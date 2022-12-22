Desmond Bane upgraded to questionable against Suns

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Desmond Bane (toe) QUESTIONABLE tomorrow for #Suns-#Grizzlies pic.twitter.com/Orp4tNJJcA – 9:11 PM
Desmond Bane (toe) QUESTIONABLE tomorrow for #Suns-#Grizzlies pic.twitter.com/Orp4tNJJcA – 9:11 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Memphis Grizzlies have upgraded Desmond Bane (toe sprain) to questionable for Friday’s matchup with the Phoenix Suns. – 7:02 PM
Memphis Grizzlies have upgraded Desmond Bane (toe sprain) to questionable for Friday’s matchup with the Phoenix Suns. – 7:02 PM
Chip Crain @3Shadesofblue
So we have pretty much not been go historically in national televised games. Bane will be back and the last two games concern us only if they play like that when all parts are healthy. – 10:11 AM
So we have pretty much not been go historically in national televised games. Bane will be back and the last two games concern us only if they play like that when all parts are healthy. – 10:11 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
I said the Grizzlies need Desmond Bane, and I saw some people mention that he didn’t play vs. the Bucks, so I’ll clarify.
Memphis is 13-2 at home, 6-8 on the road. I don’t have to remind you of how good Desmond Bane’s road splits were last season and at the start of this one. – 10:51 PM
I said the Grizzlies need Desmond Bane, and I saw some people mention that he didn’t play vs. the Bucks, so I’ll clarify.
Memphis is 13-2 at home, 6-8 on the road. I don’t have to remind you of how good Desmond Bane’s road splits were last season and at the start of this one. – 10:51 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Denver 35 Memphis 14
I didn’t think things could get much uglier than OKC on Saturday. Well, this has been just that. The Grizzlies need shots to fall, more urgency on defense and umm … the Grizzlies need Desmond Bane. – 10:32 PM
Denver 35 Memphis 14
I didn’t think things could get much uglier than OKC on Saturday. Well, this has been just that. The Grizzlies need shots to fall, more urgency on defense and umm … the Grizzlies need Desmond Bane. – 10:32 PM
More on this storyline
Drew Hill: Ja Morant on Desmond Bane: “Not worried. Listen, I’m on the team. So I got information that y’all don’t. I’m not worried. Sorry. I see him every day.” -via Twitter @DrewHill_DM / December 10, 2022
Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard Desmond Bane will be out at least another three to four weeks as he continues to deal with a right big toe injury. The Grizzlies said Wednesday night that Bane is progressing in his rehab for the sprained toe and that if it responds positively to a “reloading protocol” he’ll be able to return to play by the end of the month or early January. -via ESPN / December 8, 2022
Damichael Cole: Desmond Bane should be re-evaluated in a week or so, and that’s when the Grizzlies will have a more firm timeline on his potential return. -via Twitter @DamichaelC / December 2, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.