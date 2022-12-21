Warriors vs. Nets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Warriors vs. Nets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Warriors vs. Nets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

December 21, 2022- by

By |

The Golden State Warriors play against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center

The Golden State Warriors are spending $12,891,606 per win while the Brooklyn Nets are spending $9,901,092 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday December 21, 2022

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: NBA TV
Home TV: YES
Away TV: NBC Sports Bay Area
Home Radio: WFAN-FM
Away Radio: 95.7 The Game

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Golden State Warriors
@warriors
smoooooth buckets
@Verizon || Reliable Moments pic.twitter.com/3JhZD4MlfR2:30 AM

Game previews

, ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home