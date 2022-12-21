Wizards want to keep Bradley Beal and upgrade roster

Jovan Buha: So why would the Wizards want to trade him? Josh Robbins: They don’t. Knowing how rare All-Star-caliber players are — heck, there are only a total of 24 of them each season — they want to keep Beal and upgrade the roster around him, going with a “middle-build” strategy.
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Pascal Siakam is in the 72nd percentile for isolation scoring this season. Higher than Jayson Tatum, SGA, Giannis, LeBron, Bradley Beal, and Trae Young – 2:55 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Is a Bradley Beal-Russell Westbrook trade between the Wizards and the Lakers realistic?
@Josh Robbins and I go back and forth on the possibility, why Washington might considering trading Beal, how he’d fit in LA and how the no-trade clause plays in: theathletic.com/4023435/2022/1… – 12:17 PM
Is a Bradley Beal-Russell Westbrook trade between the Wizards and the Lakers realistic?
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal lifted the Wizards to a comeback win against the Suns in a way that embodied his best traits as a scorer. nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 12:06 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
The Wizards broke their 10-game losing streak against the Suns. Did they fix all that ails them? Nope. But the relief made it feel “damn near like we won a playoff game,” Bradley Beal said. Story from Phoenix: washingtonpost.com/sports/2022/12… – 8:44 AM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Wizards, without Porzingis, beat the Suns, without Booker, to end their 10-game losing streak. Beal with 16 in the fourth, plus lots of gritty stuff from Taj Gibson at center down the stretch. – 11:34 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
The Wizards beat the Suns 113-110 to break their 10-game losing streak behind a massive effort from Bradley Beal in the fourth quarter (16p). Finally closed a comeback.
Kuzma: 29p 6r 6a
The Wizards beat the Suns 113-110 to break their 10-game losing streak behind a massive effort from Bradley Beal in the fourth quarter (16p). Finally closed a comeback.
Kuzma: 29p 6r 6a
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Final: Wizards 113, Suns 110
Beal: 27 pts., 6 rebs., 6 assts.
Avdija: 16 pts., 10 rebs., 4 assts.
Kuzma: 29 pts., 6 rebs., 6 assts.
Ayton: 30 pts., 13 rebs.
Points scored off turnovers: Wizards 25, Suns 8
Final: Wizards 113, Suns 110
Beal: 27 pts., 6 rebs., 6 assts.
Avdija: 16 pts., 10 rebs., 4 assts.
Kuzma: 29 pts., 6 rebs., 6 assts.
Ayton: 30 pts., 13 rebs.
Points scored off turnovers: Wizards 25, Suns 8
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Bradley Beal scored 16 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter. – 11:30 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Beal makes both FTs, Chris Paul draws a foul on a 3. Makes the first, misses the second, gets a lane violation trying to miss the third on purpose Suns down 4 with 3.8 seconds left, Wizards ball. That should do it – 11:27 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal with back-to-back-to-back beautiful buckets to give the Wizards a 102-100 lead with 2 minutes left
Then a cross court pass to Kyle Kuzma for another 3-pointer
Bradley Beal with back-to-back-to-back beautiful buckets to give the Wizards a 102-100 lead with 2 minutes left
Then a cross court pass to Kyle Kuzma for another 3-pointer
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal has given the Wizards a huge lift in the 4th quarter, now with 12 of his 23 points in the frame. Wizards have pulled ahead, leading the Suns 105-100 with 1:38 to go. – 11:16 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Kyle Kuzma can’t answer Landry Shamet’s three and the Wizards head to the fourth with an 80-78 lead. They led by 17 points midway through the third.
Kuzma: 21p
Gafford: 12p 8r
Beal: 11p
Ayton: 24 & 12
Kyle Kuzma can’t answer Landry Shamet’s three and the Wizards head to the fourth with an 80-78 lead. They led by 17 points midway through the third.
Kuzma: 21p
Gafford: 12p 8r
Beal: 11p
Ayton: 24 & 12
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
End of the 3rd quarter: Wizards 80, Suns 78
Kuzma: 21 pts., 5 rebs., 5 assts.
Beal: 11 pts., 3 rebs., 5 assts.
Ayton: 24 pts., 12 rebs.
End of the 3rd quarter: Wizards 80, Suns 78
Kuzma: 21 pts., 5 rebs., 5 assts.
Beal: 11 pts., 3 rebs., 5 assts.
Ayton: 24 pts., 12 rebs.
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
The Wizards head into the locker room with a 53-48 lead on the Suns at halftime.
Kuzma: 14p 5r 4a
Gafford: 10p 6r
Beal: 2p (1-8 fg) 5a
The Wizards head into the locker room with a 53-48 lead on the Suns at halftime.
Kuzma: 14p 5r 4a
Gafford: 10p 6r
Beal: 2p (1-8 fg) 5a
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Halftime: Wizards 53, Suns 48
Kuzma: 14 pts., 5 rebs., 4 assts.
Gafford: 10 pts., 6 rebs.
Beal: 2 pts., 2 rebs., 5 assts.
Ayton: 12 pts., 5 rebs.
Halftime: Wizards 53, Suns 48
Kuzma: 14 pts., 5 rebs., 4 assts.
Gafford: 10 pts., 6 rebs.
Beal: 2 pts., 2 rebs., 5 assts.
Ayton: 12 pts., 5 rebs.
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
End of 1st Quarter: Suns 30, Wizards 27
Kuzma: 10 pts., 3 rebs., 3 assts.
Beal: 2 pts., 4 assts.
Ayton: 12 pts., 4 rebs.
Second-chance points: Suns 9, Wizards 3
End of 1st Quarter: Suns 30, Wizards 27
Kuzma: 10 pts., 3 rebs., 3 assts.
Beal: 2 pts., 4 assts.
Ayton: 12 pts., 4 rebs.
Second-chance points: Suns 9, Wizards 3
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
After one, the Suns lead the Wizards 30-27.
Kuzma: 10p
Beal: 2p 4a
Gafford: 6p 2r
After one, the Suns lead the Wizards 30-27.
Kuzma: 10p
Beal: 2p 4a
Gafford: 6p 2r
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal with the fullcourt football pass to Deni Avdija for a fastbreak dunk. pic.twitter.com/YO8LYBAEV3 – 9:32 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Bradley Beal was standing in the right corner when he threw an incredible pinpoint pass to Kyle Kuzma in the left corner. Kuzma swished a 3-pointer. – 9:13 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Same starters for Suns: Paul, Lee, Bridges, Craig, Ayton
No Porzingis or Hachimura for the Wizards. They’re going with Morris, Beal, Avdija, Kuzma and Gafford. – 8:36 PM
Same starters for Suns: Paul, Lee, Bridges, Craig, Ayton
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Daniel Gafford gets the start in place of Kristaps Porzingis (illness):
Morris, Beal, Avdija, Kuzma, Gafford – 8:25 PM
Daniel Gafford gets the start in place of Kristaps Porzingis (illness):
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the Phoenix Suns (with Kristaps Porziņģis out because of a non-Covid illness):
PG: Monté Morris
SG: Bradley Beal
SF: Deni Avdija
PF: Kyle Kuzma
The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the Phoenix Suns (with Kristaps Porziņģis out because of a non-Covid illness):
PG: Monté Morris
SG: Bradley Beal
SF: Deni Avdija
PF: Kyle Kuzma
Ava Wallace: Bradley Beal (hamstring) is available tonight for vs. the Lakers. The Wizards are looking to snap a 9 game losing streak against the Lakers with Anthony Davis sidelined. -via Twitter @avarwallace / December 18, 2022
Neil Dalal: Bradley Beal (right hamstring strain) remains questionable for Wizards at Lakers tonight. Wes Unseld Jr. said he’s close so my guess is he gives it a go. Rui Hachimura and Delon Wright remain out as they still need to play 5-on-5, but tough with few practices scheduled. -via Twitter @NeilDalal96 / December 18, 2022
