Jazz, Jordan Clarkson discussing contract extension

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson and his representatives have entered into contract extension dialogue, league sources tell Bleacher Report.
Source: Chris Haynes @ Bleacher Report
Source: Chris Haynes @ Bleacher Report
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
David Locke @DLocke09
Jordan Clarkson scores the final 12 points of the half for the Utah Jazz and Jayden Ivey scores 11 of the final 13 for the Detroit Pistons.
Jazz 61
Pistons 60
Halftime – 8:05 PM
Jordan Clarkson scores the final 12 points of the half for the Utah Jazz and Jayden Ivey scores 11 of the final 13 for the Detroit Pistons.
Jazz 61
Pistons 60
Halftime – 8:05 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Dok has freed Jordan Clarkson twice for threes with his screening…..
If you put Dok’s screening into Walker Kessler, Kessler may never come off the floor – 7:59 PM
Dok has freed Jordan Clarkson twice for threes with his screening…..
If you put Dok’s screening into Walker Kessler, Kessler may never come off the floor – 7:59 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell catching up with Jordan Clarkson pregame. pic.twitter.com/9P2q34cGb7 – 6:22 PM
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell catching up with Jordan Clarkson pregame. pic.twitter.com/9P2q34cGb7 – 6:22 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell was pretty happy to reunite with old teammates and coaches, including Jordan Clarkson. pic.twitter.com/dEETuW33N8 – 6:18 PM
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell was pretty happy to reunite with old teammates and coaches, including Jordan Clarkson. pic.twitter.com/dEETuW33N8 – 6:18 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Donovan Mitchell catching up with Mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson pic.twitter.com/i93RClptCh – 6:01 PM
Donovan Mitchell catching up with Mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson pic.twitter.com/i93RClptCh – 6:01 PM
More on this storyline
“My biggest focus is this mini playoff series we have against Dallas,” Mitchell said with a slight grin. “I saw a little bit of (Utah’s) game last night. (Jordan) Clarkson’s playing phenomenally. Obviously, Lauri Markennan, Lauri’s been this good but now I think he’s getting the opportunity to really flourish, and that’s great to see. We’re from the same draft class, I’ve known him for a little bit. A lot of guys look really good over there. I got some friends and staff on the team so it’d be great to see them all and, you know, play against them for the first time.” The Jazz are 17-14 and in seventh in the West, which no one saw coming after they traded Mitchell for Markkanen, Collin Sexton, Ochai Agbaji and draft picks, and dealt Rudy Gobert to the Timberwolves. Like Mitchell, Markkanen is enjoying a career year on his new team, but his reunion with the Cavs won’t be nearly as emotional – he was only in Cleveland for one season. -via The Athletic / December 17, 2022
Eric Walden: Lauri Markkanen, Mike Conley, and Jordan Clarkson were all full participants in Jazz practice today. Simone Fontecchio and Collin Sexton did not participate. -via Twitter @tribjazz / December 12, 2022
Sarah Todd: Jazz will indeed be shorthanded tonight. NOT WITH TEAM – Mike Conley (Left popliteus – injury maintenance), Lauri Markkanen (illness), Simone Fontecchio (left ankle sprain). OUT – Jordan Clarkson (right hip contusion) OUT – Collin Sexton (right hamstring strain) -via Twitter @NBASarah / December 10, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.