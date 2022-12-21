Wizards want to keep Bradley Beal and upgrade roster

Wizards want to keep Bradley Beal and upgrade roster

Main Rumors

Wizards want to keep Bradley Beal and upgrade roster

December 21, 2022- by

By |

Jovan Buha: So why would the Wizards want to trade him? Josh Robbins: They don’t. Knowing how rare All-Star-caliber players are — heck, there are only a total of 24 of them each season — they want to keep Beal and upgrade the roster around him, going with a “middle-build” strategy.
Source: Jovan Buha, Josh Robbins, Josh Robbins and Jovan Buha @ The Athletic

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Pascal Siakam is in the 72nd percentile for isolation scoring this season. Higher than Jayson Tatum, SGA, Giannis, LeBron, Bradley Beal, and Trae Young – 2:55 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Is a Bradley Beal-Russell Westbrook trade between the Wizards and the Lakers realistic?
@Josh Robbins and I go back and forth on the possibility, why Washington might considering trading Beal, how he’d fit in LA and how the no-trade clause plays in: theathletic.com/4023435/2022/1…12:17 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal lifted the Wizards to a comeback win against the Suns in a way that embodied his best traits as a scorer. nbcsports.com/washington/wiz…12:06 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
The Wizards broke their 10-game losing streak against the Suns. Did they fix all that ails them? Nope. But the relief made it feel “damn near like we won a playoff game,” Bradley Beal said. Story from Phoenix: washingtonpost.com/sports/2022/12…8:44 AM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Welcome back, Bradley Beal – 11:54 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Wizards, without Porzingis, beat the Suns, without Booker, to end their 10-game losing streak. Beal with 16 in the fourth, plus lots of gritty stuff from Taj Gibson at center down the stretch. – 11:34 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
The Wizards beat the Suns 113-110 to break their 10-game losing streak behind a massive effort from Bradley Beal in the fourth quarter (16p). Finally closed a comeback.
Kuzma: 29p 6r 6a
Beal: 27p (8-20 fg), 6r 6a – 11:31 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Final: Wizards 113, Suns 110
Beal: 27 pts., 6 rebs., 6 assts.
Avdija: 16 pts., 10 rebs., 4 assts.
Kuzma: 29 pts., 6 rebs., 6 assts.
Ayton: 30 pts., 13 rebs.
Points scored off turnovers: Wizards 25, Suns 8
Wizards: Ended 10-game losing streak – 11:30 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Bradley Beal scored 16 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter. – 11:30 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Beal makes both FTs, Chris Paul draws a foul on a 3. Makes the first, misses the second, gets a lane violation trying to miss the third on purpose Suns down 4 with 3.8 seconds left, Wizards ball. That should do it – 11:27 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal with back-to-back-to-back beautiful buckets to give the Wizards a 102-100 lead with 2 minutes left
Then a cross court pass to Kyle Kuzma for another 3-pointer
11-0 Wizards run – 11:17 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal has given the Wizards a huge lift in the 4th quarter, now with 12 of his 23 points in the frame. Wizards have pulled ahead, leading the Suns 105-100 with 1:38 to go. – 11:16 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Kyle Kuzma can’t answer Landry Shamet’s three and the Wizards head to the fourth with an 80-78 lead. They led by 17 points midway through the third.
Kuzma: 21p
Gafford: 12p 8r
Beal: 11p
Ayton: 24 & 12
Shamet: 19p – 10:50 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
End of the 3rd quarter: Wizards 80, Suns 78
Kuzma: 21 pts., 5 rebs., 5 assts.
Beal: 11 pts., 3 rebs., 5 assts.
Ayton: 24 pts., 12 rebs.
Points scored off turnovers: Wizards 20, Suns 6 – 10:50 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
The Wizards head into the locker room with a 53-48 lead on the Suns at halftime.
Kuzma: 14p 5r 4a
Gafford: 10p 6r
Beal: 2p (1-8 fg) 5a
Shamet has 14p, Ayton didn’t score in the second quarter. – 10:01 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Halftime: Wizards 53, Suns 48
Kuzma: 14 pts., 5 rebs., 4 assts.
Gafford: 10 pts., 6 rebs.
Beal: 2 pts., 2 rebs., 5 assts.
Ayton: 12 pts., 5 rebs.
FG%: Wizards 50%, Suns 44% – 10:01 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
End of 1st Quarter: Suns 30, Wizards 27
Kuzma: 10 pts., 3 rebs., 3 assts.
Beal: 2 pts., 4 assts.
Ayton: 12 pts., 4 rebs.
Second-chance points: Suns 9, Wizards 3
FG%: Suns 54%, Wizards 52% – 9:34 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
After one, the Suns lead the Wizards 30-27.
Kuzma: 10p
Beal: 2p 4a
Gafford: 6p 2r
Ayton has 12p – 9:34 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal with the fullcourt football pass to Deni Avdija for a fastbreak dunk. pic.twitter.com/YO8LYBAEV39:32 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Bradley Beal was standing in the right corner when he threw an incredible pinpoint pass to Kyle Kuzma in the left corner. Kuzma swished a 3-pointer. – 9:13 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Same starters for Suns: Paul, Lee, Bridges, Craig, Ayton
No Porzingis or Hachimura for the Wizards. They’re going with Morris, Beal, Avdija, Kuzma and Gafford. – 8:36 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Daniel Gafford gets the start in place of Kristaps Porzingis (illness):
Morris, Beal, Avdija, Kuzma, Gafford – 8:25 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the Phoenix Suns (with Kristaps Porziņģis out because of a non-Covid illness):
PG: Monté Morris
SG: Bradley Beal
SF: Deni Avdija
PF: Kyle Kuzma
C: Daniel Gafford – 7:31 PM

More on this storyline

Ava Wallace: Bradley Beal (hamstring) is available tonight for vs. the Lakers. The Wizards are looking to snap a 9 game losing streak against the Lakers with Anthony Davis sidelined. -via Twitter @avarwallace / December 18, 2022
Bradley Beal: Messi 🙌🏾 -via Twitter @RealDealBeal23 / December 18, 2022
Neil Dalal: Bradley Beal (right hamstring strain) remains questionable for Wizards at Lakers tonight. Wes Unseld Jr. said he’s close so my guess is he gives it a go. Rui Hachimura and Delon Wright remain out as they still need to play 5-on-5, but tough with few practices scheduled. -via Twitter @NeilDalal96 / December 18, 2022

, Main Rumors

, , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home