightness. – Brooklyn will be without Kyrie Irving tonight. Calf tightness. – 6:48 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Kyrie Irving is OUT tonight with calf tightness. – Kyrie Irving is OUT tonight with calf tightness. – 6:44 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Steve Kerr says Kevin Durant is “the same guy” he was when he was playing for the Warriors four seasons ago.

“He’s just one of the great scorers of all time… He can get any shot he wants, he’s the game guy.” 6:44 PM Steve Kerr says Kevin Durant is “the same guy” he was when he was playing for the Warriors four seasons ago.“He’s just one of the great scorers of all time… He can get any shot he wants, he’s the game guy.” pic.twitter.com/j46zeD2lyg

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nets rule Kyrie Irving out tonight with right calf tightness. – Nets rule Kyrie Irving out tonight with right calf tightness. – 6:42 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Warriors with 10 (not 9, as previously tweeted) active players tonight vs Nets: Baldwin Jr., Jerome, Lamb, Rollins, Wiseman.

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Steve Kerr says he might pull Kevin Durant aside tonight in hopes he plays for Team USA – Steve Kerr says he might pull Kevin Durant aside tonight in hopes he plays for Team USA – 6:18 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Steve Kerr on Nets under Jacque Vaughn: “It’s not a surprise to me that he’s doing well and that the team is doing well because it’s really a matter of health.” 6:17 PM Steve Kerr on Nets under Jacque Vaughn: “It’s not a surprise to me that he’s doing well and that the team is doing well because it’s really a matter of health.” #NBA

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Tonight’s starters for the Warriors:

Jordan Poole

Moses Moody

Jonathan Kuminga

Draymond Green

Kevon Looney – Tonight’s starters for the Warriors:Jordan PooleMoses MoodyJonathan KumingaDraymond GreenKevon Looney – 6:16 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Jonathan Kuminga Kevon looney Draymond Green Jordan Poole and Moses Moody will start for the #NBA – 6:15 PM Jonathan Kuminga Kevon looney Draymond Green Jordan Poole and Moses Moody will start for the #Warrirors , Steve Kerr says. #Netsworld

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Steve is here. No update on when JaMychal Green and Donte DiVincenzo (non-COVID illness) will return to the lineup. – Steve is here. No update on when JaMychal Green and Donte DiVincenzo (non-COVID illness) will return to the lineup. – 6:13 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Reminder: No Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, JaMychal Green, Donte DiVincenzo or Andrew Wiggins tonight for the Warriors in Brooklyn. James Wiseman, who was questionable, has been upgraded to available. – Reminder: No Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, JaMychal Green, Donte DiVincenzo or Andrew Wiggins tonight for the Warriors in Brooklyn. James Wiseman, who was questionable, has been upgraded to available. – 6:03 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

James Wiseman is available tonight after being questionable with a sprained left thumb – James Wiseman is available tonight after being questionable with a sprained left thumb – 6:02 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Vaughn says Kyrie is dealing with some calf tightness. He’s going to get checked out by the training staff and then the Nets will make a decision whether he’ll play or not vs. Warriors. – Vaughn says Kyrie is dealing with some calf tightness. He’s going to get checked out by the training staff and then the Nets will make a decision whether he’ll play or not vs. Warriors. – 5:47 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Jacque Vaughn said Kyrie Irving did some shooting a little bit earlier when he arrived at Barclays and he came to him and said he’s experiencing a little bit of tightness in his calf. – Jacque Vaughn said Kyrie Irving did some shooting a little bit earlier when he arrived at Barclays and he came to him and said he’s experiencing a little bit of tightness in his calf. – 5:47 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Jacque Vaughn said Kyrie came to him after shooting around and told him he had some tightness in his calf.

More to come soon. – Jacque Vaughn said Kyrie came to him after shooting around and told him he had some tightness in his calf.More to come soon. – 5:47 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Jacque Vaughn said Kyrie Irving felt some tightness after shooting around pregame. He’s getting checked out now and his status will be decided after. – Jacque Vaughn said Kyrie Irving felt some tightness after shooting around pregame. He’s getting checked out now and his status will be decided after. – 5:47 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Nets say Kyrie Irving is QUESTIONABLE with right calf tightness for tonight’s game against the Golden State Warriors. – Nets say Kyrie Irving is QUESTIONABLE with right calf tightness for tonight’s game against the Golden State Warriors. – 5:39 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nets downgrade Kyrie Irving to questionable for tonight’s game against the Warriors with right calf tightness. – Nets downgrade Kyrie Irving to questionable for tonight’s game against the Warriors with right calf tightness. – 5:39 PM

