Zion Williamson enters health and safety protocols

Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans say Zion Williamson has entered Health and Safety protocols.
He’s out for tomorrow’s game vs San Antonio. – 6:20 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Pelicans say Zion Williamson has been placed in health and safety protocols and will not play Thursday against San Antonio.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 6:11 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
No Zion, no Ingram tomorrow against the Spurs. Pels were 7-20 when neither of them played last season. The roster around them, which has improved a lot since last year, will be tested. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 6:11 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Zion Williamson has been placed in the NBA health and safety protocols, per the Pelicans. – 6:08 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans say Zion Williamson has been placed into the league’s health and safety protocols.
He is OUT for tomorrow’s game against San Antonio. – 6:08 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Zion Williamson (health and safety protocols) listed as out by #Pelicans for Thursday’s home game vs. Spurs. @MorrisBartLLC injury report: https://t.co/E6qRpJUmxq pic.twitter.com/WcjTQjAyCR – 6:07 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
If I were building a West All-Star team right now:
Starters
G – Luka
G – Steph
FC – Joker
FC – Davis
FC – Zion
Reserves
G – Dame
G – Shai
FC – LeBron
FC – Lauri
FC – Sabonis
WC – Ja
WC – Booker
Really want to find a way to get Aaron Gordon in there, but the guards need spots. – 3:43 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
West All-Stars, per RPR MVP Predictor
STARTERS
Stephen Curry
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Luka Doncic
Anthony Davis
Nikola Jokic
BENCH
Devin Booker
Ja Morant
Zion Williamson
Domantas Sabonis
Lauri Markkanen
LeBron James
Deandre Ayton
ALTERNATES
Simons, Fox, Grant, Lillard pic.twitter.com/kUVzhEzZlV – 10:35 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
“He knows how to challenge shots & he flies around the whole time. He’s everywhere.”
Quentin Grimes’ play on both ends has been key in NYK 8-game winning streak. He’s tied w/Zion Williamson for NBA’s top net rating (+9.1) among regulars over past month: sny.tv/articles/quent… – 8:24 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
It’s December 20, and Jokic/Murray/Porter have only played 12 games together.
Which is also the number of games Zion and BI have played together.
Which is still more games than Kawhi has played (11).
So much more to see in the West. – 9:43 PM
NBA guru Shams Charania recently provided a murky update on Ingram’s current injury status. The renowned insider also discussed how his health is going to be perhaps the biggest concern for New Orleans this season: “I think right now it’s the health of Brandon Ingram,” Shams said. “He’s missed the last about a month with the sprained toe, and I’m told the hope is that he’s back at some point soon, but there’s still not that clarity as far as when that point will be. I think for him and Zion Williamson, it is so important this season to get a level of chemistry. … I don’t think there’s a clash on how they play, but I know there’s an importance on the season, on this roster to get both of these guys chemistry.” -via Clutch Points / December 21, 2022
Asked if Williamson gets penalized for being stronger than his opponents, Green said, “most definitely.” “But it hadn’t been that way previous games,” Green added. “Tonight it was. There are a lot of things we can do better. There are things I can do better. But we will go back to the drawing board and try to build.” -via New Orleans Times-Picayune / December 18, 2022
