Desmond Bane upgraded to questionable against Suns

Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard Desmond Bane will be out at least another three to four weeks as he continues to deal with a right big toe injury . The Grizzlies said Wednesday night that Bane is progressing in his rehab for the sprained toe and that if it responds positively to a “reloading protocol” he’ll be able to return to play by the end of the month or early January. -via ESPN / December 8, 2022