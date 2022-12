Zion Williamson enters health and safety protocols

NBA guru Shams Charania recently provided a murky update on Ingram’s current injury status. The renowned insider also discussed how his health is going to be perhaps the biggest concern for New Orleans this season: “I think right now it’s the health of Brandon Ingram,” Shams said. “He’s missed the last about a month with the sprained toe, and I’m told the hope is that he’s back at some point soon, but there’s still not that clarity as far as when that point will be. I think for him and Zion Williamson, it is so important this season to get a level of chemistry. … I don’t think there’s a clash on how they play, but I know there’s an importance on the season, on this roster to get both of these guys chemistry.” -via Clutch Points / December 21, 2022